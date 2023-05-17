Mackinac Island Lilac Festival is Bringing Jaw-Dropping Blooms, Horse-Drawn Parade & Walking Tours

The Sweet Aroma of Lilacs Will Envelope You at the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival

Michigan summer up north officially kicks off when the lilacs start blooming on Mackinac Island.

Experience ten days of everything lilac at the 75th annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival at one of Michigan’s most famed vacation destinations.

The event runs June 9 – 18, 2023 and festivities include a horse-drawn grand parade, a 10K run / walk, the coronation of the Lilac Festival Queen, walking tours and live music.

Here’s what else you can look forward to: