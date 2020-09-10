GRPL’s Social Justice Book Club for Kids is Covering Gender Equity, Racial Justice & More

Help Curious Kids Learn to Care for Their Peers With Thoughtful Discussions & Books
My 6 year old: Wouldn’t that be funny if there was a famous basketball team with girls on it?
Me: Nope! There ARE professional basketball teams for girls; they can do anything boys can do!
Every now and again, my kindergartener will give me a glimpse into his little brain; he is always so observant and curious. However, I’m not always prepared to have the conversation at hand!
How do I explain gender equality to him? What about racial justice?! The world they are growing-up in can be difficult to understand. It’s hard to know age-appropriate conversations about these tough topics.
The Grand Rapids Public Library has teamed up with the School of Social Work at Grand Valley State University and Safe Haven Ministries Gender Equity Reading Initiative to help parents and caregivers facilitate conversations with our kids about social justice .
AGE BASED
Social Justice Book Club Meets Kids Where They Are Based on Age
Social Justice Begins with Me: a Book Club for Kids is back for a third year at the Grand Rapids Public Library. The goal is simple: allow kids to explore complex social justice topics through literature.
Normally the book club met at the Main Library, but this year the book club is going virtual – no need to drive anywhere, and no need to worry if your child loses their face mask or sits too close to a peer. It’s all at home and your kid can sit back with a snack and enjoy the book and conversation via Zoom.
The book club is for children ages 4-11 years old. Kids are broken up into developmental age ranges (4-5 years, 6-8 years, and 9-11 years) so that all children can have meaningful conversations about the topics at hand.
This Book Club Lays the Groundwork for Tricky Conversations at Home
During discussion times, volunteers assure children that it is a “kid led space” and there aren’t any wrong comments. It gives kids a safe place to ask questions and explore topics that can be complicated to navigate.
Best of all, it lays the groundwork for parents to continue the conversation at home. The book club gives parents ways to talk to their kids about these complex subjects. By referring to characters in the books read, parents can help their children make connections to the world around them.
SCHEDULE
Put Social Justice Book Club for Kids on Your Fall Calendar Today!
Social Justice Begins with Me: a Book Club for Kids meets the 2nd Saturday of the month at 10:30 AM virtually via Zoom. The book club is free and you can register here by age group. The topics this year are as follows:
September 12, 2020 – Environmental Justice
October 10, 2020 – Gender Equity
November 14, 2020 – Racial Justice
December 12, 2020 – Human Rights
It’s encouraging to see the local community walk alongside families to help us raise the best humans we can! Start the tough conversations in a safe space with Grand Rapids Public Library this fall.