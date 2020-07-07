Grand Rapids is Bursting With Free Playground Fun
Kids love parks. And as a parent, I do too. My kids get to be outside, explore, and be active. And all of this entertainment is usually FREE. It doesn’t get much better than that!
Amazing parks are everywhere in West Michigan. We’ve tracked down the best Grand Rapids playgrounds. You’ll find some tucked away in the corners of neighborhoods, others are in urban settings near downtown, and there is even a lakeshore park on our list with awesome views of Lake Michigan!
If you’re looking for a “playground near me,” start here.
BEST PLAYGROUNDS
Best Grand Rapids Playgrounds
Wondering where to take the kids for a great day at the playground? Chances are it won’t be much of a drive. There are amazing playgrounds and parks everywhere in West Michigan.
Ada Playgrounds
Ada Township Park
1180 Buttrick Ave SE, Ada, 49301 (Grand River Dr. & Buttrick Ave)
This 57 acre park is a family favorite because of its playground for little toddlers and big kids!
The park also has a fun fishing pond (restricted to those under 12, senior citizens or physically challenged individuals), softball fields, soccer fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, and paved and unpaved trails. There are plenty of grills and picnic tables in the two gazebos and pavilion to make it a great picnic spot.
Leonard Park
7490 Thornapple River Dr SE, Ada, 49301
This is a small riverside park that is home to Ada’s covered bridge. The park is great for a picnic on a blanket, is within walking distance of the quaint town of Ada, and is connected to a bike path. Remember this park in the winter when they flood the softball field to make an ice rink!
Roselle Park
1010 Grand River Dr NE, Ada, 49301
There are 240 acres of land along the Grand River here. This nature preserve has a wonderful paved trail that is perfect for strollers, jogging, and little kids on bikes. Silos with an outdoor rock climbing wall are sure to be a hit with little climbing enthusiasts.
Allendale Playgrounds
Allendale Community Park
6676 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale 49401
This park offers picnic tables & shelter, restrooms, concessions, playground, ball field, basketball court, tennis court, horseshoes, shuffleboard, nature areas and trails. It also offers two small splash pads and a giant sandbox!
Byron Center
Playgrounds
Whistle Stop Park
2120 76th Street, Byron Center, 49315
This 59 acre park is filled with baseball & softball fields, play equipment, 2.5 acre catch and release fishing pond, walking trail, soccer fields, football fields, pavilion and picnic area, and volleyball courts.
Cascade
Playgrounds
Cascade Township Park
3810 Thornapple River Dr SE, Grand Rapids, 49546
Located about 1 mile south of 28th street, this park provides a newly updated playground, picnic pavilion, bathrooms, drinking fountain, two baseball/softball diamonds, multi-purpose field for soccer/football, one-mile pedestrian path, horseshoe pits, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, and 18-hole Frisbee golf course. Located right off of 1-96.
Leslie E. Tassell Park
2900 Thornapple River Dr Grand Rapids, 49546
Located on the Thornapple River, this park features an interactive fountain for children to play in, sculptures, fire pit, shelters, public restroom, picnic tables and benches.
Caledonia
Playgrounds
Lakeside Park
370 N Lake St SE, Caledonia, 49316
Located on Emmons Lake, there is a picnic shelter, an enclosed shelter, playgrounds and two ball diamonds. Connects to the Paul Henry Thornapple Trail.
Comstock Park
Playgrounds
Wahlfield Park
6811 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, 49321
A trailhead for many trails in the area, this park is great for hiking, running, mountain biking and cross country skiing. Wahlfield Park features a shelter, two large play structures and a swingset.
Dutton
Playgrounds
Dutton Shadyside
7343 Hammond Ave, Dutton, 49316
Tall shady maple trees and a winding creek are key features of this park. A ball diamond, playground, and an open shelter are available.
