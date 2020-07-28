29 Ways to Spend the Day in Jenison, Grandville and Hudsonville

Loads of Family Fun Awaits You in the West Grand Rapids Suburbs
Want to know the unique gift that the towns west of Grand Rapids have? They have the big city fun of Grand Rapids and the glorious Lake Michigan shoreline, both within arms’ reach!
However, being a part of the Grandville, Hudsonville, Jenison community for a while now, I can tell you there’s enough fun in these towns to keep kids busy without having to travel far.
When my kids were young, our favorite part of the week was a trip to the Grandville Library for story time. Afterward, we’d pop over to the Grandville Farmer’s Market to get our fresh fruits and veggies for the week.
Another spot we frequent on the regular? Rosewood Park. The splash pad, playground with two towering tube slides, and a huge soccer bowl (known to the locals as Charlie’s Dump) keep kids happy for hours.
Community festivals and celebrations have become time-honored family traditions. Our calendar is filled with fun events like Grandville’s Vintage Fest and Fall Fest, Jenison’s Memorial Day Parade, and the Hudsonville Fair.
The places, activities, and people in this area make the West of Grand Rapids area the perfect neighborhood community for our family.
DEMOGRAPHICS
What it’s Like to Live on Grand Rapids’ West Side
See what the locals love about their west side living and find the town that matches your vibe.
Life in Jenison
Why people love to live here: People that live here often stay for a long time, which really says something about the community. Families like this area because of the schools, established neighborhoods, churches, and parks.
You should know: The school and community are known for their dedication and excellence in the Fine Arts. The Spanish Immersion program is also a big draw for families across West Michigan. Property taxes in Georgetown Township are low, but Jenison is landlocked with little wiggle room for new housing. Homes for sale in the area get snatched up quickly.
Life in Grandville
Why people love to live here: Grandville offers the best of both worlds with a bustling shopping and restaurant corridor on Rivertown Parkway and a walkable downtown area with a small-town vibe.
You should know: The city has created fun family-friendly festivals (Vintage Fest, Fall Fest) and holiday celebrations (Fourth of July, Christmas) that are gaining popularity.
Life in Hudsonville
Why people love to live here: People are drawn to the area because of the family-friendly neighborhoods. Looking for a country setting but with accessibility to urban amenities? Then Hudsonville is where you want to live.
You should know: The school district is rapidly expanding as it keeps up with new housing developments being built. The downtown area has seen recent improvements, including the addition of Terra Square and a walking pedestrian street with restaurants and shops.
THINGS TO DO
01) Enjoy 80-Acres of Fall Fun at Post Family Farm
Post Family Farm
5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville
Tube tunnels, farm animals, and pig train rides at Post Family Farm are a hit with families every fall. This is the place to go for a hayride and u-pick pumpkins, but the real star of the show? Their pumpkin donuts. You can grab a warm dozen from the big white barn in the fall or score them at their popular Donut Days events throughout the year (watch their Facebook page for dates).
02) Indulge in ‘Hole’ Foods at Sprinkles Donut Shop
Sprinkles Donut Shop
6450 28th Ave, Hudsonville
5135 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale
Visit the original location of Sprinkles Donut Shop in Hudsonville for your sweet tooth fix. The Cinnamon Roll Yeast Donuts topped with anything from Peanut Butter and Chocolate to Caramel with Butterscotch Crunch get the locals vote for the tastiest hole food.
03) Walk the Suspension Bridge at Grand Ravines
Grand Ravines
3991 Fillmore Street, Jenison, MI 49428
Easily spotted by the Big Red Barn on the property, Grand Ravines is a must for outdoors lovers and our four legged friends. Wide, paved trails traverse much of the picturesque property, with unpaved off-shoots for the more avid explorer.
Kids love the wide suspension bridge and dogs love the large dog park at the Fillmore road entrance. And if your pooch gets a little muddy, there’s even a dog washing station!
04) Experience the Hudsonville Fair
Hudsonville Fairgrounds
5235 Park Avenue Hudsonville MI 49426
Don’t miss this annual summer event in Hudsonville! With over 12,000 entries, the Hudsonville Fair is the place to see livestock, 4-H, and personal skills exhibits on display. But that’s not all… be sure to stick around for the carnival rides, dog and horse shows, tractor pulls, live entertainment, magic shows, motocross, turtle races, Kids’ Day events, vendors, and so much more!
