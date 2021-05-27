Top Things to do in June With Kids: 2021

Time to Celebrate TWO Summers of Fun

After 2020’s pandemic summer, Michiganders are ready to reclaim our favorite season, and make up for lost time. We’ve got summer vibes from both 2020 and 2021 to celebrate. Can we fit it all in? Let’s try!

Mega Summer Fun Guide

There are drive-in movies, free concerts, farmer’s markets and festivals.

Book hounds are going to love the return of summer reading programs. And we can’t forget all the local splash pads and pools that are opening up.

Explore the fantastic, be swept up in the music, or discover nearby adventure as June offers so much to do in all the extra sunlight.

Here’s a round-up of Top Pick events for June. Be sure to check our daily calendar for even more exciting West Michigan adventures!

Featured Events

Top Things to Do in June