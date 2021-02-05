5 Low-Cost or Free February Events around Grand Rapids

By / February 5, 2021 /
Free things to do in Grand Rapids for February

Kids Will Love These February Events Around Town

Finding low-cost or free things to do in West Michigan in February is a little trickier this year than normal The month of love brings you winter festivals, animals, movies, bowling, building, and more.

And if the weather has kept you cooped up indoors too long and you need a change of scenery, don’t forget about the Grand Rapids Kids Indoor Play Guide – many places are now open with limited capacity and safety measures in place.

Free and Affordable February Fun in Grand Rapids – 2021

1 – Go to World of Winter and Valent-Ice in Downtown Grand Rapids for:

  • Glowing Seesaws
  • Singing Tree
  • Ooodles of Ice Sculptures
  • Amazing Light Displays
  • So much more
Glowing Seesaws at World of Winter in Downtown Grand Rapids
Glowing Seesaws at World of Winter in Downtown Grand Rapids

2 – Head to a Celebration! Cinema Location for Flick’s Family Film Festival.

Kids 12 & Under get in free, $5 for everyone else. They are showing Trolls: World Tour for the first couple of weeks. New titles will be announced on their Facebook page as they are booked.

3 – Take the family on a walking tour through downtown Grand Haven for Snowmen on Main Street

Saturday, February 13, 2021 through Saturday, February 20, 2021. Grand Haven Main Street will be showcasing snowmen up and down Washington Avenue and onto 7th Street! Everyone is invited to vote on your favorite snowman while enjoying sales at the local shops.

4 – Visit animals at Fellinlove Farm or the Critter Barn in Zeeland.

Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave. Holland, MI 49423
Visit horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas & more
Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays in February from 4-6 pm starting Feb 12.
$5 suggested donation per person, no tickets needed
Critter Barn
9275 Adams St. Zeeland, MI 49464
$5 per person lets you visit cows, sheep, goats, rabbits, donkeys and more.
Buy your tickets ahead of time OR pay at the farm. Critter Barn is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

5 – Sled, Snowshoe, or Skate Outside

Embrace all that Michigan winters have to offer – Try a new sledding hill or ice skating spot!

If you don’t have a sled you can get free sled rentals at participating parks through the end of February.

free sled rental grand rapids
Saturdays through February 27, 12 – 3 p.m.
Highland Park (700 College Ave NE)
Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave SE)
Richmond Park (1101 Richmond St NW)
Sundays through February 28, 12 – 3 p.m.
Mary Waters Park (1042 Lafayette Ave NE)
Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave SE)
Plaster Creek Family Park (2401 Buchanan Ave SW)
Before you go:
These events are pending snow conditions, check back on this page for cancellation info before coming to the hill. Please bring a face mask to wear while registering for your sled rental.
All sleds are sanitized in between uses and staff members will be following social distancing guidelines.
Children 12 and under should come accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Closure hotline: 616-456-3699

Snowshoe Rentals at Wittenbach/Wege Center in Lowell are open daily from dawn to dusk. On Sunday from 1-4 pm, a naturalist is available to assist you with your adventure. If there is at least 4 inches of snow you can rent snowshoes for $5/pair to enhance your experience! (616) 987-2565. 11715 Vergennes St Lowell, MI 49331

Calendar of Free February Events

02/02/2021 - 06:00 pm
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Chinese Immersion Kindergarten Virtual Tour in Grand Rapids

Launch your child on a journey from Kindergarten through High School, learning Chinese.

02/05/2021 - 07:30 am
Virtual
2930 Knapp NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Groundhog Shadow Day for High School Students

Hundreds of one-hour virtual job shadows for high schoolers to choose from. Register January 13-24.

02/06/2021 - 11:00 am
Select Celebration Cinema Locations

Grand Rapids, MI

Flick's Family Film: Trolls World Tour

$5 tickets, free for kids 12 & under. Locations and showtimes vary, verify schedule online.

02/06/2021 - 11:00 am
YT Galleria
966 Cherry ST SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Earth Flea 2021

Earth Flea is dedicated to keeping Michigan Beautiful by promoting Local Sustainable Products.

