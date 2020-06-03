The Complete List of Splash Pads & Pools Around Grand Rapids – with MAP!

By / June 3, 2020
splash pads near grand rapids, MI

Splash Pads and Water Fun that Will Help You Stay Cool

I love splash pads for the younger crowd. Kiddie pools are fun, too, but these spray parks have their place.

Kids can choose their own level of “getting wet” at a splash pad. Older kids can let dump buckets spill over their heads repeatedly while nervous toddlers can just make wet footprints.

Plus, I don’t have to squeeze into my bathing suit (why does it shrink on me every year?).

We are marking splash pads that have been confirmed to be open for 2020 with
♥ CONFIRMED

Any listing without that notation has not yet been verified for 2020. If you can confirm a listing is open, please email [email protected] Thanks!

When the kids are bigger, we can all go bananas in the pool!

When it’s 95 degrees and the humidity is just as high, I will do whatever it takes to squeeze into that swimsuit (I eventually buy the next size up– gotta face the music here) and plunge into the pool with my kids.

We’ve compiled a list of all the area splash pads, splash parks, kiddie pools, and pools. Whether you’re looking to get wet in Grand Rapids, Holland, or destinations in between, we’ve got you covered.

Indoor Pool Options >>

City of GR
South & West
North & East
Ottawa County
Barry County

CITY SPLASH PADS & POOLS 

City of GR Splash Pads

The City of Grand Rapids has been working hard over the past few years to convert old wading and kiddie pools into modern splash pad and water playgrounds at various parks around town. These splash pads have become staples in local neighborhoods and make visiting a park with one of these water play amenities an added treat.

According to the Parks and Rec Department of Grand Rapids, the pools and splash pads will be open June 6, 2020.
*Note, due to COVID-19, these times are likely to change.

Open 10:00 AM- 9:00 PM daily.

Aberdeen Park Splash Pad
2230 Eastern Ave NE

Alger Park Splash Pad
921 Alger St. SE

Campau Park Splash Pad
50 Antoine Street SW

Cherry Park Splash Pad
725 Cherry Street SE

Fuller Park Splash Pad
300 Fuller Avenue NE

Gerald R. Ford Academic Center Splash Pad
851 Madison SE

Heartside Park Splash Pad
69 Ionia SE

Highland Park Splash Pad
523 Grand Avenue NE

Joe Taylor Park Splash Pad
1030 Bemis SE

Lincoln Park Splash Pad
231 Marion Avenue NW

Mary Waters Park Splash Pad
1042 Lafayette NE

Mulick Park Splash Pad
1632 Sylvan Avenue SE

Roosevelt Park Splash Pad
739 Van Raalte Drive SW

Wilcox Park Splash Pad
100 Youell Avenue SE

City Pools – GR 

Briggs Park Pool
350 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Martin Luther King Park Pool
900 Fuller Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Richmond Park Pool
1101 Richmond St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
This pool is zero entry so it’s perfect for young kids

SPLASH PADS SOUTH & WEST OF GRAND RAPIDS 

Many of the splash pads south and west of Grand Rapids are near playgrounds which makes for even more fun things to do outside. Most of them are free to everyone, but a couple do have a small admission fee.

Pinewood Park
1999 Wolfboro, Kentwood
Open Memorial Day – Labor Day, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Veteran’s Memorial Park
355 48th St, Kentwood
Open Memorial Day – Labor Day, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.
SPECIAL NOTE: The park is currently under construction and the splash pad is not available until it’s finished. A bigger splash pad will be coming!

♥ CONFIRMED Millennium Beach Park & Splash Pad ($)
1415 Maynard Avenue SW, Grand Rapids.
Open the weekend before Memorial Day weekend – Labor Day weekend. Check website for splash pad hours and admission fees.

millennium park splash pad - siemens

Lamar Park
2561 Porter St, Wyoming
Open June 1 through Labor Day, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Oriole Park
1380 42nd St SW, Wyoming
Open June 1 through Labor Day.

Southlawn Park
4125 Jefferson Ave SE, Wyoming
Open June 1 through Labor Day.

Kroc Center Pool & Playground ($)
2500 S. Division Ave, Grand Rapids
Outdoor Splash pad open May 30 through Labor Day weekend during Open Swim hours. Open Swim Times vary daily, so please visit their website for accurate times.

