Great Start to Quality Always Helps me Find Safe Child Care. Here are 6 Tips for Choosing the Best Provider.

Great Start to Quality is my Go-To for Finding Child Care

As I prepare my family and myself mentally to return to work from maternity leave, there is one subject matter I am not stressing about: child care.

This is my third child, but the child care center my older children are at does not take infants. I had to start searching for childcare again, but this time I knew right where to look. The State of Michigan has created a website, Great Start to Quality, to help parents find quality child care options.

As a parent, you are able to search for a program that best fits your needs, and it’s okay to be picky. Don’t forget YOU know what is best for your child and what will work best for your family!