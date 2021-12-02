9 Kids Ear Piercing Places in GR: From Claire’s to Professional Piercing Studios

Kids Ear Piercing Places in West Michigan
If you’ve ever asked for recommendations on where to get your child’s ears pierced in Grand Rapids, chances are that a mall venue, such as Claire’s or Icing was mentioned. But did you know that there are more ear piercing places available?
First, we will cover the two main procedures for piercing ears and then we will list local places where your child can get a little glam.
What Happens at Ear Piercing Places that Use a Piercing Gun, Like Claire’s
These locations, often in a shopping mall, offer a walk-in, simple and quick process with a ‘free’ piercing.
I used these venues the two times I had my daughter’s ears pierced. Neither time did we have problems, and I’ve recommended their services many times.
These ear-piercing places use a piercing gun system.
Here’s how a piercing gun works:
The front of the gun holds the stud earring and the back holds a clasp. The ear lobe is placed in between the two areas and the piercer pulls the trigger, firing the earring into the ear and securing it in the clasp instantly. Often piercers will team up and do both ears at once.
While this system may seem cut and dry, there are concerns about this kind of ear piercing method, of which the biggest is infection and disease.
Although guns have improved over time, and disposable cartridges are now widely used, there is still the potential for the bacteria deposited on the gun from one customer to be transferred to the next customer. (This is what we suspect happened to my friend’s daughter – her ears became quite infected and she had to let them heal and start all over again a year later.)
Piercing guns also use a standard post that doesn’t fit all ear lobes.
Visually, the piercing gun hides part of the ear when placed on the ear, making it hard to accurately pierce in the right location.
In addition, most guns force the studs through the tissue, causing more damage than necessary.
Retail Store Ear Piercing Places Around Grand Rapids
Claire’s Ear Piercing
Woodland Mall – 3195 28TH STREET #H102GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49508
Rivertown Crossings – 3700 RIVERTOWN PARKWAYGRANDVILLE, MI 49418
Alpine – 3286A ALPINE AVE NW SPC 119WALKER, MI 49544
Holland Walmart Claires – 2629 N PARK DR SPC 700HOLLAND, MI 49424
Claire’s offers FREE piercing with the purchase of an ear-piercing kit. Starter kits are priced from $30 and include the piercing earrings and standard After Care Solution.
Infants (where infant pierces are provided) will need to have a current DTaP shot, which typically takes place at 8 weeks old. Minors (under the age of 18 in the US and under the age of 16 in Canada) will need a parent or legal guardian present to sign the Claire’s Ear Piercing Registry and show a government issued ID before getting started.
Icing
Woodland Mall – 3175 28TH STREET S.E., GRAND RAPIDS, MI 495088
Icing offers FREE piercing with the purchase of an ear-piercing kit. Starter kits are priced from $30 and include the piercing earrings and exclusive Rapid After Care Solution, allowing you to change your earrings after only 3 weeks.
Infants (where infant pierces are provided) will need to have a current DTaP shot, which typically takes place at 8 weeks old. Minors (under the age of 18 in the US and under the age of 16 in Canada) will need a parent or legal guardian present to sign the Claire’s Ear Piercing Registry and show a government issued ID before getting started.
Banter by Piercing Pagoda
Rivertown Crossings – 3700 RIVERTOWN PARKWAY STE. 5541, Grandville, MI, 49418-3085
Woodland Mall – 3195 28TH STREET SE STE. G116A, Grand Rapids, MI, 49512-7808
Banter offers FREE piercing with an in-store purchase of piercing earrings. Free instrument ear piercing is provided to our customers with an in-store purchase of piercing earrings (yes, FREE). The selection ranges from $24.99 to $249.99.
Half piercings are available for an additional $3.50 restocking fee, while cartilage instrument piercing is available in select stores for an additional $2.00 charge.
Infants (where infant pierces are provided) will need to have a current DTaP shot, which typically takes place at 8 weeks old. Minors (under the age of 18 in the US and under the age of 16 in Canada) will need a parent or legal guardian present to sign the Claire’s Ear Piercing Registry and show a government issued ID before getting started.
