Date Night Potions & Spirits: Must-Sip Halloween Cocktails in Grand Rapids for 2023

Grand Rapids’ Spookiest Halloween Cocktails
Ready for a spooky date night in Grand Rapids?
Every year, local bars and restaurants create bewitching brews that really get into the season.
If you’re team Halloween and like a cocktail or two, then this list of the concoctions you can order – and where you can get them – is for you!
New Holland Brewing Halloween Cocktails
417 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
Purple People Eater: Pea flower-infused Knickerbocker Gin, Clockwork Orange, lemon juice, simple syrup, and lemon lime soda.
Mr. Oogie Boogie: Freshwater Coconut Rum, Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice, pomegranate juice, and ginger ale.
Candy Man: Strawberry pineapple-infused Lake Life Vodka, orgeat syrup, pineapple juice, and mango on top.
Ginger Snaps: Beer Barrel Bourbon, ginger and cinnamon syrup, pama juice, and lemon juice.
Specter:Freshwater Rum, ube syrup, lemon juice, angostura bitters, molasses bitters, and lemon peel.
Forty Pearl
40 Pearl St NW #110, Grand Rapids
Dead Man’s Bones Cocktail: Features MI Rum, Brillari Amaro Americano, coffee liqueur, amaretto cherry-spiced syrup, bitters skull cube, and a cinnamon stick.
Halloween Cocktails at Less Traveled GR
959 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Hot Gourd Halloween: A mix of turmeric, pumpkin, honey, coconut milk, and nutmeg.
Dark Matter: Bourbon with luxardo cherry, barrel-aged bitters, smoked with cherrywood.
Doctor’s Orders: A bold blend of Red Amaro, Raspberry Liqueur, and Nocino.
Bier Distillery & Brewery
5295 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park
Witches brew sangria
Cafe dia de los muertos
Broad Leaf Brewery
507 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
Skull Water: A cocktail with rum, apple juice, coconut, lime flavors, and natural food coloring.
General Woodshop
507 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
The oBITCHuary Shot: Halloween house shot, made with tequila, beet, ginger, turmeric juice, grenadine and lime juice. $6. LGBTQIA+ Elevated Dive Bar.
Barrio
37 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids
Corpse Reviver No. 13: A mix of Hornitos Reposado, cinnamon syrup, sparkling cider, and orange peel.
El Diable: A spicy drink with El Jimador Reposado, melon liqueur, lime juice, lemonade, and a cayenne-sugar rim.
El Cerrito Cocina
1400 Lake Dr SE, East Grand Rapids
Drunk Ghost: Features Coconut Rum, Vanilla Vodka, Coconut Cream, and Sprite.
Pumpkin Margarita: A combination of Reposado Tequila, Lime Juice, Bauchant Liqueur, and Pumpkin Spice.
Social Misfits
43 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
Smoke Show: A blend of mezcal, Campari, reposado tequila, orange oleo, lime juice, cherry bitters, and egg white with a dragon fruit wedge.
Mariposa Margarita: Mezcal margarita combined with lime, orange juice, strawberry purée, and butterfly pea flower syrup.
Social House
25 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids
Journeyman Pitt Spitter Cherry Whiskey: Cherry whiskey with honey, syrup, soda, and two cherries, smoked to perfection.
Steel Cat Bar
640 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
Trick or Treat: Sailor Jerry & buttershots topped with cider.
Jacked Lantern Cocktail: A mix of fireball, champagne, & cider over ice.
Drip Drop Cocktail Room
445 Bridge St NW Unit 2, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
The Velvet Straightjacket: Hibiscus-infused Mezcal, Cachaca, Felernum, Aperol, Lime & Sage
More Spooky Cocktails in Grand Rapids
This section is for all of the fabulous intel that comes our way after we publish this article. Drop us a line (and maybe a photo) and let us know who else is stirring up something good for Halloween in Grand Rapids!
Long Road Distillers: TBD
Pursuit of Happiness Co – Purple Haze Spritz: Empress gin. crème de cassis. lemon. ginger. POH bubs
Enjoy your spooky date nights in Grand Rapids with these delightful concoctions!