Christmas Light Shows in West Michigan for 2022

By / December 2, 2022 /
1247 Bates St SE Grand Rapids christmas light show

Where to find Christmas Light Shows

Free & Paid Light Shows Around Grand Rapids

It’s hard to find an activity brimming with more Christmas cheer than going to a Christmas light show. Whether at a neighbor’s house or a polished event, they all lift spirits and make holiday memories.

Computerized Christmas light shows rely on microchips, pixels, and LED lights to create the moving lights that are so often set to music. WIth technology more accessible than ever, lots of people are setting up light shows around the area.

Searchable List of Christmas Lights Shows

Choose a location from the drop-down list to see results from just that area.

Clear

Note: All listings have a STATUS section. As listings are confirmed for 2022, the status is updated. You can help confirm listings by sending info and/or photos of unconfirmed sightings using the form at the end of this article.

Christmas Light Show in Byron Center

Lights on Verona Drive Byron Center MI

Confirmed for 2022

7975 Verona Dr SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

Hoping to open around 11/26

Come check out the synchronized Christmas lights Sun-Thurs 6 PM - 9 PM, and Fri & Sat 6 PM - 10 PM through New Years.

Tune your radio to 90.5 FM.

Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids

Christmas Lights 2464 Fuller Ave NE Grand Rapids 2020

Confirmed for 2022

2464 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Christmas Musical Light show from 5:50 PM - 11 PM

Pull into the parking lot and tune your radio to 107.5 FM

Christmas Light Show in Allendale

12385 92nd ave Allendale Chrismtas lights house 2022

Confirmed for 2022
Runs nightly Dec 1 - Christmas, 5:30 PM – 9 PM.

Collecting for the Allendale Fire Department for the 2022 season

Christmas Light Show in Hopkins

Veenstra Christmas Lights Light Show Hopkins Michigan

Confirmed for 2022

2187 132nd Ave, Hopkins, MI 49328

Lights are synchronized with music you can listen to through your car radio on 97.3 FM. The show runs from Thanksgiving to the first week of January. It runs each night from 5:30PM to 11:00PM now through January 10th.

Christmas Light Show in Lowell

greenridge holiday light show lowell michigan

Confirmed for 2022

1160 W Main Street, Lowell, MI 49331

Tune your radio to 100.9 for lights and music tunes.

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

2546 Longstreet ave Wyoming mi

Confirmed for 2022

2546 Longstreet Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509

This is a fun flashing house with all sorts of animals and decorations.

Roll your window down to hear the music and enjoy the show from 5 PM -10 PM, November 26th-Christmas!

Christmas Light Show in Ada

974 Dogwood Meadows Dr Ada Christmas Lights

Confirmed for 2022
Look for some new additions for 2021 including a 9 foot old saint Nick.

Also synchronized lights and music will be added again

Christmas Light Show in Richland

Gull Meadow Lights

Confirmed for 2022

8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083

The Walk Through the Lights event takes your family through a colorful experience where you walk through multiple greenhouses all decked out with different Christmas themes.

Lights are best viewed when the sun begins setting.

Tickets need to be pre-purchased to guarantee entry.

Christmas Light Show in Lowell

impact church christmas lights show

Confirmed for 2022

11840 Fulton St E, Lowell, MI 49331

Running Friday, Nov 25 - Dec 31.
5:30 - 11 pm every evening.
Park your vehicle, tune into 100.9 FM and enjoy!

Christmas Light Show in Lowell

313 N Washington Lowell Christmas Light show

Confirmed for 2022

313 N Washington St, Lowell, MI 49331

Lights, inflatables, and a giant Christmas bulb

Tune to 100.9 FM

The show will runs from 5:30 PM to 10 PM

The lights will remain on until 11 PM

Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids

1247 Bates St SE Grand Rapids christmas lights display

Confirmed for 2022

1247 Bates St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Come see thousands of LED lights synced to favorite Christmas songs.

