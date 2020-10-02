Grand Rapids Halloween Events Calendar – Spooky Train Rides, Haunted Mazes and Trick-or-Treat Trails

These Grand Rapids Halloween Events for Kids are Spooktacular
With all the anticipation that comes with Halloween and the work that can go into a costume, it’s a shame to only celebrate the holiday for a few hours on October 31.
Thankfully, Grand Rapids kids can get a lot more mileage out of their costumes (and maybe a lot more candy!) with several Halloween events around West Michigan.
Halloween is Different This Year
Like so many other things in 2020, Halloween is going to look different. There may not be any indoor events this year and your favorite festivals and fairs may not be happening, but plenty of other Halloween events are still going to happen, even if they aren’t quite the same as always.
RECURRING HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Recurring Halloween Events Around Grand Rapids
The Haunt
1256 28th St SW, Wyoming
» Various dates, Sept 25-Oct 31
The Haunt is West Michigan’s premier haunted attraction now for 18 years. This year The Haunt will limit the amount of groups that will be allowed to visit our attraction this year, in order for groups to maintain proper social distancing. Masks required.
New Salem Corn Maze Haunted Activities
4516 24th St, Dorr
» Various dates, Oct 2-31
The New Salem Corn Maze “Witches of New Salem” haunted woods is a frightening experience with over 20 attractions and dozens of actors and props. Also enjoy the haunted corn maze and zombie attack. Face masks and social distancing required.
Haunted Sunflower Maze
Rasch Cherries
17647 40th Ave, Conklin, MI
» Every Friday and Saturday in October, 9-11pm
Come out to get CREEPED OUT in the Haunted Sunflower Maze. Pay for admission in the market where you will also find HOT Apple Turnovers, fresh fall donuts, HOT Cider and Cocoa and so much more!! It will be a GHOULISH good time!! Best for ages 10+
The Famous Pumpkin Train
311 Danforth Street, Coopersville, MI
» Various dates, Oct 3-31
This is a Fall tradition that is not to be missed! A cast of wacky characters love to sing and dance for you. Each paid child’s ticket includes a free, locally grown, good-sized Pumpkin that the kids can pick from our Pumpkin Patch ad the end of the ride. Children under 2 ride free and also get a small size Pumpkin.
Ghoul Golf @ Great Lakes Glow Golf
3494 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
» Various dates, Sept 29-Nov 8
Ghoul Golf is a limited time attraction at Great Lakes Glow Golf. The 18 hole Halloween theme minigolf experience is like no other! It’s sure to be a little scary & a lot of fun!
StoryWalk in Duncan Park: The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything
Duncan Park, Grand Haven, MI
» Oct 26-Nov 1, 9am-5pm
As you stroll in the woods, enjoy “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams and illustrated by Megan Lloyd. Pages from this silly and spooky picture book will be posted on signs along the path for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you stroll!
DATED HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Hocus Pocus: Movies on the Lawn
1703 Robinson Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» October 8, 9, and 10, 8-11pm
Join us on the lawn for a showing of HOCUS POCUS, presented in partnership with Wealthy Theatre! Tickets start at $15. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and relax on a spooky fall night! Pack a picnic – outside food is welcome. Don’t forget your costume! There will be a costume contest with prizes for the top costume of the night.
Wyoming’s Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail @ Lamar Park
2561 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
» October 10, 4-6pm
This year the Trick or Treat Trail will be a drive-thru. Stay in your car and we will distribute a bag of goodies for each child. Pre-registration is required for each child to receive a bag.
Trail & Fright Night @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» October 10, 4-7pm.
Walk 3/4 mile Heartwood Forest’s not-so-scary haunted nature trail & then say “Gooood Night” to all the animals as they go to their barns!
Glow Night Corn Maze
Deep Roots Produce
8570 84th St SE, Caledonia, MI
» October 10, 7-10:30pm
Get your tickets for a Glow Night Corn Maze at Deep Roots Produce! There are a limited number of tickets available. Entries will start at 7pm; last entry at 9:20pm. DJ Lil MG will be playing all night; your tickets come with glow sticks! BYO Flashlight.
