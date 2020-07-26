Things to do in August in GR: Outdoor Movies, Bricklive at JBZ and Sunset Yoga

These Things to do in August Will Keep Summer Going a Little Longer
Summer may be hitting the dog days, but that doesn’t mean an end to all the fun. A month of sunshine, warmth and countless ways to check items off the summer bucket list, you’ll find that there are plenty of ways to beat the heat and explore West Michigan.
You don’t want to miss Bricklive at John Ball Zoo, where life-sized zoo animals greet you throughout the park – in Lego brick form!
Find bike clinics and Princess Day. And if you’ve been missing the big screen this year, head to Fifth Third Ballpark for their outdoor movies on the ball field!
FEATURED EVENTS
Just Announced: Princess Day at John Ball Zoo. Tickets Available
EVENT DETAILS
ONGOING • AUGUST EVENTS
BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise
John Ball Zoo- 1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» June-August, 9am-6pm.
Features more than 40 life-sized animal sculptures created with over 1.8 million individually colored building bricks. Reserve your online ticket.
GRG Summer 1-4 Day Camp
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» July 6-August 21
From the foam pits to the trampolines, gymnastics, or ninjas, campers will make memories that last a lifetime. Mon.-Fri. 1-4pm. $22.40/day.
Free Tuesdays & Thursdays @ Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Free admission on Tuesdays from 12-6pm and Thursdays from 5-9pm.
Free Thursdays @ Muskegon Museum of Art
296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440
» Free admission all day (11am-4pm) every Thursday.
New GRPM Exhibit! Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Aug 1-Oct 18
Learn how pathogens can spread, why some outbreaks become epidemics & more. Free with admission. The exhibition is presented in English and Spanish.
AUG 1 • Sa
9 am
Learn to Ride @ Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 9am-12pm. Bring the kids, bring the family for a morning of watersports fun! Wakeboarding & Kneeboarding $25, equipment included. Ages 7+
StemChef Kids Day
» Online event. 9am-9pm. A 12-hour nonstop live-streamed day of fun with performances such as magic show, puppet show, dance & music as well as activities and classes such as coding, robotics, baking, yoga for kids ages 5 – 13.
Kids For Kids @ Critter Barn
9275 Adams St., Zeeland, MI 49464
» This class is all about caring for and handling our new farm babies. Enjoy playing with Critter Barn’s newest arrivals as they run and jump around the farm! Ages 6-10. $15
9:30 am
Yoga at the Highlands @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» These outdoor classes will incorporate posture, breath-work, and mindfulness meditation in the gorgeous natural setting of the Highlands. Registration needed. Bring own mat. $5 -$8. Ages 13+
Free SoulfulMOTION on Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
10 am
Be A Babysitter
4950 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
» Ages 8-17, $45. Learn the ins and outs of creating a great babysitting business! Find answers to common babysitting questions like sibling squabbling and meal time tips. Other topics covered are American Heart Association CPR, diapering duties, bedtime tips and much more.
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
Prince & Princess Day @ Boulder Ridge
8313 Pratt Lake Ave. SE, Alto, MI
» A “social-distancing meet & greet”. Come meet your favorite character and get your photo taken!
New GRPM Exhibit! Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World Opening Day
272 Pearl Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» 10am-5pm. Learn how pathogens can spread, why some outbreaks become epidemics & more. Free with admission. The exhibition is presented in English and Spanish.
Out of the Barn Pop Up Shop
9637 48th Ave., Allendale, MI 49401
» 10am-7pm. Come join us, meet new vendors and see all the wonderful handcrafted products for kids! Make fairy and miniature succulent gardens!
11 am
Children’s Garden Summer Activities: Science Saturday @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Explore fascinating facts about insects, birds, mammals and more, and participate in family-friendly activities.
Slimy Skins and Scales
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Come join Blandford’s Wildlife staff and learn about the special characteristics that differentiate reptiles from amphibians while discovering the adaptations that assist herptiles in surviving the winter in addition to the ways humans impact wild herptiles. Registration required, members $5, non-members $8, 2 and under- Free.
1 pm
Drop-in Studio: Miniature Artist Zine @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Short for magazine, a zine is a self-published creation. Design, cut, and paste your own miniature artist zine.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
2 pm
“Open Farm” @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 2pm-5pm. Visit animals, walk the nature trail, enjoy ponds, ride horses. $5 suggested donation/person.
6 pm
Moovies From The Mound @ Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Drive, Comstock Park, MI
» 6-11pm. Moovies From The Mound presented by Milk Means More. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for a family friendly showing on the outfield videoboard! Tickets are $35 per plot and include 6 tickets (plots are spaced more than 6ft apart). Masks must always be worn.
AUG 2 • Su
10 am
Out of the Barn Pop Up Shop
9637 48th Ave., Allendale, MI 49401
» 10am-7pm. Come join us, meet new vendors and see all the wonderful handcrafted products for kids! Make fairy and miniature succulent gardens!
4 pm
Rad Women Walking Tours 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 4-6:30pm. Celebrate the Rad American Women throughout history via public art and FREE walking tours around Downtown GR! Registration is not required but strongly encouraged.
AUG 3 • M
10 am
Make It! Monday with Henika District Library 🆓
149 S Main St, Wayland, Michigan 49348
» Family take-and-make craft kits, with a new one available each Monday. Kits can be picked up curbside any time we are open that week.
