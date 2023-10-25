Snow Day Guessing Game! Predict the First Snow Day, Win Staycation Prizes!

All entries that correctly guessed the first snow day for one of the included public school districts will be entered into a drawing. A minimum of one lucky winner will be selected for that day, with the possibility of additional winners based on the number of prizes we have available.

If no one correctly guesses the first snow day for a particular district, that district will be removed from the contest. The giveaway will continue for a total of three snow day events or until all donated prizes have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Pro Tip

Want to increase your chances of winning?

Check out our School Calendar Roundup before making your guesses. Don’t waste a guess on a day when students aren’t even in school!

Prize Preferences

When entering, you’ll have the option to check off which prizes you’d like to win. The more options you select, the higher your chances of getting something you actually want!

If you only pick one item and it’s already been claimed, we’ll choose a random prize for you. So, the more robust your prize choice list, the better we can match you with something you’ll love, especially as prizes start to run out.