Halloween 5k @ Covenant Park
3724 Shaffer Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» October 17, 8am
Put on your Halloween costume or favorite mask for this great fundraiser and cross country 5k at Kentwood’s newest park. We will be using funds from this event to support permanent improvements to the amenities at Covenant Park. This is a fun run and will not be professionally timed. $20
Tails & Treats @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» October 17, 2-5pm
Come celebrate fall and friendship at Fellinlove Farm through a farm tour and much more! The 9 dachshunds will be wearing their costumes in the Wiener Wonderland playyard! AND Tails & Treat to all the different pastures/pens to receive treats from the animals themselves! Wear costumes for extra fun! $5 donation/person.
Hallowee-Ones @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» October 23, 10am-12pm
Dress your child as a sculpture, mammal, fish, insect, bird, tree, flower or in any other way that highlights something about the Children’s Garden. Celebrate Halloween with your wee-ones as you listen to Halloween-themed stories and go on a Halloween-themed hunt. No tricks, no treats, just fun!
Spooky Walk @ Howard Christensen Nature Center
16190 Red Pine Dr, Kent City, MI 49330
» October 23 & 24, 7-10pm
A haunting good time awaits! Join the fright night trick or treating adventure for little ghosts starting at 7pm and older goblins venturing until 9:45pm. $4 for members, $5 for public
Pumpkin Palooza @ Blandford Farm
3145 Milo St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» October 24, 10am-2pm
Embrace autumn with all things pumpkin at the Blandford Farm! Pumpkin crafts, pumpkin games, pumpkin painting, exploding pumpkins, and more! This program is open house style, so arrive and depart at your convenience. Pre-registration is required as spots are limited.
Blandford Halloween Hunt
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» October 30 and 31, 10am-3pm
Come one and all for a fun, Halloween-themed scavenger hunt! Hit the trails where you’ll explore all corners of Blandford while picking up spooky facts and creepy tales of Michigan nature. Costumes are encouraged. Registration is required for all children who wish to receive a prize.
Wizards, Witches, and Owls @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» October 30, 6-8pm
Join us at Blandford Nature Center for an evening of stories, spells, potions, and more! Our spooky night will include crafts, experiments, snacks, candlelit trails, animal encounters, and more! Registration is required. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required.
Kids Costume Party @ Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St, Coopersville, MI
» October 31, 10am-1pm
Kids, Crafts, Critters and Trick or Treating! Inside and Out, Weather Permitting. Social Distancing, hand washing often, and sanitizing regularly will help keep everyone safe while having fun!
The Halloween Full Moon-Costume Kayak Float
Muskegon River, Muskegon, MI
» October 31, 9:30pm-12am
A nighttime costume Full Moon kayak float. The medieval English called this month’s moon the blood moon. You won’t lose a drop if you join in the fun/scariness! Wear a costume and get $5 refund on your kayak rental. Meet at the Creston road boat launch for a 1.5 hour float down to the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Costume contest at 9:45pm. $25 per person.
TRUNK OR TREATS
Kentwood Trunk or Treat
4950 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI
» October 24, 10am-1pm
Families will drive through a line of decorated trunks at the Kentwood Library and collect treats from each trunk. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite trunk!
A-Maz-ing Trunks & Treats @ Ridge Point Community Church
340 104th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» October 24, 10am-12pm
Join us for our yearly Trunk and Treats event, now including a child friendly corn maze! Families come out and go from trunk to trunk to get treats. Then come take a walk through our children’s corn maze and grab a treat on your way out. This is a safe, outdoor, kid friendly event.
Trunk or Treat @ Whistlestop Park
2120 76th St SW, Byron Center, MI
» October 24, 12pm-2pm
Area businesses and individuals park their vehicles around the parking lot and children and their families can ‘trick or treat’ at each trunk.
Trunk or Treat with Harbor Humane
12331 James St, Holland, MI
» October 24, 3-5pm
Join us outside at The Shops at Westshore this year for trunk or treat, pumpkin painting, and of course – a canine costume contest! Pumpkin painting is a $5 donation and entering the costume contest is a $10 donation. All proceeds support Harbor Humane!
