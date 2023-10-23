Win! Celebration Cinema + Dave & Buster’s Outings From Michigan-Based Priority Health

Priority Health Gives You More Time to Focus on Your Family: Join Now During Open Enrollment
From our beaches and trails, to our sand dunes and seasonal events, there are many special ways to spend time with loved ones here in Michigan.
We can get so busy living our best lives that we don’t always find time for grown-up responsibilities like planning for the unexpected.
But taking time to get your health coverage right protects your family and gives you peace of mind as you adventure in our great state.
So sit back and relax around that campfire or on the sidelines at your kid’s soccer game, knowing Priority Health has your back.
Read on to see how Priority Health covers Michiganders and how you can join them during their Open Enrollment Period.
Who is Priority Health?
Priority Health is a reliable health coverage provider in Michigan offering affordable plans to individuals and families.
And Priority Health isn’t only available if your workplace partners with them: you can sign up for Priority Health as a small business owner, a self-employed person, a retiree and more.
They’re committed to helping you find a plan tailored to your budget without compromising on quality.
Join NOW During Open Enrollment
Open enrollment is coming soon, making now the perfect time to see how Priority Health can benefit you.
The next open enrollment runs Nov. 1, 2023 – Jan. 15, 2024. Open enrollment allows you to see health coverage options available and sign up for a plan that best fits the needs of you and your family.
How to Easily Explore Plans Through Priority Health
So how do you even know what coverage you need? When our own medical needs are all different and we all have different people in our families to consider, the task feels daunting.
It’s daunting unless you go with Priority Health. They make health coverage accessible and understandable.
I loved entering my birthdate and county into their simple survey and immediately seeing clear options that I could compare.
It was the perfect starting point for finding the best plan for me.
Once I had an overview of options, I reviewed Priority’s 4 steps for finding affordable health coverage to see what tweaks I should consider to the proposed plan options.
These include.
- Know you and your family’s medical history and health care needs.
- Determine your budget.
- Research your options.
- Choose and enroll in a plan.
Found the perfect plan? Bookmark it and mark your calendar for November 1, when you can sign up through open enrollment.
Access Affordable Coverage Through Priority Health
We all want the best for our loved ones. Sticking within your budget doesn’t mean you can’t get the quality coverage you need.
Priority Health makes it easy for you to access affordable coverage. They walk you through the process to help you understand your plan and save money.
When finding an affordable health plan is your priority, offering options that fit your lifestyle and budget is theirs.
Priority Health offers:
- Tailored Plans: Priority Health understands that every family is unique. They offer individual and family health plans designed to match your lifestyle and financial capability.
- Guidance and Education: The world of health coverage can be complex. That’s why Priority Health offers resources like the Health Coverage 101 and quizzes to guide you towards making informed decisions.
- Assistance with ACA Plans: The ACA’s Health Marketplace can be a maze. Priority Health walks you through the process, helping you understand and save on premiums.
Priority Health Cares About Michigan Families
One of the things I love most about the Midwest is that neighbors look out for each other.
Priority Health is a Michigan-based nonprofit health benefits company built on the same foundation. Their vision is a future of health that is simple, affordable, equitable, and exceptional.
If you want to better understand health plans and how to save on coverage costs, Priority Health is here to guide you.
With Priority Health by your side, you can focus on cherishing every moment with your family & friends.
Need help finding the right plan? Priority Health is ready to assist. Call them toll-free at 833.709.2979 (TTY 711) or visit Priority Health for more information.
WIN Dave & Busters, Celebration Cinema + More From Priority Health
Picture this: You and your family heading out for a fun-filled day, starting with the latest movie at Celebration Cinemas, followed by dinner and games at Dave and Buster’s.
In the spirit of spending more time with family, Priority Health is making that day a reality for one lucky reader!
Prize Details:
|FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on November 20, 2023, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. This giveaway is open only to legal residents of Michigan who are present in Michigan and at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Employees of Priority Health, and their parent and affiliate companies, suppliers as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to win. The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.