SPLASH PADS NORTH & EAST OF GRAND RAPIDS 

Enjoy a different kind of water play north and west of Grand Rapids.

Frederik Meijer Gardens ($)
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, Grand Rapids
Sunday 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday & Wednesday – Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Tuesday 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Great Lakes water play area and small wading fountain.

Leslie E. Tassell Park Interactive Fountain
2900 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
Open 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM (hours given are for the park, fountain hours may vary).

water play splash pads - meijer gardens water play area

OTTAWA COUNTY SPLASH PADS 

Most of the Ottawa County splash pads have the added bonus of on-site bathrooms. Some also have toddler area separated from the older kid zones.

Allendale Twp. Park & Splash Pad
6676 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale
Features two splash pads: one for toddlers and one for older kids. On-site bathrooms.

♥ CONFIRMED Maplewood Park 
8000 12th Avenue, Jenison, MI
Open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Splash pad is enclosed and has some picnic tables. On-site bathrooms.

City of Hudsonville Splash Pad
Harvey Street, Hudsonville, MI

City of Zeeland Splash Pad Park
21 S Elm St, Zeeland
Open Memorial Day through Labor Day, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM except for Sundays open at 12:00 PM.
Barrier-free with on-site bathrooms.

Downtown Holland Splash Pad
99 East 8th St, Holland
Open 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Please note that we haven’t been able to verify that this splash pad is still operational

♥ CONFIRMED Rosewood Park
1899 Rosewood St, Jenison
Open 10:30 AM – 8:00 PM
(Hours given are for the park, splash pad hours may vary)
Picnic tables nearby. On-site bathrooms.

maplewood park jenison splash pad

Grand Haven Splash Pad
101 N. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven
Open in warmer months weather permitting.

BARRY COUNTY SPLASH PADS 

Spray Plaza
100-150 N Church St, Hastings
On-site bathrooms

PRIVATE POOL MEMBERSHIPS 

Private pools come with the added bonus of access to other amenities whether it’s golf courses or fitness activities.

If your family loves to swim and be active, a membership to a pool may be right for you.

Watermark Country Club ($)
5500 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, 49546
Option to purchase a pool-only membership

Thousand Oaks Golf Club ($)
4100 Thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, 49525
Option to purchase a pool-only membership
Membership includes access to an off-site pool at Watermark, Stonewater or Sunnybrook

Stonewater Country Club ($)
7177 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Caledonia, 49316
Option to purchase a pool-only membership

Sunnybrook Country Club ($)
624 Port Sheldon Street SW, Grandville, 49418
Option to purchase a pool-only membership

Ridgemoor Swim Club ($) 
2435 Inverness Rd SE, Grand Rapids, 49546

Kent Country Club ($) 
1600 College Ave NE Grand Rapids, 49505

MVP Sportsplex – Burton ($) 
4035 Burton St, Grand Rapids, 49546

MVP Athletic Club ($)
115 Crahen Ave NE, Grand Rapids, 49525

MVP Athletic Club – Holland ($) 
650 S Waverly Rd, Holland, 49423

Macatawa Golf Club ($)
4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd., Holland, 49424

Cascade Hills Country Club ($)
3725 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, 49546

Blythefield Country Club ($)
5801 Northland Dr. NE, Belmont, 49306

Egypt Valley Country Club ($)
7333 Knappy St. NE, Ada, 49301

  SPLASH PAD AND KIDDIE POOL MAP 


find splash pads near me

Did we miss any splash pads, pools, water parks or kiddie pools? Let us know below!

63 thoughts on “The Complete List of Splash Pads & Pools Around Grand Rapids – with MAP!”

  5. Elizabeth M

    Hastings has a small one right by the movie theater. There is also a small performance stage there that hosts family entertainment in the summer – not to mention the new amphitheater three blocks over. Bound to be lots of art and musical fun in Hastings this year!

    Reply
  7. Kathy

    Rosewood Park, formally known as Charlie’s dump, in Jenison, has a brand-new splash pad opening this year. A new playground for toddlers as well too!

    Reply
    1. Jayme

      Yes you can! Had my sons first birthday there. Stop in at the township office. I think it cost a little money. I can’t remember.

      Reply
  9. Christine

    Does any one know if mulick parks splash pad is opening this year? I went to take my kids earlier today, and the entrance gate was locked…

    Reply
    1. Angie

      I called them today because it has been locked and the parks and rec department says they are closed until further notice. 🙁

      Reply
  10. Danae

    there is a Splashpad in Grand Haven too! Between the band stands and I believe the ice cream shop is called Temptations.

    Reply
  11. Kathy

    lamar park is nice but the splash psd can be a little slippery for little ones. I would suggest water shoes for young kids at that park. Pinewood Park in Zkentwood is small but not slippery. Both parks hav nice play areas

    Reply
  22. Laura's Last Ditch--Vintage Kitchenwares

    News from the city of GR is that the Alger Middle School splash pad is open from 11-7.

    Reply
  23. Pam

    The Maplewood Splashpad is open from 11am-8pm. It is really nice and has a nice playground, too. There is a limited number of shaded tables, but there is space in the grass for umbrellas if you bring your own. Also worth noting, there is one of the huge cell phone towers right in the lot to the park. There are some strong arguments that argue being in close proximity to them isn’t safe and arguments that it is fine…either way, just nice to know it’s there if that’s something you don’t want your kiddos (and yourself) around.

    Reply

    1. Melody V
      Melody V

      I just updated the post for 2013. There were a few minor changes for the GR open hours, but other than that, most of the info looks to have stayed the same. Let us know if you come across something that has changed. Thanks!

      Reply
    1. Melody

      It’s pretty early in the year- most open closer to June. We will let you know if we come across any that are already open.

      Reply

  29. Amanda

    I’m looking for an outdoor pool to join this summer. Any ideas for the SE Grand Rapids area? I’m willing to drive to get to a good pool. I’m just not sure what is available. Thanks!

    Reply
  30. Mark Amenta

    I don’t know if Holland is too far from GR to list here, but there’s been a splash pad for years now right in downtown Holland on 8th Street next to the 99 East 8th Street building.

    Reply
  31. Lori

    Southlawn Park on Bellevue & Jefferson SW (near South Godwin Elementary School) also has a splashpad, playground & covered picnic shelter. There are also benches that surround the play area.

    Reply
  32. Kerri

    Is the Garfield Park Wading pool even functional? I have checked several times last year when they said that it was open and it was not.

    Reply
  33. Jennie

    Pinewood park in Kentwood has a new splash pad with benches around it and a covered picnic area very close. Plus there is a large playground area.

    Also, Lamar Park in Wyoming has close-by covered areas with benches near their splash pad.

    Reply
  34. McKenzie

    Kentwood activities center on 48th st (between Eastern and Division) has a large park, volleyball/ sandpit and a splash pad! I see the city was redoing the parking lot, and updating…so we were going to check it out today!

    Reply
  35. Holly

    There is also a splash pad in Allendale at the park behind the fire station (on Lake MI dr and 68th) as well as one in downtown Holland, right next to the shopping district. Sorry I don’t know the name of the street for the one in Holland.

    Reply
    1. Trish

      The one here in Allendale is pretty small, but perfect for a low-key day. It is located in the Allendale Township Park (corner of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 68th), and there is playground equipment as well. There are NOT a lot of picnic tables, but if you bring a blanket, there’s plenty of grass. It was finished Summer of 2012, so it’s in pretty good shape! I believe last year the water came on about 10 am.

      Reply

  37. Tamara Abboud

    Thanks Lindsay and Georgine!! We will check it out! I always like to check out new places, but with the pregnancy I want to be more cautious of where I can go so mommy can rest a bit ;).

    Reply
  39. Georgine

    Tamara, I don’t think i see it on the list, but wilcox park wading pool is great for this. It is a GR Rec site and is near east town, st thomas school and aquinas. check to see if they will be opening this year. spots with shade and sun and playground too

    Reply
  40. Tamara Abboud

    Question … which splash park is the best for letting my active kids 2 and 4yo get wet why I put my feet up (I need to take it easy rest of June and July) … I’m 8 mos pregnant (due in July) and want a carefree environment … just splash, no pool (since it’s just me when hubby at work during day)? I have been to Meijers Gardens and I do like it, but any other ideas without all the walking? I do like going to Fallasburg Creek/park and Townsend park lots too … “natural” splash parks, teehee!

    Reply
    1. Lindsay W

      Tassell park in Cascade is basically just a flat fountain with “jumping” water (as my 3 year old says). There are benches and shady grassy areas where you can sit. It’s not very big it kept a 3, 4 and 6 year old occupied for almost 2 hours last week!

      Reply

