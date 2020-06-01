13 Hottest Grand Rapids Food Trucks & Food Truck Schedule

By / June 1, 2020
Can you Smell That? Grand Rapids Food Trucks are Popping up Everywhere!

If you haven’t bought food from a food truck yet, you should definitely put it on your family’s Summer To-Do List!

Nowadays it’s fairly simple to hunt down a local food truck, but don’t worry, I did a little research for y’all and did my best to find the tastiest!  All in the name of research…

Food trucks are just another way that we’re going to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible this summer. Grab-and-go is the name of the game now that social distancing is a thing.

These guys pop up all over West Michigan so check out this list to find food trucks near you!

Even Picky Kids Dig Grand Rapids Food Trucks

Sure, adults love a good food truck, but what about bringing your family along if you have picky kids?

Good news – you can still bring picky eaters to a food truck.

We’ve included family-friendly options for various menus to help you out. If you have a picky kid like me who only eats chicken nuggets, French fries, and mac & cheese, you’ll appreciate the following list.

Do you know of other food trucks in Grand Rapids, especially family-friendly options? We’d love to hear from you in the comments section.

PIZZA & BURGERS 

Patty Matters Food Truck

Intel: Patty Matters Food Truck serves up the best burger in Grand Rapids according to many. That’s because their gourmet mobile food kitchen offers a variety of burger types with customized toppings.

To preorder, you can order online https://order.shopkeep.com/pattymatters or call in orders at 616-446-5210

Must-Try: The Brewster, Senorita Cha Cha, The Wrappin Crab
Kid Fare: Simple Slider & Fries
Schedule | Website | Facebook

patty matters food truck grand rapids food truck

Pizza Parliament Food Truck

Intel: Pizza Parliament Food Truck serves hand-tossed personal pizzas on a fresh homemade crust.

Menu item names follow a political theme – for example, you could order Obama’s Birth Certificate or a Straight Ticket pizza.

Must-Try: Any pizza, cheese bread, cinnamon sticks
Kid Fare: cheese bread
Schedule | Website | Facebook

pizza parliament food truck

SPECIALTY FOOD TRUCKS 

Fire & Rice Paella Food Truck

Intel: Paella is a rice dish meant for sharing with roots dating back to the 1500s. They create a dish with meat or seafood or a combo – along with rice and saffron imported from Spain.

They are often found at the Fulton Street Farmers Market on Saturdays.

Must-Try: Chicken & Sausage Paella, Vegan Paella
Kid Fare: Chicken & Sausage Paella, Vegan Paella
Schedule | Website |  Facebook

The Everyday Chef and Wife Food Truck

Intel: Local. Organic. Handmade.

Their cute mobile kitchen brings the freshest meals possible right to you! They also offer in-home meal delivery and catering.

Must-Try: Banh Mi Sandwich, Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich, G&T Turkey Leg
Kid Fare: Turkey Leg, Fries, Edible Cookie Dough
Schedule | Website | Facebook

The Everyday Chef and Wife Food Truck

TACOS & CO 

Sleeping Bear Burritos Food Truck

Intel: specialize in Gourmet Burritos which are crafted with handmade flour tortillas utilizing locally sourced ingredients. We also provide Burrito Bowls to cater to gluten-free offerings. Sleeping Bear Burritos also caters to Vegetarians and Vegans as well for we offer Soyrizo, Shrimp, and non-dairy sour cream.

Must-Try: Big Island Burrito with sweet pork & rice, Creole Burrito
Kid Fare: Rice Bowl with Chicken
Schedule | Website | Facebook

sleeping bear burrito food truck grand rapids

BBQ FOOD TRUCKS

Porkfast Slim’s BBQ

Intel: This is what good BBQ is supposed to taste like! Their low and slow Central Texas Style process brings BBQ to life. Food truck and catering.

Die-hard BBQ fan? Try the Bacon Explosion – 2lbs of bacon and 2lbs of homemade Italian sausage smoked in the shape of a football with PorkFat Slim’s sauce caramelized on top. It’s is to die for!

