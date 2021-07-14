Does Your Child Struggle in School? They – and YOU – Might Have ADHD

How Has My Diagnosis Impacted Our Family?

Knowing about yourself can help you learn how to work with your challenges.

My kids are still on their diagnosis journey but knowing that I have it and that some of them likely have it, I am better able to understand their behaviors and recognize when it’s probably the ADHD talking.

Learning about ADHD has majorly impacted my parenting to the point that a lot of my beliefs have flipped upside down.

Productivity Expectations

Getting things done has always been a badge of honor in my family.

For the longest time, my husband and I thought that our child who struggles to be productive was just lazy and needed to try harder. Now I know that for ADHDers, laziness is a myth.

A lot of things happening internally – chemically in the brain – produce what appears to be laziness. I parent differently with this knowledge. I have more compassion. I use different strategies/systems. My language is more supportive. I’m sad to look back at how I parented previously and have apologized to my kids for those transgressions.

“Sit up straight and look me in the eye when I’m talking to you.”

Immediate responses and eye contact are signs of respect in our society. I used to ask for this behavior from my kids because I thought they weren’t listening otherwise, and I wanted to teach them how to be respectful in social situations.

I’ve changed my tune with conversation etiquette in our home because now I know that eye contact can be a distraction, that playing a video game while talking together can be a good fidget outlet, and that we’re going to have a more authentic conversation this way.

I also have started leaving space for pauses in the conversation because I know that the ADHD brain can take a few seconds to catch up and formulate a response. It’s not that the kids aren’t listening or don’t care, it’s that their brains process conversations differently and operate on a different timetable.

I am still teaching the kids that eye contact and conversation in public with teachers, employers, coaches, etc will need to happen in the typical way, but I am providing space in our home for them to be themselves.



Celebrate Every Win

ADHDers are constantly forgetting things, not turning in work, and basically messing up. They get a ton of feedback telling them that they are lazy, stupid, and more. The constant drip of negative feedback seeps into their psyche and becomes a part of their internal monologue. Stress and anxiety are easy results here.

To combat this, my husband and I are on the lookout for opportunities to offer real praise. The kids would see right through any fake or syrupy “good jobs” – it’s got to be authentic. Little or big, we try to take any chance we get to build our kids up.

We Talk Openly About Our Brains & Challenges

There is still a stigma associated with ADHD in some places. Openly talking about it at home gives the kids a strong foundation and the language needed to refute bias when they bump into it in the world.

Knowing how we think and how our brains work will help my kids figure out how to navigate life better when they leave home. Talking about our challenges, their impacts, and discussing our options help them deal with our reality and become problem solvers.

Our Concept of Disability Has Expanded

Prior to my diagnosis, we hadn’t specifically discussed unseen disabilities as family.

It’s a good reminder that you can’t tell if a person is disabled just by looking at them. Many disabilities are invisible and people with disabilities have learned how to hide them to fit into society.

There are so many invisible disabilities. People with invisible disabilities have opinions and voices that are often overlooked or downplayed.

They are not often included at decision-making tables, even on topics that impact them. There are many capable adults with ADHD and autistic adults that would make great school board members, for example.

Doesn’t Everybody Have a Little ADHD?

Isn’t everyone a little scatter-brained or overwhelmed at times? Certainly.

Doesn’t that mean we’re all a little ADHD from time to time? Not at all. But that’s what a lot of people think – including me, just a year ago.

Now, due to my learning, I know that ADHD is a disability under the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Prior to that, I thought that it was just fine (and a little funny) to refer to my off-moments as little ADD blips. Pretty harmless, right?

While my comments were made innocently, they still contributed to something that ADHDers have been fighting for a long time: mainstream society not taking the diagnosis seriously. Saying we’re all a little ADHD infers that those diagnosed with ADHD don’t have an unmanageable problem and that they can get over it if they just try harder.

ADHD isn’t something that goes away with effort. It’s a real disability that impacts many lives daily.