Win! Celebration Cinema + Dave & Buster’s Outings From Michigan-Based Priority Health

Priority Health Gives You More Time to Focus on Your Family: Join Now During Open Enrollment

From our beaches and trails, to our sand dunes and seasonal events, there are many special ways to spend time with loved ones here in Michigan.

We can get so busy living our best lives that we don’t always find time for grown-up responsibilities like planning for the unexpected.

But taking time to get your health coverage right protects your family and gives you peace of mind as you adventure in our great state.

So sit back and relax around that campfire or on the sidelines at your kid’s soccer game, knowing Priority Health has your back.

Read on to see how Priority Health covers Michiganders and how you can join them during their Open Enrollment Period.