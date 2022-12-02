Christmas Light Shows in West Michigan for 2022

Where to find Christmas Light Shows
Free & Paid Light Shows Around Grand Rapids
It’s hard to find an activity brimming with more Christmas cheer than going to a Christmas light show. Whether at a neighbor’s house or a polished event, they all lift spirits and make holiday memories.
Computerized Christmas light shows rely on microchips, pixels, and LED lights to create the moving lights that are so often set to music. WIth technology more accessible than ever, lots of people are setting up light shows around the area.
Searchable List of Christmas Lights Shows
Christmas Light Show in Byron Center
Confirmed for 2022
7975 Verona Dr SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Hoping to open around 11/26
Come check out the synchronized Christmas lights Sun-Thurs 6 PM - 9 PM, and Fri & Sat 6 PM - 10 PM through New Years.
Tune your radio to 90.5 FM.
Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids
Confirmed for 2022
2464 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Christmas Musical Light show from 5:50 PM - 11 PM
Pull into the parking lot and tune your radio to 107.5 FM
Christmas Light Show in Allendale
Confirmed for 2022
Runs nightly Dec 1 - Christmas, 5:30 PM – 9 PM.
Collecting for the Allendale Fire Department for the 2022 season
Christmas Light Show in Hopkins
Confirmed for 2022
2187 132nd Ave, Hopkins, MI 49328
Lights are synchronized with music you can listen to through your car radio on 97.3 FM. The show runs from Thanksgiving to the first week of January. It runs each night from 5:30PM to 11:00PM now through January 10th.
Christmas Light Show in Lowell
Confirmed for 2022
1160 W Main Street, Lowell, MI 49331
Tune your radio to 100.9 for lights and music tunes.
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming
Confirmed for 2022
2546 Longstreet Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509
This is a fun flashing house with all sorts of animals and decorations.
Roll your window down to hear the music and enjoy the show from 5 PM -10 PM, November 26th-Christmas!
Christmas Light Show in Ada
Confirmed for 2022
Look for some new additions for 2021 including a 9 foot old saint Nick.
Also synchronized lights and music will be added again
Christmas Light Show in Richland
Confirmed for 2022
8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083
The Walk Through the Lights event takes your family through a colorful experience where you walk through multiple greenhouses all decked out with different Christmas themes.
Lights are best viewed when the sun begins setting.
Tickets need to be pre-purchased to guarantee entry.
Christmas Light Show in Lowell
Confirmed for 2022
11840 Fulton St E, Lowell, MI 49331
Running Friday, Nov 25 - Dec 31.
5:30 - 11 pm every evening.
Park your vehicle, tune into 100.9 FM and enjoy!
Christmas Light Show in Lowell
Confirmed for 2022
313 N Washington St, Lowell, MI 49331
Lights, inflatables, and a giant Christmas bulb
Tune to 100.9 FM
The show will runs from 5:30 PM to 10 PM
The lights will remain on until 11 PM
Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids
Confirmed for 2022
1247 Bates St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Come see thousands of LED lights synced to favorite Christmas songs.
We're up and running each night from 5 PM - 10 PM now until Christmas!
Music broadcast on 101.9 FM
Christmas Light Show in Lowell Confirmed for 2022
88 Kendra Ct, Lowell, MI 49331
Tune to 90.1 and enjoy a pixel light show sequenced to popular songs and holiday favorites.
Show runs daily 5:30PM - 9:00PM
Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids Confirmed for 2022
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
December 19–23 & 26–30, 2022
Free with general admission, this sensory experience promises to be one of the area’s hit Christmas events of the season.
When you visit, you’ll see the outdoor concert venue bathed in colorful, moving lights inspired by the natural world. And there’s an original soundtrack!
Christmas Light Show in Holland Confirmed for 2022
1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423
December 2-3, 9-10 & 16-17, 2022
This ticketed event will feature a 50 ft x 100ft ‘tulip field’ of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show at Windmill Island Garden in Holland, MI.
The windmill and park grounds will be lit up, and attractions such as the carousel, street organ, and shops will be open.
Christmas Light Show in Greenville
Confirmed for 2022
New for 2022 - now a light show with more than 10,000 lights
Tune to 106.5 FM
Show runs 6 PM - 10 PM every night.
Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids Confirmed for 2022
203 Fontana St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Over 5,500 lights in the Christmas light show
Sun - Thurs, 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Fri & Sat, 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Christmas Light Show in Grandville
Confirmed for 2022
Yard filled with 23,000 lights choreographed to 3 Christmas songs.
The 3 song, 10-minute show runs from 5:15 - 11:30 nightly.
Tune to 97.7 FM.
Christmas Light Show in Jenison
Confirmed for 2022
Tune in to 95.5 and watch the music.
The show starts Friday 11/25 and runs nightly from sunset until 10:30 every night until Christmas.
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming
Confirmed for 2022
2537 Valleyview St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519-4507
Lights on Valleyview contains nearly 5000 individual controlled LED lights.
Listen at 94.1 FM.
The music loops about every 25 minutes.
Thanksgiving - New Years
Sun - Thurs 5 PM - 9:30 PM
Fri & Sat 5 PM - 10:30 PM
There is another house nearby on Valleyridge / Knollview that has great lights.
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming
Confirmed for 2022
3734 Perry Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Tune to 89.9 FM
Show runs Sun-Thur 6-10 pm
Fri-Sat 6-11 pm
Nov 25-Jan 1
Collecting non-perishables for Safe Haven Ministries and monetary donations for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.
Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids
Confirmed for 2022
13880 Ironwood Drive NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
A 3 house display set to music on 95.1 FM.
Raising funds for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids
Christmas Light Show in Fenwick
Confirmed for 2022
1828 W. Boyer Rd, Fenwick, MI 48834
RGB Light show Synchronized with Music.
Tune to 93.5 FM
Sunday - Thursday
6:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M.
Friday - Saturday
6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.
December 1st - January 2nd
Christmas Light Show in Hudsonville Confirmed for 2022
4063 Cambridge Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Forest Lights is a musical light show located in Georgetown Forest in Hudsonville.
Show runs every night from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM.
Christmas Light Show in Kentwood
Confirmed for 2022
887 Pembroke St SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
Blow ups, lights and sound.
Tune to 88.7 FM
Show starts at dusk, about 5:00 pm, and runs to 10:30 pm every day until January 10, 2023.
Christmas Light Show in Hesperia
Confirmed for 2022
6344 E. Garfield Rd, Hesperia, MI 49421
Over 45 minutes of songs this year with more than 5000 LED lights in the show
Parking is available on the east side of the driveway this year.
5:00 PM - 11:00 PM daily from Thanksgiving weekend trough the end of December
New for 2022 is an outdoor speaker - get out of the car, push the red button and dance to the tunes.
Christmas Light Show in Kentwood
Confirmed for 2022
5374 Effingham, Kentwood, MI 49508
Princeton Estates - It’s called the countdown clock house for obvious reasons once you see it.
It has every inflatable figure imaginable, complete with lights and music.
We will have lots of lights, figurines and inflatables. Music included.
We are still a work in progress. Should all be done in mid-December.
Other houses in Princeton Estates also decorated.
Christmas Light Show in Walker
Confirmed for 2022
2460 Bristolwood Drive, Walker, MI 49544
Synchronized Christmas Light show
Tune in to 90.1 FM
15-20 minute show runs the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Day
Hours: Thursday- Sunday 6-10 PM
Every night the week of CHRISTMAS!
Different playlists each night
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming
Confirmed for 2022
5811 Sage River Court SW, Wyoming, MI 49418
** Ends Christmas night **
Nine houses synced to music located on Sage River Ct. SW and Amur Dr. SW
Tune to 94.1 FM
Runs Friday, 11/25 through Christmas night
Sunday - Thursday, 5 pm to 9:30 pm
Friday and Saturday, 5 pm to 10 pm.
Christmas Light Show in Grand Rapids
Confirmed for 2022
3843 Stowe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
In memorial of our son for the second year, we have decorated our yard and part of the neighbor's yard.
In addition to inflatables, the lights on the house and two of the trees are synced to music.
Santa we be available on Christmas Eve from 6 pm to 10 pm.
Display will we be up and running from dusk to dawn, weather depending.
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming
Confirmed for 2022
Fun display synced with music Christmas Light Show in Grandville
Confirmed for 2022
3223 Vermont Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Lights synced to music on 99.9, plays once every half hour.
