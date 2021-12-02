9 Kids Ear Piercing Places in GR: From Claire’s to Professional Piercing Studios

Kids Ear Piercing Places in West Michigan

If you’ve ever asked for recommendations on where to get your child’s ears pierced in Grand Rapids, chances are that a mall venue, such as Claire’s or Icing was mentioned. But did you know that there are more ear piercing places available?

First, we will cover the two main procedures for piercing ears and then we will list local places where your child can get a little glam.

What Happens at Ear Piercing Places that Use a Piercing Gun, Like Claire’s

These locations, often in a shopping mall, offer a walk-in, simple and quick process with a ‘free’ piercing.

I used these venues the two times I had my daughter’s ears pierced. Neither time did we have problems, and I’ve recommended their services many times.

These ear-piercing places use a piercing gun system.

Here’s how a piercing gun works:

The front of the gun holds the stud earring and the back holds a clasp. The ear lobe is placed in between the two areas and the piercer pulls the trigger, firing the earring into the ear and securing it in the clasp instantly. Often piercers will team up and do both ears at once.

While this system may seem cut and dry, there are concerns about this kind of ear piercing method, of which the biggest is infection and disease.

Although guns have improved over time, and disposable cartridges are now widely used, there is still the potential for the bacteria deposited on the gun from one customer to be transferred to the next customer. (This is what we suspect happened to my friend’s daughter – her ears became quite infected and she had to let them heal and start all over again a year later.)

Piercing guns also use a standard post that doesn’t fit all ear lobes.

Visually, the piercing gun hides part of the ear when placed on the ear, making it hard to accurately pierce in the right location.

In addition, most guns force the studs through the tissue, causing more damage than necessary.

Retail Store Ear Piercing Places Around Grand Rapids

Claire’s Ear Piercing Woodland Mall – 3195 28TH STREET #H102GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49508

Rivertown Crossings – 3700 RIVERTOWN PARKWAYGRANDVILLE, MI 49418

Alpine – 3286A ALPINE AVE NW SPC 119WALKER, MI 49544

Holland Walmart Claires – 2629 N PARK DR SPC 700HOLLAND, MI 49424 Claire’s offers FREE piercing with the purchase of an ear-piercing kit. Starter kits are priced from $30 and include the piercing earrings and standard After Care Solution.



Infants (where infant pierces are provided) will need to have a current DTaP shot, which typically takes place at 8 weeks old. Minors (under the age of 18 in the US and under the age of 16 in Canada) will need a parent or legal guardian present to sign the Claire’s Ear Piercing Registry and show a government issued ID before getting started. More Info

Icing Woodland Mall – 3175 28TH STREET S.E., GRAND RAPIDS, MI 495088

Icing offers FREE piercing with the purchase of an ear-piercing kit. Starter kits are priced from $30 and include the piercing earrings and exclusive Rapid After Care Solution, allowing you to change your earrings after only 3 weeks.



Infants (where infant pierces are provided) will need to have a current DTaP shot, which typically takes place at 8 weeks old. Minors (under the age of 18 in the US and under the age of 16 in Canada) will need a parent or legal guardian present to sign the Claire’s Ear Piercing Registry and show a government issued ID before getting started. More Info

Banter by Piercing Pagoda Rivertown Crossings – 3700 RIVERTOWN PARKWAY STE. 5541, Grandville, MI, 49418-3085

Woodland Mall – 3195 28TH STREET SE STE. G116A, Grand Rapids, MI, 49512-7808

Banter offers FREE piercing with an in-store purchase of piercing earrings. Free instrument ear piercing is provided to our customers with an in-store purchase of piercing earrings (yes, FREE). The selection ranges from $24.99 to $249.99.



Half piercings are available for an additional $3.50 restocking fee, while cartilage instrument piercing is available in select stores for an additional $2.00 charge.



