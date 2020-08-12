The 10 Most Sought-After Primary Care Doctors in Grand Rapids

Favorite Primary Care Doctors According to Local Parents
Finding the best primary care doctor for your family can be daunting. With so many practicing physicians in Grand Rapids, how can you find the one that fits your personality and medical needs the best?
Talking with friends and family is a great place to start, so we polled our reader family for their favorite primary care docs.
GRAND RAPIDS DOCS
Primary Care Physicians
Maybe you just moved to West Michigan and you’re trying to figure out who to see for your annual wellness visits. Or maybe your wonderful PCP just sent you a letter declaring their retirement. Either way, finding a physician who understands you and can give you the right personalized care is nothing to take lightly. Local parents love the PCPs listed below and we bet you will, too!
Voted Top Primary Care Provider
Dr. Michael App at Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West Michigan
1 – App, Dr. Michael (Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West Michigan)
2 – Sova, Dr. David (David Sova Family Practice)
3 – Schmid, Dr. Hilary (Metro Health Cedar Springs)
4 – (TIE) Woo, Dr. Jeff (Christian Healthcare Centers)
4 – (TIE) Vreeke, Dr. Tanya (Mercy Health Physician Partners)
6 – (TIE) Kornoelje, Dr. Edwin (Metro Health Cascade)
6 – (TIE) Veldhouse, Dr. Linnelle (Brookville Pediatric and Internal Medicine
8 – (TIE) Barnes, Dr. Christopher (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
8 – (TIE) Kern, Dr. Kristi (Metro Health Cascade)
8 – (TIE) Owens, Dr. Lance (Metro Health Southwest)