We're up and running each night from 5 PM - 10 PM now until Christmas!

Music broadcast on 101.9 FM

Christmas Light Show in Lowell

Confirmed for 2022

88 Kendra Ct, Lowell, MI 49331

Tune to 90.1 and enjoy a pixel light show sequenced to popular songs and holiday favorites.

Show runs daily 5:30PM - 9:00PM

Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids

Meijer Gardens Lightshow 1

Confirmed for 2022

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

December 19–23 & 26–30, 2022
Free with general admission, this sensory experience promises to be one of the area’s hit Christmas events of the season.

When you visit, you’ll see the outdoor concert venue bathed in colorful, moving lights inspired by the natural world. And there’s an original soundtrack!

Christmas Light Show in Holland

magic at the mill light show holland mi

Confirmed for 2022

1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423

December 2-3, 9-10 & 16-17, 2022
This ticketed event will feature a 50 ft x 100ft ‘tulip field’ of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show at Windmill Island Garden in Holland, MI.

The windmill and park grounds will be lit up, and attractions such as the carousel, street organ, and shops will be open.

Christmas Light Show in Greenville

10965 Meadow Wood Circle Greenville Christmas light show

Confirmed for 2022
New for 2022 - now a light show with more than 10,000 lights

Tune to 106.5 FM

Show runs 6 PM - 10 PM every night.

Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids

Confirmed for 2022

203 Fontana St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Over 5,500 lights in the Christmas light show

Sun - Thurs, 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Fri & Sat, 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Christmas Light Show in Grandville

4231 Pineway Dr SW Christmas Light Show Grandville MI

Confirmed for 2022
Yard filled with 23,000 lights choreographed to 3 Christmas songs.

The 3 song, 10-minute show runs from 5:15 - 11:30 nightly.

Tune to 97.7 FM.

Christmas Light Show in Jenison

Christmas Lights 7516 Harmon Lane Jenison 2020

Confirmed for 2022
Tune in to 95.5 and watch the music.

The show starts Friday 11/25 and runs nightly from sunset until 10:30 every night until Christmas.

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

Lights on Valleyview christmas light show 2022

Confirmed for 2022

2537 Valleyview St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519-4507

Lights on Valleyview contains nearly 5000 individual controlled LED lights.

Listen at 94.1 FM.

The music loops about every 25 minutes.

Thanksgiving - New Years
Sun - Thurs 5 PM - 9:30 PM
Fri & Sat 5 PM - 10:30 PM

There is another house nearby on Valleyridge / Knollview that has great lights.

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

The North Cole Holiday Light Show Wyoming MI 3724 Perry Ave SW

Confirmed for 2022

3734 Perry Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Tune to 89.9 FM

Show runs Sun-Thur 6-10 pm
Fri-Sat 6-11 pm
Nov 25-Jan 1

Collecting non-perishables for Safe Haven Ministries and monetary donations for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids

Loomanaries christmas lights display 2022

Confirmed for 2022

13880 Ironwood Drive NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

A 3 house display set to music on 95.1 FM.

Raising funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids

Christmas Light Show in Fenwick

1828 W Boyer Rd Fennwick christmas light show 2022

Confirmed for 2022

1828 W. Boyer Rd, Fenwick, MI 48834

RGB Light show Synchronized with Music.

Tune to 93.5 FM

Sunday - Thursday
6:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M.

Friday - Saturday
6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.

December 1st - January 2nd

Christmas Light Show in Hudsonville

4063 Cambridge Hudsonville christmas light display

Confirmed for 2022

4063 Cambridge Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Forest Lights is a musical light show located in Georgetown Forest in Hudsonville.

Show runs every night from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM.

Christmas Light Show in Kentwood

887 Pembroke Kentwood Christmas light show 2022

Confirmed for 2022

887 Pembroke St SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

Blow ups, lights and sound.

Tune to 88.7 FM

Show starts at dusk, about 5:00 pm, and runs to 10:30 pm every day until January 10, 2023.