Sun-Thursday sundown to 10 PM
Friday & Saturday sundown to 10:30 PM
Christmas Light Show in Kentwood
Confirmed for 2022
Light show runs every night from 5pm to 10pm.
Tune to 88.3 to listen.
Christmas Light Show in Jenison
Confirmed for 2022
8904 Cedar Lake Drive, Jenison, MI 49428
Runs Dec 8 - Dec 30
Tune to 103.5 FM, Hours posted on FB page.
Synchronized to 4 songs (~14 minutes total)
Most nights the show runs between 5:30 - 9 pm.
Christmas Light Show in Hudsonville
Confirmed for 2022
5511 Stevendale Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
Showtimes are from 6pm-9:30pm Daily!
Tune to 100.3 FM
Christmas Light Show in Alto
Confirmed for 2022
8100 52nd street SE, Alto, MI 49302
Starts by Dec 1
Tune to 90.1FM.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - 7-8PM
Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 7-9PM
Christmas Light Show in Zeeland
Confirmed for 2022
10679 Deer Ridge Court, Zeeland, MI 49464
Christmas light display synchronized to music. Show runs from Dec 1st to Dec 31st.
Sunday-Thursday 5:30-9pm
Friday/Saturday 5:30-10pm
If you wish to make a donation while you are here we will once again be supporting Hand2Hand.
Christmas Light Show in Jenison
Confirmed for 2022
8322 Hearthway Ave, Jenison, MI 49428
Tune to 97.5 FM for the 30 minute light show
December 2nd - December 31st
6 PM - 9:00 PM
New playlist every week!
Best route to come in is off Bauer and park on the side of the road across from our home.
Christmas Light Show in Byron Center
Confirmed for 2022
Musical light show running 11/23-1/2.
Shows start at 5:30 till 11:00 every day.
Fireworks show on opening night, Wednesday the 23rd at 7:00pm! (Weather dependent)
Christmas Light Show in Lowell
Confirmed for 2022
Dancing lights tuned to music on 105.1 FM.
Fri-Sun 6 PM -10 PM
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming
Confirmed for 2022
2980 S Horseshoe Dr, Wyoming, MI 49418
Tune to 93.9 FM
Pick your favorite tune from the list to be played: southhorseshoeholidaylights.remotefalcon.com
Christmas Light Show in Comstock Park
Confirmed for 2022
311 Dana St NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Seven houses synced to music, running on 88.7 FM.
Santa Claus passes out candy canes on weekends.
The light show runs Monday through Sunday 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
We are on our sixth year of collecting for the Autism Community of West Michigan.
Christmas Light Show in Hastings
Confirmed for 2021
1111 W Green St, Hastings, MI 49058
Dewey's Auto Body Shop - Park your car in the lot across the street, tune your radio to 105.1 FM
Runs nightly from 5:00 PM until midnight from 11/23/2022 until 1/9/2023.
Christmas Light Show in Hudsonville Confirmed for 2021
Sun Meadow Lane, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Decorated cul-de-sac with lights synchronized to music.
Tune into 105.1
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming
Confirmed for 2021
Yard is filled with decorations that flash to music Christmas Light Show in Walker Confirmed for 2021
1548 Stark Ave NW, Walker, MI 49504
First year doing the light show. Only have one song done, but more to come.
Send me a email for song ideas for my next sequences: [email protected]
Christmas Light Show in Sparta
Confirmed for 2021
194 E Division St, Sparta, MI 49345
Has a beautiful 60′ tree and street trees lit up plus a cute little “lane” you can stroll through for free.
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming Confirmed for 2021
830 Ariebill SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Light up tree synced with music on 106.7 FM along with other lit ornamental yard decor
Christmas Light Show in Sand Lake
Confirmed for 2021
138 E Lake Street, Sand Lake, MI 49343
Come check out the synchronized LED light display with mega tree, custom-built roof lights and blow ups.
Tune to 89.1 FM
Park in the dirt lot out front on either side of the road
Christmas Light Show in Rockford Confirmed for 2021
6171 Blythefield ave NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Lights Synchronized to Music 5:30pm till 8:45pm. 88.7 FM
Christmas Light Show in Wyoming Confirmed for 2021
5970 Tumbleweed Dr Sw, Wyoming, MI 49534
Abby's Lights is now "Lights on Mount Crumpit."
When you come to our show, please be polite and do not block driveways, turn off your lights, and please do not litter.
