Preschool, Baby & Toddler Activities Calendar: Storytimes, Open Gyms, Play Area Schedules, Classes & More

Preschool, Baby & Toddler Activities – the Schedule
When your little one – baby, toddler, or preschooler – is on the move and ready to play, sometimes it’s hard to know just where to take them!
So we’ve compiled a list of toddler activities and play areas near Grand Rapids that preschoolers and babies will love to visit, too.
This article includes:
- Storytimes
- Play and Learn activities
- Baby, toddler, and preschool open gyms
- Classes for toddlers and preschoolers
- Preschool & toddler play place list
Whether you have an adventurous child who is looking to climb and explore or a reserved child who loves to sing songs and read books, there are options for everyone! And if you have a favorite spot you love to visit with your toddler, please share in the comments.
PRESCHOOL/TODDLER/BABY CALENDAR
Is your family looking for storytimes in Grand Rapids and around the Lakeshore?
Use this list of regularly occurring storytimes to plan your day.
The list is organized by day so you can choose events that fit your schedule. Some activities are off during school breaks or public holidays, so check first that they’re happening before you go.
MONDAYS
9:30 am
Stroller Safari
» John Ball Zoo – Enjoy early access to the Zoo along with a guided tour complete with story time. Each week will feature a different story and area of the Zoo. Register in advance, Zoo Admission is included. Ages 3 and under with a caregiver. $15/Member, $25/Non-Member (Sept 21-Oct 19)
TALK, READ, SING Virtual Storytime 🆓
» The Read early. Read often. Facebook Page: Watch the storytime LIVE, comment and interact live with us in the moment or watch it later at your convenience. (Sept 14-Dec 28, *skip Sept 28)
10 am
Family Storytime Live 🆓
» Kent District Library – Read and sing together as a family. Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop early literacy skills. Tune in on Kent District Library or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary. (Aug 31-Nov 30)
10:30 am
Music Flows 🆓
» Loutit District Library – Music Flows incorporates stories, songs, and activities designed to offer young children a beginning understanding of basic musical terms and concepts “with a dash of wiggle and giggle.” This program will be streamed on the library’s Facebook page. (Sept 14-Nov 30)
12 pm
Munch-n-Move
» Grand Rapids Gymnastics – Bring a lunch and drop off your child to us while you run errands, go to appointments, or just take some much needed time for yourself. $10/member, $12/non-member
1 pm
» Kent District Library – An interactive LIVE kids show that encourages imagination, vocabulary building, and storytelling through puppetry, music, and wordplay. (Sept 10-Oct 20)
TUESDAYS
9:30 am
Toddler Storytime Live 🆓
» Herrick District Library – Songs, fingerplays, stories and more live on Facebook! (Sept 15-Nov 17)
10 am
Family Storytime Live 🆓
» Kent District Library – Read and sing together as a family. Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop early literacy skills. Tune in on Kent District Library or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary. (Aug 31-Nov 30)
Storytime Live 🆓
» Cedar Springs Public Library – Enjoy a book, songs and a craft virtually. (Sept 1-29)
11 am
Virtual Storytime 🆓
» Fruitport District Library: Join us for a video Story Time featuring stories, songs, crafts, and play activities geared for family fun. (Aug 4-Sept 15)
11:15 am
Children’s Garden Activities: Fall Storytime
» Frederik Meijer Gardens: Fun, fall-inspired interactive stories like Going on a Leaf Hunt, Fall is not Easy, Jaime Planted an Acorn, and The Busy Little Squirrel. Experience how awesome autumn is in the Children’s Garden! (Sept 1-Oct 29)
12 pm
GRG Babies 🆓
» Grand Rapids Gymnastics: Every Tuesday Pre-crawlers and Pre-walkers can enjoy FUN tummy time, sensory exposure, and varying movements.
