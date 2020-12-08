7 Places Offering Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides in West Michigan

Grand Rapids Sleigh Rides

Dashing through the snow… Giddy up, let’s go… there are a number of songs going through my head as I write this article. And no wonder! There’s something magical about horses and snow and sleighs all mingled together.

That’s great news for us, as we have plenty of snow and winter ahead of us. Here are the local places offering winter sleigh rides around West Michigan. If you know of any others, please leave a comment below.

Bundle up, and enjoy!

SLEIGH RIDES

Classic Carriage

Southwest corner of Pearl & Monroe, in front of PNC Bank and across from the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

Tour downtown Grand Rapids in a horse drawn white Vis-a-Vis carriage. Carriages comfortably accommodates four adult passengers and features authentic Amish lap blankets, electric carriage lamps and convertible tops to cover the passenger area of the carriage. There is also a two-person Victorian carriage available as well as a larger 8 – 10 person wagonette. Advance reservations highly recommended.

COST: $70 per half hour – $100 per hour

Common Gentry Carriage Company

146 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(Rosa Parks Circle in front of Big B Coffee and Kilwins Chocolate)

616-204-3190



Take a horse-drawn carriage ride of downtown Grand Rapids on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Walk-ups are welcome or you can call to make a reservation. Carriage rides downtown include an optional narrated tour of the highlights of Grand Rapids’ history.

Create unforgettable memories on a classic winter sleigh rides. As the horse steps along in the snow, you’ll listen to the sound of German sleigh bells ringing across the countryside, while you sit cuddled up with your loved one in our 1800’s horse drawn sleigh. Lap blankets provided.

Other tour options include Princess Party, Western themed events and horse drawn nostalgic town coach.

COST: $60.00 for up to 6 passengers. 1 hour tour is $90.00.

Double JJ Resort

5900 Water Road, Rothbury, MI 49452

231-894-4444



This beautiful horse-drawn sleigh will take you on a 30 minute ride through the snowy wood and rolling acres on the resort. Reservations should be made at least 48 hours in advance.

COST: Starting at $15

Fruit Ridge Winter Sleigh Rides

11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330

616-887-5052

Just hear those sleigh bells jingling! Take a ride through a winter wonderland on a sleigh ride and then cozy up together around a warm campfire. Rides are approximately one hour and may be combined with a one-hour campfire, either before or after the ride. Access to our picnic area, play area, and petting zoo is included. Reservations are required. (Sleigh rides are not wheelchair accessible.)

COST: $200 per hour (up to 10 people)

Healey’s Outback Ranch

12600 Buchanan Rd., Stanwood, MI 49346

231-972-7255

Up to 6 adults can enjoy a horse drawn sleigh ride. Cozy up with family and friends for a 35 minute ride through the crisp woods and warm up with some hot cocoa and a homemade treat upon return.

COST: $75

Post Family Farm Sleigh Rides

5081 Bauer Rd., Hudsonville, MI 49426

616-669-1964

Experience Michigan’s winter wonderland while on a horse-drawn sleigh!

Enjoy the sound of sleigh bells and a steaming cup of hot cocoa as you glide over the snow on the 80-acre farm. Private group sleigh rides available by advance reservation.

COST: Starting at $200 for first 20 people

Wild West Ranch Sleigh Rides

1865 52 St., Fennville, MI 49408

269-673-3539

Bundle up and have some fun with these sleigh rides.

Rides are 40 minutes long. By appointment, weather permitting.

All rides are by reservation only. Call to book your time.

COST: $100 a couple

