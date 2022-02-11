8 Snow Day Activities You *Probably* Haven’t Tried Yet

Things to Do on a Snow Day
I still remember how great it was as a kid to hear over the radio that school was canceled.
Now, with my own kids in school and a teacher husband, I moonlight as a meteorologist monitoring the radar to predict our chances.
When that “school closed” text comes the kids rejoice!
7 Unique, FUN Ways to Spend Your Snow Day
What do you do after you’ve already built the epic snowman and have several more hours of daylight stretching before you? Certainly, snow days require a special list of things to do in Grand Rapids.
Try some of these ideas for a simple, snow day at home with the kids.
1) Plush Snowball Fight
Find a use for the six dozen plush animals you have laying in every corner of the house–and use them as ammo in an indoor snowball fight!
Set up team areas – create bases, divvy up the animals, and then watch them fly. (Remember to remove any toys with hard plastic parts.)
2) Epic Blanket Fort OR Box Fort
Pull out all the blankets and pillows to make a huge fort. String up twinkly lights to add a little magic, and grab flashlights and books for a cozy storytime.
Or, if you have a big box on hand, give the kids a bunch of markers, headlamps, and let their imaginations run wild.
3) Snow Art
There are a lot of ways to make snow art a reality at your home. One option is to fill a spray bottle with water, add a few drops of food coloring and give it to the children.
Spray the snow to create works of art. Mix up several bottles of different colors and learn how red and blue blend to make purple!
Water color paint and paint brushes can also be used on the snow.
Check your supplies and get creative – you might just discover a whole new way to make snow art!
4) Painter’s Tape Obstacle Course
Set up an obstacle course in the house and award prizes to the quickest time and the best sportsman.
Take it to the next level by using painter’s tape to create “laser beams” and more (see video)
5) Host a Tea Party
Play pretend with stuffed animals and set up a British-style tea party for the afternoon.
Dress up with hats and gloves and bonus points if you make scones beforehand.
6) Hot Chocolate Stand – or Level up to a Hot Cocoa Board
Since all the other neighborhood kids are off of school making snowmen, it’s a great time to make some sales! Bake some cookies for extra profits.
Or, raid your pantry and see what you have on hand to make an on-trend hot cocoa board or hot chocolate bar with the kids
7) Make 3-Minute Snow Ice Cream
Collect 8 cups of (fresh!) snow in a large bowl. Add a can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Mix to combine. Add toppings and serve immediately.
8) Indoor Snow Play
If the kids want to play in the snow but conditions don’t allow it, bring the snow fun indoors.
A snow sensory bag or sensory bin are some of the great ideas shared by our Canadian neighbors to the north.
Outdoor Winter Activities
Once the roads clear up and it’s safe to travel again, add these outdoor winter activities to your fun roster:
