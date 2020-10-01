Grand Rapids Trunk or Treats Locations for 2020

Trunk or Treats are Easy Halloween Fun for Kids
The holidays are coming and it all begins with Halloween! As soon as their August birthdays are over, my kids immediately start asking me how much longer until Halloween.
Do they enjoy the candy or the costumes more? Or maybe it’s getting to stay up later than 7:00 PM?
Whatever the case may be for your kids or mine, Halloween is definitely a big deal to them.
A lot of things are different in 2020 and that includes trunk or treats. The CDC urges us to use caution when attending more crowded events like trunk or treats.
TRUNK OR TREATS 2020
Luckily, there are plenty of chances for kids to wear their costumes and collect candy at one (or many!) local trunk or treat events.
October 1 – 29 Trunk or Treats
Kentwood Trunk or Treat
4950 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI
» October 24, 10am-1pm
Families will drive through a line of decorated trunks at the Kentwood Library and collect treats from each trunk. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite trunk!
A-Maz-ing Trunks & Treats @ Ridge Point Community Church
340 104th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» October 24, 10am-12pm
Join us for our yearly Trunk and Treats event, now including a child friendly corn maze! Families come out and go from trunk to trunk to get treats. Then come take a walk through our children’s corn maze and grab a treat on your way out. This is a safe, outdoor, kid friendly event.
Trunk or Treat @ Whistlestop Park
2120 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI
» October 24, 12pm-2pm
Area businesses and individuals park their vehicles around the parking lot and children and their families can ‘trick or treat’ at each trunk.
Trunk or Treat with Harbor Humane
12331 James St, Holland, MI
» October 24, 3-5pm
Join us outside at The Shops at Westshore this year for trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, and of course – a canine costume contest! Pumpkin painting is a $5 donation and entering the costume contest is a $10 donation. All proceeds support Harbor Humane!
Trunk or Treat @ Covenant Community Church
4276 Baldwin St, Hudonsville, MI
» October 24, 5:30-7pm
Bring your kiddos to Covenant Church’s parking lot for some fun and treats! All are welcome!
Trunk or Treat @ Coopersville Reformed Church
423 W Randall St, Coopersville, MI
» October 25, 5-7pm.
Over 40 fun (non-gory) decorated trunks! We will also have individually wrapped hot dogs, chips, and drinks for the family! Simply dress up, Bring a Bag (for candy), and walk out with a lot of candy!
Drive-Thru Pixar-Themed Trunk or Treat
Holland First Assembly of God
1331 E 16th St, Holland, MI 49423
» October 28, 7-8:30pm
Families can drive thru and check out all the lights on the church premises, as well as cars decorated with lights, all in the comfort of their car as they listen to Pixar-themed music on our radio station, 87.9FM. You will also get a chance to help us vote for the best decorated trunk and, of course, you will get some candy, popcorn and a gift from us to you.
October 30 or 31 Trunk or Treats
Growing Smiles Trunk or Treat!
2643 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» October 30, 3-5pm
Join us in our parking lot for our first Trunk or Treat! Each team mate will be decorating their trunks with fun toys and games! Vote for your favorite and come enjoy some FREE fun!
Trunk or Treat @ Haus of Glass Dance Studio
2335 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» October 30, 5-8pm
A Spooktacular event great for the entire family, our very first Trunk or Treat! Wear your halloween costume twice and come have a blast, as we pass out candy in a safe environment.
Trunk or Treat 🆓
Deep Roots Produce
8570 84th St SE, Caledonia, MI
» October 30, 5-8pm.
Wear your best costume and visit Deep Roots Produce for a Trunk or Treat!
Trunk or Treat @ Martin Luther King Park
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» October 31, 1-3pm
The Citizen’s Leadership Council will pass out candy in a safe environment. Don’t forget your candy buckets! Masks are strongly encouraged.
Service Professor Trunk or Treat
4770 50th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» October 31, 1-4pm
Join in on some Spook-tacular FUN with Service Professors Trunk or Treat Event! To ensure everyones safety and observe social distancing, we have a unique candy/treat delivery system in place to ensure no-contact.
Trunk or Treat @ Fellowship Reformed Church
6610 36th Ave SW, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» October 31, 2-4pm
We will be hosting a “Drive-Through” Trunk or Treat! Still all the fun, still lots of candy.
Trunk or Treat @ Kentwood Community Church
1200 60th St SE, Kentwood, MI
» October 31, 2pm-4pm.
Get your costume ready and come to the Trunk or Treat event in our parking lot. This is a great family-friendly event! See some super-fun trunk decorations as we safely hand out individually-wrapped candy. In the event of rain, this will become a drive-thru event.
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat @ Coopersville Middle School
198 East St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» October 31, 5-7pm
Dress up and bring the kids out to a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat. Goodie Bag will be handed out at the end of the parade of cars. You can also get your picture taken in a life size trunk photo booth.
Dutton Fire Department Trunk or Treat
3471 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI
» October 31, 6-8pm
Participants are strongly encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the festivities! Please wear a mask while interacting with the public and bring only store packaged candy. Firefighters will be on site as well, and hand sanitizer will be available!
Trunk ‘N’ Treat @ Rock Urban Church
3710 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI
» November 1, 5-7pm
Trunk ‘N’ Treat is a frightfully good time for boys and ghouls of all ages! Join us for free food, trunk-or-treating, spook house, games, and more! This event is free and open to the public!
Looking for more ideas for Grand Rapids Halloween fun? Be sure to check out our ultimate Halloween guide for festivals, trick-or-treat times and much more.
