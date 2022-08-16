Best Gymnastics for Kids, Cheer & Aerial Arts in Grand Rapids

High Flying Kids Will Love Gymnastics & Cheer Classes
Gymnastics for kids is pretty popular in Grand Rapids. There are many area facilities offering gymnastics, cheer, ninja, aerial gymnastics and more.
And you don’t have to be an aspiring Simone Biles to participate. (Though really, what kid doesn’t aspire to be like her?)
From recreational classes to team and even Junior Olympic level gymnastics, area facilities have the instructors and passion to take your kid as far as they want to go with these aerial sports.
Gymnastics for Kids in GR: Recreational and Competitive Levels
Find some of the best gymnastics instructors in Grand Rapids here.
*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.
Grand Rapids Gymnastics in Grand Rapids
Great facility. The staff is enthusiastic, the facility is clean and maintained. They prioritize respect and kindness too. It’s a great atmosphere. I couldn’t be happier.
Grand Rapids Gymnastics teaches the correct principles of gymnastics at all levels.
Programs for Girls and Boys Include:
- GRG Babies (FREE Class)
- Parent Tot (18mo-3 yrs. Co-ed)
- Preschool (3-5 yrs. Co-ed)
- BumbleBee Camp (3-5yrs. Co-ed. Mobility-based learning program)
- Recreational for Girls and Boys/Tumbling (6yrs. and up)
- Ninjas (3-14yrs. Co-ed)
- Trampoline and Tumbling - Classes and Team
- Competitive and Recreational Teams
We partner with the Saugatuck, Niles, Hamilton and Jenison Homeschool Cooperatives.
We also offer open gym, field trips, parents night out, birthday parties, summer camps, clinics and more.
FREE trial class and placement evaluation.
Gymco Sports in Grand Rapids
"We love the encouraging staff and welcoming environment and the activities available for all ages and levels!"
For 42 years, gymnasts and athletes of all types have learned, trained, and grown up at Gymco.
From the moment little feet hit the floor walking, we have a program for everyone. Beginning with our parent and tot classes, designed to foster an early appreciation of fitness and physical literacy through our progression-based gymnastics classes that build confidence, grace, and balance beyond the beam.
Rounding out our class offerings, we also feature a ninja program filled with challenges as well as aerial arts for those who wish to soar amidst the silks and lyras.
Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia
"We appreciate CDMC's heart for kids, their vision and their leadership. We value their care for the group as a whole and their compassion for each individual kiddo." ~Cassie W.
From your child's first class to their graduation performance, Caledonia Dance & Music Center has a class for everyone!
We specialize in beginners of all ages and offer training through pre-professional levels. But CDMC is about More Than Just Great Dancing®, Music®, and Gymnastics®!
Our students go beyond technique to develop important life skills, and learning to be respectful, confident and conscientious young people who share their gifts and talents with the community.
Karin's Horse Connection at Legacy Stables in Caledonia
Equestrian Vaulting
Gymnastics - Dance - Horses
It’s a combination of dance and gymnastics on a moving horse.
This exciting, unique sport helps boys and girls to develop coordination, balance, strength, confidence, and flexibility while working in harmony with the horse. It brings happiness and promotes teamwork.
No experience required!
Newton Aerial Academy in Grand Rapids
Full service gymnastics center for all ages!
We offer classes starting at 18 months and going through advanced level, as well as trampoline and tumbling, ninja/parkour classes, open gyms, birthday parties, diving and more!
We even have outdoor trampolines so you can enjoy the weather! Come see us!
How Gymnastics for Kids & Aerial Arts Classes Work
What Age Can Kids Start Taking Gymnastics?
Kids can start gymnastics as early as toddler age, when they can take tumbling class or even enjoy open gym at many area facilities.
By preschool age, kids can attend classes solo, but don’t expect advanced techniques: their classes focus on balance and gross motor skills.
Recreational Vs. Competitive Gymnastics for Kids
Once kids are five and older, they can choose from recreational gymnastics or get competitive on the team level. Both forms are offered through high school at many gyms..
Want to stay on the recreational route? You can do that, too. And it doesn’t end at a beginner level. Coaches can often teach recreational gymnastics through high levels.
Recreational gymnastics classes usually run in 8-week segments, and are offered throughout the year. (Summer camp options are also available.) If you want to go competitive, expect a year-round commitment.
Kids in the rec programs can expect a much lower time commitment than competitive.
Competitive gymnastics can be as low as two hours twice a week, to 20 hrs+ a week for the top level performers.
How Much to Gymnastics and Cheer Classes Cost?
Cost varies depending on what classes you take.
Recreational classes are typically once a week for 6-8 weeks, with each lesson lasting about an hour. Those are around $125-175/class for most levels. Upper tier kids can plan on two hour practice sessions, with the cost ranging from $250-275.
For teams, expect to pay monthly team fees and also meet fees. Costs range widely, depending upon age and number of hours spent training. This does not include equipment or travel expenses.
Some gyms also offer drop-in classes; those average $10 per session.
What Equipment is Needed for Gymnastics? Is Travel Involved?
Normally all that is needed to participate in gymnastics is a uniform and comfortable practice clothes that are not loose fitting.
More experienced gymnasts will need additional equipment such as grips to help with bars and rings. Travel gymnasts will also need to purchase competition attire.
Can My Child Be a Cheerleader Outside of Their School?
Yes. Local organizations and gyms offer cheerleading teams, classes or clinics in cheer, starting with elementary school-aged kids. These can include skills practice or competitive cheer teams.
Top Voted Gymnastics Facilities in Grand Rapids
Following are the area’s top rated gymnastics facilities, as voted on in our annual Best of Grand Rapids Awards.
Winner: For the Kidz Gymnastics
TOP 10 Gymnastics Facilities
1. For the Kidz Gymnastics
2. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness
3. Grand Rapids Gymnastics
4. Gymco
5. R-Athletics
6. NorthStar Gymnastics Inc.
7. Horizon Complex
7. Kids Unlimited Activity Center
9. Empowered Athletics
10. Red Arrow Youth Gymnastics and Cheer
Full Gymnastics Classes Directory
A full list of gymnastics facilities in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Gymnastics in Grand Rapids
1601 Galbraith Ave, Ste 301, Grand Rapids MI 49546
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Baby Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes, Trial Class
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia
131 E Main St SE, Suite E, Caledonia MI 49333
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Cassell Training Center in Muskegon
710 Alberta Street, Muskegon MI 49441
• Preschool Gymnastics, Ninja Classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Champion Gymnastics in Holland
2424 Van Ommen Dr, Holland MI 49424
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Cheerleading
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Flipside Gymnastics in Zeeland
600 E Riley, Zeeland MI 49464
• Preschool Gymnastics
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
For The Kidz Gymnastics in Wyoming
1391 Gezon Parkway, Wyoming MI 49509
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes, Aerial Gymnastics
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Gonyon's Gymnastics in Muskegon
622 Chatterson Rd, Muskegon MI 49442
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Cheerleading
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Gymco Sports in Grand Rapids
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes, Aerial Gymnastics, Trial Class
• Preschool, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Gymnastics In Motion in South of Grand Rapids
3207 N. M-37 Hwy, Middleville MI 49333
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Horizon Kids Complex in Jenison
6462 Center Industrial Drive, Jenison MI 49428
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Baby Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes, Aerial Gymnastics
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Karin's Horse Connection at Legacy Stables in Caledonia
8001 Patterson Ave, Caledonia MI 49316
• Preschool Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Aerial Gymnastics, Trial Class
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Kids Unlimited Activity Center in Jenison
596 Baldwin St. Ste #2, Jenison MI 49428
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Ninja Classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Newton Aerial Academy in Grand Rapids
6001 Coit Ave. NE, Grand Rapids MI 49525
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Baby Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes, Aerial Gymnastics
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
NorthStar Gymnastics in Rockford
724 Byrne Industrial Dr, Rockford MI 49341
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
R-Athletics in Cascade
2845 Thornhills Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Cheerleading, Ninja Classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Red Arrow Youth Gymnastics and Cheer in Lowell
P.O. Box 87, Lowell MI 49331
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Cheerleading
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness in Comstock Park
943 West River Center Dr., Comstock Park MI 49321
• Preschool Gymnastics, Toddler Gymnastics, Open Gym, Ninja Classes
• Preschool, Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
