Join Alles Law & the Grand Rapids Kids Team for a FREE, FUN Parent’s Night Out in the Bissell Tree House!

Parent’s Night Out
Parent’s Night Out with Alles Law Estate Planning – Includes Food & Local Vendor Demos
Includes Estate Planning workshop & information session, a charcuterie board and holiday cocktail making demo, plus a delicious Mexican meal + nonalcoholic drinks!
Event Highlights
Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Time: 6-8:30 pm
Location: Bissell Tree House at John Ball Zoo, 1300 Fulton St. W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
–Kid-free evening out
–FREE Estate planning information
–Great food & non-alcoholic beverages
–Live demonstrations
–Giveaways
About this Parent’s Night Out Event
If you sign up for the FUN night planned for Tuesday, November 16th, here’s what you can expect:
- A free evening out with Alles Law and the Grand Rapids Kids Team
- A catered meal
- Holiday hosting demonstrations with local vendors
- An estate planning workshop & information session with Alles Law attorneys (in a group setting)
About the Estate Planning Session
Choosing a guardian for your children, writing down any final wishes, and thinking about a future you aren’t part of can be hard. But creating an estate plan doesn’t have to be!
The attorneys at Alles Law are hosting this Night Out to go over important information all parents need to know to protect their children’s future.
You likely have questions about how to protect your children – this is your opportunity to ask!
LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE – Claim your FREE ticket today!
Tickets are available until event capacity is reached or until 11/8/21, whichever happens first.
Parent’s Night Out Schedule
6:15-7:00 pm: Arrival time and social hour! Take the funicular train ride up to the Bissell Tree House at John Ball Zoo and enjoy some delicious authentic Mexican food.
7:00 Welcome Intro by Tim Alles from Alles Law
7:15: Breakout Sessions:
- What Every Parent Needs to Know – Creating an estate plan to protect your growing family and addressing common myths about wills and trusts.
- Estate Planning doesn’t have to be complicated! A step-by-step interactive walk through of the process. Worksheets provided.
8:00: Fun Local Vendors prepare you for Holiday Hosting: Nibble & Nosh will show you how to create the perfect charcuterie board and Mitten Girl will demonstrate a holiday cocktail lineup (recipes provided!).
You will leave with the knowledge of what you need in place to protect your family and your assets.
BONUS: There will be giveaways at the end of the night as well!
LIMITED SPOTS AVAILABLE – Claim your FREE ticket today! Tickets are available until event capacity is reached or until 11/8/21, whichever happens first.