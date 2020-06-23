JULY Events and Activities in Grand Rapids – Including Many Free Ideas

» Single-time events appear on monthly calendar pages.
» Recurring Events appear on the weekly calendar.
» Visit both destinations to get a full view of what’s happening on a given day.
Grand Rapids Events JULY
July Is Sizzling With Summer Fun!
High summer is here! Start the month off with parades and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth. After that, look to the calendar of fun to keep the family entertained. Live music, pie flights, classic cars, summer camps, outdoor movies, yoga, beaches, and more to fill up your July. Making life even sweeter, many of these things are FREE!
FEATURED EVENTS
Dig into Fruity Red, White & Blue PIE FLIGHTS at the Patriotic Pie Party on July 3!
EVENT DETAILS
Try SUPs, Kneeboarding & Wakeboarding for Just $15 – Two July Dates!!
EVENT DETAILS
MULTIDAY • JULY EVENTS
BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise
John Ball Zoo- 1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» June-August, 9am-6pm.
Features more than 40 life-sized animal sculptures created with over 1.8 million individually colored building bricks. Reserve your online ticket.
Grand Haven Arts Festival: Going Virtual
Online
» June 27-July 6
The 59th annual Grand Haven Art Festival will be virtual this year. The goal of the Virtual Grand Haven Art Festival is to provide the communities and visitors with a unique opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, directly from the artist websites; while upholding the community valued tradition of the Grand Haven Art Festival. Please join us and support our artists!
Parade of Homes
Various Location & Online
» June 27-July 6
Tour Greater Grand Rapids’ newest constructed homes in-person, or select homes virtually online. Tickets are $10-$15, 12 and under are free.
Food Truck Fridays
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
» Fridays, July 10-September 4
Food Truck Fridays is back for its 4th amazing year. Setting up at Riverside Park almost every friday through the summer from 5pm-9pm. Bringing you some of the best food trucks around both local and some visiting. The perfect Friday night with the family or neighbors, bring a blanket and some chair have some delicious local food and enjoy the evening.
JUL 1 • W
10 am
Therapeutic Play and Learn Video Zoom Q&A 🆓
» Comprehensive Therapy Center. Online event. Join us to talk live with our therapists via Zoom! Intended to complement our Online Therapeutic Play and Learn Groups.
11 am
Juggler Nick Thomas 🆓
» Georgetown Township Public Library. Online event. Shows include juggling, ball spinning, yo-yo’s, balloons, and more!
1 pm
Drums for All! 🆓
» Kent District Library. Online event. Learn how to express yourselves musically and communicate using a language older than words.
JUL 2 • Th
9:30 am
Ottawa County Parks Summer Camp: Early Sprouts
Hager Park- 8212 28th Ave, Georgetown Twp, MI 49428
» Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. $5. Camp includes class time, a hike, and a craft. Registration required.
12 pm
Relax at Rosa: J.Rob & Bedrock The Foundation 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
2 pm
Celebrate Eagles @ the Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» The whole family is invited to meet our national symbol in the feather. See bald eagles and the golden eagle. Learn about what these awesome animals like to eat, where they live, and how strong they are. $6 per person, $4 for members
6:30 pm
Jammin’ with Wendy & DB 🆓
» Kent District Library. Online event. Hear songs off their new album Hey Big World while being silly, moving, jumping and singing!
JUL 3 • F
8 am – 5 pm
Patriotic Pie Party @ Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Join us for a patriotic celebration of our handmade pies!
Cost: $5.50 per flight.
We will be offering a pie flight with slices of cherry, peach, and blueberry pie (red, white, & blue!) along with your choice of ice cream or whipped topping. Flights available while supplies last. We will also have fresh-made donuts, coffee, & muffins available! NOTE: If you would like a whole baked or frozen pie, please order ahead by messaging us.
11 am
Banquet for the Birds @ the Outdoor Discovery Center 🆓
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» 11am-12:30pm. Stop by the De Witt Birds of Prey Center during this open house style program and watch a naturalist feed our resident raptors.