Christmas Light Show in Hesperia

6344 E. Garfield Rd Hesperia christmas lights display

Confirmed for 2022

6344 E. Garfield Rd, Hesperia, MI 49421

Over 45 minutes of songs this year with more than 5000 LED lights in the show

Parking is available on the east side of the driveway this year.

5:00 PM - 11:00 PM daily from Thanksgiving weekend trough the end of December

New for 2022 is an outdoor speaker - get out of the car, push the red button and dance to the tunes.

Christmas Light Show in Kentwood

Christmas Lights 5374 Effingham 2020

Confirmed for 2022

5374 Effingham, Kentwood, MI 49508

Princeton Estates - It’s called the countdown clock house for obvious reasons once you see it.

It has every inflatable figure imaginable, complete with lights and music.

We will have lots of lights, figurines and inflatables. Music included.

We are still a work in progress. Should all be done in mid-December.

Other houses in Princeton Estates also decorated.

Christmas Light Show in Walker

2460 Bristolwood Drive Walker Christmas light show 2022

Confirmed for 2022

2460 Bristolwood Drive, Walker, MI 49544

Synchronized Christmas Light show

Tune in to 90.1 FM

15-20 minute show runs the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Day

Hours: Thursday- Sunday 6-10 PM
Every night the week of CHRISTMAS!

Different playlists each night

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

Sage River Holiday Lights Christmas Light Show 2022

Confirmed for 2022

5811 Sage River Court SW, Wyoming, MI 49418

** Ends Christmas night **

Nine houses synced to music located on Sage River Ct. SW and Amur Dr. SW

Tune to 94.1 FM

Runs Friday, 11/25 through Christmas night

Sunday - Thursday, 5 pm to 9:30 pm
Friday and Saturday, 5 pm to 10 pm.

Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids

3843 Stowe Ave NW Christmas lights display

Confirmed for 2022

3843 Stowe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

In memorial of our son for the second year, we have decorated our yard and part of the neighbor's yard.

In addition to inflatables, the lights on the house and two of the trees are synced to music.

Santa we be available on Christmas Eve from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Display will we be up and running from dusk to dawn, weather depending.

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

Christmas Lights 2537 Valleyview St. SW Wyoming 2020

Confirmed for 2022
Fun display synced with music

Christmas Light Show in Grandville

Light on Vermont Christmas Light Show Grandville MI

Confirmed for 2022

3223 Vermont Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Lights synced to music on 99.9, plays once every half hour.

Sun-Thursday sundown to 10 PM
Friday & Saturday sundown to 10:30 PM

Christmas Light Show in Kentwood

1959 Rondo Kentwood Christmas lights display 2021

Confirmed for 2022
Light show runs every night from 5pm to 10pm.

Tune to 88.3 to listen.

Christmas Light Show in Jenison

Cedar Lake Christmas Light Show Jenison Michigan 1

Confirmed for 2022

8904 Cedar Lake Drive, Jenison, MI 49428

Runs Dec 8 - Dec 30

Tune to 103.5 FM, Hours posted on FB page.

Synchronized to 4 songs (~14 minutes total)

Most nights the show runs between 5:30 - 9 pm.

Christmas Light Show in Hudsonville

Guyots Lights 5511 Stevendale Dr. Hudsonville MI

Confirmed for 2022

5511 Stevendale Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426

Showtimes are from 6pm-9:30pm Daily!

Tune to 100.3 FM

Christmas Light Show in Alto

Christmas Lights 8100 52nd St Alto 2020

Confirmed for 2022

8100 52nd street SE, Alto, MI 49302

Starts by Dec 1

Tune to 90.1FM.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - 7-8PM
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 7-9PM

Christmas Light Show in Zeeland

Hughes Musical Christmas Show Christmas Lights 2020

Confirmed for 2022

10679 Deer Ridge Court, Zeeland, MI 49464

Christmas light display synchronized to music. Show runs from Dec 1st to Dec 31st.

