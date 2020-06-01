Can you Smell That? Grand Rapids Food Trucks are Popping up Everywhere!
If you haven’t bought food from a food truck yet, you should definitely put it on your family’s Summer To-Do List!
Nowadays it’s fairly simple to hunt down a local food truck, but don’t worry, I did a little research for y’all and did my best to find the tastiest! All in the name of research…
Food trucks are just another way that we’re going to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible this summer. Grab-and-go is the name of the game now that social distancing is a thing.
These guys pop up all over West Michigan so check out this list to find food trucks near you!
Even Picky Kids Dig Grand Rapids Food Trucks
Sure, adults love a good food truck, but what about bringing your family along if you have picky kids?
Good news – you can still bring picky eaters to a food truck.
We’ve included family-friendly options for various menus to help you out. If you have a picky kid like me who only eats chicken nuggets, French fries, and mac & cheese, you’ll appreciate the following list.
Do you know of other food trucks in Grand Rapids, especially family-friendly options? We’d love to hear from you in the comments section.
PIZZA & BURGERS
Patty Matters Food Truck
Intel: Patty Matters Food Truck serves up the best burger in Grand Rapids according to many. That’s because their gourmet mobile food kitchen offers a variety of burger types with customized toppings.
To preorder, you can order online https://
Pizza Parliament Food Truck
Intel: Pizza Parliament Food Truck serves hand-tossed personal pizzas on a fresh homemade crust.
Menu item names follow a political theme – for example, you could order Obama’s Birth Certificate or a Straight Ticket pizza.
SPECIALTY FOOD TRUCKS
Fire & Rice Paella Food Truck
Intel: Paella is a rice dish meant for sharing with roots dating back to the 1500s. They create a dish with meat or seafood or a combo – along with rice and saffron imported from Spain.
They are often found at the Fulton Street Farmers Market on Saturdays.
The Everyday Chef and Wife Food Truck
Intel: Local. Organic. Handmade.
Their cute mobile kitchen brings the freshest meals possible right to you! They also offer in-home meal delivery and catering.
TACOS & CO
Sleeping Bear Burritos Food Truck
Intel: specialize in Gourmet Burritos which are crafted with handmade flour tortillas utilizing locally sourced ingredients. We also provide Burrito Bowls to cater to gluten-free offerings. Sleeping Bear Burritos also caters to Vegetarians and Vegans as well for we offer Soyrizo, Shrimp, and non-dairy sour cream.
BBQ FOOD TRUCKS
Porkfast Slim’s BBQ
Intel: This is what good BBQ is supposed to taste like! Their low and slow Central Texas Style process brings BBQ to life. Food truck and catering.
Die-hard BBQ fan? Try the Bacon Explosion – 2lbs of bacon and 2lbs of homemade Italian sausage smoked in the shape of a football with PorkFat Slim’s sauce caramelized on top. It’s is to die for!
Pig Out on the Fly
Intel: Creating incredible barbeque for their customers!
They do a lot of weddings and special events, so if you like their food, bring ’em out for your special occasion.
DESSERT & COFFEE TRUCKS
Olly’s Doughrunts
Intel: Makin’ sweet and savory mini doughnuts!
Their donuts are made fresh and on location. Watch your donuts being made and choose from a wide variety of flavors.
Crepes By The Lakes
Intel: West Michigan’s only mobile creperie. It’s French for “pancake.”
Breakfast crepes, savory crepes, and sweet crepes, too. Healthy, fast, local & organic ingredients. They bring a twist to this traditional Parisian street food.
River City Cupcake
Intel: Freshly prepared Coffees, Teas, and Pastries.
Fans rave about the bear claws, croissants, and espresso as well as the chicken chili and cornbread.
FROZEN TREAT TRUCKS
BumbleBee Ice Cream Truck
Intel: Nostalgic ice cream treats.
Find the truck out and about around Grand Rapids or book an ice cream cart to come to you.
Ananda Ice
Intel: Soft shaved ices (tons of flavors to choose from – this is NOT a snow cone!) and hand-rolled ice cream.
Shaved ice flavors have no artificial colors or flavors.
Underground Cookie Club
Intel: Epic, colorful ice cream sandwiches that wow ice cream lovers of all ages.
Perusing their menu of wild combinations is a treat in itself.
Food Truck Schedule
Hungry yet? Here’s when and where you can find food trucks around town.
Please note that these events can change this summer, so check with any venue before heading out.
FRIDAYS
Food Truck Fridays
Riverside Park: 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Fridays, June 5 – Sep 4 from 5 – 9 pm
Food Truck Fridays is back for its 4th amazing year. Setting up at Riverside Park almost every Friday through the summer from 5p-9p. Bringing you some of the best food trucks around both local and some visiting.
May
Food Truck Drive Thru
1535 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
May 29, 2020 from 5 – 9 pm
Support your local small businesses and get your food truck fix safely with our drive up style event. Grab ‘n Go! B.D.’s BBQ & Kona Ice
Take-Out Saturday! – Caledonia (Cherry Valley Gardens)
6900 N M-37 Hwy, Middleville, MI
May 30, 2020 from 11 am – 3 pm
Pizza Parliament & Ice Box Brand. Order online at pizzaparliament.com, select a pickup time and date(5/30), and our system will automatically send you a text when your order is ready!
June
Eastern Floral Block Party
2836 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI.
June 6 from 11:30 am – 3 pm
A safe & socially distanced afternoon of outdoor shopping, food trucks and refreshments, a succulent bar, and a fresh floral market. Tents will be spaced in a way that allows for customers to have an enjoyable yet safe shopping experience.
SEPTEMBER
Kentwood Food Truck Festival
4950 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 4950
Sept 12, 2020 from 11 am – 8 pm
Kentwood Food Truck Festival is back again for another year with over 30 food trucks, a beer tent, and live music throughout the day! What’s not to love about this event!!
1 thought on “13 Hottest Grand Rapids Food Trucks & Food Truck Schedule”
Don’t forget Doughrunts…mini donuts like s’mores, cookies and cream, maple bacon. Kids love them.