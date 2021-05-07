2021 – Best of Grand Rapids – Pizza,Swim Lessons, Adventure Parks + More

BEST of Grand Rapids, Listed

If you live in West Michigan and are like me, you often hear friends and neighbors talking about the new and interesting places opening in the Grand Rapids area.

Throw in all of the beloved places that have been a staple in West Michigan for decades and you soon realize just how many options there are on where to book a birthday party, where to enjoy a delicious pizza, and where to enroll your child in dance lessons.

So, when you are looking for a new park to play at or the best place to brunch with your family, where do you even start? Right here!

Thousands of our GRKIDS community members have told us the best Grand Rapids family-friendly places to go. We’ve compiled their favorite places to eat, shop, learn and play with families in one spot.

Congrats 2021 Grandtastic Award Winners!

Every listing in this guide received significant votes from our readers through an extensive social media campaign. Businesses voted in the top 10 were invited to sponsor their section, ensuring that you are getting information on top-notch businesses around Grand Rapids.

Food & Drink

Food that someone else made always tastes better, doesn’t it? When kids are on the scene, though, our options can feel limited.

But highly-rated, family-friendly food is like a badge for Grand Rapids restaurant owners.

We don’t have to settle for so-so fare. I can take my kid to my favorite coffee shop, and feel welcomed. We can have kicking brunch and they’ll have great stuff for the kids, too.

Here you’ll also find the most delicious sweets in our area from cakes to ice cream and everything in between.

If you are looking to take a break from preparing food for your family, read on for the GRKIDS readers’ GRANDTASTIC choices for take out or dine out.

Family-Friendly Breweries Winner: Mitten Brewing Company Best Family-Friendly Breweries List 1. Mitten Brewing Company

2. Third Nature Brewing Company

3. TwoGuys Brewing

4. Founders Brewing Company

5. New Holland Brewing – The Knickerbocker

6. VanderMill

7. Cedar Springs Brewing Company

8. Brewery Vivant

9. Perrin Brewing Company

10. City Built Brewing Company

Pizza

Winner: Mitten Brewing Company Best Pizza Places in West Michigan 1. The Mitten Brewing Company

2. Licari’s Sicilian Pizza Kitchen

3. Peppino’s Pizzeria & Sports Grille

4. Buddy’s Pizza

4. Vitale’s Pizza of Ada

6. Flo’s Wood Fired Pizzeria

7. JT’s Pizza & Spirits

8. Brick Road Pizza Co.

9. Uccello’s Ristorante (E. Beltline)

10. Big Bob’s Pizza

10. Fricano’s – Grand Haven

10. JB’s Pizza Parlor (Alger Heights)

Family-Friendly Coffee Shop

Winner: Brody’s B Cafe More Family-Friendly Coffee Shops 1. Brody’s Be Cafe

2. Outside Coffee Co

3. Herman’s Boy

4. Sandy’s Donuts

5. Madcap Coffee (Downtown Market)

6. Rise Authentic Baking Co

7. Frugthaven Farm

7. Wildroast Coffee Co

9. MudPenny

10. Madcap Coffee (Fulton St)

Family Take Out Meal

Winner: Amore Trattoria Italiana Top Take Out Meals 1. Amore Trattoria Italiana

2. Luna GR

3. Rockford Corner Bar

4. Donkey Taqueria

5. HopCat (Grand Rapids Beltline)

6. Noco Provisions

7. TwoGuys Brewing

8. Cantina Mexican Grill

9. Main St. Pub – Allendale

10. Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano

10. Tupelo Honey Grand Rapids

Brunch

Winner: Anna’s House Best Brunch 1. Anna’s House

2. Real Food Cafe LLC

3. Wolfgang’s

4. Morning Belle

5. Lucy’s Cafe

5. The Omelette Shoppe

7. Westsider Cafe

8. Noble Restaurant

9. The Peppermill Grill

10. The Red Geranium Cafe

Cupcakes

Winner: The Salted Cupcake Best Cupcakes in Grand Rapids 1. The Salted Cupcake

2. Nothing Bundt Cakes

3. Marge’s Donut Den

4. The Cakabakery

5. Sprinkles Donut Shop

6. Sugar Momma’s Bakery & Cafe

7. DreamScape Desserts

8. Sweetie-licious Bakery

9. Connie’s Cakes

10. GR Cookies & Cupcake By Design

Donuts

Winner: Marge’s Donut Den Best Places for Donuts in West Michigan 1. Marge’s Donut Den

