Where to Stay Warm and Dry for Halloween
A few years ago my younger son wore a thick, furry bear costume for Halloween. He was the envy of our group, because he was the only warm trick-or-treater among us—the rest of us, more lightly clothed, kept our heads down against the cold wind and sleety rain.
In hindsight, indoor trick-or-treating would have been a wise choice that year.
If you’re wondering whether your child’s costume will be warm enough this year or whether the rain will wash away your hopes for a fun Halloween, consider some of the following choices as alternatives to traditional outdoor trick-or-treating around the neighborhood.
Looking for more ideas for Grand Rapids Halloween fun? Check out our ultimate Halloween guide for festivals, trunk or treats and more.
Indoor Halloween Events Around Grand Rapids
Tri-Cities Historical Museum Haunted Halloween
Explore our museum’s spooky exhibit decorations, make crafts, play games, enjoy indoor trick or treating, and more!
Halloween-themed crafts, activities, games & gym time. 4 hours of fun just for kids!
October 30, 2021 | 1:30-4:30pm AND 6:30-9:30pm
Come skating with us this Halloween for a costume contest, candy scramble, spooky selfie station, games, and prizes!
A costume contest, candy scramble, spooky selfie station, games, & prizes! $8 Admission, $2 skate rental, $3 blade rental
Bridge Street Goes BOO! A Free Trick-Or-Treat Event
A FREE trick-or-treating adventure for kids in downtown Grand Rapids at Bridge Street Market
4 thoughts on “Indoor Halloween Events That’ll Keep Your Trick-or-Treaters Warm + Dry”
Trisha Ann Nickels
But the whole point of Halloween is to freeze to earn your candy! ????????????❄️
Jessica
Brennan