02/08/2021 - 04:00 pm
Holland Museum
31 W. 10th Street
Holland, MI 49423

FREE Second Monday-February!

The Holland Museum is open tonight with FREE admission!

02/10/2021 - 11:00 am
Select Celebration Cinema Locations

Grand Rapids, MI

Flick's Family Film: Trolls World Tour

$5 tickets, free for kids 12 & under. Locations and showtimes vary, verify schedule online.

02/11/2021 - 11:00 am
Select Celebration Cinema Locations

Grand Rapids, MI

Flick's Family Film: Trolls World Tour

$5 tickets, free for kids 12 & under. Locations and showtimes vary, verify schedule online.

02/11/2021 - 03:00 pm
Kent District Library - Caledonia Township Branch
6260 92nd St SE
Caledonia, MI 49316

GRCC Play and Learn Activity Bag Pickup

Pick up a free bag of art, sensory activities & brand new book, ages 0-5.

02/12/2021 - 06:00 pm
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights

Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.

02/12/2021 - 10:00 am
Virtual Event

Hastings, MI 49058

Virtual Stroll with Nature: How Much Can a Woodchuck Chuck?

Learn about the world's most well-known amateur meteorologist and spring weather forecaster: the groundhog!

02/12/2021 - 12:00 pm
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Valent-ICE

Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!

02/13/2021 - 12:00 pm
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Valent-ICE

Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!

02/13/2021 - 10:00 am
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | ICE-Breaker

Witness the live carving of the publicly voted 5,000-pound ice sculpture.

02/14/2021 - 05:00 pm
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Love on Ice

Get your names carved on the giant interactive ice wall & a professional photo!

02/14/2021 - 12:00 PM
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!

02/14/2021 - 02:00 pm
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!

02/14/2021 - 12:00 pm
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Valent-ICE

Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!

02/16/2021 - 09:00 am


the area, MI

Tuesday's Storytimes

02/16/2021 - 04:15 pm
Stocking Elementary School
863 7th St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Play and Learn Bag Distribution

Receive an activity bag containing age-appropriate (4 year olds), hands-on literacy and math activities.

02/17/2021 - 12:00 pm
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Parent Cafe

A time for parents to connect with other parents!

02/18/2021 - 04:30 pm
Buchanan Elementary School
1775 Buchanan Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Play and Learn Bag Distribution

Receive an activity bag containing age-appropriate (4 year olds), hands-on literacy and math activities.

02/19/2021 - 10:30 am
Virtual Event

Hastings, MI 49058

Science Storytime: Tracks in the Snow

Hear stories, sing songs, and engage in play and hands-on activities.

02/20/2021 - 12:00 pm
GRAHA Hockey at Patterson Ice Arena
2550 Patterson Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Try Hockey For FREE at Patterson Ice Center with GRAHA

Try Hockey For Free for Kids! No experience needed. Equipment provided. Preregistration required.

02/20/2021 - 06:00 pm
555 Monroe
555 Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Circle's World of Winter Popup Concerts

Popup concerts featuring your favorite Circle performers!

02/20/2021 - 12:00 pm
Walker Ice and Fitness Center
4151 Remembrance Rd NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Try Hockey for FREE Day

Kids ages 5-13 are welcome to participate – no experience needed!

02/20/2021 - 07:00 pm
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park
299 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

World of Winter | Dance at Hybycozo

Quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo's.

02/21/2021 - 02:00 pm
CranHill
14444 17 Mile Rd
Rodney, MI 49342

Winterfest

Tubing, Ice Skating, Snowshoeing, Broomball, Ice Climbing, Pony Rides, Bonfire, Petting Farm, and more...

02/22/2021 - 09:00 am


the area, MI

Monday's Storytimes

02/26/2021 - 06:00 pm
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights

Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.

02/28/2021 - 07:00 pm
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park
299 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

World of Winter | Dance at Hybycozo

Quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo's.

Full a list of everything going on check here.

Share102
Pin1
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
103 Shares

2 thoughts on “5 Low-Cost or Free February Events around Grand Rapids”

  1. Pingback: The 411 in the 616: There's Snow Place Like Home - The GR Guide

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *