Spend a Refreshing Fall Weekend Riding Horses at this Michigan Ranch for the Ultimate Farm Stay Getaway

How About a Michigan Farm Stay Getaway
When it comes to special weekend getaways, Michigan is on the map with a number of off-the-beaten-path adventure options, such as swimming in a waterfall and even renting your own private island.
Even cooler? Living like a farmer for a day or three.
Yes, you can rent a room on a working farm – and even pitch in if you’d like – right here in Michigan!
In fact, if you head to the small town of Stanwood, you’ll come across Healey’s Outback Ranch where you can spend a night or longer inside of their quaint Wrangler Cabin or other western-themed guestrooms.
Healey’s Outback Ranch
12600 Buchanan Rd, Stanwood, MI 49346
What You’ll Find at Healey’s Outback Ranch & Guesthouse
All of the Things You Can Do While You’re At the Ranch
You might head to the country for the slower pace of life, to connect with nature.
While you’re at Healey’s you can do just that because they make you feel like family from the moment you arrive.
Here are just some of the things you can expect from a farm stay here:
1) Take a Trail Ride on Beautiful Trails
If you sign up for a package that includes a trail ride, they will guide you on a trail ride through the Martiny woodlands.
You will likely see wildlife and you will certainly have fun!
They provide helmets, which must be worn.
Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes for this adventure. Ages 10 and up.
2) Savor the Delicious Farm Breakfast
Word on the street is that this Bed & Breakfast serves up great grub, so you better bring your appetite!
Expect a hearty country farm breakfast to start your day.
Will the menu feature sausage and gravy? Eggs and fruit? We’re pretty sure it doesn’t matter – it’s all good!
The breakfast menu is different every day which always includes an egg dish, bacon or sausage, seasonal fruits, potatoes, breakfast breads, granola, yogurt and much more. Don’t be shy – load up your plate and have seconds.
Additionally, all guests have access to the kitchen/common area where a complimentary coffee bar is set up. There are also baked goods, tea, and water available all day which is sitting out for guests.
3) Sit Around the Campfire or Lounge on the Big Wrap-Around Front Porch
Stargaze at night or lounge by day, either way, enjoy filling your lungs with that country fresh air and feeling the relaxation spill over you.
4) Take an Equestrian Lesson
They know horses at Healey’s Outback Ranch & Guesthouse.
Whether you’re just starting out or have a working equestrian knowledge, Healey’s is happy to take you further.
Choose from guided trail rides, pony rides, arena riding lessons, or special clinics when offered (like barrel racing) to add to your stay.
5) Sleep in a Western-Themed Room
Ranch rooms have a cozy Western motif.
Choose a room based on your family’s size and enjoy their affordable prices.
The Wrangler Cabin is separate from the main house for those looking for added privacy.
6) Help with Farm Chores & Visit the Animals
Participation in daily chores is always welcomed.
Walk around the ranch and visit the animals – goats, pigs, donkeys, dogs and pony – help with collecting eggs, and more.
7) Unplug & Play Board Games
Guests can enjoy two sitting areas (upstairs and downstairs) and the game room on the lower level with satellite TV, games, books and puzzles.
There are no TVs in the rooms, which we think is a good thing!
8) Go on a Sleigh Ride
And finally, if you visit in the winter, wrap in a blanket and cozy up for a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the woods.
IF YOU GO
Location
Healey’s Outback Ranch Guest Rooms is located about an hour north of Grand Rapids, MI at 12600 Buchanan Rd Stanwood, MI 49346.
