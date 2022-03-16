What to do on a Date in Grand Rapids – From A to Z

Picking What to do on a Date is Easy with our A to Z Planner

I want to know what to do on a date that’s not dinner and a movie. I mean, I love that combo, but lately I feel like I’m missing out on something.

This weekend we are changing it up a little and doing dinner and a movie – with the GR Symphony. Yeah, it’s still a movie, but it’s going to be a whole different experience.

We know there is so even more to do around Grand Rapids on a date. It’s the perfect excuse to explore our city and have a mini adventure right here at home.

But how do you pick what to do? Sometimes it’s best to leave it up to fate. All you have to do is pick a letter and GO. Don’t even think twice. There are great restaurants and activities for every letter.

This mega list of date activities and restaurant ideas from A to Z will spice up your date night adventures in our beautiful city.