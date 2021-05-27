Top Things to do in June With Kids: 2021

Time to Celebrate TWO Summers of Fun
After 2020’s pandemic summer, Michiganders are ready to reclaim our favorite season, and make up for lost time. We’ve got summer vibes from both 2020 and 2021 to celebrate. Can we fit it all in? Let’s try!
There are drive-in movies, free concerts, farmer’s markets and festivals.
Book hounds are going to love the return of summer reading programs. And we can’t forget all the local splash pads and pools that are opening up.
Explore the fantastic, be swept up in the music, or discover nearby adventure as June offers so much to do in all the extra sunlight.
Here’s a round-up of Top Pick events for June. Be sure to check our daily calendar for even more exciting West Michigan adventures!
Featured Events
Top Things to Do in June
Top Pick Event in Grandville, MI
Grandville Library Storywalk at Wedgewood Park
Take a walk down storybook lane with your friends at the Grandville Library. Pick up a special take and make bag and learn how to participate in the Summer Wonder 30-day challenge
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Flick's Family Films: Scoob! at Select Celebration Cinema Locations
$5 tickets, free for kids 12 & under. See website for locations & showtimes.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Fun with Amphibians at Blandford Nature Center
We will be painting a frog-shaped planter while we learn about Blandford's Blue Spotted Salamanders and American Toad. Then we'll be going on a short hike to look for and observe frogs, toads, and salamanders outside. Registration required, ages 5+
Top Pick Event in Saugatuck, MI
Jump Into Summer featuring Mike Mains & The Branches at Saugatuck Center for the Arts
FREE, socially-distanced event featuring live music, visual arts, community art projects, all-ages activities, plus local vendors!
Top Pick Event in Greenville, MI
Tri Greenville Kids Triathlon at Baldwin Lake Beach
June 5, 2021
SWIM, BIKE & RUN your way into summer with the TRI Greenville Kids Triathlon!
Top Pick Event in Jenison, MI
Michigan Ballet Academy presents: The Sleeping Beauty at Jenison Center for the Arts
Ticket Prices: Adult-$22 Child-$16, 3-years and under free
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Tuesday Swing Dance at Ah-Nab-Awen-Park
Learn to dance! Bring a mask and dance with your friends!
Top Pick Event in Hudsonville, MI
Concerts on the Green at Veterans Park
Family-friendly music every Thursday night at Veterans Park in Hudsonville. Plus kids activities, food trucks, and giveaways!
Top Pick Event in Comstock Park, MI
Whitecaps Home Game: Harry Potter Night at LMCU Ballpark
At home vs. the Lugnuts. Game Highlight: FAN-omenal Friday & Bacchanal Promotions Fire Act
Top Pick Event in , MI
DNR Free Fishing Weekend at Inland and Great Lakes' waters
Enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!
Top Pick Event in Holland, MI
Family Paddle at Lake Macatawa - South Side Kayak launch
Paddle Lake Macatawa with naturalists from the ODC Network. Kayaks, paddles, and vests are provided. FREE, registration required.
Top Pick Event in New Era, MI
Baby Animal Days at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
Spend the day getting up close and personal with our newest friends on the farm!
Top Pick Event in Cedar Springs, MI
Cedar Springs Community Summer Celebrations: Family Fun Night at Heart of Cedar Springs Park
Hot dogs, Inflatable play structures, balloon tying.
Also on this day and at this location are the Duck Race and the launch of a weekly concert series in the Amphitheater.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Summer Adventure Series: Incredible Insects at Blandford Nature Center
Meet some of Blandford’s resident wildlife, take a hike to see what kinds of plants and animals inhabit Blandford in the summertime, and play in the great outdoors. Registration required.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Paddleboard Basics at Richmond Pool
In this one-time introductory class, get familiar with a paddle board and learn some of the basic tips and tricks that will help your navigation and stability.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Light the Night at Grand Rapids Art Museum
Enjoy light up art activities, scavenger hunts, prizes, and gallery chat with docents! FREE with admission
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Movies in the Park: MLK at Martin Luther King Park
A free, family-friendly summer series with games and entertainment beginning at 7pm, movie starting at 9pm. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks (no alcohol please).
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
555 Jam on the Grand: Skate, Scoot & BMX Competition at 555 Monroe
A skate, bike and BMX competition, roller derby demonstrations, awards ceremonies and more.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Comic Geek Out 2021 at GRPL Yankee Clipper Branch
Hands-on activities, free books, a comic workshop, and other fun events!
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Justice 4 all Juneteenth Jam! at Ah-Nab-Awen-Park
A day to celebrate black art, entertainment, culture, and experience! Including live performances, speakers, vendors & more! FREE
Top Pick Event in Walker, MI
Dino Stroll at The DeltaPlex Arena
The DeltaPlex will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs throughout! Tickets/$12.99
Top Pick Event in Byron Center, MI
West Michigan Chalk Art Festival at Tanger Outlets - Grand Rapids
Art viewing open to public!
KidsChalk Event (11am-3pm): FREE for kids 11 and under. Chalk provided. Plus family fun with caricature artist, DJ, and more!
Top Pick Event in Ionia, MI
SMAT Community Day and Ionia Expo at The School of Missionary Aviation Technology at Ionia Airport
All-Day summer fun for the family - food, games, airplane rides, prizes and music!
Top Pick Event in Hastings, MI
Annual Father's Day Show at Historic Charlton Park
Over 800 vehicles on display. Admission: Adults-$6, Kids (5-12) -$4, Kids 4 & under- FREE
Top Pick Event in Wyoming, MI
Wristband Wednesday at Craig's Cruisers
Unlimited indoor & outdoor attractions including Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Jump Time and more! $26/person
Top Pick Event in Lowell, MI
Youth Class: Create a Horse at LowellArts
Create a drawing of a horse using pencil. Ages 7-10. Registration $17
Top Pick Event in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood Summer Concert Series: The Soul Syndicate at Kentwood City Hall
Grab a blanket or chair for a free concert on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall! Capacity limits enforced, arrive early.
Top Pick Event in Muskegon, MI
Lakeshore Art Festival 2021 at Downtown Muskegon
Featuring a unique blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food, and fun! Experience over 350 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a Children’s Lane, artisan food market, street performers, multiple interactive art stations, Chalk The Walk, and so much more!
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
African American Live Museum at Campau Park
Watch some of the most important figures in African American history come to life as they share their life stories, struggles, and accomplishments. Rain location: New Hope Baptist Church
Top Pick Event in Grand Haven, MI
Grand Haven Art Festival at Downtown Grand Haven
A unique opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, directly from the artist. Plus Kids Activities, music, Artist videos.
Top Pick Event in Holland, MI
Ice Cream Bike Ride - Window on the Waterfront at Window on the Waterfront
A fun and safe bike route out to Windmill Island and back for ice cream!