Michigan Winter: Best Places to Sled, Ski, Skate, Snowshoe, Snowmobile & Experience Sled Dogs

All the Ways to Have the Best Michigan Winter Fun with Kids

At the sight of the first falling snowflake, my kids begin shouting for joy and digging out their snow-pants, winter hats, boots… all that dreaded gear!

Meanwhile, my brain goes another direction.

How am I going to keep my kids busy now that the weather is cold and wet? For me, snow means shoveling, cursing my hilly driveway and cleaning up snow-melt from the kids coming back in.

But winter also means cozy family times by the fireplace, sledding with neighbors, lots and lots of hot cocoa, and venturing outside to try new things.

Get Outside and Play this Winter in Michigan

You may wish for some hot chocolate (or coffee) and a warm blanket when it feels impossible to get out of the house, but I think you should take a look at the list below, throw off that blanket and have some fun!

This list chronicles tons of activities to get you and your family out of the house and ready to brave, and dare I say — enjoy the winter!

Snowboarding & Skiing in Michigan

How Kids Can Ski Free in Michigan

I have been skiing since I was three years old and last year I was able to introduce all three of my kids to the sport. We signed them up for ski lessons at Crystal Mountain and we were shocked by the improvements they made in just two days!

This year we purchased them each their first set of skis and we can’t wait to hit the slopes!

In Michigan we have so many choices when it comes to terrific learn to ski programs. There’s even a program that lets 4th and 5th graders ski free in Michigan. You pay $20 for a passport and that gives you access to three free lift tickets at 25 participating ski areas.

The entire month of January is learn to ski month in Michigan and most ski hills offer great deals throughout the month.

Even if you’re not seasoned on the slopes, you can enjoy Michigan’s snowy hilltops. (And the exhilarating ride down!)

Most ski resorts offer lessons from kids to adults, making it even more accessible to winter adventurers.

Read on to see where your family can go skiing and snowboarding in Michigan this winter.

Places to Ski & Snowboard – and Get Ski Lessons – in Michigan

Where to Ice Skate in Michigan (Indoors or Out)

Oh, the memories I have of ice skating on the frozen pond behind behind my house growing up! Trudging through the fields to the pond, shoveling off the snow, putting on cold ice skates, and whirling around on bumpy, uneven ice.

While it was good old fashioned fun, it’s been a lot easier to skate at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids. Someone else clears the ice and keeps it smooth, and I can just happily glide around as much as I want.

If you want that same smooth experience, here’s where to ice skate in Michigan.

Sledding, Toboggan Runs & Luge Tracks Around Michigan

For those who want snowy adventure from a lower vantage point than skis, you’ve got to try the luge! I’d argue that it’s more thrilling than skiing, because you can really fly down some of these area luge tracks.

I don’t think I’m ready for that kind of adrenaline rush yet. For now, I get plenty of kicks out of tubing. Here are the places where you can slide down those snowy slopes, at whatever speed you’re comfortable with:

Muskegon Winter Sports Complex – Luge

Anytime my kindergartener sees a dusting of snow on the ground he asks to go sledding. And ever since my kids got a super nice sledding tube for Christmas, the desperation for a sledding day is reaching new heights. Whether you’ve got a fancy snow tube or just want to grab a cookie sheet from the cupboard, here are the hills where kids can sled in West Michigan.

Snow Tubing in Michigan

If you like sledding, you’re going to love snow tubing in Michigan.

Combine the thrill of speeding down a snow-covered hill on a cushy tube, with the ease of a ride back up to the top and you’ve got a winning combination.

Check with property owners before sledding and tubing and follow all local laws and regulations.

Snowshoeing & Cross-Country Skiing in Michigan

Snowshoeing in Michigan can be done almost anywhere you can find public property and some snow. Most parks will let you snowshoe through the woods or across open fields, blazing your own trail. There are places to snowshoe with dedicated snow shoe trails as well. Snowshoeing on a trail is easier because the trail will already be compacted.



Please note: Snowshoeing open/closed status fluctuates with the weather, and this year, also with State Health Department orders. Advance equipment rental reservations are highly encouraged.

Snowmobiling in Michigan

Take in the beauty of the Michigan wilderness as you fly across the snow in a snowmobile. Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are popular spots for snowmobilers, with thousands of trails crisscrossing the state. You can check out all the Michigan snowmobile maps here.

A big draw for snowmobile fans in Michigan is the International 500 race, touted as the toughest snowmobile race in the world. Professional snowmobilers race at speeds over 100 mph in Sault Ste Marie in this huge yearly event.

Where to Rent Snowmobiles in Michigan



And no, you don’t have to own a snowmobile yourself to enjoy this sport! There are local places that offer rentals, including these:

Alpine Snowmobile Rentals | Just feet from snowmobile trails, so you can rent your sled and go. (989) 731-1276.

| Just feet from snowmobile trails, so you can rent your sled and go. (989) 731-1276. Blue Sky Rentals | Single passenger and double passenger snowmobiles are available for rent in four hour, eight hour, daily, weekend (48 hours) and weekly rentals.

| Single passenger and double passenger snowmobiles are available for rent in four hour, eight hour, daily, weekend (48 hours) and weekly rentals. Snowblitz Snowmobile Rental | Renting Ski Doo Snowmobiles at Ranch Rudolf Resort, offering helmets, guides, four hour, eight hour, 24 hour and 48 hour rentals.

| Renting Ski Doo Snowmobiles at Ranch Rudolf Resort, offering helmets, guides, four hour, eight hour, 24 hour and 48 hour rentals. Wolf Lake Motel & Resort Snowmobile Rentals | Direct trail access from the Resort. You can take the rentals anywhere in the state of Michigan, even the Upper Peninsula. (231) 745-4101

Michigan Snowmobile Trails

Here’s where you can take that picturesque snowmobile ride on snowy trails in Michigan. The trails are endless.

