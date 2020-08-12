The 10 Most Sought-After Primary Care Doctors in Grand Rapids

August 12, 2020
Primary Care Doctors FCP breakout

Favorite Primary Care Doctors According to Local Parents

Finding the best primary care doctor for your family can be daunting. With so many practicing physicians in Grand Rapids, how can you find the one that fits your personality and medical needs the best?

Talking with friends and family is a great place to start, so we polled our reader family for their favorite primary care docs.

If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide to the Top Dentists, Pediatricians, etc for Kids in Grand Rapids. See the number-one-voted doc for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.

Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.

Primary Care Physicians

Maybe you just moved to West Michigan and you’re trying to figure out who to see for your annual wellness visits. Or maybe your wonderful PCP just sent you a letter declaring their retirement. Either way, finding a physician who understands you and can give you the right personalized care is nothing to take lightly. Local parents love the PCPs listed below and we bet you will, too!

Primary Care Provider Grand Rapids
1 2

Voted Top Primary Care Provider

Dr. Michael App at Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West Michigan

1 – App, Dr. Michael (Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West Michigan)
2 – Sova, Dr. David (David Sova Family Practice)
3 – Schmid, Dr. Hilary (Metro Health Cedar Springs)
4 – (TIE) Woo, Dr. Jeff (Christian Healthcare Centers)
4 – (TIE) Vreeke, Dr. Tanya (Mercy Health Physician Partners)
6 – (TIE) Kornoelje, Dr. Edwin (Metro Health Cascade)
6 – (TIE) Veldhouse, Dr. Linnelle (Brookville Pediatric and Internal Medicine
8 – (TIE) Barnes, Dr. Christopher (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
8 – (TIE) Kern, Dr. Kristi (Metro Health Cascade)
8 – (TIE) Owens, Dr. Lance  (Metro Health Southwest)

27 thoughts on “The 10 Most Sought-After Primary Care Doctors in Grand Rapids”

  2. Dana

    Dr. Kornoelje and the whole medical staff at Metro at Cascade. A family practice with same day appointments from birth to adults.

    Reply
  12. Shelly

    Dr. App is wonderful! He cares about helping each patient and actually listens and trusts what you say (I truly appreciate this). He is easy to talk to and kids love him. If a specialist is needed, he finds the best no matter which health system they are with. He has been our family internist for years and wouldn’t go anywhere else. We are truly blessed to have him as our primary care physician. He’s very deserving of the #1 spot! Thank you Dr. App!

    Reply
  24. Heather

    #2 Zelasko is a great doctor, HOWEVER, the office staff isn’t the best. They need to be better on how to welcome their patient’s.

    Reply