East Grand Rapids
Playgrounds
Manhattan Recreation Area
3180 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, 49506
This 40 acre park is a great place to come and play for the day! Besides an awesome playground, this park has charcoal grills, a pavilion for rent, nature trails, sand volleyball courts, softball diamonds, tennis courts, soccer fields, and playground.
Reeds Lake Trail
2205 Reeds Lake Blvd, East Grand Rapids, 49506
Just because there isn’t a playground doesn’t mean that it can’t be fun! This park is located on the waterfront of Reeds Lake and includes board walks, docks, and benches.
It’s the perfect place to sit and relax… after, you’ve walked or rode your bike on the Reeds Lake Trail! The trail is a 4.2 mile loop that scrolls around Reeds Lake through wooded areas, wetlands, and residential areas.
Ferrysburg
Playgrounds
North Beach Park
18775 N Shore Dr, Ferrysburg, 49409
Hidden away in the small town of Ferrysburg is a family-friendly beach and dune hike just waiting to be discovered. Playground, life jackets and a wooden staircase up the dunes are just a few of the amenities here.
Ottawa Sands
18153 N Shore Dr, Spring Lake, 49456
This is one of the newest Ottawa County Parks and it’s great. It’s a simple, sandy loop around a small inland lake. There’s a good chance you’ll see an eagle if you visit–how cool! There are port-a-pottys available.
Grand Haven
Playgrounds
Hofma Park
15581 Ferris St, Grand Haven, 49417
This is a hidden gem! Fun trails to explore, playground equipment, picnic tables, and sport fields. We can get lost here for hours.
Imagination Station
1 Y Dr, Grand Haven, 49417 (Behind Tri-Cities Y)
This playground recently got a serious makeover and it’s SO BEAUTIFUL. It boasts state-of-the-art play equipment that’s universally accessible. While we miss the nostalgia of the old, wooden structure, everyone already loves the new playground!
Robinson Township Park
11758 Buchanan St, Grand Haven, 49417
This is a shady little park tucked between Allendale and Grand Haven. It has a nice play structure, is quite shady, and they just added a large wooden train for kids to play on and in! It can get buggy.
Grand Rapids
Playgrounds
Aberdeen Park
2230 Eastern Ave NE, Grand Rapids, 49505
If you have young ones in tow, this park offers a special playground area for toddlers. The park also features basketball courts, soccer fields, ball diamonds, and tennis courts for the sports enthusiast. Don’t miss their newly updated splash pad!
Blandford Nature Center ($)
1715 Hillburn Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, 49504
Families love the variety of nature areas with hiking trails and the chance to scout out wildlife at this 143 acre nature center. Indoors, families enjoy exhibits and the popular wildlife care program. Admission fees apply.
Grand Rapids Township Park
1836 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, 49525
This 58 acre park is tucked behind the Township Hall Complex and has an excellent handicap accessible playground! It also includes ball fields, soccer field, sand volleyball, tennis courts, basketball hoops, and nature trails that can be used for cross-country skiing in the winter.
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park ($)
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, 49525
This 158 acre campus is a must-see for residents and visitors alike. It features both indoor and outdoor gardens, a tropical conservatory, and nature trails winding through the grounds. The Lena Meijer Children’s Garden includes many attractions, including a tree house, water play area of the Great Lakes, an outdoor maze and much more. Indoor and outdoor is barrier free and handicap accessible. Admission fees apply.
Huff Park
2399 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, 49505
This unique park includes a small playground and ball fields, which may sound not so unique, but think again! While the park is located in a city neighborhood, it makes you feel like you’re stepping into the country with its 30 acre wetland boardwalk trail! It’s the perfect place to take a stroll and spot a variety of wildlife living right in the city!
John Ball Park
1300 W. Fulton St, Grand Rapids, 49504
Have a day planned at the zoo? Don’t forget the additional kid-friendly destination just outside of the zoo. The John Ball Park is within walking distance to the main entrance of the zoo and offers a playground to spend a few extra minutes of play.
