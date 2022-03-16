What to do on a Date in Grand Rapids – From A to Z

Picking What to do on a Date is Easy with our A to Z Planner
I want to know what to do on a date that’s not dinner and a movie. I mean, I love that combo, but lately I feel like I’m missing out on something.
This weekend we are changing it up a little and doing dinner and a movie – with the GR Symphony. Yeah, it’s still a movie, but it’s going to be a whole different experience.
We know there is so even more to do around Grand Rapids on a date. It’s the perfect excuse to explore our city and have a mini adventure right here at home.
But how do you pick what to do? Sometimes it’s best to leave it up to fate. All you have to do is pick a letter and GO. Don’t even think twice. There are great restaurants and activities for every letter.
This mega list of date activities and restaurant ideas from A to Z will spice up your date night adventures in our beautiful city.
4 Interesting Ways to Use this Giant A-Z Treasure Trove
Don’t let our date night list overwhelm you! Here’s some fun ways to use it:
A to Z List of What do to on a Date in GR
- GR Ballet
- BattleGR
- Back 40 Saloon dancing
- Beach sunset
- Berlin Raceway
- Bike ride
- Billy’s Lounge for live music
- Boat (or tube or kayak)
- Bobarino’s pizza & live music
- Bookstore
- Bowling
- Brewery tour
- Broadway Grand Rapids
- MDRD (pronounced Madrid)
- Millennium Park
- Meyer May House tour
- Mitten Brewing Co pizza flight
- Mini Golf
- Mall Shopping
- Massages
- Murder Mystery Dinner
- Meijer Gardens
- Road Trip
- Recreate Your First Date
- River City Improv
- River North Republic House (formerly Citizen)
- Rodeo
- Read Books
- Reed’s Lake Trail
- Rockford
- Sunset
- Stargaze
- Saugatuck Dunes Beach
- GR Symphony
- Sporting Event
- Speciation Artisan Ales Taproom
- Swimming
- Schuler’s Books
- Swing Dancing
- Xbox Game Night
- eXercise
- MeXo
