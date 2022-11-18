Christmas Lite Show – 25 Years of Lighting up Faces

Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark

4500 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321

(616) 745-9955

The largest, animated drive-through light show in West Michigan returns for “Another Year of Magic!”



From the comfort of your car, experience nearly two miles of Christmas magic including animated displays, lighted tunnels, and over 1 million lights.



Open daily from Wednesday, November 23 through Saturday, December 31, 2022.



Tickets are available online or at the ticket window for as low as $30 for a family vehicle.



You can also see the lights aboard the Memory Lane Train! (reserve tickets online)