WalMart
Grandville – 4542 KENOWA AVE SW, GRANDVILLE, MI 49418
Wyoming – 355 54TH STREET SW, WYOMING, MI 49548
Holland – 2629 N PARK DR, HOLLAND, MI 49424
Comstock Park – 3999 ALPINE AVE NW, COMSTOCK PARK, MI 49321
Grand Rapids – 5859 28TH ST SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546
Grand Haven – 14700 US HIGHWAY 31, GRAND HAVEN, MI 49417
Select WalMart stores offer FREE piercing with a purchase of piercing earrings.
Infants (where infant pierces are provided) will need to have a current DTaP shot, which typically takes place at 8 weeks old. Minors (under the age of 18 in the US and under the age of 16 in Canada) will need a parent or legal guardian present and show a government issued ID before getting started.
Area Salons That Offer Piercings
Shear Attitudes
9430 Spring Creek Ct., Middleville, MI 49333
No age restriction, but kids under 17 must have parental consent.
The Professional Ear Piercing Experience
Professional piercers’ prices are often higher than retail, but with the price comes some advantages.
The first is experience.
Unlike the limited training and experience that a retail piercer often has, a professional piercer goes through extensive training and can easily have years of experience.
Another advantage is the piercing instrument.
At a professional piercing salon, the piercer will hold the earlobe with forceps while directing an extremely sharp hypodermic needle into the lobe.
This procedure results in a very small, neat hole that heals quickly.
This process may sound scary, but it does offer improved accuracy over a piercing gun.
Additionally, the professional tools are made from materials that allow them to be thoroughly sterilized in an autoclave.
Often, a professional piercing studio will coexist with a tattoo parlor. Don’t let this deter you. The people at these studios are welcoming and will lead you through the process. Call ahead to schedule an appointment and ask any questions you may have at that time.
For another professional ear-piercing option: check with your pediatrician or dermatologist to see if they pierce ears, or ask for recommendations.
Professional Ear Piercing Places and Tattoo Parlors Around West Michigan
Decorum
2460 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Decorum begins ear piercing at age 6. A pre-piercing consultation is required for ages 6 – 8 to ensure the child understands what they’re agreeing to. A pre-consult is not required for ages 8+, but a 10 minute session is complimentary if you’d like one.
A parent/guardian must be present with photo ID. Minors must have a birth certificate plus a photo ID to link child to certificate. (school yearbook, school id, passport, etc.)
$30 + cost of jewelry
A classic titanium with easy to clean ends is recommended for first time piercers, and that ranges from $110-165.
Honest to Goodness Tattoo & Piercing
333 Grandville Ave SW #300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Honest to Goodness Tattoo & Piercing is happy to pierce kids who are able to confidently tell them they want it.
They will allow kids the opportunity to familiarize themselves with their piercer and the studio, along with talking about what to expect, what to do to prepare for the day of, how the piercing process works, how to care for their new piercings and seeing if they are up to the task of maintaining their new piercings and being patient through the healing.
Ear piercing typically starts at age 7.
Must have with birth certificate and photo ID for the minor, and valid state ID for the parent/guardian (if guardian, they also require the state paperwork proving guardianship). Parent or guardian MUST be present during the piercing.
$25 – $40, plus the cost of each piece of jewelry ($25 and up).
Iris Piercing Studio
1500 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
At Iris Body Piercing you can find an extensive selection of jewelry imported from all over the world. Made from only the highest quality materials, they carry titanium, stainless steel, niobium, gold, silver, platinum, stone, glass, bone, wood, plus much more.
Above all else, we practice a professional, safe and clean piercing environment. All our equipment used during your piercing or jewelry change is 100% disposable. This means that once something is used, it is thrown away, and never used again. We are a participant in the Sterilizer Monitoring Program administered by Northbay / BioScience, LLC.
Iris Piercing requires a parental guardian to accompany the minor (age 5+) with a valid birth certificate as well as their own ID matching the name on the birth certificate.