Infants (where infant pierces are provided) will need to have a current DTaP shot, which typically takes place at 8 weeks old. Minors (under the age of 18 in the US and under the age of 16 in Canada) will need a parent or legal guardian present to sign the Claire’s Ear Piercing Registry and show a government issued ID before getting started. More Info

WalMart Grandville – 4542 KENOWA AVE SW, GRANDVILLE, MI 49418

Wyoming – 355 54TH STREET SW, WYOMING, MI 49548

Holland – 2629 N PARK DR, HOLLAND, MI 49424

Comstock Park – 3999 ALPINE AVE NW, COMSTOCK PARK, MI 49321

Grand Rapids – 5859 28TH ST SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546

Grand Haven – 14700 US HIGHWAY 31, GRAND HAVEN, MI 49417

Select WalMart stores offer FREE piercing with a purchase of piercing earrings.



Infants (where infant pierces are provided) will need to have a current DTaP shot, which typically takes place at 8 weeks old. Minors (under the age of 18 in the US and under the age of 16 in Canada) will need a parent or legal guardian present and show a government issued ID before getting started. More Info

Area Salons That Offer Piercings

Shear Attitudes 9430 Spring Creek Ct., Middleville, MI 49333

No age restriction, but kids under 17 must have parental consent.



More Info

The Professional Ear Piercing Experience

Professional piercers’ prices are often higher than retail, but with the price comes some advantages.

The first is experience.

Unlike the limited training and experience that a retail piercer often has, a professional piercer goes through extensive training and can easily have years of experience.

Another advantage is the piercing instrument.

At a professional piercing salon, the piercer will hold the earlobe with forceps while directing an extremely sharp hypodermic needle into the lobe.

This procedure results in a very small, neat hole that heals quickly.

This process may sound scary, but it does offer improved accuracy over a piercing gun.

Additionally, the professional tools are made from materials that allow them to be thoroughly sterilized in an autoclave.

Often, a professional piercing studio will coexist with a tattoo parlor. Don’t let this deter you. The people at these studios are welcoming and will lead you through the process. Call ahead to schedule an appointment and ask any questions you may have at that time.

For another professional ear-piercing option: check with your pediatrician or dermatologist to see if they pierce ears, or ask for recommendations.

Professional Ear Piercing Places and Tattoo Parlors Around West Michigan

Decorum 2460 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 Decorum begins ear piercing at age 6. A pre-piercing consultation is required for ages 6 – 8 to ensure the child understands what they’re agreeing to. A pre-consult is not required for ages 8+, but a 10 minute session is complimentary if you’d like one.



A parent/guardian must be present with photo ID. Minors must have a birth certificate plus a photo ID to link child to certificate. (school yearbook, school id, passport, etc.)



$30 + cost of jewelry



A classic titanium with easy to clean ends is recommended for first time piercers, and that ranges from $110-165. More Info

Honest to Goodness Tattoo & Piercing 333 Grandville Ave SW #300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Honest to Goodness Tattoo & Piercing is happy to pierce kids who are able to confidently tell them they want it.



They will allow kids the opportunity to familiarize themselves with their piercer and the studio, along with talking about what to expect, what to do to prepare for the day of, how the piercing process works, how to care for their new piercings and seeing if they are up to the task of maintaining their new piercings and being patient through the healing.



Ear piercing typically starts at age 7.



Must have with birth certificate and photo ID for the minor, and valid state ID for the parent/guardian (if guardian, they also require the state paperwork proving guardianship). Parent or guardian MUST be present during the piercing.



$25 – $40, plus the cost of each piece of jewelry ($25 and up). More Info

Iris Piercing Studio 1500 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

At Iris Body Piercing you can find an extensive selection of jewelry imported from all over the world. Made from only the highest quality materials, they carry titanium, stainless steel, niobium, gold, silver, platinum, stone, glass, bone, wood, plus much more.



Above all else, we practice a professional, safe and clean piercing environment. All our equipment used during your piercing or jewelry change is 100% disposable. This means that once something is used, it is thrown away, and never used again. We are a participant in the Sterilizer Monitoring Program administered by Northbay / BioScience, LLC.



Iris Piercing requires a parental guardian to accompany the minor (age 5+) with a valid birth certificate as well as their own ID matching the name on the birth certificate.



$30 plus the cost of jewelry (starts at $60 per pair) More Info

Screaming Needle 2056 Lake Michigan Dr., Grand Rapids, MI 49504

652 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

1823 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

4629 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale, MI 49401

Birth certificate and photo ID required for the child (school ID, passport, child safe card), in addition to parent’s state issued ID.

More Info