Must-Try: Brisket, Pulled Pork, Meat Sampler
Kid Fare: Macaroni & Cheese
Schedule | Website | Facebook

PorkFat Slim's food truck grand rapids

Pig Out on the Fly

Intel: Creating incredible barbeque for their customers!

They do a lot of weddings and special events, so if you like their food, bring ’em out for your special occasion.

Must-Try: Mootine Fries, Pork Baby Back Ribs, Smoked Sausage
Kid Fare: Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole, Fresh baked cookies
Schedule | Website | Facebook

pig out on the fly food truck grand rapids

DESSERT & COFFEE TRUCKS

Olly’s Doughrunts

Intel: Makin’ sweet and savory mini doughnuts!

Their donuts are made fresh and on location. Watch your donuts being made and choose from a wide variety of flavors.

Must-Try: Maple Bacon, S’mores, Cinnamon Roll
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

donut food truck grand rapids

Crepes By The Lakes

Intel: West Michigan’s only mobile creperie. It’s French for “pancake.”

Breakfast crepes, savory crepes, and sweet crepes, too. Healthy, fast, local & organic ingredients. They bring a twist to this traditional Parisian street food.

Must-Try: Ham Jam, Cubano, Nutella Strawberry Crepes
Kid Fare: Dessert crepes
Schedule | Website | Facebook

crepes by the lake food truck grand rapids

River City Cupcake

Intel: Freshly prepared Coffees, Teas, and Pastries.

Fans rave about the bear claws, croissants, and espresso as well as the chicken chili and cornbread.

Must-Try: Iced Mocha, Cheese Danish
Kid Fare: Cinnamon Roll, Butter Cake Cupcake
ScheduleWebsite | Facebook

FROZEN TREAT TRUCKS

BumbleBee Ice Cream Truck

Intel:  Nostalgic ice cream treats.

Find the truck out and about around Grand Rapids or book an ice cream cart to come to you.

Must-Try: Rainbow popsicles, chocolate-dipped ice cream pops
Kid Fare: All of it!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

bumblebee ice cream truck grand rapids

Ananda Ice

Intel: Soft shaved ices (tons of flavors to choose from – this is NOT a snow cone!) and hand-rolled ice cream.

Shaved ice flavors have no artificial colors or flavors.

Must-Try: Shaved Ice, Mango Rolled Ice Cream
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

ananda ice food truck grand rapids

Underground Cookie Club

Intel: Epic, colorful ice cream sandwiches that wow ice cream lovers of all ages.

Perusing their menu of wild combinations is a treat in itself.

Must-Try: Chubby Unicorn
Kid Fare: Everything!
Schedule | Website | Facebook

Food Truck Schedule

Hungry yet? Here’s when and where you can find food trucks around town.

Please note that these events can change this summer, so check with any venue before heading out.

  FRIDAYS   
Food Truck Fridays
Riverside Park: 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Fridays, June 5 – Sep 4 from 5 – 9 pm
Food Truck Fridays is back for its 4th amazing year. Setting up at Riverside Park almost every Friday through the summer from 5p-9p. Bringing you some of the best food trucks around both local and some visiting.

  May   
Food Truck Drive Thru
1535 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
May 29, 2020 from 5 – 9 pm
Support your local small businesses and get your food truck fix safely with our drive up style event. Grab ‘n Go! B.D.’s BBQ & Kona Ice

Take-Out Saturday! – Caledonia (Cherry Valley Gardens)
6900 N M-37 Hwy, Middleville, MI
May 30, 2020 from 11 am – 3 pm
Pizza Parliament & Ice Box Brand. Order online at pizzaparliament.com, select a pickup time and date(5/30), and our system will automatically send you a text when your order is ready!

  June 
Eastern Floral Block Party
2836 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI.
June 6 from 11:30 am – 3 pm
A safe & socially distanced afternoon of outdoor shopping, food trucks and refreshments, a succulent bar, and a fresh floral market. Tents will be spaced in a way that allows for customers to have an enjoyable yet safe shopping experience.

  SEPTEMBER   
Kentwood Food Truck Festival
4950 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 4950
Sept 12, 2020 from 11 am – 8 pm
Kentwood Food Truck Festival is back again for another year with over 30 food trucks, a beer tent, and live music throughout the day! What’s not to love about this event!!