5 pm
Nelis’ Dutch Village 50’s Night with Delilah DeWylde
12350 James St, Holland, Michigan 49424
» 5pm-8pm. Join the fun at Nelis’ Dutch Village with a 50’s night! Cars from 40’s & 50’s welcome.
FireRock Fireworks
7177 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Caledonia, Michigan 49316
» 5pm-10:30pm. Reserve a table on the patio for a perfect view of the fireworks, or you can enjoy the buffet indoors then find a spot on the lawn to listen to the live music and watch the fireworks display after your meal
7:30 pm
Green Lake Boat Parade & Fireworks 🆓
Green Lake, Reus Beach
» Decorate your boat patriotically (prize for best decorated) and cruise around the entire lake before the fireworks. Fireworks are shot off from the Reus beach in the big lake (NW corner) at dark.
10 pm
Fireworks @ Campau/Kettle Lake 🆓
Campau Lake, 8900 66th Street, Alto, Michigan 49302
» Let’s celebrate FREEDOM! Our annual fireworks show is ON for 2020. Donations welcome.
JUL 4 • Sa
9 am
City of Kentwood 4th of July Parade Throughout the City 🆓
Kentwood, Michigan
» 9-11:30am. A fleet of City vehicles will parade throughout the community as a way to celebrate Independence Day safely in lieu of our traditional Fourth of July Celebration this year. Parade route. Please enjoy the parade from the nearest street to their home on the route while physical distancing from others outdoors.
11 am
Fun on the Fourth Celebration @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 11am-2pm. Show your patriotic spirit by participating in a variety of engaging Independence Day activities.
2020 Independence Day Parade for East GR Residents 🆓
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 11-11:45am. Public Works and Public Safety vehicles will travel 4.5 miles of EGR’s main roads, passing through each of the City’s neighborhoods. Please stay near your home and not gather along Wealthy Street. Parade Route
12 pm
4th of July Boat Parade 🆓
100 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
» Boats decorated in Red, White and Blue on the Grand Haven waterfront.
2 pm
The Peach Truck Tour- Grand Rapids
265 Lakeside Dr NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» 25 lb. boxes of Fresh Georgia Peaches. Pre-orders required.
Camp Lake Association Fireworks and Boat Parade 🆓
Camp Lake Association, 11895 Stauffer Drive, Sparta, Michigan 49345
» 2pm boat parade and 10:45pm fireworks
Caledonia Township Parade 🆓
9757 Duncan Lake Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
» Parade will start at 11am and travel from the Duncan Lake School and end at Chemical Bank. The parade route has been extended to provide more room for attendees.
9 pm
Caledonia Township Fireworks 🆓
9757 Duncan Lake Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
» The Fireworks will be at dusk and can be viewed from Duncan Lake Middle School, CalPlex or Holy Family Catholic Church. The open fields and vastness of these location also will allow for spacing and distancing of guests.
10 pm
Allendale 4th of July Fireworks 🆓
10690 Learning Lane, Allendale, MI 49401
» All APS K-8 campus parking lots will be available and open at 8pm. Enjoy the show from your vehicle or use the ample open space to socially distance while we light up the night sky in celebration of Independence Day!
JUL 5 • Su
12 pm
The Peach Truck Tour- Kentwood
4321 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» 25 lb. boxes of Fresh Georgia Peaches. Pre-orders required.
3 pm
The Peach Truck Tour- Allendale
6561 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, Michigan 49401
» 25 lb. boxes of Fresh Georgia Peaches. Pre-orders required.
JUL 6 • M
10 am
Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet Troupe 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Enjoy super fun short puppet shows with Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet troupe.
10:30 am
Comedy Magic with Cameron Zvara 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Cameron’s show will be full of mind-blowing magic, comedy, juggling, music, and magic lessons.