Munch-n-Move
» Grand Rapids Gymnastics – Bring a lunch and drop off your child to us while you run errands, go to appointments, or just take some much needed time for yourself. $10/member, $12/non-member
1 pm
Wimee’s Words Livestream 🆓
» Kent District Library – An interactive LIVE kids show that encourages imagination, vocabulary building, and storytelling through puppetry, music, and wordplay. (Sept 10-Oct 20)
WEDNESDAYS
9:30 am
Baby Storytime Live 🆓
» Herrick District Library – Learn new songs, rhymes, and activities to support your child’s early literacy growth live on Facebook! (Sept 16-Nov 18)
10 am
Family Storytime Live 🆓
» Kent District Library – Read and sing together as a family. Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop early literacy skills. Tune in on Kent District Library or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary. (Aug 31-Nov 30)
Bright Beginnings Virtual Playgroup 🆓
» Kent ISD – A virtual playgroup where kids will Play, Learn, Explore, and Have tons of fun together! (Sept 9-30)
Laptime Online 🆓
» Howard Miller Public Library – Enjoy stories read by Miss Jess. Recommended for children up to 36 months old. (Sept 9-Oct 14)
11 am
Great Start Zoom Play and Learn 🆓
» Great Start of Muskegon – Gather with community leaders and local Early Childhood professionals for “Play and Learn” fun! Children can participate in “Show and Tell, ” sing, move, and visit with familiar friends and local early childhood educators. (Sept 9-Nov 18)
11:15 am
Children’s Garden Activities: Fall Storytime
» Frederik Meijer Gardens: Fun, fall-inspired interactive stories like Going on a Leaf Hunt, Fall is not Easy, Jaime Planted an Acorn, and The Busy Little Squirrel. Experience how awesome autumn is in the Children’s Garden! (Sept 1-Oct 29)
12 pm
Munch-n-Move
» Grand Rapids Gymnastics – Bring a lunch and drop off your child to us while you run errands, go to appointments, or just take some much needed time for yourself. $10/member, $12/non-member
1 pm
Wimee’s Words Livestream 🆓
» Kent District Library – An interactive LIVE kids show that encourages imagination, vocabulary building, and storytelling through puppetry, music, and wordplay. (Sept 10-Oct 20)
THURSDAYS
9 am
Open Gym
» For the Kidz: Open gym every Thursday for ages 0-5, $10 for 2 hours of fun. Children 3 and younger are $5, and crawlers are free.
9:30 am
Preschool Storytime Live 🆓
» Herrick District Library: Stories, singing, and other activities live on Facebook! (Sept 17-Nov 19)
10 am
Family Storytime Live 🆓
» Kent District Library – Read and sing together as a family. Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop early literacy skills. Tune in on Kent District Library or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary. (Aug 31-Nov 30)
Preschool Storytime Live 🆓
» Howard Miller Public Library: Songs, stories and fingerplays available online! (Sept 10-Oct 15)
10:30 am
Toddler Story Time 🆓
» Hackley Public Library: Space is limited to two families at each story time. Registration & face masks required. All story times will also be available on Facebook Live. (Sept. 3-24)
11:15 am
Children’s Garden Activities: Fall Storytime
» Frederik Meijer Gardens: Fun, fall-inspired interactive stories like Going on a Leaf Hunt, Fall is not Easy, Jaime Planted an Acorn, and The Busy Little Squirrel. Experience how awesome autumn is in the Children’s Garden! (Sept 1-Oct 29)
12 pm
Munch-n-Move
» Grand Rapids Gymnastics – Bring a lunch and drop off your child to us while you run errands, go to appointments, or just take some much needed time for yourself. $10/member, $12/non-member
1 pm
Wimee’s Words Livestream 🆓
» Kent District Library – An interactive LIVE kids show that encourages imagination, vocabulary building, and storytelling through puppetry, music, and wordplay. (Sept 10-Oct 20)
7 pm
Evening Storytime Live 🆓
» Kent District Library – Relax and get cozy with bedtime stories. Tune in on Kent District Library or at YouTube.com/KentDistrictLibrary. (Sept 3-Nov 19)
» Cedar Springs Public Library – Grab a snack, blanket and stuffed animal and join the library for some bedtime stories. (Sept 3-24)
FRIDAYS
10 am
Storytime Live 🆓
» Loutit District Library: Join Miss Elizabeth for stories, songs, rhymes and more! (Sept 18-Oct 30)
10:30 am
Preschool Story Time 🆓
» Hackley Public Library: Space is limited to two families at each story time. Registration & face masks required. All story times will also be available on Facebook Live. (Sept. 4-25)
12 pm
Munch-n-Move
» Grand Rapids Gymnastics – Bring a lunch and drop off your child to us while you run errands, go to appointments, or just take some much needed time for yourself. $10/member, $12/non-member
1 pm
Wimee’s Words Livestream 🆓
» Kent District Library – An interactive LIVE kids show that encourages imagination, vocabulary building, and storytelling through puppetry, music, and wordplay. (Sept 10-Oct 20)
SATURDAYS
10 am
CLASSES
The following locations offer baby, preschool, and toddler classes. Schedules are likely impacted by COVID-19.
