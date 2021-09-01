31 Unforgettable Things to Do in Holland, Muskegon, Zeeland and Grand Haven

The Lakeshore is the Perfect Beach Life for Michiganders

The Lakeshore.

An idyllic place that brings lazy beach days and exhilarating boat rides to mind.

And while lake play is probably the pinnacle of fun for Michiganders, West Michigan lakeshore communities are bursting with spots for indoor and outdoor fun, year-round.

Lakeshore residents are kind of the envy of Grand Rapids. They have easy access to big-city amenities, but are even closer to the pride of West Michigan: Lake Michigan.

And Lake Michigan isn’t just any old lake. This turquoise beauty has the best sunsets east of California and endless sandy beaches.

Sound too good to be true? It kind of is – if you don’t like snow. Because along with the unbelievable beauty and enjoyment of Lake Michigan comes with it unbelievable amounts of snow in the winter.

It’s called Lake Effect snow and it’s not a joke. Many Lakeshore residents have AWD vehicles or get snow tires each winter.