11 am
Critter Catchers @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Our captive education animals are hungry! Learn what they like to eat then head out on the trails to catch their prey. Bring your catch back to the center and help a naturalist feed the reptiles and amphibians. $6 per child, $4 for members
12:15 pm
Free Yoga @ Coit Park 🆓
701 Coit Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
1 pm
Caribbean Steel Drums Concert 🆓
» Fruitport District Library. Online event. Let the music sweep you away to a unifying experience of drumming, singing, and dancing! Register for link.
2 pm
Annual Used Book Sale(s) @ HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 2-7pm. Event will be held on 2 dates rather than just 1 to comply with current guidelines. Different sellers each day!
6 pm
Free Youth Dance at MLK Park 🆓
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
» Get active outdoors and learn the fundamentals of dance. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Recommended for ages 10+
High Pointe VBS 🆓
2975 76th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» 6-8pm. Come join us for an exciting, safe event this August at High Pointe Community Church! Registration due by July 20.
6:30 pm
Free Zumba @ Rosa Parks Circle 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This class combines high-energy and motivating music with unique moves and combination. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
Goodnight Barn @ the Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» Kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. $15
East GR Concerts in the Park 🆓
650 Lakeside Drive, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» FREE summer entertainment on the shores of Reeds Lake! Come early for a good seat and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concert will be regulated on a first come, first serve basis, allowing up to 100 individuals.
AUG 4 • Tu
6:30 am
Free Sunrise Yoga @ Indian Trails Golf Course 🆓
2776 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
» Begin with gentle stretching and move to flowing through and holding poses. Class will come to a restful end. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
9 am
Explore a Story @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Introducing kids to the outdoors through books and outdoor adventures. We’ll read stories, take hikes, meet animals, and have lots of fun. $6 per child, $4 for members
10 am
Backyard Myths & Legends Livestream 🆓
» KDL. Online event. Outdoor Discovery Center contemplates some legendary stories to learn the truth about the animal world just beyond our back door. Tune into the Kent District Library Facebook page for the livestream.
1 pm
Read & Explore: Art and Gardens Book Discussion for Families
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» A book discussion for families that will explore the Newberry Honor book My Side of the Mountain by Jean Craighead George. Discuss surviving in the wild, befriending nature and learn more about the wildlife and natural environment discussed in this classic. Registration required.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
2 pm
Awesome Origami 🆓
» KDL. Online event. Join KDL online with professional origami artist, Stacie Tamaki – Tinygami for an intro to the art of origami. Watch the livestream on the Kent District Library Facebook page.
5:30 pm
Free POUND @ The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Get outside, get moving and have fun with our awesome instructors! Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
6 pm
2975 76th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» 6-8pm. Come join us for an exciting, safe event this August at High Pointe Community Church! Registration due by July 20.
» Hackley Public Library. Online event. Matthew Ball aka The Boogie Woogie Kid will perform a family-friendly program of New Orleans Boogie-Blues-Swing and Song favorites from the 20s 30s and 40s.
6:30 pm
Allendale Concerts in the Park: Sweet Justice 🆓
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and your appetites and get ready for a great time at the Allendale Community Park bandshell.
Children’s Garden Summer Activities: Outdoor Artist Studio @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Explore the out-of-doors with an artist’s eye! Join local artists in the vibrant atmosphere of the Children’s Garden for engaging, informal presentations and demonstrations.
7 pm
Free Sunset Yoga @ Lookout Park 🆓
801 Fairview Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
AUG 5 • W
9 am
BattleGR Summer Camp – DNR Park
3277 Indian Dr NE, Plainfield Charter Township, MI 49306
» 9am-12pm. Looking for some fun outside? This 3 hour summer camp includes Laser Tag, Archery Tag, and a Video Game Truck!
10 am
Kids Day @ Coopersville Farm Museum 🆓
375 Main St. Coopersville, MI 49404
» 10am-1pm. Pedal pulls, crafts, fun, animals, reading bus, with free admission. Mask wearing, washing hands, and social distancing will be followed! Limited capacity. Donations appreciated.
1 pm
Drums for All 🆓
» KDL. Online event. Using instruments from cultures around the globe, we’ll learn how to express ourselves musically and communicate using a language older than words. Tune into the Kent District Library Facebook page for the livestream.
2 pm
Awesome Origami 🆓
» KDL. Online event. Join KDL online with professional origami artist, Stacie Tamaki – Tinygami for an intro to the art of origami. Watch the livestream on the Kent District Library Facebook page.
6 pm
Free Kickboxing on North Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Mix up your routine with balance, coordination, and strength-building moves. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Free Yoga on The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
High Pointe VBS 🆓
2975 76th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» 6-8pm. Come join us for an exciting, safe event this August at High Pointe Community Church! Registration due by July 20.
Celebration Cinema presents Sunset Cinema
123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Outdoor movies now playing at Studio Park. $20/4-person picnic space.
Minecraft Party!
2923 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
» Be INSIDE MINECRAFT virtual reality , build MINING objects with building bricks (hosted by Bricks 4 Kidz), and get a free mini-Steve or Creeper. $10
6:30 pm
Free SoulfulMOTION @ Garfield Park 🆓
398 Burton St SE, Garfield Park 49507
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
Dancing on the Grand @ Waterfront Stadium 🆓
1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
» Masks, social distancing, lawn chairs, water bottle — you know the routine. The municipalities are trusting us to comply. Donations appreciated.
AUG 6 • Th
9 am
2020 National Blueberry Festival
South Haven, Michigan 49090
» 2020 has changed everything, but the blueberry festival rolls with the punches. This year’s festival will be a mix of fun offsite activities, special additions to existing businesses, with the hopes of a Saturday of in person events held at the Huron Street Pavilion!