05) Get Ace Lessons (and affordable gear) at Maple Hill Golf
Maple Hill Golf
5555 Ivanrest Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Maple Hill Golf is a popular golfing facility for all ages. Priding themselves on exceptional golf lessons for kids, families love watching their kids learn the game with thoughtful instructors and heading over to their massive, well-priced gear shop.
06) Try the One Pound Banana Split at Chapel Charlie’s Cup & Cone
Chapel Charlies Cup & Cone
2361 Riley St., Hudsonville, MI 49426
Tackle the One Pound Banana Split at this cute small town ice cream shop. In the mood for something other than ice cream? They have a food menu and homemade fudge too!
07) Get a History Lesson at the Jenison Museum
Jenison Museum
28 Port Sheldon St, Jenison
Learn all about the Jenison family and how the area started as a lumber town. The Husband-Hanchett-Tiffany House has been restored and furnished with period furniture and has fun displays of Jenison History. Jenison School students get to visit the museum in Third grade, but families can explore the museum during a scheduled open house.
08) Spend the Morning at Terra Square Farmer’s Market
Terra Square
3380 Chicago Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
Not only is this farmer’s market a great source for fresh, locally grown produce, but it also provides a space to interact with the local community through kids’ activities, learning opportunities, and entertainment.
09) Sled at Charlie’s Dump
Rosewood Park
7069 20th Ave, Jenison MI 49428
This sledding hill in Rosewood Park, affectionately known as Charlie’s Dump, is a favorite winter sledding spot. Jenison’s Soccer Bowl has four different slopes feeding down onto a soccer field, so the older kids can head for the steeper hills while the little ones can stick to the shorter slopes. And once the snow is gone, come on back to Rosewood Park and enjoy the super fun playground equipment and splash pad!
10) Enjoy the Outdoors at Hudsonville Nature Center
Hudsonville Nature Center
2700 New Holland St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Take your little one to Hudsonville Nature Center to explore the trails and boardwalks, climb the scenic overlook and enjoy the wildflowers and wildlife. With 76 acres of woodlands, prairies and wetlands, there is always something new to discover. And if you have an older nature lover in your family, be sure to check out the free guided nature hikes offered throughout the year.
11) Play, Shop, and Dine at Rivertown Crossings Mall
Rivertown Crossings
3700 Rivertown Pkwy, Grandville, MI 49418
Not only does RiverTown Mall have over 130 stores for all your shopping needs, but it also has plenty of entertainment and dining options, including a movie theater, carousel, restaurants and Magic Treehouse Play Area. Additional amenities for families include family restrooms, free WiFi, a nursing lounge, safety escorts, soft seating areas, and stroller rental.
12) Learn How to Wakeboard at Action Wake Park
Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Action Wake Park is Michigan’s only full size cable park. While they can provide an action-packed experience for the expert wake boarder, they are also happy to provide training and advice to first time riders. In fact, if it’s your first time riding cable, join them during one of their daily slow cable times. It makes learning the cable easier for beginner riders!
Engine House No. 5 Museum
6610 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
Engine House No. 5 was originally constructed in downtown Grand Rapids in 1880 and has since been restored and moved to its current home in Allendale. Exhibits include historic leather buckets, firemen’s uniforms, helmets, engines, horse carts and fire extinguishers. And for the future firefighters in your family, don’t miss out on the unique Summer Camp experiences offered at the Engine House!
14) Discover the Playground at Hager Park
Hager Park
8134 – 28th Ave, Jenison, MI 49428
The Age of Discovery playground will delight your children, but the addition of picnic tables, grills, horseshoe pits, modern restrooms and miles of nature trails at Hager Park is guaranteed to keep the whole family coming back again and again!
15) Roll a Strike at Hudsonville Lanes
Hudsonville Lanes
5775 Balsam Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Lace up those bowling shoes and join the fun at Hudsonville Lanes! If you’re bringing little ones, ask for the bumper bowling lanes for a frustration-free game of bowling without gutter balls. And if you’re looking for fun for the older kids, be sure to check out COOL Cosmic Bowling with special effects lighting, the lights turned down, and the music turned up!
16) Play Disc Golf at Hughes Park
Hughes Park
40th Ave & Van Buren St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Round up your big kids for a day of fun at Hughes Park! Hughes Park has an 18-hole, 9-basket disc golf course which is open to the public, as well as ball diamonds, a beach volleyball court, basketball courts, picnic pavilions and a playground.
17) Ice Skate at Georgetown Ice Center
Georgetown Ice Center
8500 48th Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426
There are lots of opportunities here for the family who loves to ice skate! Public open skate, freestyle figure skating times, drop-in adult and youth hockey games, Stick & Puck to practice your hockey skills, adult leagues, Learn to Skate and Intro to Hockey classes – and even pizza parties!