Mommy & Me Classes »
Parks and Recreation Classes »
Curiosity Corner TOTS – Toddlers on Track for School
300 High Street, Lowell, Michigan
Goldfish Swim School
2845 Thornhills Ave, Suite S, Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
GR Kroc Center
2500 S. Division Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Gymco
2306 Camelot Ridge Court SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Hearts In Motion Dance
4336 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
ISR Self-Rescue Program
1350 Judson Rd, Spring Lake, MI, 49456
7351 12th Avenue Jenison, MI 49428
Joyful Sounds Music Studio
The Blackport Building, 959 Lake Dr, SE Grand Rapids, Michigan
Kids Unlimited Activity Center
596 Baldwin, Jenison MI 49428
Renew Mama Studio
5161 Northland Drive, Grand Rapids MI, 49525
Stroller Strides
Various Locations in West Michigan
The Village
3300 Burton St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
291 W. Lakewood Blvd Holland, MI 49424
YMCA
Various Grand Rapids Locations
PRESCHOOL & TODDLER PLAY AREAS
*The open/close status of these locations may change at any time due to COVID-19. Confirm your destination’s status before heading out.
Have you discovered that our local libraries house more than books
Most branches have a designated children’s section filled with toys and fun learning opportunities, so toddler activities are at your fingertips! Kids can play and learn for free (and you can leave with some great books to take home and read together!).
In addition to fun free play opportunities, libraries typically offer regular storytimes. Check the above calendar for dates.
» Library Play Areas
» Parks & Playgrounds
» Splash pads
» Indoor Play Guide
Catch Air
2978 28th Street SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
Non-walkers are free! Tiny Town is a toddler area designed especially for little ones.
Frog Hollow Park
2050 Metro Court, Wyoming, MI 49509
The two-acre park has three different play areas to accommodate different ages and is packed with plenty of options for play. What makes it so great for toddlers is that it is well contained with only one exit, making it easy to keep on eye on your toddler, especially those that like to wander off.
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wee Discover is an area designed for children ages birth to four. A special space for Tummy Time Play is reserved for not-yet-crawlers and there are plenty of opportunities for toddlers to explore shapes, colors, and textures. The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has almost daily preschool and toddler activities – visit their website for details. Bonus – Children under 1 are free!
GR Kroc Center
2500 S. Division Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49507
With special toddler hours in the aquatic center and gymnasium, it is a perfect spot for toddler activities.
GR Public Museum
2500 S. Division Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49507
This may not strike you as a place for preschoolers and toddlers, but some of my favorite visits to this museum were with my toddlers.I could push them in the stroller and they could take in all the sights while I did, too. There are a few hands-on places in the museum, too. Plus, there’s the carousel.
Holland Playland
446 W. 40th St. Holland, MI 49423 (entrance D)
Toddler play area for kids 6 months – 2 years. FREE admission.
Imagination Station Playground
1 Y Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Located behind the Tri-Cities Family YMCA in Mulligan’s Hollow park, this newly redesigned playground is fenced in and features a bouncy, rubber play surface, sure to soften any tumbles your crawler or little walker may take.
Jester’s Court
3707 Northridge Dr NW, Grand Rapids Charter Township, MI 49544
FREE for children 9 months and under. Toddler play area for ages 3 and under.
John Ball Zoo
1300 W. Fulton St. Grand Rapids, MI
With 250 species and 2,000 individual animals, there is plenty for your toddler to see at the zoo. Plus, with so many trails circling through the zoo, it is a great place to let your active toddler walk around. If they still have energy at the end of the trip, explore one of the John Ball Park Playgrounds on the property.
Lena Meijer Children’s Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Toddler activities galore! With a treehouse, log cabin, butterfly maze, and a great lakes garden for sailing plastic ships (plus so much more), this garden will seem new each time you visit.
Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
If your toddler loves the water, but the waves and deep waters of nearby Lake Michigan make you uneasy, this is a great option for little ones to get outside and enjoy the water.
This park is home to a 100-acre lake with some shallow areas and no waves, making for a great toddler activity. And as an extra bonus, it has an amazing splash pad, too. Check out the link here for some other amazing splash pads to visit in the area.
Playworld
3478 Fairlanes Ave, Grandville, MI 49418
FREE for parents and children under 1. Toddler play area for children 0-4.
Rivertown Crossings Treehouse
3700 RiverTown Parkway, Grandville, MI 49418
Known as the ‘tree mall’ in our family, this free play area looks like a treehouse, with slides, tunnels, and a soft play area. Afterward, your toddler might just be tired enough for you to do a little shopping at one of the mall’s 100+ stores (and don’t forget to check out another toddler activity favorite, the carousel on the second floor).
Square Play Cafe
436 Washington Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Coffee shop with toddler play area. Adults and babies up to 12 mo are FREE.
The Mud Room
1971 E Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Pottery painting is a popular preschool & toddler activity at The Mud Room. There is a huge selection of pottery to choose from, like animals, vases, dishes, and so much more. And, of course, there are tons of paint colors to mix and match! The Mud Room also offers handprint art for little kids as well as pottery painting storytimes.
Woodland Mall
3195 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Offers a play area with soft play structures and high visibility.