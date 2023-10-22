Date Night Potions & Spirits: Must-Sip Halloween Cocktails in Grand Rapids for 2023

Grand Rapids’ Spookiest Halloween Cocktails

Ready for a spooky date night in Grand Rapids?

Every year, local bars and restaurants create bewitching brews that really get into the season.

2023 Grand Rapids Halloween Cocktails

If you’re team Halloween and like a cocktail or two, then this list of the concoctions you can order – and where you can get them – is for you!

New Holland Brewing Halloween Cocktails

417 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Purple People Eater: Pea flower-infused Knickerbocker Gin, Clockwork Orange, lemon juice, simple syrup, and lemon lime soda.

Mr. Oogie Boogie: Freshwater Coconut Rum, Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice, pomegranate juice, and ginger ale.

Candy Man: Strawberry pineapple-infused Lake Life Vodka, orgeat syrup, pineapple juice, and mango on top.

Ginger Snaps: Beer Barrel Bourbon, ginger and cinnamon syrup, pama juice, and lemon juice.

Specter:Freshwater Rum, ube syrup, lemon juice, angostura bitters, molasses bitters, and lemon peel.

Forty Pearl

40 Pearl St NW #110, Grand Rapids

Dead Man’s Bones Cocktail: Features MI Rum, Brillari Amaro Americano, coffee liqueur, amaretto cherry-spiced syrup, bitters skull cube, and a cinnamon stick.

Forty Pearl Dead Man's Bones

Halloween Cocktails at Less Traveled GR

959 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Hot Gourd Halloween: A mix of turmeric, pumpkin, honey, coconut milk, and nutmeg.

Dark Matter: Bourbon with luxardo cherry, barrel-aged bitters, smoked with cherrywood.

Doctor’s Orders: A bold blend of Red Amaro, Raspberry Liqueur, and Nocino.

Bier Distillery & Brewery

5295 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park

Witches brew sangria

Cafe dia de los muertos

Bier Distillery & Brewery Cafe dia de los muertos

Broad Leaf Brewery

507 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Skull Water: A cocktail with rum, apple juice, coconut, lime flavors, and natural food coloring.

Skull Water Broad Leaf Brewery

General Woodshop

507 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

The oBITCHuary Shot: Halloween house shot, made with tequila, beet, ginger, turmeric juice, grenadine and lime juice. $6. LGBTQIA+ Elevated Dive Bar.

General Woodshop Halloween Cocktail

Barrio

37 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Corpse Reviver No. 13: A mix of Hornitos Reposado, cinnamon syrup, sparkling cider, and orange peel.

El Diable: A spicy drink with El Jimador Reposado, melon liqueur, lime juice, lemonade, and a cayenne-sugar rim.

Barrio Grand Rapids Halloween Cocktail

El Cerrito Cocina

1400 Lake Dr SE, East Grand Rapids

Drunk Ghost: Features Coconut Rum, Vanilla Vodka, Coconut Cream, and Sprite.

Pumpkin Margarita: A combination of Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice, Bauchant Liqueur, and Pumpkin Spice.

El Cerrito Cocina Pumpkin Margarita

Social Misfits

43 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

Smoke Show: A blend of mezcal, Campari, reposado tequila, orange oleo, lime juice, cherry bitters, and egg white with a dragon fruit wedge.

Mariposa Margarita: Mezcal margarita combined with lime, orange juice, strawberry purée, and butterfly pea flower syrup.

Social Misfits Smolke Show and Mariposa Margarita

Social House

25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Journeyman Pitt Spitter Cherry Whiskey: Cherry whiskey with honey, syrup, soda, and two cherries, smoked to perfection.

Steel Cat Bar

640 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Trick or Treat: Sailor Jerry & buttershots topped with cider.

Jacked Lantern Cocktail: A mix of fireball, champagne, & cider over ice.

Drip Drop Cocktail Room

445 Bridge St NW Unit 2, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

The Velvet Straightjacket: Hibiscus-infused Mezcal, Cachaca, Felernum, Aperol, Lime & Sage

The Velvet Straightjacket Drip Drop Cocktail Room Halloween Cocktail 2023

More Spooky Cocktails in Grand Rapids

This section is for all of the fabulous intel that comes our way after we publish this article. Drop us a line (and maybe a photo) and let us know who else is stirring up something good for Halloween in Grand Rapids!

Long Road Distillers: TBD

Pursuit of Happiness Co – Purple Haze Spritz: Empress gin. crème de cassis. lemon. ginger. POH bubs

Enjoy your spooky date nights in Grand Rapids with these delightful concoctions!

