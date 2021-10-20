Join Alles Law & the Grand Rapids Kids Team for a FREE, FUN Parent’s Night Out in the Bissell Tree House!

Parent’s Night Out Schedule

6:15-7:00 pm: Arrival time and social hour! Take the funicular train ride up to the Bissell Tree House at John Ball Zoo and enjoy some delicious authentic Mexican food.

7:00 Welcome Intro by Tim Alles from Alles Law

7:15: Breakout Sessions:

What Every Parent Needs to Know – Creating an estate plan to protect your growing family and addressing common myths about wills and trusts.

Estate Planning doesn’t have to be complicated! A step-by-step interactive walk through of the process. Worksheets provided.

8:00: Fun Local Vendors prepare you for Holiday Hosting: Nibble & Nosh will show you how to create the perfect charcuterie board and Mitten Girl will demonstrate a holiday cocktail lineup (recipes provided!).

You will leave with the knowledge of what you need in place to protect your family and your assets.

BONUS: There will be giveaways at the end of the night as well!

LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE – Claim your FREE ticket today! Tickets are available until event capacity is reached or until 11/8/21, whichever happens first.