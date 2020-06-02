The Complete List of Splash Pads & Pools Around Grand Rapids – with MAP!

Splash Pads and Water Fun that Will Help You Stay Cool
I love splash pads for the younger crowd. Kiddie pools are fun, too, but these spray parks have their place.
Kids can choose their own level of “getting wet” at a splash pad. Older kids can let dump buckets spill over their heads repeatedly while nervous toddlers can just make wet footprints.
Plus, I don’t have to squeeze into my bathing suit (why does it shrink on me every year?).
We are marking splash pads that have been confirmed to be open for 2020 with
♥ CONFIRMED or ⊗ CLOSED
Any listing without a notation has not yet been verified for 2020. If you can confirm a listing is open, please email [email protected] Thanks!
When the kids are bigger, we can all go bananas in the pool!
When it’s 95 degrees and the humidity is just as high, I will do whatever it takes to squeeze into that swimsuit (I eventually buy the next size up– gotta face the music here) and plunge into the pool with my kids.
We’ve compiled a list of all the area splash pads, splash parks, kiddie pools, and pools. Whether you’re looking to get wet in Grand Rapids, Holland, or destinations in between, we’ve got you covered.
CITY SPLASH PADS & POOLS
City of GR Splash Pads
The City of Grand Rapids has been working hard over the past few years to convert old wading and kiddie pools into modern splash pad and water playgrounds at various parks around town. These splash pads have become staples in local neighborhoods and make visiting a park with one of these water play amenities an added treat.
CITY OF GRAND RAPIDS POOLS & SPLASH PADS ARE CLOSED FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19
⊗ CLOSED: Aberdeen Park Splash Pad
2230 Eastern Ave NE
⊗ CLOSED: Alger Park Splash Pad
921 Alger St. SE
⊗ CLOSED: Campau Park Splash Pad
50 Antoine Street SW
⊗ CLOSED: Cherry Park Splash Pad
725 Cherry Street SE
⊗ CLOSED: Fuller Park Splash Pad
300 Fuller Avenue NE
⊗ CLOSED: Gerald R. Ford Academic Center Splash Pad
851 Madison SE
⊗ CLOSED: Heartside Park Splash Pad
69 Ionia SE
⊗ CLOSED: Highland Park Splash Pad
523 Grand Avenue NE
⊗ CLOSED: Joe Taylor Park Splash Pad
1030 Bemis SE
⊗ CLOSED: Lincoln Park Splash Pad
231 Marion Avenue NW
⊗ CLOSED: Mary Waters Park Splash Pad
1042 Lafayette NE
⊗ CLOSED: Mulick Park Splash Pad
1632 Sylvan Avenue SE
⊗ CLOSED: Roosevelt Park Splash Pad
739 Van Raalte Drive SW
⊗ CLOSED: Wilcox Park Splash Pad
100 Youell Avenue SE
City Pools – GR
⊗ CLOSED: Briggs Park Pool
350 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
⊗ CLOSED: Martin Luther King Park Pool
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
⊗ CLOSED: Richmond Park Pool
1101 Richmond St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
This pool is zero entry so it’s perfect for young kids
SPLASH PADS SOUTH & WEST OF GRAND RAPIDS
Many of the splash pads south and west of Grand Rapids are near playgrounds which makes for even more fun things to do outside. Most of them are free to everyone, but a couple do have a small admission fee.
Pinewood Park
1999 Wolfboro, Kentwood
Open Memorial Day – Labor Day, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
Veteran’s Memorial Park
355 48th St, Kentwood
Open Memorial Day – Labor Day, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
SPECIAL NOTE: The park is currently under construction and the splash pad is not available until it’s finished. A bigger splash pad will be coming!
♥ CONFIRMED Millennium Beach Park & Splash Pad ($)
1415 Maynard Avenue SW, Grand Rapids.
Open the weekend before Memorial Day weekend – Labor Day weekend. Check website for splash pad hours and admission fees.
Lamar Park
2561 Porter St, Wyoming
Open June 1 through Labor Day, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
Oriole Park
1380 42nd St SW, Wyoming
Open June 1 through Labor Day.
Southlawn Park
4125 Jefferson Ave SE, Wyoming
Open June 1 through Labor Day.
Kroc Center Pool & Playground ($)
2500 S. Division Ave, Grand Rapids
Outdoor Splash pad open May 30 through Labor Day weekend during Open Swim hours. Open Swim Times vary daily, so please visit their website for accurate times.
SPLASH PADS NORTH & EAST OF GRAND RAPIDS
Enjoy a different kind of water play north and west of Grand Rapids.
Frederik Meijer Gardens ($)
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids
Sunday 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday & Wednesday – Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Tuesday 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Great Lakes water play area and small wading fountain.
