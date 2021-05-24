7 Epic West MI Summer Date Night Ideas, from Sunset Sailing to Waterfalls & Waterfront Dining

Waterside Summer Date Night Ideas

Up Your Summer Date Night Game With These Waterside Destinations

West Michigan summers are perfect for all kinds of family activities, but sometimes parents need a night out…just the two of you, right?!

And what better way to spend a summer evening than a place with an amazing view?

We wanted to make planning your summer date nights a little easier while also being sure to include one of the best features West Michigan has to offer – WATER!

Whether it’s LakeMichigan, the Grand River, or one of our many inland lakes and rivers, we’ve put together a creative list of summer date night ideas that you can enjoy with your significant other this summer!

If you can swing it, a date by Lake Michigan is perfect.

It’s cooler than inland on these hot summer nights, the sound of waves hitting the shore adds a little romance, and epic Lake Michigan sunsets make for an unforgettable evening.