$30 plus the cost of jewelry (starts at $60 per pair)
Screaming Needle
2056 Lake Michigan Dr., Grand Rapids, MI 49504
652 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
1823 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
4629 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale, MI 49401
Birth certificate and photo ID required for the child (school ID, passport, child safe card), in addition to parent’s state issued ID.
10 thoughts on “9 Kids Ear Piercing Places in GR: From Claire’s to Professional Piercing Studios”
Nice post and sincerely good knowledge to gather on this topic. My daughter turns 10 months old next month. Do you guys recommend Kay jewelers at Alpine for ear piercing infants at the age of my daughter?
Thanks a lot for this post! It’s very helpfull. My kids recently ask for have their ears piercing and this help me so much. Now they are looking forward to save enough to pay for they earrings and the total cost of the piercer ♥
This is a very good website.I got more information on this website, thank u for providing such a useful information, keep it up.
I found a professional piercing place that will do it at 6 months with a needle, not a gun! Screaming Needle (listed above) is the only place I could find after asking around, calling everywhere, asking the pediatrician, etc. It worked out great for my daughter… got them done at 6 months. She’s 9 months now and has never pulled on them or anything, and they look great. We went to the 28th St Wyoming location and Chris B. (the manager) did the piercing. He was great and very fast. My daughter cried a bit as expected, but didnt freak out, and she was fine a few
min later. Do not let an apprentice attempt the piercing… they tried to get away with that for me at first and he didn’t know what he was doing.
At Kitten Flower the jewelry is $60-75, not $10 and up….just wanted to let you know 🙂
I was hoping to get my daughters ears pierced at 6 months. Everyone has their own opinion/standards on this topic obviously. I understand the whole waiting until their little ones are old enough to consent, but what happen to parental consent? Different states like Maryland, Washington and California and other states that I cant recall, allow babies 6 months and older permit ear piercing. Some are in health facilities where the providers being licensed, held to a higher standard, and they wear gloves and overall are professional do pierce babies ears and they do not use a piercing gun. I am sure if we had places here in the Grand Rapids area the results/ satisfaction , this could be a more trustable option to consider opposed to the MALL. Come on tattoo parlors, by law are supposed to be held to higher standards also and with sterilization they practice and wearing of gloves, why do most places restrict baby ear piercing, but it is allowed at the MALL by a young preteen or 18 year old girl with no license or professional training? What is wrong with this picture? I would not want to get my daughters ears pierced at Claire’s or Icing as most or all the girls working there are young, not professional nor do they wear gloves. Why is it permissible in places like the mall but not at a Pediatrician facility? I think this is something that should change. I have my first daughter now and wish to get her ears pierced and most places in this city restrict it due to age. I’m not disqualifying the choice of small children consenting, but it should be mutual with parental decision also. This state law or who ever came up with this decision, should look at this controversy and CHANGE IT. If there are any places HERE in GRAND RAPIDS that are sterile, professional/ licensed and will pierce a 6 month olds ears. Please LET ME KNOW! Again, parental consent should also be a choice in this matter.
Latasha, it doesn’t have to do with the law. By law, I believe that tattoo and piercing parlors COULD pierce young children’s/infant’s ears. It has everything to do with consent and body autonomy. They choose not to do it until the child understands and wants to get their ears pierced and can take care of them by themelves. I hope this clears it up a bit 🙂
Hi Stephanie
I had my ears pierced when I was 10 years old ~ 40 years ago! Last night I had them repierced at Kitten Flower Boutique. It was a fantastic experience! Zach, the owner, and the staff are so knowledgeable and really want your experience to be the best. I would highly recommend this boutique for all your piercing needs ~ including children.
Stephanie, This is such helpful information. My 5 year old has just recently been asking to get her ears pierced. I knew I didn’t want to take her to the mall…but wasn’t sure where to start my search for a professional piercer in GR that worked with kids. This was the first article that popped up when I googled about the subject – it answered all of my questions AND provided great contacts. Thanks!
Meegan, thanks so much for writing. I am so glad to hear that this article was of help to you! 😀 We’d love to hear about your experience and where you chose to go. Best of luck to you and your little lady! – Stephanie