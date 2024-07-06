2024 Ballpark Movie Nights: Catch Double Feature Family Fun in GR this Summer

Fun Summer Option: Family Fare Flix on the Field!
Families in West Michigan, here’s something you’ll want to get of off the sidelines for: Family Fare Flix on the Field at LMCU Ballpark in Grand Rapids!
On select evenings this summer, you and your family can spread your blankets out and enjoy not one, but two full-length feature films under the stars.
You’ll probably agree that kicking back and watching movies on the on the ballfield is not something you get to do every day. If you want to add this fun event to your summer memory bank, here’s what you need to know:
Location and Dates
Family Fare Flix on the Field are playing at LMCU Ballpark on the following dates:
More than Just Movies!
On movie nights, enjoy a range of activities that add to the fun:
- Photo Booth for fun family pictures
- Coloring Station to keep the little ones entertained
- Event swag and coupons from Family Fare
- Product sampling at the end of the event
Plus, if you’re among the first 100 to purchase a family pack, you’ll receive a refillable popcorn bucket to use at any 2024 Flix on the Field movie nights!
Big Screen Movie Lineup
Thursday, June 27
- 7 PM The Sandlot (PG)
- 9 PM Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)
Friday, July 12
- 7 PM The Greatest Showman (PG)
- 9 PM Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)
Friday, August 2
- 7 PM Encanto (PG)
- 9 PM Barbie (PG-13)
Friday, August 30
- 6 PM A League of Their Own (PG)
- 8:30 PM Field of Dreams (PG)
Doors open at 5:45 PM with the first show starting at 7:00 PM (6:00 PM on August 30).
Tickets are available online or at the door. (Please note that LMCU Ballpark is a cashless venue, so be sure to bring your card for any purchases.)
Ticket Details
Tickets are priced to make this a budget-friendly outing:
- $9 for adults
- $5 for children
- $24 for a Family Four Pack (includes two adult and two child tickets)
Remember, the first 100 Family Four Packs purchased include a refillable popcorn bucket for use at any 2024 Flix on the Field event date.
Grab your tickets early if you want to snag this treat.
A Tradition of Community Fun
Family Fare Flix on the Field originally started in 2020 as a creative response to the canceled Whitecaps baseball season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It quickly became a beloved tradition, and now it’s back by popular demand.
“Creating fun, affordable, memorable family experiences is the core of what the Whitecaps brand is all about,” says Dan Morrison, VP of Sales & Marketing for the Whitecaps. “When we first began showing movies on our centerfield screen, it was an instant hit.”
With over 5,000 moviegoers attending in the summer of 2020, this event has proven to be a hit. Enjoy West Michigan’s favorite ballpark snacks, craft beer, popcorn, and movie candy to enhance your movie experience.
“At SpartanNash and Family Fare, we are passionate about engaging with the neighborhoods we serve,” said SpartanNash Director of Retail Marketing, Jessica Wong.
“We are excited to contribute to moments for local families and communities to come together in creating lasting memories at LMCU Ballpark.”
Special Movie Nights, Coming Right Up!
So, gather your blankets, lawn chairs, kids, it’s time to go to the Ballpark.
Thanks to Family Fare, Flix on the Field is back. We’re glad they brought this tradition back to the community for 2024!
See you there?