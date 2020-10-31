Toys for Tots & Angel Tree 2020: How to Give Gifts, or Get Gifts, this Christmas in Kent County

Angel Tree & Toys for Tots Christmas Toy Drives are Still Happening in 2020

Like just about everything this year, Christmastime toy drives are going to look a little different for 2020.

Thankfully, two great national programs that let you get involved in your community, Angel Tree (Salvation Army Corps) and Toys for Tots (the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve ) have adapted their programs to fit social distancing and safety guidelines. This means that the programs will be to continue this year, unlike FATE, which has had to call off operations for 2020.

Likely, there will be more families than usual looking for help and needing assistance. Hopefully, the community will be able to meet the need.

This article focused on Kent County but assistance and participation are available throughout West Michigan.

Those asking for assistance will be asked to demonstrate proof of residence, show children’s birth certificates & personal ID, verify income, and pledge that they have not signed up for toys at any other organization.