WGVU Kids Day at the Zoo
1300 Fulton St. W, Grand Rapids, MI
» Don’t miss WGVU Kids Day at the Zoo! There will be booths, give aways, games, characters, and admission to John Ball Zoo is only $5/person! This event may reach capacity quickly, tickets go on sale July 30th
10 am
Sing Song Yoga Virtual Program 🆓
» Howard Miller Public Library. Online event. Join Deb Weiss-Gelmi from Sing Song Yoga as she presents a virtual program featuring songs, stories, and yoga!
12 pm
Relax at Rosa 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
2 pm
Rad Women Walking Tours 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 2-4:30pm. Celebrate the Rad American Women throughout history via public art and FREE walking tours around Downtown GR! Registration is not required but strongly encouraged.
3 pm
Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for Teens 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online event. For ages 13 – 18. 5th Edition! Join us on the Roll 20 platform – free!
5 pm
Coopersville Kids Fest
Corner of Main St. and Mason, Coopersville, MI 49404
» 5-8pm. A fun evening filled with rides and games kicks off the Car Show weekend. Some games are free, ticketed rides and activities are $.50 each or $10 a wristband.
6 pm
Free Groove on The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Dance the night away with easy steps and fun music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
High Pointe VBS 🆓
2975 76th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
» 6-8pm. Come join us for an exciting, safe event this August at High Pointe Community Church! Registration due by July 20.
Moovies From The Mound @ Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Drive, Comstock Park, MI
» 6-11pm. Moovies From The Mound presented by Milk Means More. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for a family friendly showing on the outfield videoboard! Tickets are $35 per plot and include 6 tickets (plots are spaced more than 6ft apart). Masks must always be worn.
Kids For Kids @ Critter Barn
9275 Adams St., Zeeland, MI 49464
» This class is all about caring for and handling our new farm babies. Enjoy playing with Critter Barn’s newest arrivals as they run and jump around the farm! Ages 6-10. $15
6:30 pm
Tom Plunkard’s Amazing Magic Livestream 🆓
» KDL. Online event. This hilarious magic show is filled with live animals and amazing magic! Tune into the Kent District Library Facebook page for the livestream.
7 pm
Kentwood Summer Concert Series: Brena 🆓
4900 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49508
» Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy a concert on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall, where appropriately distanced areas will be marked for residents to safely enjoy the show. Concert will also be live streamed.
7:15 pm
Free Yoga @ MLK Park 🆓
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
8 pm
Disney Glow @ TreeRunner
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 8pm-11pm. Come climb under the lights and enjoy your favorite Disney hits. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Disney character. The park is set to glow with colored LED lighting, lasers, and more! All paid climbers receive glow attire.
AUG 7 • F
9 am
2020 National Blueberry Festival
South Haven, Michigan 49090
» 2020 has changed everything, but the blueberry festival rolls with the punches. This year’s festival will be a mix of fun offsite activities, special additions to existing businesses, with the hopes of a Saturday of in person events held at the Huron Street Pavilion!
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
11 am
Banquet for the Birds @ The Outdoor Discovery Center 🆓
4214 56th Street, Holland MI 49423
» 11am-12:30pm. Open house style program. Watch a naturalist feed our resident raptors. You will learn about the habitats these birds live in, some of their amazing adaptations, and what they love to eat.
1 pm
Fridays at the Farm @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Work together on a unique cooperative quilting project and with a variety of “chore-challenges.” Special farm inspired stories, games, music and more.
4 pm
Coopersville Car Cruise 🆓
Main St., Coopersville, MI 49404
» Weaving it’s way through Coopersville, this event has been known to bring out over 400 cars on this route of all makes, models and years. Map of route can be found on the event website.
6 pm
Fun w/ STEM Fridays @ Amped Reality VR
2923 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
» 6-10pm. Explore virtual environments, use bricks to build contraptions, learn to code and build robots!
Moovies From The Mound @ Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Drive, Comstock Park, MI
» 6-11pm. Moovies From The Mound presented by Milk Means More. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for a family friendly showing on the outfield videoboard! Tickets are $35 per plot and include 6 tickets (plots are spaced more than 6ft apart). Masks must always be worn.
8 pm
Disney Glow @ TreeRunner
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 8pm-11pm. Come climb under the lights and enjoy your favorite Disney hits. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Disney character. The park is set to glow with colored LED lighting, lasers, and more! All paid climbers receive glow attire.
9:05 pm
Allendale Movies in the Park 🆓
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Join us this summer on Fridays at dusk, at the Allendale Community Park for a family friendly movie!
AUG 8 • Sa
7 am
Coopersville Car Show
Main St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» 7am-4:30pm. This car show is a non-profit event open to cars, trucks and motorcycles of all models and years. The ever popular Coopersville Marne Railway will be open for a Train Shuttle from East Street down to Main Street at the West end, for a small fee.
8:30 am
Summerfest Craft Show
289 Danforth St, Coopersville, MI 49404
» 8:30am-3:30pm. Part of the Coopersville Car Show & Summerfest, this craft show has a lot to offer!
9 am
2020 National Blueberry Festival
South Haven, Michigan 49090
» 2020 has changed everything, but the blueberry festival rolls with the punches. This year’s festival will be a mix of fun offsite activities, special additions to existing businesses, with the hopes of a Saturday of in person events held at the Huron Street Pavilion!
Summer Art Market
Rotary Club Pavilion, Rockford, MI
» Rogue River Artists Association presents their annual Summer Art Market. Members will be selling a variety of art including jewelry, watercolors, oils, fabric arts, metal sculpture, stained glass, photography, alcohol inks, cards, wood art, home décor and mixed media.
