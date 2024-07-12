Back to School Bash 2024: Free Family Foam Parties for Preschoolers at The Learning Experience in GR

Get Your Foam on at This Bubbly Bash in Cascade on August 9!

Are you on the hunt for a great preschool in Grand Rapids? Have your kids ever been to a foam party?

Check both things off your list at this foam-tastic party!

The Learning Experience Cascade invites families of young kids to grab some photos with Bubbles the Elephant, enjoy some Dippin’ Dots and dive into the foamy fun party.

Did we mention it’s FREE?

Grab the kiddos and head to the Learning Experience for an end of summer party. Let’s go!