2. Sprinkles

3. Sandy’s Donut House

4. Bro’s Doughs

5. Cindy’s Donuts & Ice Cream

6. Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery

7. Van’s Pastry Shoppe

8. Heidi’s Farmstand and Bakery

9. Phoenix Rising Bakery

9. Rise Authentic Baking Co.

Food Truck

Winner: Pizza Parliament Food Truck Top West MI Food Trucks 1. Pizza Parliament

2. Underground Cookie Club

3. Patty Matters

4. Daddy Pete’s BBQ

5. Two Bones BBQ

6. Voodoo Foodoo Truck

7. Beecher’s Pretzels

8. Sweet Racks & Smokin’ Butts BBQ

9. Two Scotts Barbecue

10. The Everyday Chef and Wife

Patio Dining

Winner: Blue Water Grill Best Restaurant Patios 1. Blue Water Grill

2. Bostwick Lake Inn

3. Rose’s on Reeds Lake

4. Founders Brewing Co.

4. The Score

6. Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

7. Third Nature Brewing Company

8. Cascade Roadhouse

8. Donkey Taqueria

10. The Søvengård

Birthday Cakes

Winner: Nothing Bundt Cakes Best Birthday Cake Makers 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes

2. The Cakabakery

3. Marge’s Donut Den

4. Connie’s Cakes

5. Arnie’s Bakery & Restaurants

6. Ryke’s Bakery

7. Steenstra’s Royal Dutch Bakery

8. DreamScape Desserts

9. Meijer

10. Ida’s Pastry Shoppe

10. Nantucket Baking Co.

Cookies

Winner: Underground Cookie Club Top Cookie Spots 1. Underground Cookie Club

2. Nantucket Baking Co.

3. Sugar Momma’s Bakery & Cafe

4. The Cakabakery

5. GR Cookies & Cupcake By Design

6. Cookie Chicks

7. Monica’s Gourmet Cookies

8. Steenstra’s Royal Dutch Bakery

9. Daddy Dough Cookies

10. Cyclops Bakeshop

10. Sweetie-licious Bakery

Family-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Russ’ Restaurants Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List 1. Russ’ Restaurants

2. Rockford Corner Bar

3. Electric Cheetah

4. Peppino’s Sports Grille & Pizzeria

5. Yesterdog

6. Downtown Market

7. Noco Provisions

7. The Peppermill Grill

9. Bud & Stanleys Pub & Grub

10. Rose’s Restaurant Russ' Restaurants in Multiple Locations Top Restaurant About Russ' Restaurants Russ' Restaurants serving West Michigan since 1934! We are a locally owned family restaurant with 12 locations to serve you! We offer a family friendly environment with affordable dining and $3 kid's meals! Thank you GRKIDS fans for voting us #1 family restaurant! T E S T I M O N I A L Russ' is our go to family restaurant and has been for many years . We appreciate the family friendly environment for our little boys. The menu has a great food variety! The friendly and quick service never disappoints! -Jessica C.

Ice Cream

Winner: Frosty Boy of Grand Rapids Favorite Ice Cream Shops 1. Frosty Boy

2. Jersey Junction

3. Furniture City Creamery

4. Houseman’s Ice Cream

4. Rocky’s Dairy Depot

6. Captain Sundae

7. Custard by the Dam

7. Deer Tracks Junction

9. Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate

10. Double Dip Depot Ice Cream

Candy Store

Winner: Sweetland Candies Popular Candy Stores 1. Sweetland Candies

2. Holland Peanut Store

3. Sweet Tooth of Rockford

4. Rocket Fizz

5. Ada Village General Store

6. Mokaya

7. Albertus Koeze & Company

8. Lakeside Emporium

9. Kilwins EGR

10. Krissy’s Kandies

Shopping & Services

You can usually have more fun if you have a good plan.

Need a unique gift for your child’s next birthday? A summer camp your child will love?

Having a baby? Great!! But he will need a safe place to be loved and cared for while you’re at work.

And then of course there’s the will & trust plans we all must make, even if they feel a little morbid. They are still so so important.

To make this work easier, we’ve polled our readers for their favorite places to get this real life work done. Use this list to find a summer camp, estate planner or realtor.

Daycare Centers

Winner: Milestones Child Development Center Top Daycares 1. Milestones Child Development Center

2. AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool

3. All Saints Academy Elementary

4. Treehouse Child Care (Grandville Public Schools)

5. Big Steps Little Feet (Ada)

6. The Goddard School For Early Child Development

7. Tutor Time

8. Kenowa Hills Early Childhood Center

9. Adventures Learning Centers

10. Childtime Learning Centers Milestones Child Development Center in Grand Rapids Top Daycare Center About Milestones Child Development Center Milestones Child Development Center offers 5 program locations in Cascade, Caledonia, Belmont, Portage and Grandville.

Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational, authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment.

Milestones' state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds. AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool in Grand Rapids Top Daycare Center About AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool Providing high-quality childcare and early education in a safe nurturing environment where your child can learn, grow, and thrive socially and academically. Visit your child anytime online using the Livestream video feed and receive daily activity reports online, in real-time with our electronic daily reports. T E S T I M O N I A L "We have had nothing but a wonderful experience. We love the app so we can see our child on camera anytime and the staff is wonderful. Very safe environment." - Monroe School Parent

Attorney – Wills & Trusts

Winner: Jordan Bush (Alles Law) Favorite Wills & Trusts Attorneys 1. Bush, Jordan (Alles Law)

2. Alles, Tim (Alles Law)

3. The Law Offices of David L. Carrier, P.C.

4. Gleason, Linsey (Varnum)

5. Hofstee, Mark (Bolhouse Hofstee & McLean PC)

6. Muilenburg, Sara (Law Office of Sara Muilenburg)

7. Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

8. Brown, Christopher (Brown Law Firm)

9. Waalkes, Timothy (Verspoor Waalkes PC)

10. Brian J. Plachta

10. James M Mc Ewen Law Office (James Mc Ewen)

10. Sheridan, Kathlene (Sheridan Law PLC) Alles Law in Grand Rapids Top Attorney About Alles Law At Alles Law, we know there is nothing more important than family. Proper planning with LifeMap™ focuses on what your family needs and provides you with confidence knowing that your family’s future is secure.

Realtors

Winner: Emily Brougham at Keller Williams Top Realtors in West Michigan 1. Emily Brougham (Keller Williams Grand Rapids East)

2. Maria Kauffman (Steve Volkers Group)

3. Kristin Ruther (RE/MAX of Grand Rapids – RE/MAX Global)

4. Sarah Nelson ( Five Star Michigan)

5. Amanda Rogers (Rogers Neighborhood Realty)

5. Vito Dolci Jr. (DOLCI GROUP)

7. Ben Iwema (RE/MAX)

7. Kaitlyn Overbeek (Century 21)

9. Amanda DeLong (Evermark Realty)

10. Jayne Overbeck – Five Star

10. Kevin Yoder (Yoder Real Estate)

10. Laurie Zokoe Team Emily Brougham - Realtor in Grand Rapids Top Realtor About Emily Brougham - Realtor My goal is to make this process as comfortable for your whole family from our beginning meeting to your home closing. Having knowledge of home construction lends support when showing you homes, and working with a great team helps in making your transaction process as smooth as possible. T E S T I M O N I A L "We loved working with Emily. She was efficient and always on top of her game. Her work ethic is impeccable. She made both the selling and buying process stress free, we always understood what was going on." Rogers Neighborhood Realty in Lowell Top Realtor About Rogers Neighborhood Realty Hi there, I’m Amanda! I’m the Broker/Owner of Rogers Neighborhood Realty in Lowell, MI and serve the greater Grand Rapids area, providing home-buyers and sellers alike with professional, responsive and attentive real estate services. Want an agent who'll really listen to what you want in a home? Need an agent who knows how to effectively market your home so it sells and get you the best deal on finding your new one? Give me a call! I'm eager to help and would love to talk to you. ~Solid Experience.

~Real Results.

~Full Transparency.

~Communication Guaranteed. T E S T I M O N I A L “Amanda was honest, kind, and very helpful in our first home buying experience. She has truly gone above and beyond, she is very responsive, and we felt that we had a personal experience. We would certainly recommend working with Amanda!" Maria Kauffman Real Estate at Steve Volkers Group in Grand Rapids Top Realtor About Maria Kauffman Real Estate at Steve Volkers Group West Michigan local realtor that focuses on quality over quantity. I care about my clients and focus our strategy on their individual goals.

Children’s Clothing Store

Winner: River Babe Threads Favorite Spots for Children’s Clothing 1. River Babe Threads (Rockford)

2. Kid to Kid

3. Pink Lemonade Boutique (East Grand Rapids)

4. Village Kids Consignment Boutique (Ada)

5. Tip Toes (Holland)

6. Hopscotch Children’s Store

7. Once Upon A Child – Walker

8. Once Upon A Child – Wyoming

9. EcoBuns Baby & Co (Holland)

10. Freshwater Whale Boutique

Toy Store

Winner: Aunt Candy’s Toy Store Top Toy Stores 1. Aunt Candy’s

2. The Toy Shelf

3. Hopscotch Children’s Store

4. Galactic Toys & Games

5. Schuler Books

6. Out of the Box

7. ECOBUNS BABY + CO.

8. Blue Bridge Games

9. Tweed Baby Outfitters

10. Toys Are Used

Financial Planner

Winner: Pathway Financial Favorite Financial Planners 1. Pathway Financial

2. Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Shaun A Rayman, AAMS®

3. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC

4. Hantz Financial Services – Grandville, Michigan

4. Vision Financial Advisory PC

6. James Sanford – Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

6. Legacy Planning & Associates, Inc.

6. Lifeworks Advisors

9. Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Sheri Postema, AAMS®

9. Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: Alex J Gass

Summer Camp (Day)

Winner: John Ball Zoo Popular Summer Day Camps 1. John Ball Zoo

2. Blandford Nature Center

3. Camp Roger

4. YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin

5. Critter Barn

6. Milestones Child Development Center

6. The Mud Room

8. Camp Geneva

9. Amped Reality

9. Hearts In Motion Dance Project

Sleep Away Camp

Winner: YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin Best Sleep Away Camps in West MI 1. YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin

2. Camp Roger

3. Camp Geneva

4. SpringHill

5. Camp Henry

6. Camp Blodgett

7. Lincoln Lake Camp

8. CranHill Youth Summer Camp

9. Camp Newaygo

10. Grace Adventures

Tutoring/Academic Support

Winner: Sylvan Learning of Grand Rapids Favorite Places for Tutoring and Academic Support 1. Sylvan Learning of Grand Rapids

2. Kumon Math and Reading Center of Grand Rapids

3. Mathnasium

3. Streams of Hope

5. ChildLinkGR

5. Outside the Box: Creative Tutoring LLC Kumon of Cascade in Grand Rapids Top Tutoring/Academic Support About Kumon of Cascade From preschool to high school, students steadily build a solid grasp of math and reading, becoming more confident and motivated with each worksheet they solve.

Residential Cleaning Service

Winner: (TIE)

Cascade Fresh Cleaning Services, Sparkle & Shine Cleaning Services and Time to Shine Maid Service Best Residential Cleaning Services 1. Cascade Fresh Cleaning Services

1. Sparkle & Shine Cleaning Services

1. Time to Shine Maid Service

4. Top Care Cleaning Services

5. Tidy Home Helpers

6. Thuro Clean

7. Ultimate Sparkle Cleaning LLC

8. Extra Hands Cleaners, LLC.

8. KODA Cleaning Services

8. The Cleaning Authority – Grand Rapids

Care Detailing Service

Winner: Breton Auto Wash Favorite Care Detailing Service 1. Breton Auto Wash

2. Crystal Clean Auto Detailing

3. Millennium Auto Detailing

4. Fox Shine Detail and Appearance Center

4. Ray’s Detailing

6. Auto Body Xperts

6. Black Diamond Detailing LLC

6. Touch of Class Auto Wash

9. Hoogs Customs

9. Wedgwood Christian Services Employment Training Program

Home Organizing Service

Winner: Moxie Life Organizing Popular Home Organizing Services 1. Moxie Life Organizing (formerly Clean Slate by Kate)

2. Skinny House

3. Spark Joy in MI

4. Simplified Organizing, LLC

5. SMA Organization

Home Insurance Agent

Winner: Kevin Curtis – State Farm Insurance Agent Favorite Home Insurance Agents 1. Kevin Curtis – State Farm Insurance Agent

