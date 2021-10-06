Indoor Halloween Events That’ll Keep Your Trick-or-Treaters Warm + Dry

By / October 6, 2021 /
rainy halloween indoor events 1

Where to Stay Warm and Dry for Halloween

A few years ago my younger son wore a thick, furry bear costume for Halloween. He was the envy of our group, because he was the only warm trick-or-treater among us—the rest of us, more lightly clothed, kept our heads down against the cold wind and sleety rain.

In hindsight, indoor trick-or-treating would have been a wise choice that year.

If you’re wondering whether your child’s costume will be warm enough this year or whether the rain will wash away your hopes for a fun Halloween, consider some of the following choices as alternatives to traditional outdoor trick-or-treating around the neighborhood.

Looking for more ideas for Grand Rapids Halloween fun? Check out our ultimate Halloween guide for festivals, trunk or treats and more.

Indoor Halloween Events Around Grand Rapids

Tri-Cities Historical Museum Haunted Halloween

Explore our museum’s spooky exhibit decorations, make crafts, play games, enjoy indoor trick or treating, and more!

Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
1:00 PM

Indoor Halloween Event

Tri-Cities Historical Museum - 200 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Boo Bash

Halloween-themed crafts, activities, games & gym time. 4 hours of fun just for kids!

Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
4:00 PM

Indoor Halloween Event, Spooky-Not-Scary

Gymco - 2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-2434

Halloween Skating Parties!

October 30, 2021 | 1:30-4:30pm AND 6:30-9:30pm
Come skating with us this Halloween for a costume contest, candy scramble, spooky selfie station, games, and prizes!

Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
1:30 PM

Indoor Halloween Event, Costume Contest

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink - 3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Halloween Skating Parties!

A costume contest, candy scramble, spooky selfie station, games, & prizes! $8 Admission, $2 skate rental, $3 blade rental

Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
6:30 PM

Indoor Halloween Event

Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink - 3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Bridge Street Goes BOO! A Free Trick-Or-Treat Event

A FREE trick-or-treating adventure for kids in downtown Grand Rapids at Bridge Street Market

Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
10:00 AM

Indoor Halloween Event

Bridge Street Market - 405 Seward Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Halloween Fun Finder

trick or treat halloween button
Halloween Events button 1
Halloween Displays button 1
Trunk or Treats button 1
corn mazes button
Haunted Attractions button
pumpkin patch button
Boo at the Zoo button
indoor halloween button 1

Share268
Pin2
Tweet
Reddit7
Flip
Email
277 Shares

4 thoughts on “Indoor Halloween Events That’ll Keep Your Trick-or-Treaters Warm + Dry”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *