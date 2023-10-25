Snow Day Guessing Game! Predict the First Snow Day, Win Staycation Prizes!

Are You a Snow Day Psychic?

Think you’ve got a knack for predicting when West Michigan schools will get a snow day?

Share your best guesses with us, and you could win one of our fabulous Snow Day Prize Packs! Many local businesses have generously donated awesome prizes to make this giveaway extra special.

Psst – Snow Day Ideas to Save

When snow days finally do show up, it’s great to have options in mind if/when you can go out. These popular indoor play spots and indoor pools with open swim will have you all cheering the next time school is called off.

Snowed in? Try one of these unique snow day activities.

How to Enter the Snow Day Giveaway

Make your snow day predictions on the form below.

You can guess the first snow day for any or all of the 25 school districts on the list. If school is called off in a district on the date you’ve chosen, you’ll be entered into our prize pool for that day.

Enter Here

Ready to look into your snow-globe-crystal-ball? Put your best guesses here to be entered to win.

FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on November 22 2023, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan’s Kent County or an adjacent county, and have at least one child in school under the age of 18. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.