2. Boer Insurance Group

3. Marcey Allington – AAA Grand Rapids

3. Marsha Veenstra – State Farm Insurance Agent

5. Angela Schalow – Farmers Insurance

6. Booth Hilaski Grevenstuk Insurance

6. Marlou Collins- Rant Insurance

6. Eric Blair – State Farm

9. Andy Steensma Insurance Agency Inc. – Meemic Insurance Agent

9. Nathan Smith – State Farm

Musical Instrument Store

Winner: Meyer Music Best Musical Instrument Stores 1. Meyer Music

2. Marshall Music Co

3. RIT Music Central Meyer Music in Grand Rapids Top Musical Instrument Store About Meyer Music Start your student’s musical journey with Meyer Music, the school music specialists recommended by more teachers in West Michigan!

Lessons

Want to enroll your child in dance, swimming lessons or music programs, but don’t know where to start? We’ve found the best Grand Rapids places to learn and discover with your kids!

Dance Studio/Lessons

Winner: Hearts in Motion Dance Top Dance Studios/Lessons 1. Hearts in Motion Dance

2. Integrity School of Dance Arts

3. Caledonia Dance & Music Center

4. Kathy’s Dance Co. (Hudsonville)

5. Body Language Dance Company

5. Rhythm Dance Center

5. Rockford Dance Company

8. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness

9. Dance Dimensions

9. Dorr Dance Academy

9. Grand Rapids Ballet School

9. Lake Michigan Dance Academy

9. Over the Top Academy of Dance Hearts in Motion in Grand Rapids Top Dance Studio About Hearts in Motion At Hearts in Motion, we believe that dance has the power to create strong, confident, happy kids. We focus on teaching great technique while fostering a joy for the love of dance and creating magical moments. Be sure to check out our new satellite location in downtown Ada! T E S T I M O N I A L This is an amazing environment for dancers of all ages. The instructors promote hard work but are extremely fun and excellent with the students. I love the age appropriate dances and costumes along with tastefully selected music and themes! Caledonia Dance & Music Center in Caledonia Top Dance Studio About Caledonia Dance & Music Center For 21 years, CDMC has been committed to safety and consistency for families. The positive well-being of the whole child is the reason behind their work. Whether taking class online or in-person; let their team of professional instructors inspire your child through the joy of music and dance. T E S T I M O N I A L We appreciate CDMC's heart for kids, their vision and leadership. We value their care for the group as a whole, and their compassion for each individual kiddo. We are grateful for CDMC's lasting input into our daughter's life. - Cassie Rhythm Dance Center in Belmont Top Dance Studio About Rhythm Dance Center Whether you're just starting, have practiced for years, or love the thrill of competition, there is a place for you at Rhythm Dance Center. Students ages 3 to adult will find opportunities for personal expression and creative movement.

Music Studio/Lessons

Winner: Academy of Music Popular Music Studio/Lessons 1. Academy of Music in Grand Rapids

2. Ada Piano Academy

2. St. Cecilia Music Center

4. Meyer Music

5. Grand Rapids Symphony

6. Joyful Sounds Music Studio

6. K Voice Studio

8. Franciscan Life Process Center (Lowell)

9. Fliehman School of Music

9. Luc James Music Studio Academy of Music in Grand Rapids Top Music Studio About Academy of Music Our goal is to foster confidence and creativity in students with an exceptional musical learning experience. Our experienced instructors teach piano, guitar, singing, violin, drums, and more in our state-of-the-art facilities. Our convenient, comfortable locations in Grand Rapids and Jenison and our flexible hours accommodate today’s busy families. T E S T I M O N I A L Two things-- friendly atmosphere and quality teaching. Our daughter recently began piano lessons, and we could not be happier. She loves it and is doing so well. We could not be happier with our decision to choose Academy of Music. K Voice Studio in Grand Rapids Top Music Studio About K Voice Studio Voice lessons for all levels. Ages 8-adult. Online via Zoom or in person following Covid-19 procedures on website. Reliable, enthusiastic teacher with 14+ years experience.

