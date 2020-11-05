The Air Zoo is Loaded with Historic Planes, Flight Simulators and Unbelievable STEM Experiences

Find Award-Winning Aviation in Your Backyard

We love the Air Zoo.

This Portage favorite offers the perfect getaway for enjoying history, air and spacecraft artifacts and a multi-sensory, STEAM-based experience for the whole family.

Kid and adults alike are treated to a world-class, Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace-and-science museum. The variety of aircraft, artifacts and interactive displays will inspire all ages.

With over 100 aircraft on display and rotating exhibits, you can see something new with each visit to the Air Zoo. However, some exhibits like the fan-favorite SR-71 Blackbird, are worthy of repeat stops!

The Air Zoo is also the perfect field trip destination. Educators, homeschool and scouting groups can participate in an interactive environment with the opportunity for hands-on learning- even from home.