11 am
Critter Catchers @ the Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Our captive education animals are hungry! Learn what they like to eat then head out on the trails to catch their prey. Bring your catch back to the center and help a naturalist feed the reptiles and amphibians. $6 per child, $4 for members
JUL 7 • Tu
9 am
Explore A Story @ the Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Read stories, take hikes, meet animals, and have lots of fun. $6 per child, $4 for members
10 am
Cameron’s Magic 🆓
» Kent District Library. Online event. Mind blowing magic, hilarious comedy, juggling, music and tons of fun.
1 pm
Painting Class 🆓
» Cedar Springs Public Library. Online event. Paint a beautiful fantasy-themed painting with step-by-step instructions. Call the Library to pick up a kit. 616-696-1910
6:30 pm
Allendale Concerts in the Park: The Porters 🆓
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and your appetites and get ready for a great time at the Allendale Community Park bandshell.
JUL 8 • W
10 am
Self Care: Calming Glitter Jars- Take Home @ Henika District Library 🆓
149 S Main St, Wayland, Michigan 49348
» 10am-6pm. Teens and tweens can grab all the materials to make Glitter Jars at home.
Virtual Instrumental Storytime with Jen Fortosis 🆓
» Howard Miller Public Library. Join the special guest (local pianist Jen Fortosis) for an instrumental storytime!
11 am
Science Tellers 🆓
» Georgetown Township Public Library. Online event. A science theater with performers from Science Tellers!
JUL 9 • Th
9:30 am
Ottawa County Parks Summer Camp: Early Sprouts
Hager Park- 8212 28th Ave, Georgetown Twp, MI 49428
» Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. $5. Camp includes class time, a hike, and a craft. Registration required.
Ottawa County Parks Summer Camp: Nature Buds
Hager Park- 8212 28th Ave, Georgetown Twp, MI 49428
» Ages 6-8. $5. Camp includes class time, a hike, and a craft. Registration required.
12 pm
Relax at Rosa: Avalon Cutts-Jones Music 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
1 pm
Kaileia’s Garden @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Children will enjoy a group song performance, a book reading by the author, and an exciting sensory connection to the flowers featured in the book with the help of the flower’s essential oils. Registration required. $30.00 per child, $20 for members – includes a signed book copy for each registered participant
7 pm
Belle Storytime 🆓
» Cedar Springs Public Library. Online event. Enjoy a special evening fun-filled Storytime with Belle!
JUL 10 • F
8:30 am
GRKIDS Day at Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 8:30am-12pm. A day of watersports fun in the sun from paddle sports to kneeboarding and wakeboarding as well as lots of games for the kids! Suggested Ages: 7 -16. Additional activities will be on site for the littles. Registration required. $15
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into a nature-based learning experience. Registration required. $10 per child, $5 for members
2 pm
Art Quest with Erin Drews 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online Event. Ages 5-8. This virtual, interactive quest will guide kids to create art using everyday objects while we will look at a few contemporary artists who create with all found materials. Registration required.
5 pm
Food Truck Fridays
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
» 5pm-9pm. Bring a blanket and some chair have some delicious local food and enjoy the evening.
JUL 11 • Sa
9:30 am
Yoga at the Highlands @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» These outdoor classes will incorporate posture, breath-work, and mindfulness meditation in the gorgeous natural setting of the Highlands. Registration needed. Bring own mat. $5 -$8. Ages 13+
10 am
Portraits Super Saturday from Home
» Muskegon Museum of Art. Online event. 10am-3pm. Expect a theme that goes along with our collection, an educational component that mimics a tour, a suggested film list that goes along with the theme and an easy craft to make at home.
2 pm
Unicorns & Mermaids @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» Visit unicorns and mermaids, farm tour, trail walk and more! $5 suggested donation/person
JUL 12 • Su
11 am
Kids Craft Day @ Fulton Street Artisans Market 🆓
1145 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» 11am-3pm. FREE crafts & activities for the kids.
Alex Thomas and Friends Virtual Animation Workshop 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Kids 8 and up can learn to create several different animations.