Swimming Lessons

Winner: Goldfish Swim School Best Swimming Lessons in West MI 1. Goldfish Swim School

2. Miss Patty’s Swimming

3. Miss Rita’s Swim School

4. MVP Sports Clubs

4. YMCA – David D. Hunting

6. Julie’s Swim School

7. Kentwood Public Schools Aquatic Center

7. The Kroc Center

9. ISR (Infant Swimming Resources) – Michael Petrella

10. YMCA – Wolverine Worldwide Family

Youth Sports Training

Winner: Michigan Sports Academies Favorite Youth Sports Training 1. Michigan Sports Academies

2. SpartanNash YMCA

3. PowerStrength Training Systems

4. The First Tee of West Michigan

5. Premier Athletic & Tennis Club

6. D1 Training

7. Diamonds Sports Training Academy

8. Premier Martial Arts Grand Rapids

9. I9 sports Grand Rapids

9. Super T Karate Inc.

9. Thousand Oaks Golf Club

9. West Michigan Club House

Art Class/Studio

Winner: The Mud Room Best Art Class/Studio 1. The Mud Room

2. Accidental Art (Rockford)

3. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

4. Kendall College of Art and Design

5. Grand Rapids Art Museum

5. Wine & Canvas Studio / Cookies & Canvas

7. Brush Studio (Grand Rapids)

7. Hearts for the Arts

9. Paint a Pot (Holland) The Mud Room in Grand Rapids Top Art Class/Studio for Kids About The Mud Room Paint pottery, make wood signs, or sign up for a private Potter's Wheel class. Creative fun for all ages - no experience needed! Paint a Pot in Holland Top Art Class/Studio for Kids About Paint a Pot A paint your own pottery shop for the young and old! Come create a memory with your kids that will last a lifetime! Stop in anytime or pick up a to go box! Accidental Art in Rockford Top Art Class/Studio for Kids About Accidental Art Pottery painting is fun for all ages! No experience or artistic ability needed! Great for family fun, date nights, and birthday parties!

Gymnastics

Winner: For the Kidz Gymnastics Top Gymnastics Lessons 1. For the Kidz Gymnastics

2. Rising Starz Gymnastics and Fitness

3. Grand Rapids Gymnastics

4. R-Athletics

5. Gymco

6. NorthStar Gymnastics Inc.

7. Kids Unlimited Activity Center

8. Horizon Complex

8. Miss Stacie’s Flipkins

10. Empowered Athletics

10. Red Arrow Youth Gymnastics and Cheer For the Kidz Gymnastics in Wyoming Top Gymnastics Lessons About For the Kidz Gymnastics For the Kidz has something for everyone. Your kids can enjoy our 12 trampolines, large foam pit, inflatable, and exclusive area just for young ones. Grand Rapids Gymnastics in Grand Rapids Top Gymnastics Lessons About Grand Rapids Gymnastics Activities include Preschool/Recreational Gymnastics, Ninjas, Bumblebees, Birthday Parties, Open Gym, Competitive Team for Boys and Girls, and more.

Martial Arts Studio

Winner: Crusader Martial Arts Popular Martial Arts Studios 1. Crusader Martial Arts

2. Standale Karate & Fitness

3. Flees Martial Arts

4. Super T Karate Inc.

5. Shorin-Ryu Karate School

6. Premier Martial Arts Grand Rapids

7. Big Dog Tae Kwon Do

7. Pro-Karate Grand Rapids

9. Champion Force Athletics

Local Attractions

Experience some old favorites and try something new at the best playgrounds, beaches and indoor play places around West Michigan.

Museum

Winner: Grand Rapids Public Museum Favorite Museums in West Michigan 1. Grand Rapids Public Museum

2. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

3. Gerald R Ford Museum

4. Grand Rapids Art Museum

5. USS Silversides Submarine Museum

6. Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives

7. Engine House No. 5 Museum

8. Lakeshore Museum Center

8. Lowell Area Historical Museum

10. Urban Institute for Contemporary Art (UICA)

Movie Theater

Winner: Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX Top Theaters 1. Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX

2. Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids South

3. Celebration Cinema Studio Park

4. AMC Star Grand Rapids 18

5. Getty Drive-In

6. Celebration Cinema Rivertown

7. North Star Cinemas

8. M-89 Cinema

9. Sperry’s Moviehouse

10. The Old Regent Theatre

Indoor Play Venue

Winner: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Best Indoor Play Venues 1. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

2. Amped Reality

3. Craig’s Cruisers

4. Catch Air (Kentwood)

5. Altitude

5. Rebounderz Indoor Trampoline Arena (Jenison)

7. Dave & Busters

8. Allegan Event

8. BattleGR Tactical Games

10. Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park (Kentwood) Catch Air in Grand Rapids Top Indoor Play Venue (Paid) About Catch Air Catch Air is West Michigan's largest and most fun, indoor play facility for children 10 and under! T E S T I M O N I A L My kids love this place. I think they’ve done great with maintaining a clean and safe environment and it will continue to be part of our family fun days for years to come.

