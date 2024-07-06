2024 Ballpark Movie Nights: Catch Double Feature Family Fun in GR this Summer

Fun Summer Option: Family Fare Flix on the Field!

Families in West Michigan, here’s something you’ll want to get of off the sidelines for: Family Fare Flix on the Field at LMCU Ballpark in Grand Rapids!

On select evenings this summer, you and your family can spread your blankets out and enjoy not one, but two full-length feature films under the stars.

You’ll probably agree that kicking back and watching movies on the on the ballfield is not something you get to do every day. If you want to add this fun event to your summer memory bank, here’s what you need to know:

Location and Dates

Family Fare Flix on the Field are playing at LMCU Ballpark on the following dates:

More than Just Movies!

On movie nights, enjoy a range of activities that add to the fun:

Photo Booth for fun family pictures

Coloring Station to keep the little ones entertained

Event swag and coupons from Family Fare

Product sampling at the end of the event

Plus, if you’re among the first 100 to purchase a family pack, you’ll receive a refillable popcorn bucket to use at any 2024 Flix on the Field movie nights!