Sunday-Thursday 5:30-9pm
Friday/Saturday 5:30-10pm

If you wish to make a donation while you are here we will once again be supporting Hand2Hand.

Christmas Light Show in Jenison

8322 Hearthway Avenue Jenison house with Christmas lights

Confirmed for 2022

8322 Hearthway Ave, Jenison, MI 49428

Tune to 97.5 FM for the 30 minute light show

December 2nd - December 31st
6 PM - 9:00 PM

New playlist every week!

Best route to come in is off Bauer and park on the side of the road across from our home.

Christmas Light Show in Byron Center

2081 Canopy Dr Byron Center Christmas lights fireworks

Confirmed for 2022
Musical light show running 11/23-1/2.

Shows start at 5:30 till 11:00 every day.

Fireworks show on opening night, Wednesday the 23rd at 7:00pm! (Weather dependent)

Christmas Light Show in Lowell

11980 Alden Ct NE Lowell christmas lights display

Confirmed for 2022
Dancing lights tuned to music on 105.1 FM.

Fri-Sun 6 PM -10 PM

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

2980 S Horseshoe Dr Wyoming Christmas light show

Confirmed for 2022

2980 S Horseshoe Dr, Wyoming, MI 49418

Tune to 93.9 FM

Pick your favorite tune from the list to be played: southhorseshoeholidaylights.remotefalcon.com

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaQh37s6IzOXypzLSUlN6ng

Christmas Light Show in Comstock Park

Christmas Lights 311 Dana St Comstock Park 2020

Confirmed for 2022

311 Dana St NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Seven houses synced to music, running on 88.7 FM.

Santa Claus passes out candy canes on weekends.

The light show runs Monday through Sunday 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

We are on our sixth year of collecting for the Autism Community of West Michigan.

Christmas Light Show in Hastings

deweys auto body lights 800w

Confirmed for 2021

1111 W Green St, Hastings, MI 49058

Dewey's Auto Body Shop - Park your car in the lot across the street, tune your radio to 105.1 FM

Runs nightly from 5:00 PM until midnight from 11/23/2022 until 1/9/2023.

Christmas Light Show in Hudsonville

Confirmed for 2021

Sun Meadow Lane, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Decorated cul-de-sac with lights synchronized to music.

Tune into 105.1

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

Christmas Lights 2546 Longstreet Wyoming 2020

Confirmed for 2021
Yard is filled with decorations that flash to music

Christmas Light Show in Walker

Confirmed for 2021

1548 Stark Ave NW, Walker, MI 49504

First year doing the light show. Only have one song done, but more to come.

Send me a email for song ideas for my next sequences: [email protected]

Christmas Light Show in Sparta

Christmas Lights Downtown Sparta 2020

Confirmed for 2021

194 E Division St, Sparta, MI 49345

Has a beautiful 60′ tree and street trees lit up plus a cute little “lane” you can stroll through for free.

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

Confirmed for 2021

830 Ariebill SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Light up tree synced with music on 106.7 FM along with other lit ornamental yard decor

Christmas Light Show in Sand Lake

138 E Lake Street Sand Lake Christmas Lights display 2021

Confirmed for 2021

138 E Lake Street, Sand Lake, MI 49343

Come check out the synchronized LED light display with mega tree, custom-built roof lights and blow ups.

Tune to 89.1 FM

Park in the dirt lot out front on either side of the road

Christmas Light Show in Rockford

Confirmed for 2021

6171 Blythefield ave NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Lights Synchronized to Music 5:30pm till 8:45pm. 88.7 FM

Christmas Light Show in Wyoming

Confirmed for 2021

5970 Tumbleweed Dr Sw, Wyoming, MI 49534

Abby's Lights is now "Lights on Mount Crumpit."

When you come to our show, please be polite and do not block driveways, turn off your lights, and please do not litter.

Displaying 1 - 50 of 50

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *