The Air Zoo is Loaded with Historic Planes, Flight Simulators and Unbelievable STEM Experiences

Find Award-Winning Aviation in Your Backyard
We love the Air Zoo.
This Portage favorite offers the perfect getaway for enjoying history, air and spacecraft artifacts and a multi-sensory, STEAM-based experience for the whole family.
Kid and adults alike are treated to a world-class, Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace-and-science museum. The variety of aircraft, artifacts and interactive displays will inspire all ages.
With over 100 aircraft on display and rotating exhibits, you can see something new with each visit to the Air Zoo. However, some exhibits like the fan-favorite SR-71 Blackbird, are worthy of repeat stops!
The Air Zoo is also the perfect field trip destination. Educators, homeschool and scouting groups can participate in an interactive environment with the opportunity for hands-on learning- even from home.
AIR ZOO EXHIBITS
The Air Zoo offers two buildings packed with aircraft and experiences for families and groups to enjoy.
Flight Innovation Center
Discover the amazing developments in aviation and space travel as you explore the Flight Innovation Center’s artifacts and exhibits.
Take on a journey of discovery in Alien Worlds & Androids as you learn about space exploration and ponder life on other planets. This exhibit includes some famous movie characters including R2D2, Ironman, and the robots from the Terminator movies.
More of a history buff? Amelia Earhart: Adventurous Aviatrix is a wonderful 3-D, multimedia exhibition featuring this historic aviation icon.
Another fun spot for families are the hands-on stations. Kids will learn through play while launching a water bottle or propelling an aircar.
Flight Discovery Center
Make sure to visit the Flight Discovery Center to see the Air Zoo’s nationally recognized restoration work on two WWII aircraft that were on the bottom of Lake Michigan for nearly 70 years. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions and learn from the team of volunteers working on these artifacts.
The Flight Discovery Center also offers the perfect vantage point for viewing airplane arrivals and departures as it backs up to the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport. Historic warplanes frequently visit here too and are worth the trip to see them.
CLASSES & ENRICHMENT OPTIONS
This year, the Air Zoo is taking on the challenges of the 2020-2021 school year and providing innovative and immersive education opportunities for your family.
Whether you are a traditional home school parent or a parent supporting virtual education at home, the Air Zoo has you covered. They are also continuing their partnership with scouting groups for Super Science Saturdays.
Education @Home
[email protected] offers LIVE virtual programming for all children. These programs provide dynamic and interactive lessons, ignite imaginations, and fulfill Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) for only $6/child.
All programs are hands-on and many include kits for kids to keep. Scholarships are available and can be found at airzoo.org/scholarships.
Scouting Groups
Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, and Girl Scouts Super Science Saturdays continue virtually for the 2020-2021 year. Earn Air Zoo fun badges and complete requirements needed for one or more Elective Adventure Loops, Webelo Adventure Pins, or Merit Badges.
Science Floor Shows
Families visiting the Air Zoo on weekends are in for a treat with Science Floor Shows. Offered twice on Saturdays and once on Sundays, these 30-minute live shows will captivate parents and kids alike with science demonstrations.
Science Floor Shows are included as part of your admission and therefore do not require any additional fee to attend. Find them near the SR-71 Blackbird at 11AM or 2PM on Saturdays, and 2PM on Sundays.
Launchpad to Learning
The Air Zoo’s Launchpad to Learning offers a library of short videos, designed to ignite imaginations through science experiments, artifact tours and tons of other educational projects and activities online.
The Fly Buy Store
The Fly Buy Store is a great place to shop after concluding a visit to the Air Zoo. And when you’re home and could use some cool Air Zoo gear, you can now shop with them online!
Visit airzoostore.org to explore a variety of unique Air Zoo merchandise, toys and STEAM activities for all ages. Follow The Fly Buy Museum Store on Facebook for updates and exciting new products.
AIR ZOO MEMBERSHIP
With all of these amazing benefits, consider becoming an Air Zoo member today. The Air Zoo’s annual membership provides 360+ days of incredible aerospace and science exploration and hands-on learning for the whole family.
A family or grandparent membership at the Air Zoo also provides your family access to over 1200 ASTC and NARM institutions worldwide as well as dozens of local reciprocals and discounts, including the Fly Buy Gift Shop.