Learn to Ride @ Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 9am-12pm. Bring the kids, bring the family for a morning of watersports fun! Wakeboarding & Kneeboarding $25, equipment included. Ages 7+
Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest
Grand Haven City Beach, Grand Haven MI
» 9am-1pm. Enjoy building art in the sand at the Sand Sculpture Contest! Teams, families and individuals are judged and awarded prizes after two and a half hours of constructing unique sculptures along the Lake Michigan.
Jeffrey’s 13th Birthday Party & Corn Roast
4180 West M-20, New Era, Michigan 49446
» 9am-6pm.We need your help to make Jeffrey’s 13th Birthday extra special!!! We’ll sing, we’ll party, we’ll eat cake…. and CORN! Purchase your tickets for the Annual Corn Roast featuring all-you-can-eat corn on the cob! Sing Jeffrey “Happy Birthday” followed by serving of birthday cake at 2pm.
Kids For Kids @ Critter Barn
9275 Adams St., Zeeland, MI 49464
» This class is all about caring for and handling our new farm babies. Enjoy playing with Critter Barn’s newest arrivals as they run and jump around the farm! Ages 6-10. $15
9:30 am
Yoga at the Highlands @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» These outdoor classes will incorporate posture, breath-work, and mindfulness meditation in the gorgeous natural setting of the Highlands. Registration needed. Bring own mat. $5 -$8. Ages 13+
Free SoulfulMOTION on Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
10 am
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
Family Kayaking @ New Richmond Bridge Park 🆓
3160 Old Allegan Rd. Fennville, MI
» Paddle the Kalamazoo River with naturalists from the ODC Network. Kayaks, paddles, and vests are provided. Registration required.
Flower Finder Scavenger Hunt @ Hemlock Crossing Park 🆓
8115 W Olive Road, West Olive, MI 49460
» Meet a Naturalist at the Hemlock Crossing for a short outdoor introduction to the wildflowers of the restored native prairie. Then go on a scavenger hunt to find as many as you can! This program is free, but registration is required.
11 am
Children’s Garden Summer Activities: Science Saturday @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Explore fascinating facts about insects, birds, mammals and more, and participate in family-friendly activities.
1 pm
Baby Animals Class @ Critter Barn
9275 Adams St., Zeeland, MI 49464
» Little hands meet little critters! Our class will be packed with hugging, feeding, handling, and watching every one of our adorable baby animals! $15
Drop-in Studio: Miniature Artist Zine @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Short for magazine, a zine is a self-published creation. Design, cut, and paste your own miniature artist zine.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
2 pm
Unicorns & Mermaids at Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI
» Visit unicorns and mermaids, farm tour, trail walk and more! $5 suggested donation/person
3 pm
You And Me: Hook Line & Sinker @ Cookies & Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» $20. Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction by a professional and friendly local artist, and a 11×14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas!
6 pm
Moovies From The Mound @ Fifth Third Ballpark
4500 West River Drive, Comstock Park, MI
» 6-11pm. Moovies From The Mound presented by Milk Means More. Grab your blankets and chairs and head to the field at Fifth Third Ballpark for a family friendly showing on the outfield videoboard! Tickets are $35 per plot and include 6 tickets (plots are spaced more than 6ft apart). Masks must always be worn.
9 pm
Public Observing Night @ Veen Observatory
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
» Featured objects will be: Saturn, Jupiter, star clusters, nebulas. Admission is $3 for Adults, $2 kids 17 and under, Free for kids under 5. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
AUG 9 • Su
9 am
2020 National Blueberry Festival
South Haven, Michigan 49090
» 2020 has changed everything, but the blueberry festival rolls with the punches. This year’s festival will be a mix of fun offsite activities, special additions to existing businesses, with the hopes of a Saturday of in person events held at the Huron Street Pavilion!
1 pm
Board Game Sundays @ Oh, Hello Co. Paper & Gifts
40 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» 1-4pm. Bring some friends, snacks, and your favorite board game.
2 pm
Prairie Flowers & Ecology @ Hudsonville Nature Center 🆓
2700 New Holland St., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 2-4pm. This walk will be held on the Prairie Path and a trip into the Prairie itself to experience what it is like walking in tall grasses over your head.
Sunday Strings @ Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Live chamber music performed in the DeVos Van Andel Piazza, near ‘The American Horse’. Led by Grand Rapids Symphony violinist Haijin Choi, enjoy performances featuring combinations of violin, harp, bassoon, bass drum, viola, cello and voice. These special performances are included with admission.
4 pm
Rad Women Walking Tours 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 4-6:30pm. Celebrate the Rad American Women throughout history via public art and FREE walking tours around Downtown GR! Registration is not required but strongly encouraged.
AUG 10 • M
8:15 am
Camp Action- Day Camp
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 8:15am-12pm. 7-16 years old. $75. Get your feet wet and give wakeboarding and kneeboarding a try in a great learning environment!
11 am
Picnic on the Playground @ Little Hawks Discovery Preschool
5678 143rd Ave, Holland, MI
» Playgroup will be led by a Little Hawks teacher with fun activities for your little one and lots of fun playtime on our natural playscapes. Bring a picnic lunch for after playtime if you’d like. $6 per child, $4 for members
12:15 pm
Free Yoga @ Coit Park 🆓
701 Coit Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
2 pm
Annual Used Book Sale(s) @ HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» 2-7pm. Event will be held on 2 dates rather than just 1 to comply with current guidelines. Different sellers each day!