1 pm
Board Game Sundays @ Oh, Hello Co. Paper & Gifts
40 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» 1-4pm. Bring some friends, snacks, and your favorite board game.
JUL 13 • M
9 am
Wilderness Survival @ Keppel Forest Preserve 🆓
2117 Lakewood Blvd. Holland, MI 49424
» Participants will learn how to make a shelter, read a map, build a fire, and more. This is a great drop off program for 9-14 year olds. Registration required.
10 am
Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet Troupe 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Enjoy super fun short puppet shows with Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet troupe.
10:30 am
Comedy Magic with Cameron Zvara 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Cameron’s show will be full of mind-blowing magic, comedy, juggling, music, and magic lessons.
1:30 pm
Be Curious Day Camp: Junior Engineers
» Grand Rapids Public Museum. Online event. 1:30-4:30pm. 1st-3rd. Explore different themes with experiments, hands on activities, video presentations and virtual tours.
2 pm
Cameron Zvara LIVE 🆓
» Loutit District Library. Online event. Interactive, fun, & engaging experience from home featuring close up magic, comedy, juggling and audience participation! Registration required.
Hungry, Hungry Serpents @ Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49424
» Come to the Visitors Center to find out what’s on the menu as you watch the resident serpents enjoy a meal. $6 per person, $4 for members
5:30 pm
Open House @ Blue Bridge School 🆓
1711 Walker Ave. NW Grand Rapids, MI
» We are an Agile Learning Community for children ages 3-12 years old. Come meet our community and ask questions.
6 pm
Homeschooling High School Workshops @ HSB, INC.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» Whether you’re a veteran homeschooler approaching high school or considering this option, we can help! See link for more! $15
JUL 14 • Tu
10 am
Lets Make Magic With Polymer Clay
» Holland Area Arts Council. Online event. This virtual class is designed for individuals or as a family activity. Registration required.
2 pm
Teen Kawaii Art 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online event. Ages 11-18. Kawaii is the culture of cuteness in Japan! Learn how to make cute art using polymer clay. Registration required.
6:30 pm
Allendale Concerts in the Park: Bri Baron Music 🆓
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and your appetites and get ready for a great time at the Allendale Community Park bandshell.
JUL 15 • W
10 am
Nature for Tykes- Flowers @ Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49424
» Bring out your little tykes to learn more about nature. Registration required. $6 per person, $4 for members
Kids Fun Zone @ Veterans Memorial Park
355 48th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49548
» $10, ages 6-13. The program will highlight new outdoor games, experience nature, snacks, and play in the splash pad.
11 am
Magic with Mr. Jim 🆓
» Georgetown Township Public Library. Online event. Magician Jim Merrills will wow you with a fun magic show!
1:30 pm
Therapeutic Play and Learn Video Zoom Q&A 🆓
» Comprehensive Therapy Center. Online event. Join us to talk live with our therapists via Zoom! Intended to complement our Online Therapeutic Play and Learn Groups.
2:30 pm
P.J. Weber Magic Show 🆓
» Cedar Springs Public Library. Online event. A high-energy show that will make you laugh, smile, ohh and ahh.
JUL 16 • Th
9:30 am
Ottawa County Parks Summer Camp: Early Sprouts
Hager Park- 8212 28th Ave, Georgetown Twp, MI 49428
» Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. $5. Camp includes class time, a hike, and a craft. Registration required.
Ottawa County Parks Summer Camp: Nature Buds
Hager Park- 8212 28th Ave, Georgetown Twp, MI 49428
» Ages 6-8. $5. Camp includes class time, a hike, and a craft. Registration required.
11 am
Live Birds of Prey @ Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49424
» Learn the life history of several species including hawks, owls and falcons. Get an up-close look at the birds and explore artifacts including skulls, wings, talons and feathers. $6 per person, $4 for members
12 pm
Relax at Rosa: GrooveGround 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
7 pm
Kentwood Summer Concert Series: Molly 🆓
4900 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49508
» Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy a concert on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall, where appropriately distanced areas will be marked for residents to safely enjoy the show. Concert will also be live streamed.