Outdoor Family Attraction (Paid Admission)

Winner: Deer Tracks Junction Favorite Outdoor Family Attraction (Paid Admission) 1. Deer Tracks Junction

2. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

3. John Ball Zoo

4. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

5. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

6. Blandford Nature Center

6. Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon)

8. Millennium Park (Walker) – Kent County

9. Nelis’ Dutch Village (Holland)

10. Craig’s Cruisers (Wyoming) Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park in Cedar Springs Top Outdoor Family Attraction (Paid) About Deer Tracks Junction Adventure Park DTJ Adventure Park has hours of fun for all! Tons of animals with up close encounters, huge one-of-a-kind play areas, and homemade ice cream! New fun for 2021! Feed the animals or just enjoy time to love on 'em. Adventures vary by season; check our website for current schedule. T E S T I M O N I A L Best animal place I have ever been to. Animals are well taken care of. Extremely friendly and caring staff. The place is very clean and safe. This will always be a go to place for me every year.

Don Scott Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era Top Outdoor Family Attraction (Paid) About Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo A full day of fun awaits at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo! Unique animals, attractions, and activities for all ages!

Outdoor Playground/Park (Free)

Winner: Deer Tracks Junction (Playground Section) Best Outdoor Playground/Park (Free) 1. Deer Tracks Junction (Playground Section)

2. John Ball Park

3. Millennium Park (Walker) – Kent County

4. Blandford Nature Center

5. Frog Hollow Park (Wyoming)

6. Hager Park (Georgetown Twp.)

7. Cascade Township Park

8. Fallasburg Park (Lowell)

9. Ada Township Park

10. The Imagination Station (Grand Haven)

Beach

Winner: Grand Haven State Park Top Beaches 1. Grand Haven State Park

2. Millennium Park (Walker)

3. Holland State Park

4. P.J. Hoffmaster State Park (Muskegon)

5. Pere Marquette Park (Muskegon)

6. Tunnel Park (Holland)

7. Grand Haven City Beach

8. Duck Lake State Park (Muskegon)

9. Kirk Park (West Olive)

10. Oval Beach (Saugatuck)

Library for Kids

Winner: East Grand Rapids Branch – KDL Favorite Libraries for the Kids 1. East Grand Rapids Branch – KDL

2. Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch – KDL

3. Wyoming Branch – KDL

4. Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch – KDL

5. Plainfield Township Branch- KDL

6. Cascade Township Branch – KDL

7. Caledonia Township Branch – KDL

8. Byron Township – KDL

9. Main Library – GRPL

10. Grandville Branch – KDL

Field Trip Location

Winner: Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park Top Field Trip Spots 1. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

2. John Ball Zoo

3. Deer Tracks Junction

4. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

5. Critter Barn (Zeeland)

6. Blandford Nature Center

7. Schwallier’s Country Basket (Sparta)

8. Dairy Discovery – Swiss Lane Farms (Alto)

9. Robinette’s Apple Haus

10. Grand Rapids Public Museum

10. Post Family Farm (Hudsonville) Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto Top Field Trip Location About Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park Located on 80 acres of land in Alto, MI, Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is a unique, hands-on experience for the entire family.

Birthday Party Venue

Winner: John Ball Zoo Favorite Birthday Party Venues 1. John Ball Zoo

2. Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park (Alto)

