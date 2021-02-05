5 Low-Cost or Free February Events around Grand Rapids

Kids Will Love These February Events Around Town
Finding low-cost or free things to do in West Michigan in February is a little trickier this year than normal The month of love brings you winter festivals, animals, movies, bowling, building, and more.
And if the weather has kept you cooped up indoors too long and you need a change of scenery, don’t forget about the Grand Rapids Kids Indoor Play Guide – many places are now open with limited capacity and safety measures in place.
Free and Affordable February Fun in Grand Rapids – 2021
1 – Go to World of Winter and Valent-Ice in Downtown Grand Rapids for:
- Glowing Seesaws
- Singing Tree
- Ooodles of Ice Sculptures
- Amazing Light Displays
- So much more
2 – Head to a Celebration! Cinema Location for Flick’s Family Film Festival.
Kids 12 & Under get in free, $5 for everyone else. They are showing Trolls: World Tour for the first couple of weeks. New titles will be announced on their Facebook page as they are booked.
3 – Take the family on a walking tour through downtown Grand Haven for Snowmen on Main Street
Saturday, February 13, 2021 through Saturday, February 20, 2021. Grand Haven Main Street will be showcasing snowmen up and down Washington Avenue and onto 7th Street! Everyone is invited to vote on your favorite snowman while enjoying sales at the local shops.
4 – Visit animals at Fellinlove Farm or the Critter Barn in Zeeland.
|Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave. Holland, MI 49423
Visit horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas & more
Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays in February from 4-6 pm starting Feb 12.
$5 suggested donation per person, no tickets needed
|Critter Barn
9275 Adams St. Zeeland, MI 49464
$5 per person lets you visit cows, sheep, goats, rabbits, donkeys and more.
Buy your tickets ahead of time OR pay at the farm. Critter Barn is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.
5 – Sled, Snowshoe, or Skate Outside
Embrace all that Michigan winters have to offer – Try a new sledding hill or ice skating spot!
If you don’t have a sled you can get free sled rentals at participating parks through the end of February.
Snowshoe Rentals at Wittenbach/Wege Center in Lowell are open daily from dawn to dusk. On Sunday from 1-4 pm, a naturalist is available to assist you with your adventure. If there is at least 4 inches of snow you can rent snowshoes for $5/pair to enhance your experience! (616) 987-2565. 11715 Vergennes St Lowell, MI 49331
Calendar of Free February Events
02/02/2021 - 06:00 pm
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour in Grand Rapids
Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese.
02/05/2021 - 07:30 am
2930 Knapp NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Groundhog Shadow Day for High School Students
Hundreds of one-hour virtual job shadows for high schoolers to choose from. Register January 13-24.
02/06/2021 - 11:00 am
Grand Rapids, MI
Flick's Family Film: Trolls World Tour
$5 tickets, free for kids 12 & under. Locations and showtimes vary, verify schedule online.
02/06/2021 - 11:00 am
966 Cherry ST SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Earth Flea 2021
Earth Flea is dedicated to keeping Michigan Beautiful by promoting Local Sustainable Products.
02/08/2021 - 04:00 pm
31 W. 10th Street
Holland, MI 49423
FREE Second Monday-February!
The Holland Museum is open tonight with FREE admission!
02/10/2021 - 11:00 am
Grand Rapids, MI
Flick's Family Film: Trolls World Tour
$5 tickets, free for kids 12 & under. Locations and showtimes vary, verify schedule online.
02/11/2021 - 11:00 am
Grand Rapids, MI
Flick's Family Film: Trolls World Tour
$5 tickets, free for kids 12 & under. Locations and showtimes vary, verify schedule online.
02/11/2021 - 03:00 pm
6260 92nd St SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
GRCC Play and Learn Activity Bag Pickup
Pick up a free bag of art, sensory activities & brand new book, ages 0-5.
02/12/2021 - 06:00 pm
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights
Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.
02/12/2021 - 10:00 am
Hastings, MI 49058
Virtual Stroll with Nature: How Much Can a Woodchuck Chuck?
Learn about the world's most well-known amateur meteorologist and spring weather forecaster: the groundhog!
02/12/2021 - 12:00 pm
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Valent-ICE
Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!
02/13/2021 - 12:00 pm
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Valent-ICE
Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!
02/13/2021 - 10:00 am
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | ICE-Breaker
Witness the live carving of the publicly voted 5,000-pound ice sculpture.
02/14/2021 - 05:00 pm
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Love on Ice
Get your names carved on the giant interactive ice wall & a professional photo!
02/14/2021 - 12:00 PM
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours
FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!
02/14/2021 - 02:00 pm
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours
FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!
02/14/2021 - 12:00 pm
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Valent-ICE
Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!
02/16/2021 - 09:00 am
the area, MI
Tuesday's Storytimes
02/16/2021 - 04:15 pm
863 7th St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Play and Learn Bag Distribution
Receive an activity bag containing age-appropriate (4 year olds), hands-on literacy and math activities.
02/17/2021 - 12:00 pm
Grand Rapids, MI
Parent Cafe
A time for parents to connect with other parents!
02/18/2021 - 04:30 pm
1775 Buchanan Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Play and Learn Bag Distribution
Receive an activity bag containing age-appropriate (4 year olds), hands-on literacy and math activities.
02/19/2021 - 10:30 am
Hastings, MI 49058
Science Storytime: Tracks in the Snow
Hear stories, sing songs, and engage in play and hands-on activities.
02/20/2021 - 12:00 pm
2550 Patterson Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Try Hockey For FREE at Patterson Ice Center with GRAHA
Try Hockey For Free for Kids! No experience needed. Equipment provided. Preregistration required.
02/20/2021 - 06:00 pm
555 Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Circle's World of Winter Popup Concerts
Popup concerts featuring your favorite Circle performers!
02/20/2021 - 12:00 pm
4151 Remembrance Rd NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Try Hockey for FREE Day
Kids ages 5-13 are welcome to participate – no experience needed!
02/20/2021 - 07:00 pm
299 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
World of Winter | Dance at Hybycozo
Quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo's.
02/21/2021 - 02:00 pm
14444 17 Mile Rd
Rodney, MI 49342
Winterfest
Tubing, Ice Skating, Snowshoeing, Broomball, Ice Climbing, Pony Rides, Bonfire, Petting Farm, and more...
02/22/2021 - 09:00 am
the area, MI
Monday's Storytimes
02/26/2021 - 06:00 pm
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights
Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.
02/28/2021 - 07:00 pm
299 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
World of Winter | Dance at Hybycozo
Quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo's.
Full a list of everything going on check here.
2 thoughts on “5 Low-Cost or Free February Events around Grand Rapids”