Trunk or Treat @ Covenant Community Church
4276 Baldwin St, Hudonsville, MI
» October 24, 5:30-7pm
Bring your kiddos to Covenant Church’s parking lot for some fun and treats! All are welcome!
Trunk or Treat
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch St, Zeeland, MI 49464
» October 25, 4-6pm
Trunk R Treat at Community Reformed Church on October 25 from 4-6pm.
Trunk or Treat @ Coopersville Reformed Church
423 W Randall St, Coopersville, MI
» October 25, 5-7pm.
Over 40 fun (non-gory) decorated trunks! We will also have individually wrapped hot dogs, chips, and drinks for the family! Simply dress up, Bring a Bag (for candy), and walk out with a lot of candy!
Drive-Thru Pixar-Themed Trunk or Treat
Holland First Assembly of God
1331 E 16th St, Holland, MI 49423
» October 28, 7-8:30pm
Families can drive thru and check out all the lights on the church premises, as well as cars decorated with lights, all in the comfort of their car as they listen to Pixar-themed music on our radio station, 87.9FM. You will also get a chance to help us vote for the best decorated trunk and, of course, you will get some candy, popcorn and a gift from us to you.
Growing Smiles Trunk or Treat!
2643 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» October 30, 3-5pm
Join us in our parking lot for our first Trunk or Treat! Each team mate will be decorating their trunks with fun toys and games! Vote for your favorite and come enjoy some FREE fun!
Trunk or Treat @ Haus of Glass Dance Studio
2335 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» October 30, 5-8pm
A Spooktacular event great for the entire family, our very first Trunk or Treat! Wear your halloween costume twice and come have a blast, as we pass out candy in a safe environment.
Trunk or Treat 🆓
Deep Roots Produce
8570 84th St SE, Caledonia, MI
» October 30, 5-8pm.
Wear your best costume and visit Deep Roots Produce for a Trunk or Treat!
Trunk or Treat @ Martin Luther King Park
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» October 31, 1-3pm
The Citizen’s Leadership Council will pass out candy in a safe environment. Don’t forget your candy buckets! Masks are strongly encouraged.
Service Professor Trunk or Treat
4770 50th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
» October 31, 1-4pm
Join in on some Spook-tacular FUN with Service Professors Trunk or Treat Event! To ensure everyones safety and observe social distancing, we have a unique candy/treat delivery system in place to ensure no-contact.
Trunk or Treat @ Fellowship Reformed Church
6610 36th Ave SW, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» October 31, 2-4pm
We will be hosting a “Drive-Through” Trunk or Treat! Still all the fun, still lots of candy.
Trunk or Treat @ Kentwood Community Church
1200 60th St SE, Kentwood, MI
» 2pm-4pm. Get your costume ready and come to the Trunk or Treat event in our parking lot. This is a great family-friendly event! See some super-fun trunk decorations as we safely hand out individually-wrapped candy. In the event of rain, this will become a drive-thru event.
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat @ Coopersville Middle School
198 East St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» October 31, 5-7pm
Dress up and bring the kids out to a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat. Goodie Bag will be handed out at the end of the parade of cars. You can also get your picture taken in a life size trunk photo booth.
Dutton Fire Department Trunk or Treat
3471 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI
» October 31, 6-8pm
Participants are strongly encouraged to decorate their vehicles for the festivities! Please wear a mask while interacting with the public and bring only store packaged candy. Firefighters will be on site as well, and hand sanitizer will be available!
Trunk ‘N’ Treat @ Rock Urban Church
3710 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI
» November 1, 5-7pm
Trunk ‘N’ Treat is a frightfully good time for boys and ghouls of all ages! Join us for free food, trunk-or-treating, spook house, games, and more! This event is free and open to the public!
CANDY BUYBACK PROGRAMS
Where Kids can Trade Candy for Cash
Local dentists and organizations want kids to protect their teeth – and are willing to reward them!
When you donate your extra Halloween candy to one of the Halloween Candy BuyBack participants, your kids will get cash… and you’ll be supporting United States Troops. The candy secured from the buyback is sent to U.S. troops serving around the world.
