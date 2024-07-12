Gymco Gymnastics to Close After 44 Years

Gymco to Close in August
Gymco, a beloved gymnastics center in Grand Rapids, has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the summer session in 2024.
Founded 44 years ago, Gymco was one of the first to offer their type of innovative gymnastics programs and movement-based learning in West Michigan.
Case in point: Many Grand Rapidians learned how to ride a bike at Gymco.
The Full Announcement from Gymco:
Dear Gymco Family,
For those of you that have been with Gymco for a season or more, you know we typically start planning for our fall session when we return from summer break. We have already started to receive questions regarding the fall schedule of classes and events. We appreciate your enthusiasm in looking to the future and your desire to make Gymco part of your family’s routine! That support makes delivering this message that much more difficult.
After much thought and consideration, Gymco will be closing its doors for the last time at the end of summer session 2024. In the wake of the pandemic, much effort was made to make a full recovery. However, due to many factors including rising labor and utility costs and the ever-changing employment landscape, it has become evident that the trajectory of our recovery will not meet our need for sustainability.
When Gymco was founded 44 years ago, we were an innovative and visionary company, bringing the sport of gymnastics to West Michigan.
In the same timeline, however, we have seen numerous other gymnastics centers open across the Grand Rapids area, some only a couple of miles away. We know that we offer a unique philosophy and that the value we provide to many of you is unparalleled. As an accepting, progression-based and fully recreational program, our closure will create a void as you seek active options for your family. We know that this will be a loss to many of you, and we feel that pain ourselves in writing this.
Along the way, we introduced movement-based learning, learn-to-ride bike clinics, and a variety of programming designed to meet the needs and whims of the community.
Unfortunately, though, the sad reality is that we are unable to maintain a quality program with the market share that we currently hold.
Our plan is to continue to offer the full complement of programming through the end of summer session for gymnastics classes, summer preschool, day camps and events as listed, through Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Please know that we have already informed our staff, and although we hope that they will all stay with us through our last day, we understand they also must do what is best for them and their future and you may see minimal changes over the next several weeks regarding instructor assignments.
We are focused on providing the best experience right to the end, so that Gymco will be remembered fondly, as a place where friends were made, fears overcome, and skills achieved. We look forward to celebrating all of this and making more memories with you in the coming weeks as we watch the sun set on Gymco one final time.
We are ever so thankful for all the students and families we have met along the way, those that we see today and will see until the end of this summer session. You have made this 44-year journey possible. We will miss seeing you in the gym each week and celebrating your accomplishments alongside you.
Friends ‘til the end,
Your Gymco Team
Remembering
Marene Kenning Van Farowe, a former pre-sport director at Gymco, wrote, “GymCo has had a positive impact on so many children throughout the years. I will always keep my fond memories with pride,” she shared on social media.
Alisha Dykstra, another former staff member, also shared, stating, “Gymco made V.I.P. Gymnastics a reality. I learned so much from everyone there and truly loved working there.”
Looking Ahead
As Gymco prepares to close, it will continue offering its full range of programs through August 24, 2024.
Families are encouraged to take advantage of these final sessions.
For those seeking alternative gymnastics programs, a full gymnastics guide for West Michigan is available.