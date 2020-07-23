15+ Michigan Beach Rentals that are Available Summer 2021 if you Move Quickly

Reasons to Book Your Summer 2021 Michigan Beach Rentals Now
Getting your spot on the beach isn’t always easy in Michigan.
Families find a favorite location and return year after year. Often, Michigan beach rentals are booked a year out, with dibs going to return visitors. That’s why, if you see yourself lounging lakeside in summer 2021, now is the time to stake out your spot in the sand.
Luckily for you, I adore swiping through Airbnb listings and have spent hours sorting through Michigan beach rentals that I think would make for great family getaways.
Bonus: I made sure that, at the time of publication, each rental on this list had openings for summer 2021.
*As an Airbnb Associate, we may earn a fee when you book using the links below. Photos are courtesy of Airbnb.
MICHIGAN BEACH RENTALS
From the Owner:
If you’re seeking a lakeside retreat filled with relaxation, look no further than this 2-bed, 1-bath Carp Lake vacation rental cottage sleeping 6! Situated on Paradise Lake, the cottage is truly an idyllic escape with surrounding scenery, plus access to a private dock, rowboat, and 4 kayaks. Whether you’re enjoying the array of water sports at your fingertips, exploring the nearby ATV trails, or simply playing games on the sprawling lawn, you’re sure to feel at peace at this cozy abode!
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
They provide 4 kayaks, rowboat, 5-person paddle boat, 50-foot dock, life vests. The outdoor deck area is furnished with a charcoal grill, fire pit, & picnic table.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Carp Lake (northern MI)
Body of Water: Lake Paradise
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: paddle boat and kayaks are provided
From the Owner:
If your idea of an ideal getaway is a cute lakeside cottage, a private hot tub, steps away from a fantastic restaurant, and bringing the dog along to enjoy it too, then the Lake Odessa Beach Cottage has you covered. On the edge of a residential area in small town Lake O, you’ll live the local lifestyle and feel like a resident. The ideally located Beach Cottage just steps from the public beach, and a short walk to groceries, the park, and shops.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
- Hot Tub with sweeping lake Views
- Pet friendly
- Unlimited high-speed WiFi throughout
- Rowboat and kayaks included
- Sandy Beach just a few steps away
- Walk or bike to groceries, shops, attractions, and parks
- Firepit right by the water
- Kitchen table seats 10
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Lake Odessa, MI
Body of Water: Jordan Lake
Sleeps: 10
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1.5
Bonus: Games, BBQ, pet-friendly, kayaks
From the Owner:
Great beach house on all sand beach. Have a romantic weekend get away or a family beach party. Rain or shine the views are breathtaking and the gigantic 3 season porch allows for entertaining or a nice quiet morning coffee and watch the sunrise. No matter the season, it’s always a beautiful view against the lake.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
Full kitchen with all the essentials. Clean kitchenware, stove, refrigerator, toaster, coffeemaker. Big dining area. Great sandy beach.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: L’Anse (Upper Peninsula)
Body of Water: Sand Bay, Lake Superior
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1.5
Bonus: Sandy beach, great views, fire, stargazing
From the Owner:
Mackinaw City’s finest! On the Beach (Beachfront). Spectacular view of Mackinaw Bridge and Mackinac Island. Three (3) King bedrooms, Two Full Bathroom. Lots to do including biking on trail into town & Zip lining. Bring toys for Kayaking, Canoeing, & Paddle boarding. Create BonFires, watch St. Ignace’s & Mackinaw City’s fireworks every weekend from the beach (4th of July see all 3)! Watch cargoes and ferries go by. Stroll the beach. Create happy family memories. Five minutes from downtown.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
Close to Mackinaw City and Mackinac Island. Gorgeous view. Good beach for kids to play on.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Mackinaw City
Body of Water: Lake Huron
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Bonus: Views of the Mackinac Bridge!
From the Owner:
Enjoy the most spectacular natural beauty Michigan has to offer at this 6-bedroom, 3-bath lake-front cottage on Upper Scott Lake in Lee Township, MI, just 2.5 hours from Chicago & 3 hours from Detroit. Just a short drive away from the beautiful Lake Michigan coastal communities of South Haven, Saugatuck, and Holland. Great for families!
