Snow Day Guessing Game! Predict the First Snow Day, Win Staycation Prizes!

Are You a Snow Day Psychic?
Think you’ve got a knack for predicting when West Michigan schools will get a snow day?
Share your best guesses with us, and you could win one of our fabulous Snow Day Prize Packs! Many local businesses have generously donated awesome prizes to make this giveaway extra special.
How to Enter the Snow Day Giveaway
Make your snow day predictions on the form below.
You can guess the first snow day for any or all of the 25 school districts on the list. If school is called off in a district on the date you’ve chosen, you’ll be entered into our prize pool for that day.
Snow Day Giveaway Prizes
These specially-curated prize packs and individual prizes are great for snow days – and for giving you ideas for holiday gift giving that will be here before we know it.
Enter Here
Ready to look into your snow-globe-crystal-ball? Put your best guesses here to be entered to win.
|FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on November 22 2023, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan’s Kent County or an adjacent county, and have at least one child in school under the age of 18. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.