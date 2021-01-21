Airplanes Take Their Panels Off So You Can Look Inside – At the Air Zoo in February

The Air Zoo Debuts Panels Off for February!

Join the Air Zoo for Panels Off!

It’s a month-long event that will give you a new and unique perspective of the Air Zoo’s aircraft.

Cowlings and panels will be removed from several iconic aircraft to showcase the internal workings and systems of the aircraft.

See the inside of the Texan T-6.

Check out what the Air Zoo’s new F-117 Nighthawk looks like with out her leading edges and view the bomb bay door art.

Air Zoo

6151 Portage Rd, Portage, MI 49002

Panels Off Highlights

FEBRUARY 1-28, 2021 Highlights: Cowlings and panels removed from several iconic aircraft

Learn about mechanics and features

Included with Admission MORE INFO

Panels Off Details

Ever wondered what makes that aircraft fly or what the inside of an ammunition bay looks like?

Maybe you are a mechanical engineer at heart or an enthusiast and just want to know what is under the aircrafts beautiful panels, doors and cowlings.

Looking under the panels at the Air Zoo in Kalamazoo, MI

Join the Air Zoo in February for the first ever Panels Off Month!

Included with admission, and free to Air Zoo Members, this month-long event is sure to give you a new and unique perspective of the Air Zoo’s aircraft and insight into what innovative engineering principles developed over the course of time.

Many of the Air Zoo’s planes will have panels and or cowlings removed for an in-depth look into their workings.

Come out and learn about the significance of their mechanics and features.

February usually boasts the Air Zoo’s popular Open Cockpit Month.

With current COVID safety policies and procedures in place, Open Cockpit Month has been delayed until fall, tentatively scheduled for September 2021.

More Events