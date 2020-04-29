Camping at Michigan State Parks Set to Open June 22 – Tentatively

Camping, overnight lodging, and shelters set to open June 22
The Michigan DNR has pushed back opening day to allow staff time to get the parks ready. These new dates are tentative and could change if Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order gets extended.
To prepare state-managed parks, trails and boating facilities, many important tasks must be completed once nonessential work is permitted.
The department anticipates staff can start work May 15 once the stay-at-home order is lifted; prep work is expected to take roughly five weeks. Duties include:
- Acquiring drinking water permits from county health departments.
- Opening bathrooms.
- Hiring and training seasonal staff.
- Ensuring sanitation systems are running efficiently.
- Making progress on infrastructure needs.
- Other operational duties.
If you would like to make a camping reservation, do so online here.
Were You Going to Camp in late May or early June?
If you were planning to pitch a tent in a state park in late May or early June and had a reservation, you can get a refund.
Camping and overnight lodging reservations for dates between May 15 and June 21 have been canceled.
Reimbursement options include moving your stay to a later date or getting a full refund.
In addition, reservation holders whose camping reservations for stays between March 23 and May 15 were canceled due to COVID-19 are eligible for a free night of camping on reservations made later in the season.
Those who want to make a reservation or have already booked one for a later date should call 800-447-2757 by May 15 at 8 p.m. and have their canceled booking number handy.
DNR COVID-19 RESPONSE: For details on affected DNR facilities and services, visit this webpage.