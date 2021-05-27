Top Things to do in June With Kids: 2021

By / May 27, 2021
June things to do with kids girls swiniging happy

Time to Celebrate TWO Summers of Fun

After 2020’s pandemic summer, Michiganders are ready to reclaim our favorite season, and make up for lost time. We’ve got summer vibes from both 2020 and 2021 to celebrate. Can we fit it all in? Let’s try!

summer bucket list girl on boat lake huron Hunt
Mega Summer Fun Guide

There are drive-in movies, free concerts, farmer’s markets and festivals.

Best Fairs Festivals Carnivals in Michigan

Book hounds are going to love the return of summer reading programs. And we can’t forget all the local splash pads and pools that are opening up.

grand rapids splash pads

Explore the fantastic, be swept up in the music, or discover nearby adventure as June offers so much to do in all the extra sunlight.

Here’s a round-up of Top Pick events for June. Be sure to check our daily calendar for even more exciting West Michigan adventures!

Featured Events

NOW OPEN: Register for FREE Jump Jam Summer Program (Plus BONUS GEAR), Courtesy of Spectrum Health

NOW OPEN: Register for FREE Jump Jam Summer Program (Plus BONUS G...

Jump Jam Summer Program Highlights Jump Jam is a free, family-friendly summer program for kids that includes healthy activities. (Typically, Jump Jam is a no-entry-fee jump rope competition presented by ...
EVENT DETAILS

Top Things to Do in June

Tuesday, Jun 1
10:00 am
Top Pick Event in Grandville, MI

Grandville Library Storywalk at Wedgewood Park

Take a walk down storybook lane with your friends at the Grandville Library. Pick up a special take and make bag and learn how to participate in the Summer Wonder 30-day challenge

Wednesday, Jun 2
3:00 pm

$5 tickets, free for kids 12 & under. See website for locations & showtimes.

Thursday, Jun 3
12:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Fun with Amphibians at Blandford Nature Center

We will be painting a frog-shaped planter while we learn about Blandford's Blue Spotted Salamanders and American Toad. Then we'll be going on a short hike to look for and observe frogs, toads, and salamanders outside. Registration required, ages 5+

Friday, Jun 4
5:00 pm

FREE, socially-distanced event featuring live music, visual arts, community art projects, all-ages activities, plus local vendors!

Saturday, Jun 5
11:00 am

Greenville Tri

Top Pick Event in Greenville, MI

Tri Greenville Kids Triathlon at Baldwin Lake Beach

June 5, 2021

SWIM, BIKE & RUN your way into summer with the TRI Greenville Kids Triathlon!

Sunday, Jun 6
2:30 pm

Ticket Prices: Adult-$22 Child-$16, 3-years and under free

Tuesday, Jun 8
7:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Tuesday Swing Dance at Ah-Nab-Awen-Park

Learn to dance! Bring a mask and dance with your friends!

Thursday, Jun 10
7:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Hudsonville, MI

Concerts on the Green at Veterans Park

Family-friendly music every Thursday night at Veterans Park in Hudsonville. Plus kids activities, food trucks, and giveaways!

Friday, Jun 11
7:05 pm

At home vs. the Lugnuts. Game Highlight: FAN-omenal Friday & Bacchanal Promotions Fire Act

Saturday, Jun 12
8:00 am

Enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!

Saturday, Jun 12
10:00 am

Paddle Lake Macatawa with naturalists from the ODC Network. Kayaks, paddles, and vests are provided. FREE, registration required.

Sunday, Jun 13
10:00 am
Top Pick Event in New Era, MI

Baby Animal Days at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

Spend the day getting up close and personal with our newest friends on the farm!

Wednesday, Jun 16
4:00 pm

Hot dogs, Inflatable play structures, balloon tying.
Also on this day and at this location are the Duck Race and the launch of a weekly concert series in the Amphitheater.

Wednesday, Jun 16
10:30 am

Meet some of Blandford’s resident wildlife, take a hike to see what kinds of plants and animals inhabit Blandford in the summertime, and play in the great outdoors. Registration required.

Thursday, Jun 17
7:30 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Paddleboard Basics at Richmond Pool

In this one-time introductory class, get familiar with a paddle board and learn some of the basic tips and tricks that will help your navigation and stability.

Thursday, Jun 17
5:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Light the Night at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Enjoy light up art activities, scavenger hunts, prizes, and gallery chat with docents! FREE with admission

Friday, Jun 18
7:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Movies in the Park: MLK at Martin Luther King Park

A free, family-friendly summer series with games and entertainment beginning at 7pm, movie starting at 9pm. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks (no alcohol please).

Friday, Jun 18
6:00 pm

A skate, bike and BMX competition, roller derby demonstrations, awards ceremonies and more.

Saturday, Jun 19
1:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Comic Geek Out 2021 at GRPL Yankee Clipper Branch

Hands-on activities, free books, a comic workshop, and other fun events!

Saturday, Jun 19
1:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Justice 4 all Juneteenth Jam! at Ah-Nab-Awen-Park

A day to celebrate black art, entertainment, culture, and experience! Including live performances, speakers, vendors & more! FREE

Saturday, Jun 19
10:00 am
Top Pick Event in Walker, MI

Dino Stroll at The DeltaPlex Arena

The DeltaPlex will be transformed into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs throughout! Tickets/$12.99

Saturday, Jun 19
8:00 am

Art viewing open to public!
KidsChalk Event (11am-3pm): FREE for kids 11 and under. Chalk provided. Plus family fun with caricature artist, DJ, and more!

Saturday, Jun 19
7:30 am

All-Day summer fun for the family - food, games, airplane rides, prizes and music!

Sunday, Jun 20
8:00 am

Over 800 vehicles on display. Admission: Adults-$6, Kids (5-12) -$4, Kids 4 & under- FREE

Wednesday, Jun 23
4:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Wyoming, MI

Wristband Wednesday at Craig's Cruisers

Unlimited indoor & outdoor attractions including Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Jump Time and more! $26/person

Thursday, Jun 24
10:30 am
Top Pick Event in Lowell, MI

Youth Class: Create a Horse at LowellArts

Create a drawing of a horse using pencil. Ages 7-10. Registration $17

Thursday, Jun 24
7:00 pm

Grab a blanket or chair for a free concert on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall! Capacity limits enforced, arrive early.

Saturday, Jun 26
9:00 am
Top Pick Event in Muskegon, MI

Lakeshore Art Festival 2021 at Downtown Muskegon

Featuring a unique blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food, and fun! Experience over 350 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a Children’s Lane, artisan food market, street performers, multiple interactive art stations, Chalk The Walk, and so much more!

Saturday, Jun 26
2:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

African American Live Museum at Campau Park

Watch some of the most important figures in African American history come to life as they share their life stories, struggles, and accomplishments. Rain location: New Hope Baptist Church

Sunday, Jun 27
10:00 am
Top Pick Event in Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven Art Festival at Downtown Grand Haven

A unique opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, directly from the artist. Plus Kids Activities, music, Artist videos.

Wednesday, Jun 30
6:00 pm

A fun and safe bike route out to Windmill Island and back for ice cream!

grand rapids events june for families

More June Fun for Kids