Hungry, Hungry Serpents @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Have you ever wondered what snakes eat? Come to the Visitors Center to find out what’s on the menu as you watch our resident serpents enjoy a meal. $6 per child, $4 for members
4 pm
FREE Second Monday! @ Holland Museum 🆓
31 W. 10th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» The Holland Museum is open tonight from 4-7pm with FREE admission! Spark!Lab is temporarily closed, but check out their current exhibits.
6 pm
Home School Information Sessions @ HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
» Learn how to homeschool in MI! Visit the website for a list of session dates and info. $15
Free Youth Dance at MLK Park 🆓
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
» Get active outdoors and learn the fundamentals of dance. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Recommended for ages 10+
6:30 pm
Free Zumba @ Rosa Parks Circle 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This class combines high-energy and motivating music with unique moves and combination. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
East GR Concerts in the Park 🆓
650 Lakeside Drive, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» FREE summer entertainment on the shores of Reeds Lake! Come early for a good seat and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concert will be regulated on a first come, first serve basis, allowing up to 100 individuals.
AUG 11 • Tu
6:30 am
Free Sunrise Yoga @ Indian Trails Golf Course 🆓
2776 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
» Begin with gentle stretching and move to flowing through and holding poses. Class will come to a restful end. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
8:15 am
Camp Action- Day Camp
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 8:15am-12pm. 7-16 years old. $75. Get your feet wet and give wakeboarding and kneeboarding a try in a great learning environment!
9 am
Morning in the Prairie @ Hudsonville Nature Center 🆓
2700 New Holland St., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 9-11am. This is a time for kids to come and learn about the prairie and some of the plants that are found there. Kids should be accompanied by an adult and all participants should wear long pants and shoes.
11 am
All About Owls: Grandparents & Grandkids Edition
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Come join Blandford’s Wildlife staff and get a close up look at Blandford’s resident owls. Participants will dissect an owl pellet and learn about the unique ecological niche these birds serve. Registration required, members $5, non-members $8, 2 and under- Free.
Molly Mermaid Visits Story Time 🆓
» Fruitport District Library. Online event. Meet a real mermaid who will share stories, create a craft, and engage viewers during this Facebook live event. Ages 2-10.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
5:30 pm
Free POUND @ The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Get outside, get moving and have fun with our awesome instructors! Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
6:30 pm
Allendale Concerts in the Park: The 6 PAK 🆓
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and your appetites and get ready for a great time at the Allendale Community Park bandshell.
Children’s Garden Summer Activities: Outdoor Artist Studio @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Explore the out-of-doors with an artist’s eye! Join local artists in the vibrant atmosphere of the Children’s Garden for engaging, informal presentations and demonstrations.
7 pm
Goodnight Barn @ the Critter Barn
9275 Adams Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
» Kids experience the farm at the end of the day. We will turn the lights off as we finish caring for Critter Barn’s animals. $15
Free Sunset Yoga @ Lookout Park 🆓
801 Fairview Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
AUG 12 • W
8:15 am
Camp Action- Day Camp
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 8:15am-12pm. 7-16 years old. $75. Get your feet wet and give wakeboarding and kneeboarding a try in a great learning environment!
9 am
BattleGR Summer Camp – DNR Park
3277 Indian Dr NE, Plainfield Charter Township, MI 49306
» 9am-12pm. Looking for some fun outside? This 3 hour summer camp includes Laser Tag, Archery Tag, and a Video Game Truck!
10 am
Nature for Tykes- Meadows @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Bring out your little tykes to learn more about nature. $6 per child, $4 for members
Summer Nature Discovery
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Meet some of Blandford’s resident wildlife, take a hike to see what kinds of plants and animals inhabit Blandford in the summertime, and play in the great outdoors. Registration required, members $5, non-members $8, 2 and under- Free.
6 pm
Free Kickboxing on North Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Mix up your routine with balance, coordination, and strength-building moves. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Free Yoga on The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Celebration Cinema presents Sunset Cinema
123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Outdoor movies now playing at Studio Park. $20/4-person picnic space.
6:30 pm
Free SoulfulMOTION @ Garfield Park 🆓
398 Burton St SE, Garfield Park 49507
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
Dancing on the Grand @ Waterfront Stadium 🆓
1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
» Masks, social distancing, lawn chairs, water bottle — you know the routine. The municipalities are trusting us to comply. Donations appreciated.
AUG 13 • Th
12 pm
Relax at Rosa 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
3 pm
Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for Teens 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online event. For ages 13 – 18. 5th Edition! Join us on the Roll 20 platform – free!
6 pm
Free Groove on The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Dance the night away with easy steps and fun music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
Kentwood Summer Concert Series: The Soul Syndicate 🆓
4900 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, Michigan 49508
» Grab a blanket or chair and enjoy a concert on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall, where appropriately distanced areas will be marked for residents to safely enjoy the show. Concert will also be live streamed.
7:15 pm
Free Yoga @ MLK Park 🆓
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
8 pm
Harry Potter Glow @ TreeRunner
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 8pm-11pm. A magical night in the trees! The park is set to glow with colored LED lighting, lasers, and more! All paid climbers receive glow attire.
AUG 14 • F
9 am
Rad Women Walking Tours 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 9-11:30am. Celebrate the Rad American Women throughout history via public art and FREE walking tours around Downtown GR! Registration is not required but strongly encouraged.
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
1 pm
Fridays at the Farm @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Work together on a unique cooperative quilting project and with a variety of “chore-challenges.” Special farm inspired stories, games, music and more.
