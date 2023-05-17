Mackinac Island Lilac Festival is Bringing Jaw-Dropping Blooms, Horse-Drawn Parade & Walking Tours

The Sweet Aroma of Lilacs Will Envelope You at the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival
Michigan summer up north officially kicks off when the lilacs start blooming on Mackinac Island.
Experience ten days of everything lilac at the 75th annual Mackinac Island Lilac Festival at one of Michigan’s most famed vacation destinations.
The event runs June 9 – 18, 2023 and festivities include a horse-drawn grand parade, a 10K run / walk, the coronation of the Lilac Festival Queen, walking tours and live music.
Here’s what else you can look forward to:
Where to See the Lilacs
The lilacs are of course the big draw for the Lilac fest, one of the top Michigan festivals.
Their sweet aroma greets visitors the moment they arrive on the island.
Lilacs cover Mackinac Island, but the best place to see them is Marquette Park.
Be sure to check out the twisted lilac trunks along the boardwalk from Windermere Point to Mackinac Island Public School.
The lilacs are typically in bloom from mid-May through mid-June.
Favorite Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Events
Queen’s Coronation
Marquette Park, 7200 Huron St, Mackinac Island, MI 49757
The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival begins with the coronation of the Lilac Queen, Lilac Festival Princess and introduction of the Queen’s Court.
The Lilac Queen is selected by the students and classmates at Mackinac Island’s Public School.
It honors the student who has dedicated their time to their classmates plus community events throughout the year.
The coronation of the Lilac Queen begins at 5 PM on Friday, June 9 in Marquette Park.
Horse-Drawn Parade
Begins at Mission Point Resort, 1 Lake Shore Dr, Mackinac Island, MI 49757
The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival ends with the big parade on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
This parade is truly unique. Since cars aren’t allowed on the island, it’s horse drawn.
Festival-goers line the streets beginning at 3 PM for the 4:00 start time.
The parade begins at Mission Point Resort and follows M-185 to Main Street and ends at Windermere Point.
Lilac-Themed Events
As you’d expect, there are plenty of lilac-centric events throughout the festival.
Jeff Young, known as “The Lilac Man,” has been leading events on Mackinac Island for over 15 years. His events include free walking tours, planting classes and lilac-themed lectures.
The primary lilac event is the docent-led walking tours. These free tours occur throughout the festival and explore different areas of the island.
Festival-goers can also attend free lilac planting seminars or a lilac resin jewelry workshop ($55).
More Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Highlights
Things kick into high gear on Saturday, June 10 with the 10K run (adults’ and kids’ versions) along with walking tours throughout the day.
People love to grab a cold drink, hang out by the lilacs, and cheer on the racers
There’s complimentary admission to art museums plus the opportunity to sign up to fire the cannon at the fort.
The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Parade wraps up the festival on Sunday, June 18.
Lilac Festival Dates & Times
Friday, June 9, 2023: 12 PM – 8 PM
Saturday, Jun 10, 2023: 9 AM – Dusk
Sunday, Jun 11, 2023: 10 AM – 4:30 PM
Monday, Jun 12, 2023: 10 AM – 5:30 PM
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023: 10 AM – 7:30 PM
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023: 10 AM – 7 PM
Thursday, Jun 15, 2023: 10 AM – 8 PM
Friday, June 16, 2023: 9 AM – 8 PM
Saturday, June 17, 2023: 9 AM – 7:30 PM
Sunday, June 18, 2023: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM
Note: The end time above is when the final event of the day begins.
Location
Marquette Park, 7200 Huron St, Mackinac Island, MI 49757, and throughout the island.
Download the full Mackinac Island Lilac Festival schedule here.