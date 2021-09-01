31 Unforgettable Things to Do in Holland, Muskegon, Zeeland and Grand Haven

The Lakeshore is the Perfect Beach Life for Michiganders
The Lakeshore.
An idyllic place that brings lazy beach days and exhilarating boat rides to mind.
And while lake play is probably the pinnacle of fun for Michiganders, West Michigan lakeshore communities are bursting with spots for indoor and outdoor fun, year-round.
Lakeshore residents are kind of the envy of Grand Rapids. They have easy access to big-city amenities, but are even closer to the pride of West Michigan: Lake Michigan.
And Lake Michigan isn’t just any old lake. This turquoise beauty has the best sunsets east of California and endless sandy beaches.
Sound too good to be true? It kind of is – if you don’t like snow. Because along with the unbelievable beauty and enjoyment of Lake Michigan comes with it unbelievable amounts of snow in the winter.
It’s called Lake Effect snow and it’s not a joke. Many Lakeshore residents have AWD vehicles or get snow tires each winter.
Lakeshore City Highlights
The Lakeshore area is a big draw for families. Read on to see which town speaks to you the most.
Holland, Michigan
Population: 33,327
School Districts:
Known for:
Why People Love to Live Here:
You get Lake Michigan life and city amenities in one. Residents can enjoy miles of beautiful Lake Macatawa, which empties into Lake Michigan.
You Should Know:
As you can guess from the name, Holland has Dutch heritage, and they’re proud of it!
In addition to their annual world-renowned Tulip Time Festival, visitors and residents alike enjoy Windmill Island gardens, as well as Nelis’ Dutch Village, an amusement center celebrating everything Dutch. They’ve also got a fun connection to The Wizard of Oz.
Grand Haven, Michigan
Population: 11,064
School Districts:
Known for:
Why people love to live here:
Grand Haven is THE beach town of Lake Michigan. If you are a beach bum at heart, this is where you need to live in Michgan. It’s bordered on the north by the Grand River as it meanders to Lake Michigan, offering lots of waterfront experiences and views. Residents and visitors alike can’t get enough of Grand Haven’s sandy shores, ice cream shops, and its two lighthouses. Historically, visitors can walk the catwalk on the pier to see them up close.
You should know:
Being a beach town, expect lots of visitors in the summer. Between the massive Coast Guard Festival, Kite Festival and Musical Fountain, Grand Haven gets a lot of love from tourists.
Muskegon, Michigan
Population: 37,287
School Districts:
Known for:
Why people love to live here:
Muskegon is for lake lovers who need equal proximity to “Up North” and the big city of Grand Rapids. Bordered by Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan, Muskegon life is all about the water, outdoors and adventure. There are several beautiful beach front parks, including iconic Hoffmaster State Park. Residents looking for bigger thrills head to Michigan’s Adventure, the state’s largest amusement park (and water park!).
You should know:
Muskegon is changing from a sleeper town to a hot spot for families. As housing prices climb in the Grand Rapids metro area, Muskegon is an affordable option (for now).
Zeeland, Michigan
Population: 5,564
School District:
Known for:
- Annual Zeelmania Festival
- The Critter Barn
- Downtown barrier-free Splash Pad
Why people love to live here:
It’s the small town everyone dreams of. You have the small town charm and friendliness, with a highly rated public school system. And your sister city, Holland, with loads of amenities, is right next door.
You should know:
Get ready to Feel the Zeel! Zeeland has an active city office, creating lots of community engagement. Residents are loyal to their local, small businesses. Proximity to Holland, Grand Rapids and Lake Michigan make this a popular spot for families.
Things to do in Holland, Muskegon, Zeeland and Grand Haven
Whether you come for the day, a week of vacation, or call these places home, here are 29 fine ways to make memories with your kids.
Explore the Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
Enjoy the outdoors in all seasons at the Outdoor Discovery Center– it’s open 365 days a year! With hiking trails, a nature preserve, visitor center, live birds of prey, a wildlife enclosure, Imagination Forest, Fillmore Discovery Park and more, there’s always something new to explore.
And don’t forget to check the schedule for community programs and special events!
Ride the Coasters at Michigan’s Adventure
1198 W Riley-Thompson Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445
The largest amusement park in the state, Michigan’s Adventure is two parks in one – rollercoasters and water park. Live close enough and you can get season passes for year round thrills.
Find the Free Family Fun at Zeelmania
Zeeland, MI
Every summer you can head to Zeelmania! The kids will enjoy new activities and themes each week- all for free!
Cool Off at the Zeeland Splash Pad Park
21 S. Elm St, Zeeland, MI, 49464
Have fun and cool off at the Zeeland Splash Pad! It is open Memorial Day through Labor Day, is barrier free, has public restrooms and water features for all ages!
Feed Animals at The Critter Barn
9275 Adams St, Zeeland, MI, 49464
There’s always lots to do at the Critter Barn! Learn about and interact with rabbits, sheep, goats, hogs, cows, pot-bellied pigs and more! You can even bring a picnic lunch and enjoy eating at the tables near the front pasture.
Tour the USS Silversides Submarine
1346 Bluff St, Muskegon, MI, 49441
The kids will be fascinated as they tour the USS Silversides, a World War 2 submarine.
Maybe they will even want to spend the night aboard! And be sure to come back in the summer as well to enjoy “Movies on Deck.”
Swim at Holland Community Aquatic Center
550 Maple Ave, Holland, MI, 49423
They have a 150 foot water slide, water playground, diving boards, floating obstacle course, water basketball, swimming pool, zip line, vortex pool, water cannons, spa, therapy pool and fully equipped fitness room…
With all that the Holland Aquatic Center has to offer, your kids will never want to leave!
Experience Tulip Time
Holland, MI
You do not want to miss this annual world-renowned tradition in Holland!
Tulip Time is full of parades, shows, trolley rides, dutch dancers, special events, and of course- tulips!
Enjoy the Show at the Grand Haven Musical Fountain
101 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
The kids will love the synchronized water and light shows at the Musical Fountain!
Each 25-minute show features a variety of well-known music and plays daily at dusk from Memorial Day through Labor Day as well as Fridays and Saturdays in May and September.
Get Ice Cream at Captain Sundae
3 locations between Holland & Zeeland
Captain Sundae is ice cream + local hangout in one. Enjoy the pirate themed mini golf course at the Holland North location and be sure to try the Tommy Turtle Sundae.
Cheer on the Muskegon Lumberjacks
470 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
Grab some tickets and head to L.C. Walker Arena for a Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey game! Your family will have a blast!
Attend Kids Day at the Coast Guard Festival
Grand Haven, MI
Check out Kids Day at the Coast Guard Festival for games, displays, storytelling, face painting and arts and crafts.
And then stick around- because there’s more fun to be had! Parades, fireworks, ship tours, boat races and even a carnival!
Learn to Klompen Dance at Nelis’ Dutch Village
12350 James St, Holland, MI 49424
Take a step back in time to discover the Old Country at Nelis’ Dutch Village. Watch the Dutch dancers and see cheese, candles and wooden shoes being made.
Visit the petting zoo, the Old Schoolhouse and the Tulip Farm exhibit. All presentations, demonstrations, petting zoo and rides are included with your admission!
See the Stars at Carr-Fles Planetarium
221 South Quarterline Rd, Muskegon, MI 49442
Looking for fun, educational and FREE?
Located on Muskegon Community College campus, Carr-Fles Planetarium offers state-of-the-art digital projection, sound and lighting systems, modern theater seating, a new domed ceiling and FREE themed planetarium shows every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 PM.
Get Outdoors at DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
Get the kids outdoors and let them explore this 18 acre nature preserve. Burn off some energy and then educate yourself with informative and hands-on displays and live animal exhibits.
And if the kids love it, they can always come back for the Naturalist Classes for preschoolers, summer nature classes or even have their birthday party there!
Let Loose at the Accessible Imagination Station
Mulligan Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Introduce your kids to the coolest playground ever! Imagination Station is 10,000 square feet of playground fun that will keep them busy for hours!
It was just rebuilt in the fall of 2018 and it’s playground perfection. It offers lots of features that reflect the Grand Haven area and it’s much more accessible for people with special needs.
Get Your Michigan History Fix at the Lakeshore Museum
430 W. Clay Ave, Musekgon, MI 49440
Lakeshore Museum exhibits trace over 400 million years of Michigan history in the making, explore animal food webs, and encourage children to participate in hands-on activities in the Science Center and Body Works.
The museum is open year-round and admission is free!
Oooh and Aaah at the Grand Haven Kite Festival
Grand Haven, MI
World-famous stunt kite fliers perform to music on the center flying field while kites larger than a school bus hover above. Don’t forget to bring your own kite to fly on the open flying field.
The Kite Festival is cancelled for 2021 but they look forward to returning in 2022.
