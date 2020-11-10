These College Prep High Schools in GR Help Students Earn Free College Credits

COLLEGE PREP FOR ALL STUDENTS

College Prep High Schools Give Kids Multiple Options for College

I went to a traditional public high school in a rural area. While I had eyes for college, I didn’t have a lot of money for it. I love that my high school offered AP courses, but the cost to take the AP exams (about $125) to earn college credit was a barrier to me so I never took them.

West Michigan students have options that I never did: they can earn college credits for free through early college programs, in addition to the AP offerings. They can attend college prep schools that not only give them college credit opportunities, but have staff and support systems in place to help students reach all of their college goals.

Students at a college prep charter public high school learn time management, study skills and how to set and achieve goals. For a lot of kids, these skills are not in place when they step onto a college campus. They weren’t for me, and I had to learn fast. All the college prep high school kids definitely had a leg up on me in my first year at Michigan State.

College is Viewed as a Real Possibility at College Prep Schools

According to Dr. Hall, the first step to getting kids to college is helping them see college as a real possibility. Schools like Grand River Preparatory High School do this by creating a college-going culture that can be seen throughout the school, with the college decorated walls and students receiving “College Accepted” t-shirts.

Collin Louis is an alumnus of Grand River Prep and a senior at GVSU studying biomedical science. He says being in an environment like that also encouraged him to take on more responsibility for himself and others, which further prepared him for college.

“I had the chance to be in a mentorship program where I would help first-year Grand River Prep students prepare for what to expect. That really helped me grow from a leadership aspect,” says Collin. “It also gave me the tools to be successful once I left Grand River Prep, even down to things like having a good sense of time management.”