2 pm
Friday Fishing @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Come out and try to hook a big one on our fishing pond. Our naturlists will give a brief lesson on fishing and provide all the materials. We will have bamboo and casting poles for people of all ages. This is a catch and release program. $6 per pole, $4 for members
6 pm
Fun w/ STEM Fridays @ Amped Reality VR
2923 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
» 6-10pm. Explore virtual environments, use bricks to build contraptions, learn to code and build robots!
7:30 pm
3 Hearted in Concert @ Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE, Alto, Michigan 49302
» 7:30-10:30pm. 3 Hearted is a must see high energy 3-piece female rock band based out of the Torch Lake area in Northern Michigan. Tickets $15
8 pm
Harry Potter Glow @ TreeRunner
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 8pm-11pm. A magical night in the trees! The park is set to glow with colored LED lighting, lasers, and more! All paid climbers receive glow attire.
8:30 pm
East GR Movies in the Park 🆓
650 Lakeside Drive, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Movies are FREE, will begin at dusk and are shown on an inflatable screen. Come early for a good seat and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Event will be regulated on a first come, first serve basis, allowing up to 100 individuals.
8:55 pm
Allendale Movies in the Park🆓
11069 68th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
» Join us this summer on Fridays at dusk, at the Allendale Community Park for a family friendly movie!
AUG 15 • Sa
9 am
Learn to Ride @ Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 9am-12pm. Bring the kids, bring the family for a morning of watersports fun! Wakeboarding & Kneeboarding $25, equipment included. Ages 7+
9:30 am
Yoga at the Highlands @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» These outdoor classes will incorporate posture, breath-work, and mindfulness meditation in the gorgeous natural setting of the Highlands. Registration needed. Bring own mat. $5 -$8. Ages 13+
Free SoulfulMOTION on Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
10 am
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
11 am
Children’s Garden Summer Activities: Science Saturday @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Explore fascinating facts about insects, birds, mammals and more, and participate in family-friendly activities.
All About Owls
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Come join Blandford’s Wildlife staff and get a close up look at Blandford’s resident owls. Participants will dissect their own owl pellet and learn about the unique ecological niche these birds serve. Registration required, members $5, non-members $8, 2 and under- Free.
Seahorse: Cookies & Canvas
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» $20. Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction by a professional and friendly local artist, and a 11×14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas!
1 pm
Drop-in Studio: Miniature Artist Zine @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Short for magazine, a zine is a self-published creation. Design, cut, and paste your own miniature artist zine.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
3 pm
Grand Rapids Polo Club: The MacIntyre Memorial Tournament
9914 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331
» Matches are played at Meadowview Farm. Events are weather dependent and admission fees vary. $25-$35
AUG 16 • Su
12 pm
Grand Rapids Polo Club: The MacIntyre Memorial Tournament
9914 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331
» Matches are played at Meadowview Farm. Events are weather dependent and admission fees vary. $25-$35
3 pm
Wildlife Encounter: Dragonflies @ Paw Paw Park 🆓
11030 Paw Paw Dr., Holland, MI
» You will be introduced to the life of dragonflies and learn some locally common species. Afterward, adventure to observe them in action yourself. Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket for sitting on the grass. Registration required, ages 7+
4 pm
Yoga with Goats & Piggies @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave., Holland, MI
» While a highly certified yoga instructor leads the group, this event is for people who just want to have fun, you can be a beginner or a seasoned yogi, or someone who just wants a nap on a mat around goats and other animals (goats, cats, 9 dachshunds, piggies, tortoise, rabbits). $10 donation/person.
AUG 17 • M
11 am
Picnic on the Playground @ Little Hawks Discovery Preschool
5678 143rd Ave, Holland, MI
» Playgroup will be led by a Little Hawks teacher with fun activities for your little one and lots of fun playtime on our natural playscapes. Bring a picnic lunch for after playtime if you’d like. $6 per child, $4 for members
12:15 pm
Free Yoga @ Coit Park 🆓
701 Coit Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
6 pm
Free Youth Dance at MLK Park 🆓
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
» Get active outdoors and learn the fundamentals of dance. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Recommended for ages 10+
6:30 pm
Free Zumba @ Rosa Parks Circle 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This class combines high-energy and motivating music with unique moves and combination. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
East GR Concerts in the Park 🆓
650 Lakeside Drive, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» FREE summer entertainment on the shores of Reeds Lake! Come early for a good seat and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Concert will be regulated on a first come, first serve basis, allowing up to 100 individuals.
AUG 18 • Tu
6:30 am
Free Sunrise Yoga @ Indian Trails Golf Course 🆓
2776 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
» Begin with gentle stretching and move to flowing through and holding poses. Class will come to a restful end. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
5:30 pm
Free POUND @ The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Get outside, get moving and have fun with our awesome instructors! Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
6:30 pm
Children’s Garden Summer Activities: Outdoor Artist Studio @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Explore the out-of-doors with an artist’s eye! Join local artists in the vibrant atmosphere of the Children’s Garden for engaging, informal presentations and demonstrations.
7 pm
Free Sunset Yoga @ Lookout Park 🆓
801 Fairview Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
AUG 19 • W
6 pm
Free Kickboxing on North Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Mix up your routine with balance, coordination, and strength-building moves. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Free Yoga on The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Celebration Cinema presents Sunset Cinema
123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Outdoor movies now playing at Studio Park. $20/4-person picnic space.
6:30 pm
Free SoulfulMOTION @ Garfield Park 🆓
398 Burton St SE, Garfield Park 49507
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
Dancing on the Grand @ Waterfront Stadium 🆓
1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
» Masks, social distancing, lawn chairs, water bottle — you know the routine. The municipalities are trusting us to comply. Donations appreciated.
