2020 Grand Rapids Trick or Treat Hours + Hacks for Handing out Candy

By / September 23, 2020
Trick or Treat is on for West Michigan

One of the biggest questions looming in the minds of children and parents everywhere this fall is, “Will there be Halloween??”

Well of COURSE there will be Halloween!

But it may look different for you this year. School parties laden with candy and big Halloween celebrations in the neighbor’s house may be modified, but kids can still dress up on their own. You can make Halloween what you want.

And for many families in West Michigan, that means trick or treating.

We called area municipalities to see what their trick or treat times looked like this year. Was it even going to be a thing this year?

The big answer we got was, “Sure, residents can trick or treat! This is not a city sanctioned activity!”

From city hall to public safety officers, local officials mainly want residents to stay safe this year, choosing what’s best for their families, and practicing guidelines from places like the County Health Department and the CDC.

Hacks for Passing out Halloween Candy

One of the big modifications this year is how some residents will hand out candy. In the good old days, kids could often grab a candy from a big bucket. This year, to keep the germ count lower, many of us will be dispensing our candy in more creative ways.

Local neighborhood groups have been alive with chatter about how to hand out candy. Here are some of their ideas:

  • Prepackaged candy on a table out front.
  • Designated (masked) adult handing candy out individually to children, making it only one person having contact with the candy.
  • Sending candy down a chute to children on the sidewalk.
  • Homes on hills can shoot candy down decorated tracks or slides.
  • Hanging treat bags from trees.
This year Halloween comes with a set of recommended precautions from the CDC. You can read them here.

  TRICK OR TREAT TIMES 

Halloween Trick or Treat Times for Greater Grand Rapids

Click the box for trick-or-treating details for your community. If a box says “unconfirmed” then we were not able to gather updated trick or treat hours as of time of publication.

ADA

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

Time

No designated time

ALLENDALE

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

Times

5:30 – 8 PM

BELDING

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

No decision has been made as of time of publication.

BYRON TOWNSHIP

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

5:30-8pm

Village of CALEDONIA

Trick or Treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

6-8pm
Will not be having treats and refreshments at the DPW

CASCADE TWP

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

No designated time

COMSTOCK PARK (ALPINE TWP.)

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

No designated times

COOPERSVILLE

Trick or Treating 10/31/20

TIMES

6 – 8 PM

DORR TOWNSHIP

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

No designated time

EAST GRAND RAPIDS

Unconfirmed 2020

Times

FERRYSBURG

Trick or Treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

6-8pm

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP

Unconfirmed 2020

Times

Unofficial; 6-8pm

GEORGETOWN TWP (JENISON)

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

6-8pm

GRAND HAVEN

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

Times

6-8pm

City of GRAND RAPIDS

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

Dusk until 8pm

GRANDVILLE

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

6-8pm

HOLLAND

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

6-8pm

HUDSONVILLE

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

no designated time

KENTWOOD

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

6-8pm
Additional info on their website

LOWELL

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

5:30-8pm

MIDDLEVILLE

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

5-8pm

MUSKEGON

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

ROCKFORD

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

Times:

5:30-8pm

SPARTA

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

5:30-8pm

SPRING LAKE

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

6-8pm

WALKER

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

no designated time
No fire station events

WAYLAND

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

5:30-8pm
The city strongly encourages proper use of PPE & social distancing

WYOMING

Trick or treating on 10/31/20

TIMES

No designated time

ZEELAND

Unconfirmed 2020

TIMES

Downtown: 3-5pm; neighborhood: 5-8pm

  MORE HALLOWEEN FUN  

All the Spooky Fun Around GR this Fall