3. The Mud Room @ Knapp’s Corner

4. Craig’s Cruisers

5. Deer Tracks Junction

6. Amped Reality

7. Catch Air

8. Whitecaps Baseball

9. Allegan Event

9. Rebounderz BattleGR in Comstock Park Top Birthday Party Venue About BattleGR BattleGR where families can play together! Indoors activities include: Tactical Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Arcade, and basketball, volleyball or futsal on our sport courts. Every Friday night 7-10pm Teen-ish Night (10 yrs +). T E S T I M O N I A L We had our son's 10th birthday party here. It.Was.Amazing. From walking in and seeing his name on the whiteboard, to the literal concierge scooping pizza and pouring drinks. They even passed out his presents and provided a hand written list of gifts. Amped Virtual Reality in Kentwood Top Birthday Party Venue About Amped Virtual Reality Amped Reality is the new, 4.9-star rated Virtual Reality entertainment center (by Woodland Mall) with something for every age and interest! Be inside MINECRAFT, travel the world, or be inside a DISNEY movie. Amped Reality is great for STEM summer camps, company events, birthday parties, date nights, and education! T E S T I M O N I A L Excellent staff! So helpful. Very clean place. The workers were so friendly to my 8-year old little girl, who doesn't read well yet. Highly recommend!!! Worth the money and a great way to spend a few hours.... 5 stars! - Amanda The Mud Room in Grand Rapids Top Birthday Party Venue About The Mud Room Pottery painting, potter's wheels, and more! Creative parties are FUN for the kids and EASY for the parents! Available in studio or at home.

Grocery

There are so many options these days for how to get your groceries – have them delivered to your house, pick them up curbside or head to a nearby market for your essentials. Here are our readers’ tried and true favorites.

Grocery Delivery

Winner: Shipt Best Grocery Delivery Services 1. Shipt

2. Meijer Home Delivery

3. InstaCart

4. Family Fare Fast Lane

5. Aldi

Produce Department

Winner: Horrocks Market Favorite Produce Departments 1. Horrocks Market

2. Meijer

3. Aldi

4. Ken’s Fruit Market

5. Fresh Thyme

Grocer Deli

Winner: Horrocks Market Top Grocery Deli Departments 1. Horrocks Market

2. Forest Hills Foods

3. Kingma’s Market

4. Sobie Meats LLC

5. Meijer

6. Family Fare Supermarket

7. Ken’s Fruit Market

8. Schnitz Deli

9. Delski’s Prime Meats

10. Frank’s Market

Wine, Beer & Spirits

Winner: Horrocks Market Top Wine, Beer & Spirits Selections 1. Horrocks Market

2. Rishi’s International Beverage

3. Siciliano’s Market

4. Martha’s Vineyard Fine Wine & Gourmet Grocery

5. The Crushed Grape

6. International Beverage

7. Riverside Liquors

8. The Copper Vine

9. D Schuler’s Fine Wine & Spirits

10. Art of the Table

Curbside Pickup

Winner: Meijer Favorite Curbside Pickup Services 1. Meijer

2. Target

3. Walmart

4. Aldi

5. Family Fare Fast Lane

Photographers

For all the stages of life, there is a photographer to capture the moment. Some naturally love taking photos of babies and newborns, others can’t wait to document your family or take pictures of your graduating senior. Find the photographer that is right for you with our Grandtastic winners.

Maternity Photos

Winner: Kara Hanes Photography Popular Maternity Photographers 1. Kara Hanes Photography

2. Katie Cook Photography

3. Brick Street Studio

4. The Mittentog

5. Abby Jane Photography

6. Moments in life Photography

Family Photos

Winner: Kara Hanes Photography Favorite Family Photo Photographers 1. Kara Hanes Photography

2. Katie Cook Photography

3. Erin Massie Photography LLC

4. Brick Street Studio

5. Kerri Jenison Photography

Mini Sessions

Winner: Katie Cook Photography Best Mini Session Photographers 1. Katie Cook photography

2. Mae Photo Co.

3. Jen Q Photography

4. Megan Davis- Silver Gallery Photography

5. Memories by Mandy

Senior Pictures

Winner: Kara Hanes Photography Top Senior Picture Photographers 1. Kara Hanes Photography

2. Katie Cook Photography

3. Heather Abram

4.Memories by Mandy

5. deVries Photography

6. Nikki Leetsma, On the Heights Photography

Child/Baby Photos

Winner: Kara Hanes Photography Best Child and Baby Photographers 1. Kara Hanes Photography

2. Katie Cook Photography

3. Erin Massie Photography LLC

4. Abby Jayne Photography

5. Heather Abram

5. La Reverie Photography

5. Pamela Fallon Photography

Banks/Credit Unions

Looking to buying a home and need a mortgage? Kids ready to open their own bank account after a few successful lemonade stands? Or maybe you’re looking to find a bank that is right for you. We polled our readers and these are their top banks.

Mortgage Lender