AUG 20 • Th
12 pm
Relax at Rosa 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
3 pm
Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for Teens 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online event. For ages 13 – 18. 5th Edition! Join us on the Roll 20 platform – free!
6 pm
Free Groove on The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Dance the night away with easy steps and fun music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7:15 pm
Free Yoga @ MLK Park 🆓
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
8 pm
60’s Glow @ TreeRunner
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 8pm-11pm. A night of 60’s classics. The park is set to glow with colored LED lighting, lasers, and more! All paid climbers receive glow attire.
AUG 21 • F
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
11 am
Banquet for the Birds @ The Outdoor Discovery Center 🆓
4214 56th Street, Holland MI 49423
» 11am-12:30pm. Open house style program. Watch a naturalist feed our resident raptors. You will learn about the habitats these birds live in, some of their amazing adaptations, and what they love to eat.
1 pm
Fridays at the Farm @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Work together on a unique cooperative quilting project and with a variety of “chore-challenges.” Special farm inspired stories, games, music and more.
6 pm
Fun w/ STEM Fridays @ Amped Reality VR
2923 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
» 6-10pm. Explore virtual environments, use bricks to build contraptions, learn to code and build robots!
8 pm
60’s Glow @ TreeRunner
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 8pm-11pm. A night of 60’s classics. The park is set to glow with colored LED lighting, lasers, and more! All paid climbers receive glow attire.
8:30 pm
East GR Movies in the Park 🆓
650 Lakeside Drive, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
» Movies are FREE, will begin at dusk and are shown on an inflatable screen. Come early for a good seat and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Event will be regulated on a first come, first serve basis, allowing up to 100 individuals.
9 pm
Story Telling Bonfire @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Bring a lawn chair or blanket, set up under the summer stars and listen to or share a story, poem or song. There will be room a-plenty for safe, social distancing, and sound reinforcement so you won’t miss a word.
AUG 22 • Sa
9 am
River Encounter @ Window on the Waterfront
20 S River Ave., Holland, MI 49424
» These fun, family-friendly kayak paddles will have the group finding local wildlife, floodplain plant species, and learning about what makes our watershed unique. $25 single kayak, $35 double kayak, 25% discount for members
Learn to Ride @ Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 9am-12pm. Bring the kids, bring the family for a morning of watersports fun! Wakeboarding & Kneeboarding $25, equipment included. Ages 7+
9:30 am
Yoga at the Highlands @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» These outdoor classes will incorporate posture, breath-work, and mindfulness meditation in the gorgeous natural setting of the Highlands. Registration needed. Bring own mat. $5 -$8. Ages 13+
Free SoulfulMOTION on Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
10 am
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
Fern Finder Scavenger Hunt @ Pigeon Creek Park 🆓
12524 Stanton Street, West Olive, MI 49460
» Meet a Naturalist at the Pigeon Creek Park for a short outdoor introduction to the natural history of ferns. Then go on a scavenger hunt to find as many varieties as you can! This program is free, but registration is required for both sessions.
Books, Blocks, & Balls 🆓
256 Alger St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
» FREE Community Drive By Event! Participants will receive an ‘Essential Needs of Play’ bag which will include a number of goodies to help with child development. Reserve your spot online.
11 am
Children’s Garden Summer Activities: Science Saturday @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» Explore fascinating facts about insects, birds, mammals and more, and participate in family-friendly activities.
1 pm
Drop-in Studio: Miniature Artist Zine @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Short for magazine, a zine is a self-published creation. Design, cut, and paste your own miniature artist zine.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
2 pm
“Open Farm” @ Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
» 2pm-5pm. Visit animals, walk the nature trail, enjoy ponds, ride horses. $5 suggested donation/person.
5 pm – 9 pm
Heart’s and Hooves Community ~ Virtual Performance and Fundraiser
Online Event
» Join Karin’s Horse Connection at Legacy Stables for a super fun community event from the safety of your homes!
Hear inspiring stories of the ways horses have improved the lives our students, many with special needs.
And have an opportunity to help us raise money for our scholarship fund. More details to come!
9 pm
Public Observing Night @ Veen Observatory
3308 Kissing Rock Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331
» Featured objects will be: Crescent moon, Jupiter, star clusters, nebulas, galaxies. Admission is $3 for Adults, $2 kids 17 and under, Free for kids under 5. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
AUG 23 • Su
9 am
AUG 24 • M
12:15 pm
Free Yoga @ Coit Park 🆓
701 Coit Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
4 pm
Knee-deep in a Wetland @ Farview Park 🆓
6257 138th Ave, Holland, MI
» Meet a naturalist at Farview Park in search of amphibians, insects and other aquatic life. All collection tubs and dip nets will be provided. Old shoes or boots that can go into the water are recommended.
6 pm
Free Youth Dance at MLK Park 🆓
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
» Get active outdoors and learn the fundamentals of dance. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Recommended for ages 10+
6:30 pm
Free Zumba @ Rosa Parks Circle 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This class combines high-energy and motivating music with unique moves and combination. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
AUG 25 • Tu
6:30 am
Free Sunrise Yoga @ Indian Trails Golf Course 🆓
2776 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
» Begin with gentle stretching and move to flowing through and holding poses. Class will come to a restful end. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
11 am
Meet Blandford’s Wildlife Ambassadors
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Blandford’s Wildlife staff will introduce you to their amazing animal residents! Learn about their stories, their species, and what you can do to protect their wild relatives. Registration required, members $5, non-members $8, 2 and under- Free.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
5:30 pm
Free POUND @ The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Get outside, get moving and have fun with our awesome instructors! Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
Free Sunset Yoga @ Lookout Park 🆓
801 Fairview Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49505
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
AUG 26 • W
10 am
Summer Nature Discovery
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Meet some of Blandford’s resident wildlife, take a hike to see what kinds of plants and animals inhabit Blandford in the summertime, and play in the great outdoors. Registration required, members $5, non-members $8, 2 and under- Free.
