2020 Grand Rapids Trick or Treat Hours + Hacks for Handing out Candy

Trick or Treat is on for West Michigan
One of the biggest questions looming in the minds of children and parents everywhere this fall is, “Will there be Halloween??”
Well of COURSE there will be Halloween!
But it may look different for you this year. School parties laden with candy and big Halloween celebrations in the neighbor’s house may be modified, but kids can still dress up on their own. You can make Halloween what you want.
And for many families in West Michigan, that means trick or treating.
We called area municipalities to see what their trick or treat times looked like this year. Was it even going to be a thing this year?
The big answer we got was, “Sure, residents can trick or treat! This is not a city sanctioned activity!”
From city hall to public safety officers, local officials mainly want residents to stay safe this year, choosing what’s best for their families, and practicing guidelines from places like the County Health Department and the CDC.
Hacks for Passing out Halloween Candy
One of the big modifications this year is how some residents will hand out candy. In the good old days, kids could often grab a candy from a big bucket. This year, to keep the germ count lower, many of us will be dispensing our candy in more creative ways.
Local neighborhood groups have been alive with chatter about how to hand out candy. Here are some of their ideas:
- Prepackaged candy on a table out front.
- Designated (masked) adult handing candy out individually to children, making it only one person having contact with the candy.
- Sending candy down a chute to children on the sidewalk.
- Homes on hills can shoot candy down decorated tracks or slides.
- Hanging treat bags from trees.
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
Halloween Trick or Treat Times for Greater Grand Rapids
Click the box for trick-or-treating details for your community. If a box says “unconfirmed” then we were not able to gather updated trick or treat hours as of time of publication.
ADATrick or treating on 10/31/20
Time
No designated time
ALLENDALETrick or treating on 10/31/20
Times
5:30 – 8 PM
BELDINGUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
No decision has been made as of time of publication.
BYRON TOWNSHIPUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
5:30-8pm
Village of CALEDONIATrick or Treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
6-8pm
Will not be having treats and refreshments at the DPW
CASCADE TWPTrick or treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
No designated time
COMSTOCK PARK (ALPINE TWP.)Unconfirmed 2020
TIMES
No designated times
COOPERSVILLETrick or Treating 10/31/20
TIMES
6 – 8 PM
DORR TOWNSHIPUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
No designated time
EAST GRAND RAPIDSUnconfirmed 2020
Times
FERRYSBURGTrick or Treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
6-8pm
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIPUnconfirmed 2020
Times
Unofficial; 6-8pm
GEORGETOWN TWP (JENISON)Trick or treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
6-8pm
GRAND HAVENTrick or treating on 10/31/20
Times
6-8pm
City of GRAND RAPIDSUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
Dusk until 8pm
GRANDVILLEUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
6-8pm
HOLLANDUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
6-8pm
HUDSONVILLETrick or treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
no designated time
LOWELLUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
5:30-8pm
MIDDLEVILLEUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
5-8pm
MUSKEGONUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
ROCKFORDTrick or treating on 10/31/20
Times:
5:30-8pm
SPARTATrick or treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
5:30-8pm
SPRING LAKEUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
6-8pm
WALKERTrick or treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
no designated time
No fire station events
WAYLANDTrick or treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
5:30-8pm
The city strongly encourages proper use of PPE & social distancing
WYOMINGTrick or treating on 10/31/20
TIMES
No designated time
ZEELANDUnconfirmed 2020
TIMES
Downtown: 3-5pm; neighborhood: 5-8pm
