Back to School Bash 2024: Free Family Foam Parties for Preschoolers at The Learning Experience in GR

Get Your Foam on at This Bubbly Bash in Cascade on August 9!
Are you on the hunt for a great preschool in Grand Rapids? Have your kids ever been to a foam party?
Check both things off your list at this foam-tastic party!
The Learning Experience Cascade invites families of young kids to grab some photos with Bubbles the Elephant, enjoy some Dippin’ Dots and dive into the foamy fun party.
Did we mention it’s FREE?
Grab the kiddos and head to the Learning Experience for an end of summer party. Let’s go!
Back To School – Preschool Foam Party Highlights
Join The Learning Experience Cascade for this free event for community preschool families.
Help your child discover learning can be fun with a huge foam party on the playground.
Each classroom will host various fun crafts and STEM activities with prizes and raffles.
Plus you can take a selfie with Bubbles the Elephant!
Of course, you’ll also enjoy snacks and refreshments and discover how The Learning Experience ensures your little ones are well prepared for Kindergarten.
It won’t be hard to convince your kids to come back after this!
More Details About Back To School – Preschool Foam Party
In addition to flooding their field with foam, The Learning Experience will open its classroom doors, showcasing many activities and the marvelous team of teachers that make learning fun.
The teachers and staff are eager to tell you about their amazing curriculum. (Spoiler alert: graduates of The Learning Experience often out-perform the national average for entering kindergarten!)
The best part: The Learning Experience offers flexible programming for all ages (infants through preschoolers) and a variety of options for your busy work life and budget.
If you and your little ones are smitten with what you see, you can enroll during the Open House and receive a $150 credit towards tuition.
Sign me up!
Back To School – Preschool Foam Party Dates and Locations
With multiple locations, there’s probably a Learning Experience near you.
All foam parties will run 5 PM – 7 PM.
|Date
|Location
|Friday,
August 2, 2024
|Byron Center
2264 Byron View Dr
Byron Center, MI 49315
|Thursday,
August 8, 2024
|Beltline
3392 E Beltline Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
|Friday,
August 9, 2024
|Cascade
5354 Hall St
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
|Friday,
August 9, 2024
|Jenison
7763 Cottonwood Dr
Jenison, MI 49428
Snag your FREE tickets now!
Where Happy Happens
The Learning Experience believes that learning should be fun.
What can be more fun than a back to school foam party?
Visit a Back To School – Preschool Foam Party at The Learning Experience to discover the place where happy happens.
Happy Back to School!