Leslie E. Tassell Park Interactive Fountain
2900 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
Open 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM (hours given are for the park, fountain hours may vary).
OTTAWA COUNTY SPLASH PADS
Most of the Ottawa County splash pads have the added bonus of on-site bathrooms. Some also have toddler area separated from the older kid zones.
Allendale Twp. Park & Splash Pad
6676 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale
Features two splash pads: one for toddlers and one for older kids. On-site bathrooms.
♥ CONFIRMED Maplewood Park
8000 12th Avenue, Jenison, MI
Open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Splash pad is enclosed and has some picnic tables. On-site bathrooms.
City of Hudsonville Splash Pad
Harvey Street, Hudsonville, MI
City of Zeeland Splash Pad Park
21 S Elm St, Zeeland
Open Memorial Day through Labor Day, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM except for Sundays open at 12:00 PM.
Barrier-free with on-site bathrooms.
Downtown Holland Splash Pad
99 East 8th St, Holland
Open 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Please note that we haven’t been able to verify that this splash pad is still operational
♥ CONFIRMED Rosewood Park
1899 Rosewood St, Jenison
Open 10:30 AM – 8:00 PM
(Hours given are for the park, splash pad hours may vary)
Picnic tables nearby. On-site bathrooms.
Grand Haven Splash Pad
101 N. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven
Open in warmer months weather permitting.
PRIVATE POOL MEMBERSHIPS
Private pools come with the added bonus of access to other amenities whether it’s golf courses or fitness activities.
If your family loves to swim and be active, a membership to a pool may be right for you.
Watermark Country Club ($)
5500 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, 49546
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Thousand Oaks Golf Club ($)
4100 Thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, 49525
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Membership includes access to an off-site pool at Watermark, Stonewater or Sunnybrook
Stonewater Country Club ($)
7177 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Caledonia, 49316
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Sunnybrook Country Club ($)
624 Port Sheldon Street SW, Grandville, 49418
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Ridgemoor Swim Club ($)
2435 Inverness Rd SE, Grand Rapids, 49546
Kent Country Club ($)
1600 College Ave NE Grand Rapids, 49505
MVP Sportsplex – Burton ($)
4035 Burton St, Grand Rapids, 49546
MVP Athletic Club ($)
115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids, 49525
MVP Athletic Club – Holland ($)
650 S Waverly Rd, Holland, 49423
Macatawa Golf Club ($)
4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd., Holland, 49424
Cascade Hills Country Club ($)
3725 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, 49546
Blythefield Country Club ($)
5801 Northland Dr. NE, Belmont, 49306
Egypt Valley Country Club ($)
7333 Knappy St. NE, Ada, 49301
SPLASH PAD AND KIDDIE POOL MAP
find splash pads near me
Did we miss any splash pads, pools, water parks or kiddie pools? Let us know below!
Pin this image for future reference!
63 thoughts on “The Complete List of Splash Pads & Pools Around Grand Rapids – with MAP!”
New for Spring 2020: Alger Park will have a splash pad and bathroom facilities! https://www.grandrapidsmi.gov/Directory/Places/Parks/Alger-Park
Thanks for the tip, Steph! Got that added to the list.
The splash pad will be back up and running next pool season (2018). As part of the millage improvements to Aberdeen Park, the splash pad and surrounding area is being renovated starting this July. Here’s a link to the Aberdeen improvement plan that includes the splash pad concepts: http://grcity.us/parks/Documents/Aberdeen%20Concept%20Plan.pdf
As of summer 2016 downtown Holland splash pad is closed
Are u open today?
Are the splash pads closed now? Im at Gerald r Ford school and the water is off!
Hastings has a small one right by the movie theater. There is also a small performance stage there that hosts family entertainment in the summer – not to mention the new amphitheater three blocks over. Bound to be lots of art and musical fun in Hastings this year!
There’s the splash pad in Zeeland as well
Rosewood Park, formally known as Charlie’s dump, in Jenison, has a brand-new splash pad opening this year. A new playground for toddlers as well too!
Do you know when the splashpad will be open? It’s not listed on the website yet.
It’s open 🙂
Does anyone know if you can reserve tables at the Allendale Splash pad for a birthday party?
Yes you can! Had my sons first birthday there. Stop in at the township office. I think it cost a little money. I can’t remember.
Does any one know if mulick parks splash pad is opening this year? I went to take my kids earlier today, and the entrance gate was locked…
I called them today because it has been locked and the parks and rec department says they are closed until further notice. 🙁
there is a Splashpad in Grand Haven too! Between the band stands and I believe the ice cream shop is called Temptations.
lamar park is nice but the splash psd can be a little slippery for little ones. I would suggest water shoes for young kids at that park. Pinewood Park in Zkentwood is small but not slippery. Both parks hav nice play areas
zeeland Splash Pad in downtown Zeeland is open for the second summer
Allison ‘Hicks’ Downer
The City of GR Pools and Splash pads are open already (opened June 13) & will be open until September 1. your dates & times are from 2013. Here’s the updated city website:
http://grcity.us/parks/Pages/Aquatics.aspx
YAY!! I was just looking at this and wondering if all these were still available!!