18) Dip your Toes in at Spring Grove Park
Spring Grove Park
1800 Greenly Street, Grandville
Seeking a shady place for the kids to explore? Spring Grove Park fits the bill with a playground, trails, and a flowing spring the kids can dip their toes in. Bring a picnic and enjoy a cool escape on a hot day.
19) Enjoy the Music and Fun at Concerts on the Green
Veteran’s Park
3275 Central Blvd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Enjoy a fun and relaxing summer evening in Hudsonville with Concerts on the Green. Each week features a different musical group, as well as kids’ crafts, games, inflatables and other family-friendly activities. Bring along your own seating and enjoy dinner options and ice cream available for purchase.
20) Take a Family Bike Ride Along Buck Creek Trail
Buck Creek Trail
34th St and Wayburn Ave to Grand River, Grandville, MI 49418
The Buck Creek Trail follows Buck Creek through the cities of Grandville and Wyoming and also connects with a network of trails that lead up to Grand Rapids via the Grand River Pathway and Kent Trails system. Highlights along the trail include Wedgwood Park in Grandville, as well as the Buck Creek Nature Preserve in Wyoming.
21) Roll Around the Rink at Tarry Hall
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink
3330 Fairlanes Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink is the perfect roller skating destination for families with children. They offer skatemate rental for little ones who are just learning or still a little unsteady on their skates!
22) Visit the Veteran’s Garden of Honor
Allendale Community Park
6676 Lake Michigan Dr., Allendale, MI 49401
Located in Allendale, this memorial is dedicated to U.S. Veterans and features nine life-size statues of soldiers placed in a circle surrounding an 18-foot-tall obelisk topped with an American eagle.
23) Cool off at the Splash Pad
Maplewood Park, 8000 12th Ave, Jenison, MI 49428
Rosewood Park, 1899 Rosewood St, Jenison, Michigan, MI 49428
Allendale Community Park, 6678 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
Harvey Street, Downtown Hudsonville, MI 49426
The splash pad is a great place to cool down on a hot day! Some options for splash pads in this area can be found at Maplewood Park and Rosewood Park in Jenison, as well as Allendale Community Park.
24) Try the Ninja Warrior Course at Rebounderz
Rebounderz
7500 Cottonwood Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
If you’re up for a challenge, check out the Ninja Warrior Course at Rebounderz Extreme Fun Center- over 200 feet of obstacles, Michigan’s first Spider Wall, a multi-section elevated course, and the finish line on top of a 10 foot warp wall! And while you’re there, don’t miss the JumpXTREME Tower, foam pit, inflatable fun slide and jump arena. Or grab some friends to play air dodgeball, slam basketball or human foosball!
25) Settle in for a Story at the Library
The library is a wonderful place for kids to play and learn. Not only can you find books, but most libraries also have activities, puzzles and other interactive toys- you can stop in any time for loads of educational fun! Many libraries also offer story times, classes and even special events, so be sure to check the website of your local library to see what they have to offer!
26) Play a Round of Mini Golf at Loeschner Village Green
Loeschner Village Green
4521 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, Michigan, MI 49418
If you’re looking for a good old-fashioned game of putt putt golf, take the family to Loeschner Village Green! Thirty-nine holes of mini golf, some skeeball and snacks and a ride on the musical carousel horse makes for a fun family night out!
27) Catch a Flick at Allendale Movies in the Park
Allendale Community Park
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
There’s always something special about watching a movie outside! Bring the whole family to Allendale Movies in the Park for free, family-friendly movies throughout the summer. Just don’t forget your blanket or lawn chairs!
28) Visit the Ducks at Wedgwood Park
Wedgwood Park
3391 Wilson Ave, Grandville MI 49418
The kids will love seeing the ducks at Wedgwood Park before heading off to the playground to play. The park is also adjacent to Buck Creek Trail, so hiking and biking is an option- and if you want to stick around for lunch or dinner, there are picnic shelters with tables, a campfire area and charcoal grills.
29) Take a Picnic Cruise on the Grand Lady Riverboat
Grand Lady Riverboat
775 Taylor St., Jenison, Michigan 49428
Pack up a lunch and take your kids on a picnic they will never forget! The Grand Lady Riverboat offers Sunday afternoon Picnic Cruises where you can learn about Steamboat History and the Grand River while the kids can enjoy a root beer float and have a chance to steer the big wheel in the pilothouse!