Ski for Free at Mulligan’s Hollow
600 Y Dr, Grand Haven, MI, 49417
If your family likes to ski, head to Mulligan’s Hollow– all parents ski free with a kid’s ticket!
They host fun events throughout the winter (Glow Ski Night anyone?), so be sure to check their upcoming events calendar.
Learn & Explore at Hemlock Crossing
8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI, 49460
Hemlock Crossing has so much to offer! Go for a walk on the trails, snowshoe in the winter, explore the bird watching area, read nature books inside a tent and check out all the fun activities in the kids area.
And then come on back to take one of the free classes they offer or attend a summer day camp!
Adventure at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
462 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI, 49445
It’s THE place for winter sports recreation. Boasting an ice skating rink through the woods, an 850′ luge track (one of only 4 luge tracks in the nation), night cross country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding, people travel far to come to this unique sports complex.
Summer more your style? Head on over for zip line and archery, or ride the luge – on wheels!
Plan a Beach Day at Tunnel Park
66 N Lakeshore Dr, Holland, MI 49424
If you are near the lakeshore… you must head to the beach, of course! There are lots of great options for fabulous beaches in the area, but Tunnel Park is one of our reader favorites.
It has a swimming beach, great playground, bathrooms, dunes to climb, volleyball courts and a picnic area with shelters, tables and grills!
Pick Strawberries at Visser Farms
10791 Blair Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
Visser Farms offers u-pick strawberries, flowers, honey and tons of in-season vegetables.
If you’re around in June, check out their Strawberry Extravaganza with strawberry picking, hot dogs, face painting and hay rides!
Other farms and orchards in your area:
Cranes Orchard
Bowerman Blueberry Farms
Settle in for Story Time at the Library
10791 Blair Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
Come for story time, play and learn in the kids area and then check out some books to continue the fun at home! Check out these locations near you:
Howard Miller Public Library: 14 South Church Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
Herrick District Library: 300 S. River, Holland, MI 49423 and 155 Riley St., Holland, MI 49424
Loutit District Library: 407 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Muskegon Area District Libraries
Hike Rosy Mound
13925 Lakeshore Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417
This is a great hike that winds through the woods, up several hundred stairs, over some picturesque dunes, and ends at the lake front!
The beach is a public beach, so pack those towels and feel free to cool off when you reach the lake.
Perfect for older kids or babies you can wear in a carrier; you may end up carrying a 3 or 4 year old for part of this hike. Parking is free during the off season (Labor Day through Memorial Day) but otherwise it’s $8.00.
Tour a Chocolate Factory
219 N 7th Street, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Chocolates by Grimaldi in Grand Haven offers factory tours so you can have your very own I Love Lucy moment! Tours must be scheduled in advance and are affordable, family fun at just $4 per person.
Free Family Fun at Holland Playland
446 W 40th St, Holland, MI 49423
Holland Playland is located inside Central Wesleyan Church and it’s serious fun for kids of all ages. Your kids can run, slide, and play the day away. Playland is primarily volunteer run–which means it’s totally FREE to go and play whenever you’d like!
Loop Around Ottawa Sands in Ferrysburg
18153 N Shore Dr, Spring Lake, MI 49456
Ottawa Sands is the newest Ottawa County Park and it’s a real treat!
It’s a simple, sandy path the winds around an inland lake. Both times I’ve visited I’ve spotted a Bald Eagle–so fun! Despite the sand, it’s not too far of a loop (and easy to follow)–perfect for little legs. Dogs are welcome!
Treasure Hunt at Pirate’s Landing Mini Golf
365 Douglas Avenue, Holland, Michigan 49424
An offshoot of Captain Sundae’s north Holland location, visitors can try to find Captain Burke’s stolen treasure.
Take the Lake Michigan Ferry to Milwaukee
1918 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441
The Lake Express ferry transports visitors between Milwaukee and Muskegon, making your trip to Wisconsin just 2 1/2 hours long. It’s a great way to experience the grandeur of Lake Michigan and makes Milwaukee a very easy getaway.
Stock Up on Fresh Produce at the Holland Farmer’s Market
150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Every Wednesday from 9:30 – 11:30, enjoy a fun educational activity for kids at the Holland Farmers Market.
Then grab some lunch at the Food Court and explore the rest of the Market, where you will find a huge variety of fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, cheese, herbs and spices, eggs, meats and more!
6 thoughts on “31 Unforgettable Things to Do in Holland, Muskegon, Zeeland and Grand Haven”
