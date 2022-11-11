Walk Through the Lights + Santa Visits Return to Gull Meadow Farms in 2022

Christmas at Gull Meadow Farms

8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083

(269) 629-4214

West Michigan families love visiting Gull Meadow Farms throughout the year, especially during the Christmas season.



Tickets for the 2022 Gull Meadow Farms Christmas Events are available to be purchased online beginning November 12th at 9:00 AM for two favorite events:

• Visits With Santa

• Walk Through the Lights



Once you’re done with your event, head on over to their market since it has been transformed for the Christmas Season.



You’ll find beautiful ornaments, unique gift ideas for everyone on your list (including yourself), and of course, their famous donuts! There are lots of unique stocking stuffers too for grown-ups and children!



These popular events will sell out, so be sure to purchase your tickets early.



Read on for more information on these Gull Meadow Farms Christmas experiences and how to secure your tickets for these annual family favorites.