5 Low-Cost or Free February Events around Grand Rapids

Kids Will Love These February Events Around Town

Finding low-cost or free things to do in West Michigan in February is a little trickier this year than normal The month of love brings you winter festivals, animals, movies, bowling, building, and more.

And if the weather has kept you cooped up indoors too long and you need a change of scenery, don’t forget about the Grand Rapids Kids Indoor Play Guide – many places are now open with limited capacity and safety measures in place.

Free and Affordable February Fun in Grand Rapids – 2021

1 – Go to World of Winter and Valent-Ice in Downtown Grand Rapids for:

Glowing Seesaws

Singing Tree

Ooodles of Ice Sculptures

Amazing Light Displays

So much more

Glowing Seesaws at World of Winter in Downtown Grand Rapids

2 – Head to a Celebration! Cinema Location for Flick’s Family Film Festival.

Kids 12 & Under get in free, $5 for everyone else. They are showing Trolls: World Tour for the first couple of weeks. New titles will be announced on their Facebook page as they are booked.

3 – Take the family on a walking tour through downtown Grand Haven for Snowmen on Main Street

Saturday, February 13, 2021 through Saturday, February 20, 2021. Grand Haven Main Street will be showcasing snowmen up and down Washington Avenue and onto 7th Street! Everyone is invited to vote on your favorite snowman while enjoying sales at the local shops.

4 – Visit animals at Fellinlove Farm or the Critter Barn in Zeeland.

Fellinlove Farm

6364 144th Ave. Holland, MI 49423

Visit horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas & more

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays in February from 4-6 pm starting Feb 12.

$5 suggested donation per person, no tickets needed Critter Barn

9275 Adams St. Zeeland, MI 49464

$5 per person lets you visit cows, sheep, goats, rabbits, donkeys and more.

Buy your tickets ahead of time OR pay at the farm. Critter Barn is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

5 – Sled, Snowshoe, or Skate Outside

Embrace all that Michigan winters have to offer – Try a new sledding hill or ice skating spot!

If you don’t have a sled you can get free sled rentals at participating parks through the end of February.

Saturdays through February 27, 12 – 3 p.m.

Highland Park (700 College Ave NE)

Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave SE)

Richmond Park (1101 Richmond St NW)

Sundays through February 28, 12 – 3 p.m.

Mary Waters Park (1042 Lafayette Ave NE)

Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave SE)

Plaster Creek Family Park (2401 Buchanan Ave SW)

Before you go:

These events are pending snow conditions, check back on this page for cancellation info before coming to the hill. Please bring a face mask to wear while registering for your sled rental.

All sleds are sanitized in between uses and staff members will be following social distancing guidelines.

Children 12 and under should come accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Closure hotline: 616-456-3699

Snowshoe Rentals at Wittenbach/Wege Center in Lowell are open daily from dawn to dusk. On Sunday from 1-4 pm, a naturalist is available to assist you with your adventure. If there is at least 4 inches of snow you can rent snowshoes for $5/pair to enhance your experience! (616) 987-2565. 11715 Vergennes St Lowell, MI 49331

Calendar of Free February Events

Full a list of everything going on check here.