JUL 17 • F
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ the Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into a nature-based learning experience. Registration required. $10 per child, $5 for members
11 am
Banquet for the Birds @ the Outdoor Discovery Center 🆓
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» 11am-12:30pm. Stop by the De Witt Birds of Prey Center during this open house style program and watch a naturalist feed our resident raptors. Registration required.
1 pm
Home School Information Sessions @ HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» Learn how to homeschool in MI! Visit the website for a list of session dates and info. $15
2 pm
Art Quest with Erin Drews 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online Event. Ages 8-11. This virtual, interactive quest will guide kids to create art using everyday objects while we will look at a few contemporary artists who create with all found materials. Registration required.
5 pm
Food Truck Fridays
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
» 5pm-9pm. Bring a blanket and some chair have some delicious local food and enjoy the evening.
7:30 pm
Sparta’s Hot Summer Nights with Trixy Tang
201 E Division St, Sparta, MI 49345
» 7:30pm-10pm. Head to downtown Sparta’s new Town Square for a night of hot summer flashback to the 80’s fun. This is a safe distance event with tickets required for spaced seating in the social gathering area.
JUL 18 • Sa
9:30 am
Yoga at the Highlands @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» These outdoor classes will incorporate posture, breath-work, and mindfulness meditation in the gorgeous natural setting of the Highlands. Registration needed. Bring own mat. $5 -$8. Ages 13+
10 am
Ottawa Sands Park Field Day 🆓
18153 N Shore Dr, Ferrysburg, Michigan
» 10am-2pm. An afternoon of family-friendly activities, tasty food, and an opportunity to weigh-in on future improvements to Ottawa Sands County Park.
2 pm
“Open Farm” @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 2pm-5pm. Visit animals, walk the nature trail, enjoy ponds, ride horses. $5 suggested donation/person.
JUL 19 • Su
2 pm
Prairie Flowers and Butterflies @ the Hudsonville Nature Center 🆓
2700 New Holland St, Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
» Look for butterflies and take in the prairie as the warm season flowers and grasses begin their majestic showing. Long pants and shoes or hiking boots are recommended.
JUL 20 • M
9 am
Be Curious Day Camp- Space: The Final Frontier
» Grand Rapids Public Museum. Online event. 9am-12pm. 1st-3rd. Explore different themes with experiments, hands on activities, video presentations and virtual tours.
9:30 am
Nature Puppet Show @ the Outdoor Discovery Center 🆓
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» 11am-12:30pm. 3-5 year olds. Learn about wild animals and their habitat homes with a puppet show. After the show, meet some live Michigan animals up close. $6 per child, $4 for members
10 am
Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet Troupe 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Enjoy super fun short puppet shows with Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet troupe.
10:30 am
Comedy Magic with Cameron Zvara 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Cameron’s show will be full of mind-blowing magic, comedy, juggling, music, and magic lessons.
1:30 pm
Be Curious Day Camp- Space: The Final Frontier
» Grand Rapids Public Museum. Online event. 1:30-4:30pm. 1st-3rd. Explore different themes with experiments, hands on activities, video presentations and virtual tours.
3 pm
The Spoonman 🆓
» Cedar Springs Public Library. Online event. The Spoonman is a performer who rocks, hops, bops and dances as he creates beautiful music with, you guessed it, SPOONS!
6 pm
Homeschooling High School Workshops @ HSB, INC.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» Whether you’re a veteran homeschooler approaching high school or considering this option, we can help! See link for more! $15
JUL 21 • Tu
10:30 am
Tunes N Tales by Tricia 🆓
» Henika District Library. Online event. A live, virtual, fairy tale sing-along full of music and puppets!
6:30 pm
Allendale Concerts in the Park: Delilah DeWylde 🆓
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and your appetites and get ready for a great time at the Allendale Community Park bandshell.