Kroc Center
2500 S Division Ave, Grand Rapids, 49504
The outdoor campus is free and open to the public (when not being used for Kroc Center events and programs) and includes a playground with swings, slides and sand. Basketball courts, sand volleyball, soccer field, ball field, fishing pond and walking paths are also available.
Mary Waters Park
1042 Lafayette NE, Grand Rapids, 49503
Renovated in 2016, the park includes a playground, water play area, basketball court and ball diamond.
Martin Luther King Park
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, 49506
Park amenities include a swimming pool, ball diamond, tennis courts, basketball court, playground, picnic tables and fitness center. Lots of shade is available on sunny, hot days at this park.
Riverside Park
2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, 49505
This park, which is the largest in the Grand Rapids parks system within the city limits, offers bike and walking paths along the river, playgrounds, fishing, boat launching, ball diamonds, and disc golf courses.
Versluis Park
3650 Versluis Park Drive NE, Grand Rapids, 49525
Versluis Park includes playground areas, picnic facilities, horseshoes, volleyball, a swimming beach with a fishing pier, boating, and one mile of paved trail. Entrance fee required.
Wilcox Park
100 Youell SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
This park features ball diamonds, tennis courts, basketball court, soccer field and a playground.
Grandville
Playgrounds
Heritage Park
4264 Canal Ave. SW, Grandville, 49418
Playground equipment, pathways and footbridges, an old school house, a soccer field, sand volleyball court, and basketball court round out this park.
Spring Grove Park
1800 Greenly Street, Grandville, 49418
With barrier free facilities offered at the picnic building, restrooms, trellis, playground and trails, this park is for everyone! Other key features include a ball field, horseshoe pit and fire pit with benches.
Wedgewood Park
3391 Wilson Ave, Grandville MI 49418
Great for the evening sports lover, this park offers lighted football and soccer fields, lighted baseball and softball fields with stands, and lighted horseshoe pits. In addition, there are volleyball courts, playground equipment, picnic shelters and a campfire area.
Greenville
Playgrounds
Danish Kingdom Playground
900 E Kent Rd, Greenville, 48838
A 14,000-square foot wooden play structure makes this park stand out from the rest. A roped bridge, crawl spaces and tubes, a swinging rope, swinging balance beam, slides, and zip line offer even more entertainment.
Holland
Playgrounds
Tunnel Park
66 Lakeshore Drive, Holland, 49424
Named after the tunnel that takes you through a dune to access Lake Michigan, this park has a playground, picnic area, volleyball courts and concession. Entrance fees apply.
Quincy Park
4260 144th Ave, Holland, 49424
This Park is just off the beaten path in Holland and offers so much for families! Trails, awesome playgrounds, sport fields, and a dog park–just to name a few of its amenities!
Jenison
Playgrounds
Eighth Avenue Park
7050 8th Avenue, Jenison, 49428
This park features a lake, which offers a public beach for swimming, fishing, and a walking trail around the lake. A playground and pavilion are also part of the park’s landscape.
Hager Park
8134 28th Ave, Jenison, 49428
This 104 acre family park is full of beautiful trails and picnic areas. Be sure to check out the park’s Age of Discovery community-built playground, which overlooks a terrain map of the United States.
Maplewood Park
8000 12th Avenue, Jenison, 49428
With both a splash pad and lake, water lovers will rejoice. The park also includes a variety of athletic fields and a playground.
Rosewood Park
1899 Rosewood Street, Jenison, 49426
This park is famous for its sledding hill and the large slip ‘n slide event held in the summer. A playground and soccer field are also available, in addition to a splash pad and a super tall play structure!
Kentwood
Playgrounds
Pinewood Park
2000 Wolfboro Dr SE, Kentwood, 49508
The splash pad at Pinewood Park is a huge hit with visitors, as is the large playground area and sports fields.
Veteran’s Memorial Park
331 48th St SE, Kentwood, 49548
Playground features a climbing wall and swings for all ages. The splash pad is perfect for hot summer days.