**14 guests max includes ALL children aged 2+ years**
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
The beach features the best hard-sand bottom on the lake and is excellent for swimming. And it’s especially great for kids because it gets deep slowly – knee-deep for 20 to 30 feet out. The canoe is a fun way to explore the lake.
A deck with tables for outdoor dining is a perfect place to enjoy a great view of the lake. A roaring fire pit is a perfect place to end the day while telling ghost stories and roasting marshmallows for s’mores.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Pullman, MI (near South Haven/Saugatuck)
Body of Water: Upper Scott Lake
Sleeps: 14
Bedrooms: 6
Baths: 3
Bonus: Backyard for games, good beach for little kids, near wineries & cider houses.
From the Owner:
There are four bedrooms, two full baths, 2 living rooms. Plenty of space for up to 10 of your friends and family. The covered deck is a guest-favorite and great gathering space facing beautiful Upper Silver Lake. The private beach front is one of the largest on the lake covering 2 full lots with lots of lake frontage and sandy beaches. Swimming area has private dock and floating dock with sandy bottom, perfect for kids and adults. This cabin comes with 3 kayaks, a paddle boat and a row boat. Plenty of dock space if you would like to bring your own boat.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
Direct beach access includes kayaks, paddleboat, rowboat, dock, and lakefront.
Close to all of the fun at Silver Lake Sand Dunes. Great deck.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Mears, MI (Silver Lake Sand Dunes)
Body of Water: Upper Silver Lake
Sleeps: 10
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Bonus: Close to Silver Lake Sand Dunes
From the Owner:
This is a lovely cottage between Lexington and Port Sanilac.
It’s exactly what you’d expect on Lake Huron – a beautiful overlook deck halfway down to the private beach. 2 kayaks, 1 paddleboard, and a few fun lawn games for the backyard. Many lawn chairs, and a fire pit of course! 3 bedrooms – 4 bunks in each of the guest rooms, and a king with the pack and play in the master. Bathroom has a washer and drier for those longer stays. 🙂
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
The cottage has a large dining table in the kitchen. The backyard is large and flat – perfect for a dog, playing outdoor yard games, lounging in the provided hammock and enjoying an evening fire. Sandy beach. You also have access to 2 kayaks and a paddleboard. Also, the stars at night are unbelievable.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Carsonville, MI (between Lexington & Port Sanilac)
Body of Water: Lake Huron
Sleeps: 12
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Bonus: Private beach, lots of kids toys to play with & games.
From the Owner:
Traverse City lake house at its best. This adorable ranch home is located on a sandy, level shoreline of Spider Lake. Freshly updated in coastal décor, this home offers all that you need for a summer vacation. 3 bedrooms, a private den with sleeper sofa and a unique lakeside bunkhouse will comfortably sleep the whole crew. Spider Lake is an exceptional all-sports lake, great for fishing, swimming, boating. End your day by the campfire listening to the loons and eating s’mores with friends.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
The kids loved the bunk bed room. The bunkhouse is great for grandparents. Close to Traverse City. Kayaks, paddle boards and sand toys for all. The house is big enough for two families to share.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Traverse City
Body of Water: Spider Lake
Sleeps: 13
Bedrooms: 3 (4 if you count the bunkhouse)
Baths: 2
Bonus: Separate bunkhouse, 2 adult & 2 kid kayaks and a paddle board available for use.
From the Owner:
A rejuvenating retreat awaits you and your loved ones in Trout Lake at this fantastic 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom vacation rental cottage and guesthouse that altogether sleeps 12!
Situated on a private property, surrounded by trees, an abundance of grasslands, and a trail leading to a private beach, this cottage and guesthouse ensure a vacation like no other.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
The beach is shallow and sandy, perfect for kids. The location is great for a day trip to Oswald Bear Ranch. There’s a flat, grassy area for yard games. They have a canoe and paddleboat.
The property has everything you need to cook meals, chill, and relax outside by a fire or on the beach.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Rudyard, MI (Upper Peninsula)
Body of Water: Trout Lake
Sleeps: 12
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Bonus: 2 twin bunk beds, secluded location, good fishing, sandy beach
From the Owner:
Stonecliffe Cottage offers you all the outdoor pleasures of an Up North get-away in a beachfront setting. Wake to a gorgeous Lake Huron sunrise, and scan the unobstructed horizon as far as the eye can see. Walk the sand beach, swim, watch Great Lakes freighters, bike the Huron Sunrise Trail, & explore nearby lighthouses. As sunset approaches, hear the loons call & watch the starry night skies. Let the lapping waves lull you to sleep.