JUL 22 • W
10 am
Virtual Mini Stroller Fitness Class with Fit4Mom! 🆓
» Howard Miller Public Library. Online event. Grab your child’s play stroller, shopping cart, or push toy and get ready for fun Mom and child fitness class!
11 am
Up Close and Wild @ Littlejohn Lake County Park 🆓
3540 113th Ave. Allegan, MI
» Learn about the reptiles, amphibians and birds that can be found in Michigan with a naturalist from the Outdoor Discovery Center. Live animals will be used in this family friendly presentation that is great for all ages.
Cirque Amongus 🆓
» Georgetown Township Public Library. Online event. Cirque Amongus will perform a circus show for you! Registration required.
1 pm
Weird Science with Henika District Library 🆓
149 S Main St, Wayland, Michigan 49348
» Grab one of our take-and-create kits to do some weird science experiments with us!
JUL 23 • Th
9:30 am
Ottawa County Parks Summer Camp: Early Sprouts
Hager Park- 8212 28th Ave, Georgetown Twp, MI 49428
» Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. $5. Camp includes class time, a hike, and a craft. Registration required.
10 am
Robot Building Fun
5535 School St., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 10-11:15am. Build, decorate, and play with a robot and use Virtual Reality to learn more about Robots. $30
10:30 am
Outdoor Discovery Center Virtual Show 🆓
» Loutit District Library. Sign up to join Outdoor Discovery Center for a Virtual Turtle Race! Learn about the turtles and then pick one to cheer on to victory!
11 am
Blueberry Fields Forever @ Huyser Farm Park 🆓
4184 64th Street, Holland, MI
» Learn about blueberries and how they have become a West Michigan industry. Bring collection buckets to take home some free blueberries from the u-pick, organic blueberry patch! Sturdy shoes and insect repellent are encouraged.
11:30 am
Robot Building Fun
5535 School St., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 11:30am-12:45pm. Build, decorate, and play with a robot and use Virtual Reality to learn more about Robots. $30
12 pm
Relax at Rosa: Cabildo 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
7 pm
Goodnight Barn @ the Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» Kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. $15
Kentwood Summer Concert Series: Funkle Jesse 🆓
4900 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49508
» Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy a concert on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall, where appropriately distanced areas will be marked for residents to safely enjoy the show. Concert will also be live streamed.
JUL 24 • F
8:30 am
GRKIDS Day at Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 8:30am-12pm. A day of watersports fun in the sun from paddle sports to kneeboarding and wakeboarding as well as lots of games for the kids! Suggested Ages: 7 -16. Additional activities will be on site for the littles. Registration required. $15
10 am
2020 Indoor Garage Sale @ HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, Michigan 49509
» 10am-4pm, July 24 & 31. Shop tools, clothes, household goods, decor, kids’ items, and more all under one roof!
Knee-High Naturalists @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into a nature-based learning experience. Registration required. $10 per child, $5 for members
3 pm
Silhouette Identity Mixed Media Portraits for Tweens 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online event. Ages 9-12. Join local artist Erin Drews for a virtual, interactive silhouette portrait workshop! Registration required.
5 pm
Food Truck Fridays
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
» 5pm-9pm. Bring a blanket and some chair have some delicious local food and enjoy the evening.
9 pm
Story Telling Bonfire @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Bring a lawn chair or blanket, set up under the summer stars and listen to or share a story, poem or song. There will be room a-plenty for safe, social distancing, and sound reinforcement so you won’t miss a word.
JUL 25 • Sa
8 am
Legacy Vaulting Fest @ Karin’s Horse Connection & Legacy Stables
8001 Patterson Ave SE, Caledonia, Michigan 49316
» Vaulting is described as gymnastics and dance performed in harmony on the back of a moving horse.
