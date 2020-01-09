Spanish Immersion Students Get Unparalleled Support at Legacy Christian

Legacy Christian is a place for your children to shine in a close-knit community. One of my favorite parts of Legacy is that my kids are happy to go and happy when they come home. I know that during the day they are taught and cared for by teachers and staff who model Christ’s love.

If you’re interested in giving your child a Spanish immersion education, you will want a community like Legacy Christian. Kids have been flourishing in Legacy Christian’s Spanish Immersion program because of the intentional support they receive from the entire school.

I am always so impressed when students read and sing in Spanish during All-School Chapels or I overhear them chatting in Spanish in the hallways. It’s exciting to feel part of this unique education for kids.

Whether Your Kids Take Spanish Immersion or Traditional Classes, Legacy Christian Will Feel Like Family

Last spring, we moved to a neighborhood near Legacy. As we were deciding what school our children should attend, many neighbors and friends spoke so highly of their experience at Legacy we knew it would be a great fit for our family.

With multiple preschool schedules, Young 5’s, K-3 Spanish Immersion and more, Legacy offers a range of schooling options.

Legacy’s Attentive Spanish Immersion

Immersion classes with the benefit of Legacy’s close knit community is a winning combination. At Legacy, teachers invest in cultivating each child’s language skills.

Starting in Kindergarten, young minds are exposed to the Spanish language in their day to day learning. It is a fully-immersed program, with 100% of curriculum and core classes taught in Spanish. Students learn to read, speak and write gradually in Spanish while learning the same curriculum as their non-immersion peers. Additional classes like PE, Art, Music, Technology are taught in English.

Legacy offers Spanish Immersion for Kindergarten-3rd grade and beginning in the fall of 2020, a 4th grade.

This fall my daughter started Kindergarten and my son began preschool. We quickly found that Legacy is a community where you are greeted by name by the principal and welcomed by teachers, staff and families.

My daughter lights up when she speaks about her teacher, Mrs. Synder. On her Thanksgiving schoolwork, she wrote that she was most thankful for her family and for her teacher. Everyday when we come in to pick up my daughter, my son’s preschool teacher, Mrs. Hansen waves and says hi to him and he is so excited to see her.

The staff and teachers at Legacy create an environment for your student to grow academically, socially, and spiritually. In their intentional community, students grow to be Christ-followers and Kingdom-builders.

Why Spanish Immersion?

Children’s brains learn new concepts quickly as they develop and learning Spanish is no exception. Being immersed in the language while at the same time learning their grade’s curriculum leads to quick mastery.

Research shows that children in immersion programs in elementary school increase their problem-solving, critical-thinking and listening skills, in addition to improving memory, concentration and the ability to multitask.

Beyond the research is the beauty of the real world application of Spanish language proficiency. A Legacy parent shared this story of her daughter at a local bakery.

“My daughter in 3rd grade Spanish immersion went with me today to a primarily Spanish speaking bakery to pick up churros for a school feast. After telling her what I needed her to say, she did all of the talking in Spanish! The owner and others around- their eyes LIT UP watching her speak! It was incredibly humbling and a small glimpse of what Heaven will look like. For any preschool parents who are afraid to try immersion (like we were!) I assure you, it is 100% worth it!”

Equipping English-only homes to support Spanish Immersion Learning

Legacy’s immersion program is designed for English-only speaking households. Teachers give the tools and support needed to encourage your child and help them with homework. In fact, the most important thing immersion families can do to help in their child’s education is to read aloud in English at home.

Visit Legacy to see Spanish Immersion in Action

Legacy invites you to come in and speak with teachers and visit an immersion classroom. Registration is open for their Spanish Immersion Kindergarten class for the 2020-2021 school year.