Are you updating the list for 2014?
It’s on our schedule to Update on June 13, 2014.
Thanks!
There’s a new one in downtown Grand Haven too….
News from the city of GR is that the Alger Middle School splash pad is open from 11-7.
The Maplewood Splashpad is open from 11am-8pm. It is really nice and has a nice playground, too. There is a limited number of shaded tables, but there is space in the grass for umbrellas if you bring your own. Also worth noting, there is one of the huge cell phone towers right in the lot to the park. There are some strong arguments that argue being in close proximity to them isn’t safe and arguments that it is fine…either way, just nice to know it’s there if that’s something you don’t want your kiddos (and yourself) around.
Do we know if this information is still up to date for 2013 summer?
I just updated the post for 2013. There were a few minor changes for the GR open hours, but other than that, most of the info looks to have stayed the same. Let us know if you come across something that has changed. Thanks!
Thank you so much!! I appreciate all the information 🙂
Link to Kentwood splash pad is dead.
Here’s an updated link: http://www.ci.kentwood.mi.us/cityhall/Departments/recreation/Parks.asp
Are any of the parks with splash pads open with water available yet?
It’s pretty early in the year- most open closer to June. We will let you know if we come across any that are already open.
I’m looking for an outdoor pool to join this summer. Any ideas for the SE Grand Rapids area? I’m willing to drive to get to a good pool. I’m just not sure what is available. Thanks!
I don’t know if Holland is too far from GR to list here, but there’s been a splash pad for years now right in downtown Holland on 8th Street next to the 99 East 8th Street building.
Good to know!
Southlawn Park on Bellevue & Jefferson SW (near South Godwin Elementary School) also has a splashpad, playground & covered picnic shelter. There are also benches that surround the play area.
Is the Garfield Park Wading pool even functional? I have checked several times last year when they said that it was open and it was not.
Pinewood park in Kentwood has a new splash pad with benches around it and a covered picnic area very close. Plus there is a large playground area.
Also, Lamar Park in Wyoming has close-by covered areas with benches near their splash pad.
Kentwood activities center on 48th st (between Eastern and Division) has a large park, volleyball/ sandpit and a splash pad! I see the city was redoing the parking lot, and updating…so we were going to check it out today!
There is also a splash pad in Allendale at the park behind the fire station (on Lake MI dr and 68th) as well as one in downtown Holland, right next to the shopping district. Sorry I don’t know the name of the street for the one in Holland.
The one here in Allendale is pretty small, but perfect for a low-key day. It is located in the Allendale Township Park (corner of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 68th), and there is playground equipment as well. There are NOT a lot of picnic tables, but if you bring a blanket, there’s plenty of grass. It was finished Summer of 2012, so it’s in pretty good shape! I believe last year the water came on about 10 am.
Thanks for the info. If you ever get a chance to snap a picture, please share it with us – [email protected].
Thanks Lindsay and Georgine!! We will check it out! I always like to check out new places, but with the pregnancy I want to be more cautious of where I can go so mommy can rest a bit ;).
So great to meet you today, Tamara! Best wishes on your pregnancy =)
yes, wilcox park is the last one on the list. never have seen it crowded
Tamara, I don’t think i see it on the list, but wilcox park wading pool is great for this. It is a GR Rec site and is near east town, st thomas school and aquinas. check to see if they will be opening this year. spots with shade and sun and playground too
Question … which splash park is the best for letting my active kids 2 and 4yo get wet why I put my feet up (I need to take it easy rest of June and July) … I’m 8 mos pregnant (due in July) and want a carefree environment … just splash, no pool (since it’s just me when hubby at work during day)? I have been to Meijers Gardens and I do like it, but any other ideas without all the walking? I do like going to Fallasburg Creek/park and Townsend park lots too … “natural” splash parks, teehee!
Tassell park in Cascade is basically just a flat fountain with “jumping” water (as my 3 year old says). There are benches and shady grassy areas where you can sit. It’s not very big it kept a 3, 4 and 6 year old occupied for almost 2 hours last week!
Maplewood Park in jenison is awesome. Splash Pad in a fenced in area picnic tables and shade
Oriole Park in Wyoming also has a splash pad, thought I haven’t personally seen it when it’s operating. http://www.wyomingmi.gov/ParksRec/p&r%20parks.asp#oriole
Yes. That is Meijer Gardens!
Looks like Meijer Gardens
Where’s the one pictured? Thanks for the list!
Edee, it is at Fredrick Meijer Gardens.