NOTE: The Airbnb calendar is very misleading because it makes it look like the cottage is booked when it’s actually available. We have a Saturday-only check-in and one-week minimum stay from mid-May to mid-September. If you see a bolded Saturday on the calendar during that time period, that means the cottage is available for the following week, even though the days in between the Saturdays are crossed out. If you have questions about availability for any time period, please send us a message.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
- Swing, lawn chairs, and charcoal grill
- Rock hunting on the beach and swimming in the lake
- Swim in nearby Ocqueoc Falls
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Rogers City, Michigan
Body of Water: Lake Huron
Sleeps: 4
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: Charming cobblestone exterior, close to Ocqueoc Falls.
From the Owner:
Leave your worries at home when you pack your bags for a stay at this 3-bed, 1-bath vacation rental cottage! Comfortably sleeping up to 10 guests, this is the perfect temporary home for a family or group of friends seeking a lakefront getaway.
Fish from the dock and fire up the gas grill for an at-home barbecue! The home not only features a prime location on Emerson Lake, but is also close to Pere Marquette River, Ludington State Park, golf courses, and hiking!
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
Close to Ludington State Park.
2 sets of twin-over-twin bunk beds
Guests can use their two single person kayaks, paddle boats, bonfire pit, gas grill.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Branch, MI (near Ludington)
Body of Water: Emerson Lake
Sleeps: 10
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Bonus: kayaks & swimming dock, small private beach
From the Owner:
This two bedroom 1 bath cabin has been renovated in a coastal theme. The eat-in kitchen features new stainless appliances and pots and pans for your cooking needs.
The kitchen opens to the spacious living room with large flat-screen TV. The living area features a queen sleeper sofa with a memory foam mattress. The large picture window overlooks the beautiful Harper Lake! Just off the living area, you’ll find the full bath with tub/shower combo and plenty of towels and washcloths for your stay!
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
- There are kayaks and a pedal boat available for use and there are games to play in the house.
- Firepit
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Irons, Michigan (between Manistee & Cadillac)
Body of Water: Harper Lake
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: BBQ Grill, kayaks, games
From the Owner:
Our lakefront home is a short 35 minute drive from Grand Rapids. We have a spacious, inviting, comfortable open feel for your time away. It features a sandy beach, dock, fire pits, boating, fishing, porch swing, plenty of seating both inside and out and GREAT for entertaining, a quiet getaway for couples, or corporate stays. Each bedroom has access to its own full or 3/4 bathroom. Great perk while staying with other couples or families. Modern, fresh, very clean.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
There is an open kitchen, an outdoor grill, 2 kayaks, 2 fire pits, 80 feet of sandy frontage. Great for kids or adults to walk right in the water from the beach to swim or lounge. This is an all sports lake with public boat launch so, bring your boat! You can ski, tube, wake-board, kayak, etc. 2 kayaks, paddleboard, sand toys, life vests, and beach towels provided. Pontoon rental available.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Belding, MI (near Grand Rapids)
Body of Water: Big Pine Island Lake
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4.5
Bonus: Each bedroom has its own bathroom
From the Owner:
The Boat House is a beautiful home that was completely renovated just a few years ago. It is not your typical vacation cottage. It is fully furnished with all the modern amenities of a high end home.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
The house is located on the bay side of the lake, so the water is a little warmer here. There is a fire pit. This is a great homebase for Pictured Rocks explorations.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Grand Marais (Upper Peninsula)
Body of Water: Lake Superior
Sleeps: 7
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Bonus: Close to Pictured Rocks
From the Owner:
Lakefront bliss awaits you at ‘Sandpiper,’ a 2-bed, 1-bath vacation rental cottage on the ‘Gold Coast’ of Lake Michigan! Share this vacation with a group of 5 friends, as you wake up to the sun rising over the water, spend days on the lake beach, going fishing and kayaking, and enjoy evenings making memories together on the deck.
Why this Michigan Beach Rental is Great for Families:
Short walk to the beach. Two deck areas with great views. Bonfire area. Fully equipeed kitchen.
Rental Fast Facts
Location: Muskegon, MI
Body of Water: Lake Michigan
Sleeps: 5
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Bonus: beach vibes!