9:30 am
Yoga at the Highlands @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» These outdoor classes will incorporate posture, breath-work, and mindfulness meditation in the gorgeous natural setting of the Highlands. Registration needed. Bring own mat. $5 -$8. Ages 13+
11 am
The Peach Truck Tour
3488 Kelly St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 25 lb. boxes of Fresh Georgia Peaches. Pre-orders required.
2 pm
The Peach Truck Tour- Grand Rapids
265 Lakeside Dr NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» 25 lb. boxes of Fresh Georgia Peaches. Pre-orders required.
3 pm
Fauvism Portrait Workshop for Teens 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online event. Ages 11-18. Explore Fauvism, an art movement that gave fresh emotional meaning to colors. Registration required.
JUL 26 • Su
12 pm
The Peach Truck Tour- Kentwood
4321 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
» 25 lb. boxes of Fresh Georgia Peaches. Pre-orders required.
3 pm
The Peach Truck Tour- Allendale
6561 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, Michigan 49401
» 25 lb. boxes of Fresh Georgia Peaches. Pre-orders required.
JUL 27 • M
10 am
Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet Troupe 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Enjoy super fun short puppet shows with Kevin Kammeraad and the Cooperfly Puppet troupe.
10:30 am
Comedy Magic with Cameron Zvara 🆓
» GRPL. Online event. Cameron’s show will be full of mind-blowing magic, comedy, juggling, music, and magic lessons.
1 pm
Home School Information Sessions @ HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» Learn how to homeschool in MI! Visit the website for a list of session dates and info. $15
1:30 pm
Be Curious Day Camp- Space: The Final Frontier
» Grand Rapids Public Museum. Online event. 1:30pm-4:30pm. Preschool-K. Explore different themes with experiments, hands on activities, video presentations and virtual tours.
Be Curious Day Camp: Dream It, Build It LEGO Bricks
» Grand Rapids Public Museum. Online event. 1:30-4:30pm. 1st-3rd. Explore different themes with experiments, hands on activities, video presentations and virtual tours.
JUL 28 • Tu
6:30 pm
Allendale Concerts in the Park: The Adams Family 🆓
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and your appetites and get ready for a great time at the Allendale Community Park bandshell.
JUL 29 • W
6 pm
Therapeutic Play and Learn Video Zoom Q&A 🆓
» Comprehensive Therapy Center. Online event. Join us to talk live with our therapists via Zoom! Intended to complement our Online Therapeutic Play and Learn Groups.
Daisy Chain Beaded Bracelet Workshop
4950 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
» $15, Ages 12+. In this parent/child class, we’ll learn how to make elegant “daisy chain” beaded bracelets! All materials and light refreshments will be supplied.
JUL 30 • Th
12 pm
Turtle Races @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Meet the competitors and learn a little bit about some of our native turtles. Pick your favorite one and root for it during the race. $6 per child, $4 for members
Relax at Rosa: Melophobix 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
7 pm
Kentwood Summer Concert Series: Crooked Root 🆓
4900 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49508
» Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy a concert on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall, where appropriately distanced areas will be marked for residents to safely enjoy the show. Concert will also be live streamed.
JUL 31 • F
10 am
2020 Indoor Garage Sale @ HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, Michigan 49509
» 10am-4pm, July 24 & 31. Shop tools, clothes, household goods, decor, kids’ items, and more all under one roof!
Knee-High Naturalists @ the Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into a nature-based learning experience. Registration required. $10 per child, $5 for members
4 pm
Virtual Teen Lock-In with Henika District Library 🆓
149 S Main St, Wayland, Michigan 49348
» Play Harry Potter trivia at 4pm, and make candy art together at 5pm! Just pick up your candy kit the week of July 27th, and join in online.
5 pm
Food Truck Fridays
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
» 5pm-9pm. Bring a blanket and some chair have some delicious local food and enjoy the evening.
7 pm
Harry Potter Trivia Night 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online event. Which famous book character turns 40 on July 31, 2020? That’s right! Harry Potter! Join us for a family-friendly round of trivia to celebrate his big day.