6 pm
Free Kickboxing on North Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» Mix up your routine with balance, coordination, and strength-building moves. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Free Yoga on The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Celebration Cinema presents Sunset Cinema
123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI
» Outdoor movies now playing at Studio Park. $20/4-person picnic space.
6:30 pm
Free SoulfulMOTION @ Garfield Park 🆓
398 Burton St SE, Garfield Park 49507
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7 pm
Adaptive Open Gym @ Kentwood Activities Center
355 48th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
» Hoops will be lowered to 8.5 feet, and on one side of the gym we will set up a tennis or pickleball net. Wheelchair users and non wheelchair users welcome! Parents and sibs welcome, too!
Dancing on the Grand @ Waterfront Stadium 🆓
1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
» Masks, social distancing, lawn chairs, water bottle — you know the routine. The municipalities are trusting us to comply. Donations appreciated.
AUG 27 • Th
12 pm
Relax at Rosa 🆓
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
» FREE lunchtime entertainment series happening every Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will available for use on-site.
3 pm
Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for Teens 🆓
» Herrick District Library. Online event. For ages 13 – 18. 5th Edition! Join us on the Roll 20 platform – free!
6 pm
Free Groove on The Blue Bridge 🆓
The Blue Bridge, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Dance the night away with easy steps and fun music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
7:15 pm
Free Yoga @ MLK Park 🆓
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
» Add some relaxation to your day at this free outdoor community yoga session. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
8 pm
Beach Bash Glow Night @ TreeRunner
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 8pm-11pm. The Park is set to glow with color arches, LED sequence lighting, lasers, and other brilliant fare. All paid climbers will receive glow attire. Beach Bum attire is encouraged. Sorry, swimsuits will not be permitted in the trees.
AUG 28 • F
10 am
Knee-High Naturalists @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Introduce the wonders of the natural world to young children. Crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration will be incorporated into their nature-based learning experience. Registration required, $10 per child, $5 for members.
10:30 am
Grand Adventure Hike & Play: Grandparents Edition
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Grandparents, bring your grandchildren out to Blandford to hike and explore! This is a great program for anyone who wants an easy introduction to our most child-friendly trails and play spaces. Registration required, members $5, non-members $8, 2 and under- Free.
6 pm
Fun w/ STEM Fridays @ Amped Reality VR
2923 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512
» 6-10pm. Explore virtual environments, use bricks to build contraptions, learn to code and build robots!
8 pm
Beach Bash Glow Night @ TreeRunner
2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
» 8pm-11pm. The Park is set to glow with color arches, LED sequence lighting, lasers, and other brilliant fare. All paid climbers will receive glow attire. Beach Bum attire is encouraged. Sorry, swimsuits will not be permitted in the trees.
AUG 29 • Sa
8 am – 5 pm
Pie Flight Party @ Moelker Orchards
9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
» Come and sample all the different types of pie that we make from scratch in our bakery!
Cost: $5.50/Flight and $9.50/Round Trip
Try a flight (3 kinds) or a round trip (all 6 kinds). Grab your friends and family and join us for our Pie Flight Party! Kinds available: Apple, Cherry Berry, Blueberry, Dutch Apple, Peach & Cherry Crumble.
9 am
Learn to Ride @ Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr., Hudsonville, MI 49426
» 9am-12pm. Bring the kids, bring the family for a morning of watersports fun! Wakeboarding & Kneeboarding $25, equipment included. Ages 7+
9:30 am
Yoga at the Highlands @ Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
» These outdoor classes will incorporate posture, breath-work, and mindfulness meditation in the gorgeous natural setting of the Highlands. Registration needed. Bring own mat. $5 -$8. Ages 13+
Free SoulfulMOTION on Monroe 🆓
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
» This is a high intensity interval training (HIIT) class set to Christian and inspirational music. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
10 am
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
11 am
Live Birds of Prey @ The Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
» Learn the life history of several species including hawks, owls and falcons. Get an up-close look at the birds and explore artifacts including skulls, wings, talons and feathers. $6 per person, $4 for members
Meet Blandford’s Wildlife Ambassadors
1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
» Blandford’s Wildlife staff will introduce you to their amazing animal residents! Learn about their stories, their species, and what you can do to protect their wild relatives. Registration required, members $5, non-members $8, 2 and under- Free.
1 pm
Drop-in Studio: Miniature Artist Zine @ the GRAM
101 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI
» 1-4pm. Drop in to GRAM’s auditorium and enjoy hands-on art making activities. All supplies are provided. Short for magazine, a zine is a self-published creation. Design, cut, and paste your own miniature artist zine.
1:30 pm
Bike Clinic @ Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Ct SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
» An effective, safe, fun way for kids to learn how to ride their own two-wheeler without training wheels! Registration required.
AUG 30 • Su
9 am
AUG 31 • M
9 am
3 thoughts on “Things to do in August in GR: Outdoor Movies, Bricklive at JBZ and Sunset Yoga”
I would like to see Newsies the most
Where is the location of the picture titled 31 Days August Fun Grand Rapids Kids of? With the barn, scarecrow & water trough? Thanks!
Hi there. This was taken at Meijer Gardens Farm garden.