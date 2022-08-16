Best Gymnastics for Kids, Cheer & Aerial Arts in Grand Rapids

How Gymnastics for Kids & Aerial Arts Classes Work

What Age Can Kids Start Taking Gymnastics?

Kids can start gymnastics as early as toddler age, when they can take tumbling class or even enjoy open gym at many area facilities.

By preschool age, kids can attend classes solo, but don’t expect advanced techniques: their classes focus on balance and gross motor skills.

Recreational Vs. Competitive Gymnastics for Kids

Once kids are five and older, they can choose from recreational gymnastics or get competitive on the team level. Both forms are offered through high school at many gyms..

Want to stay on the recreational route? You can do that, too. And it doesn’t end at a beginner level. Coaches can often teach recreational gymnastics through high levels.

Recreational gymnastics classes usually run in 8-week segments, and are offered throughout the year. (Summer camp options are also available.) If you want to go competitive, expect a year-round commitment.

Kids in the rec programs can expect a much lower time commitment than competitive.

Competitive gymnastics can be as low as two hours twice a week, to 20 hrs+ a week for the top level performers.

How Much to Gymnastics and Cheer Classes Cost?

Cost varies depending on what classes you take.

Recreational classes are typically once a week for 6-8 weeks, with each lesson lasting about an hour. Those are around $125-175/class for most levels. Upper tier kids can plan on two hour practice sessions, with the cost ranging from $250-275.

For teams, expect to pay monthly team fees and also meet fees. Costs range widely, depending upon age and number of hours spent training. This does not include equipment or travel expenses.

Some gyms also offer drop-in classes; those average $10 per session.

What Equipment is Needed for Gymnastics? Is Travel Involved?

Normally all that is needed to participate in gymnastics is a uniform and comfortable practice clothes that are not loose fitting.

More experienced gymnasts will need additional equipment such as grips to help with bars and rings. Travel gymnasts will also need to purchase competition attire.

Can My Child Be a Cheerleader Outside of Their School?

Yes. Local organizations and gyms offer cheerleading teams, classes or clinics in cheer, starting with elementary school-aged kids. These can include skills practice or competitive cheer teams.