Lowell
Playgrounds
Fallasburg Park
1124 Fallasburg Rd, Lowell, 49331
This 56 acre park is perfect for playing and picnicking. The park is home to a stream and one of the area’s oldest covered bridges. Fallsburg park goes beyond just offering beautiful scenery and also includes a ball diamond, disc golf, hiking, nature trails, picnicking, playgrounds, and an enclosed shelter house.
Stoney Lakeside Park
1200 Bowes, Lowell, 49331
If your fur baby likes to be included in your family outings, Stoney Lakeside Park is the right fit for your family. The Lowell Dog Park, at Stoney Lakeside Park, is a 31,000 square foot off-leash area, with spots for both small and large dogs.
Rockford
Playgrounds
Glen Park
Glen Park Drive, just west of Highland Drive
Playground equipment and trails at this park will keep your family actively enjoying the outdoors. The tall trees keep this park shady and cool.
Myers Lake Park
7350 Hessler Dr, Rockford, 49341
This park offers a grassy swimming beach, shaded picnic area, good bathroom facilities, and a large playground. And it is free!
Pickerel Lake Park
6001 Ramsdell Road NE, Cannonsburg, 49317
Pickerel Lake Park is a great place for a family to take a nature walk! The lake and surrounding area provide picturesque views and opportunities for fishing. Cross-country skiing is also available in the winter.
Townsend Park
8280 6 Mile Road NE, Rockford, 49341
Townsend Park is a popular park with beautiful footpath bridges and a pretty stream that winds through it. Townsend Park facilities include baseball diamonds, cross-country skiing, fishing, hiking/walking, and a playground.
Walker
Playgrounds
Johnson Park
2600 Wilson Ave SW, Walker, 49534
This huge park includes disc golf course, a historic shelter, a hiking trail through the woods, playgrounds and a winter sledding hill. Fishing options and boat access on the Grand River.
Millennium Park
1415 Maynard Ave. SW, Walker, 49534
One of the nation’s largest urban parks, it is home to a beach and splash pad, boat rental facilities, a playground, and fishing. With trails totaling 18 miles, there are many opportunities for exploration throughout the park.
Wyoming
Playgrounds
Frog Hollow
2050 Metro Court, Wyoming, 49519
This park has a lot to offer in a small area. The playground is filled with equipment for all ages and is universally accessible.
Palmer Park
1275 52nd Street SW, Wyoming, 49509
Great for enjoying the outdoors, this park is home to many trails, letting visitors explore the wetlands and other areas of the park. Kaufman golf course, which is part of Palmer Park, is another bonus. Two large play structures, ball diamonds, fishing, and many opportunities for picnicking are at this park.
Lamar Park
2561 Porter St SW, Wyoming, 49519
This park is home to many special events in the community. It’s attractions include a splashpad, climbing wall and playground equipment. There are also volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, soccer and softball fields, and a baseball field with grandstand.
Pinery Park
2301 DeHoop Ave, Wyoming, 49509
At this park, the enclosed lodge and park area (not shelter and picnic area) are open all year round. A playground, ball fields, tennis courts, basketball courts and a fitness trail keep this park busy.
Zeeland
Playgrounds
Helder Park
3751 104th Ave, Zeeland, 49464
This 159-acre park has something for everyone! Fido is welcome at the dog park (which is open unless the ground is too wet) and the nature lovers will enjoy the northwest portion of the park, which is forested and has a stream. The park also hosts a picnic shelter, playground, two ball fields, and five soccer fields for recreational use.
Huizinga Park
350 Royal Park Drive, Zeeland, 49464
Come visit Timbertown, a large wooden play area, at Huizinga Park. This park also has a large outdoor skate park, fishing, basketball courts, beach volleyball court and ball field.
Zeeland Splash Pad Park
21 South Elm Street, Zeeland, 49464
Have fun right in the heart of Zeeland! The Splash Pad is barrier free and is open to the public Memorial Day – Labor Day.
PLAYGROUND MAP
find Grand Rapids playgrounds near me
