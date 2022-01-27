11 Reasons Nearly Every Kid You Know Takes Swim Lessons at Goldfish Swim School

Goldfish Turned my Kids Into Confident Swimmers in No Time
You could say we are a Goldfish family. We’ve had three kids learn to swim there and now have two adult daughters who are Goldfish instructors.
My young swimmers, one of whom was pretty terrified at his first lesson, went from not being able to swim at all to learning how to swim like… well, a fish. My kids became strong swimmers right before my eyes in a rather short amount of time.
Each swimmer is unique, and Goldfish’s incredible systems make sure each child has a great experience learning to swim.
Once you walk into the Goldfish facilities, you will see that this is a very kid-focused place, designed to make your child familiar and comfortable with being there.
Lessons, schedules, and procedures run like a well-oiled machine. Even when there is a wrench thrown in the works like, say a kid gets sick in or around the pool, the entire staff springs into action to return everything to normal as quickly as possible.
Read on to find more reasons why West Michigan parents (not just me!) are raving about Goldfish Swim School.
11 Reasons Kids & Parents Love Goldfish Swim School
Goldfish Staff are Always the Best of the Best
They’ve dealt with it all–from those who jump right in to those who cry at the water’s edge. In all the years we’ve attended lessons at Goldfish, we never encountered a staff member who didn’t exude positivity.
From the staff behind the front desk to every teacher we’ve had, we were met with kind, pleasant, enthusiastic people who made us feel our children were important to them.
In spite of the large number of students that come through Goldfish each day, my children's names and swimming skills were always remembered week to week. I think that is pretty amazing.
Kids Love the 90 Degree Pool
If you’re trying to teach reluctant kids how to swim, freezing cold pool water will certainly not help.
The balmy water at Goldfish Swim School helps soothe and comfort little ones as they learn. This is especially wonderful in the colder months!
Small Class Sizes Means More Individualized Instruction
The instructor/student ratio never goes beyond 1:4. That means your child will always be in a class with no more than four kids total, and will get more time in the water with the instructor.
There are Kid-Friendly Tools Everywhere
To help kids love being in the water, Goldfish has an arsenal of ways to make swimming lessons fun.
These include toys, “islands” (platforms set up in the pool so kids can feel safe being away from the wall), floating boat rides, animal-shaped boards, goggles, and colorful ribbons to celebrate special accomplishments.
Kids can Take Year-Round Lessons
Goldfish offers perpetual lessons, meaning that lessons are offered year-round, without set sessions, so you can start and stop at any time.
Lessons year-round also means a greater degree of consistency, which is proven to help kids learn to swim more quickly, and your child can also seamlessly move up to a new level without waiting for a new session.
It is so exciting when your kid gets the thumbs-up to move to the next level.
Lessons are Offered Throughout the Day
In addition to being year-round, lessons are offered almost any time of the day, seven days a week.
If there isn’t a time that works for you, the school is also willing to work with you on setting up a time that does. All this availability also makes rescheduling or changing a lesson time super easy.
Parents can Stay Poolside Instead of Hopping In
Parents don’t have to go into the pool with kids who are older than two years old. This greatly reduces the post-lesson hassle in the changing room.
Free Family Swim Times if you Take Lessons
Enrolling in classes means you are automatically given membership, which means weekday family swim times are free for you and your family!
Goldfish Swim in GR is Female Owned
This beautiful, clean facility is locally owned by Sarah Alberts of Cascade. As a mom, she understands kids and how to get them excited about swimming.
She also understands what parents need. There’s an air conditioned viewing gallery where parents can relax or socialize while their kids are in lessons. You’ll also find a Snack Shack for after-swim cravings, coffee, and all kinds of swimming gear available for purchase at the Treasure Island Pro Shop.
Sarah understands the GR community and makes sure Goldfish offers everything a swim family could need.
Safe Water is Gentle on Sensitive Skin
For parents worried about the effects of chlorine on sensitive children’s skin, you won’t have this problem at Goldfish Swim School.
They only use pure chlorine with a chlor-tec system, which breaks down water softener salt into chlorine ions. This allows their pools to stay clean without using the harsh industrial additives most other pools use.
In addition, the chlorine is made on-site at the facility–so you can rest assured that it is as safe as possible for your little one!
Goldfish Gets Results!
When you enroll your kids at Goldfish Swim School, they will learn how to swim.
Not only that, they will be taught safety skills in at least one lesson per month to help them avoid dangerous situations and what to do if they ever fall into the water unintentionally.
Having kids who can swim and know water safety is a huge relief and an important thing to check off on your parenting to-do list.
With so many awesome reasons, it’s no wonder that parents and children both love Goldfish Swim School. Call (616) 275-3086 today to set up your first lesson!