Dog Sledding in Michigan

Looking to do something a little different this winter with your kids, but you can’t think of anything. Have you ever thought about taking them up to Alaska to watch the start of the Iditarod Race? No? Ok, me neither. But you can find some amazing places in Michigan that offer a dog sledding experience. Some of these places even offer educational tours about dog sledding and the Iditarod, and others will even let you become a “Musher” for a day.

So, if you are looking for something a little different this year, we have created a list for you, with a variety of different dog sledding experiences. If you are just wanting a simple ride, we have you covered, and we have two locations listed in the Lower Peninsula for your family to enjoy. If I have your wheels turning, and perhaps you have older children, may I suggest looking into a family weekend getaway to one of our two locations listed in the Upper Peninsula.

Nature’s Kennel Sled Dogs

(Snow permitting, almost every weekend, time varies, Dec 27-Feb 23)

Join Iditarod pro, Liza Dietzen and her team of dogs from Evergreen Kennel for a thrilling dog sled adventure at Treetops Resort! The trip begins on the snow-covered trails of the Jones Masterpiece Golf Course and dashes through the majestic hills of Treetops. Experience man and dog working together in nature and be a part of the team’s training experience!

To ride alone you must be over 18, or plan on riding with a guardian. When booking for a family, remember to book per “sled load”. A “sled load” consists of 1 adult under 200 lbs., 1 adult and 1 child under 200 lbs., or 2 children under 200 lbs. When booking for a family, you may book back to back time slots. Reservations are needed. Prices start at $50 per person and $25 for an additional person in sled.

2) Shemhadar Kennels – Cadillac, MI

Shemhadar Kennels offers family fun runs in the midst of wooded acreage and fields for those looking to get a taste of dog sledding. Located in Cadillac, which is approximately 1.5 hours north of Grand Rapids. The kennel is in the midst of 80+ acres where beauty abounds.

Hour long family tours start at $75. Rides are about 2-3 miles long. The short distance allows multiple people a ride in a short time. Each tour package will include cookies and cocoa, and lots of barking!

If you want the “Musher Experience”, both the price and time increase. This experience is 1 to 4 hours of learning, riding and sharing in the sled dog adventure. Each group is different, so call or review your options on their website.

Note: Weekends are limited due to races, please call ahead.

Owned by Ed and Tasha Stielstra, who have owned sled dogs for more than twenty years and love sharing this magical sport with others. They offer adventure tours for guests of any age and ability. If you are up for the trip, they are located in the Eastern Upper Peninsula, near McMillan, Michigan.

They offer a variety of packages. Starting out with a half-day 10-mile trip, perfect for families, and then they also have a 20-mile all day trip. Prices will vary depending on the length of your trip, if you are a rider verses a driver, and weekday vs weekend, but plan on spending over a couple of hundred dollars for these rides. If you are looking for a weekend family getaway, overnight packages are available as well.

Note: Summer camps are available too.

4) Husky Haven Kennels – Shingleton, MI

Owned by Kim Darst, who in 2009 became the first musher from New Jersey to embark on Alaska’s Iditarod, brought her team to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to be able to train her team. Now you and your family can learn about this unique and fascinating mode of travel and feel the incredible power of dog sledding for yourself.

Winter tours, about 8-10 miles long, are available with a double driver sled so our guests can get to drive with another person explaining the driving process. The area boasts miles of picturesque trails, complete with waterfalls and an abundance of wildlife. Pictures and hot chocolate are available at the end of the tour, while they answer all of your questions. Tours last about 3-4 hours and start at $150 per person.

Note: Summer tours are available if you want to learn about them.

Want to meet a Musher?

Now that I’ve brought up the Iditarod “The Last Great Race”, you may be wondering if we have any sled dog races here in Michigan. And yes, we do. There are a few, mostly in the Upper Peninsula, but I did find one in the Lower Peninsula. Most are held over a weekend, and have activities going on to help promote the sled dog sport. The larger races have different distances to run, which means you get to watch multiple starts.

If you’re unsure your family will enjoy a dog sled ride, but think they may enjoy watching a sled dog race, check out the links to some races below. Who knows? You may influence a future Musher.

Michigan’s Dog Sled Races

Michigan Winter Festivals

Build your own sled in Grand Haven, throw some frozen fish in St Joseph – these are only a few of the unique and fun outdoor events in the area this winter.

Michigan knows how to celebrate all that winter has to offer.

Sleigh Rides in Michigan

It doesn’t have to be Christmas to dash through the snow in a one horse open sleigh. Michigan horse-drawn sleigh rides are around all winter!

High energy Michigan winter sports are pretty exciting, but some of us prefer a more leisurely winter escapade. Michigan winter enthusiasts can swap downhill skis for cross country, opt to tube downhill instead of luge, or trade that high speed snowmobile ride for a nice, low-key sleigh ride over the snow.

More Michigan Winter Adventures

Still looking for more? Michigan has some crazy winter activities across the state. Explore frozen waterfalls, sled our gigantic sand dunes or climb ice towers. If you can dream it, it’s probably already being done somewhere in Michigan – we never say no to thrills!