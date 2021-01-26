Things to do in Grand Rapids with Kids: February 2021

Grand Rapids, It’s Time for Love on Ice!
Downtown Grand Rapids has been investing in its World of Winter Festival over the years and is pulling out all of the stops for 2021. If you haven’t made your way downtown yet, don’t worry, you still have time to get there with your family.
The city is taking advantage of the cold temps and the dark nights to bring the people of West Michigan lights, ice and fun. From a singing tree to glowing seesaws and giant luminaries, there is so much going on downtown through the month of February.
Add to that the ice skating trail through the woods at Muskegon State Park, outdoor dining spots, lots of sledding hills, and Black History Month events, and you’ve got Things to Do and places to be.
Enjoy the cold, stay warm, and have fun West Michigan families!
Ongoing February Events
Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for February that are on repeat:
101 Monroe Center St NW,
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
101 Monroe Center St NW,
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
296 W. Webster Avenue
Muskegon, Michigan 49440
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Sun. 12-5pmAir Zoo
6151 Portage Rd
Portage, MI 49002
701 W Cloverdale Rd
Hastings, MI 49058
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Feb 1-4, 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHT
02/04/2021 - 06:00 pm
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center
1465 Three Mile Rd. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Fall 2021 Preschool Open House
Stop in virtually and experience life “On the Hill” through our website: orchardhillpreschool.org and click on the video at the bottom of the page. Enrollment is open now for Summer and Fall 2021!
Mon, Feb 1, 2021
Feb 1
05:00 pm - 02/01/2021
The Gillett Bridge
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge
An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.
06:30 pm - 02/01/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Elementary Book Talks Livestream
Tune in for expert recommendations from KDL youth staff, including our favorite new books!
Tues, Feb 2, 2021
Feb 2
04:00 pm - 02/02/2021
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street
Holland, MI 49423
Kids Create Series: Exploring the Tropics (Ages 9-13)
Choose live class in the building, 10 students maximum, or virtual on Zoom. $35/class
05:00 pm - 02/02/2021
The Gillett Bridge
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge
An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.
06:00 pm - 02/02/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Teen Tuesdays @ Home: Animal Crossing
KDL staff will open their islands for 2hrs via Dodo codes for you to explore.
06:00 pm - 02/02/2021
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St
Coopersville, MI 49404
17th Anniversary Jam Night
Get together (while keeping 6' apart) and listen to some music at the museum! FREE
06:30 pm - 02/02/2021
Hudsonville Early Childhood Center
5535 School Ave
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Hudsonville Early Childhood Programs Open House - offering preschool, summer care, before and after school care, and more!
Come learn about the programs we have to offer for children ages 2yrs 6months-5th grade!
Wed, Feb 3, 2021
Feb 3
12:00 pm - 02/03/2021
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | The Chilly Challenge (Heartside Walking Tours)
Participants will enjoy a unique Heartside Neighborhood Walking Tour, traversing the sidewalks and learning.
12:00 pm - 02/03/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Wednesday Family Night
Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.
12:30 pm - 02/03/2021
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge
Comstock Park, MI 49321
Virtual Learning/Homeschool Days
2 hours of unlimited open gym with sports, laser tag, archery tag for all-ages.
04:00 pm - 02/03/2021
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
GRPM After School Education Classes: Dream it, Build it LEGO Bricks
3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!
05:00 pm - 02/03/2021
The Gillett Bridge
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge
An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.
06:00 pm - 02/03/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Wheelie Fun Wednesdays - Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter
Grab your skates, mingle with your family and friends in a fun way! $4 Admission
06:30 pm - 02/03/2021
Children's Creations Theater
6161 28th Street SE, Suite 8
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Auditions for "Frozen Adventures"
Auditions for the film remake of "Frozen"
Thu, Feb 4, 2021
Feb 4
06:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center
1465 Three Mile Rd. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Fall 2021 Preschool Open House
Stop in virtually and experience life “On the Hill” through our website: orchardhillpreschool.org and click on the video at the bottom of the page. Enrollment is open now for Summer and Fall 2021!
04:30 pm - 02/04/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Hodgepodge: A Teen Librarian Talk Show
Join KDL as they talk books, games, teen happenings and more with special guests.
05:00 pm - 02/04/2021
The Gillett Bridge
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge
An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.
05:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter
Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.
06:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
06:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour
A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.
06:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Virtual Backyard Stargazing: Explore Radio Astronomy!
Learn how radio waves help inform astronomers about a variety of celestial objects. $2/Members, $4/Non-members
07:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Edye Evans Hyde
Virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians each week on the GRPL Facebook Page.
Weekend: Feb 5-7, 2021
Fri, Feb 5, 2021
Feb 5
07:30 am - 02/05/2021
Virtual
2930 Knapp NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Groundhog Shadow Day for High School Students
Hundreds of one-hour virtual job shadows for high schoolers to choose from. Register January 13-24.
10:00 am - 02/05/2021
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI 49423
Knee-high Naturalists
Nature-based learning including crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. $10/child, ages 3-6.
10:00 am - 02/05/2021
Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time
Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.
05:00 pm - 02/05/2021
The Gillett Bridge
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge
An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.
05:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Downtown St. Joseph
301 State St
St Joseph, MI 49085
2021 Magical Ice Fest
Enjoy professional Ice Carving Competitions, a SnowBiz Scavenger Hunt, Ice Interactives and more!
06:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights
Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.
06:00 PM - 02/05/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Alien Moon- Family Night
Includes supplies & 16X20 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $35
06:30 PM - 02/05/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
06:30 pm - 02/05/2021
Sanctuary Woods
4750 66th St
Holland, MI 49423
Superb Owl Prowl
Hike the dune of Sanctuary Woods in search of resident and migratory owls. Registration required.
07:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game
Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.
07:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Friday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $10, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
07:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Sat, Feb 6, 2021
Feb 6
08:00 AM - 02/06/2021
Downtown St. Joseph
301 State St
St Joseph, MI 49085
2021 Magical Ice Fest
Enjoy professional Ice Carving Competitions, a SnowBiz Scavenger Hunt, Ice Interactives and more!
09:00 am - 02/06/2021
Eighth Street Market Place
150 W 8th St
Holland, MI 49423
Holland Winter Market
Bundle up, mask up and shop for fresh produce, baked goods, honey, meat & more!
09:00 am - 02/06/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Winter Farmers Market
Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Bysterveld County Park
4171 14th St
Dorr, MI 49323
Snowshoe Hike
Explore the trails in search of animals and plants while walking in snowshoes. Registration required.
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Integrity School of Dance Arts
2495 84th St SW
Byron Center, MI 49315
IDA Mini Camp - PINKALICIOUS (Ages 3-6)
Dancers will enjoy dancing, games, a craft, a story, and a performance. Registration, $30
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Toad-ally Awesome Amphibians!
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Bysterveld County Park
4171 14th St
Dorr, MI 49323
Snowshoe Hike - Bysterveld Park
Family snowshoe hike in search of interesting animals and plants. Registration required, FREE.
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Wittenbach Wege Center
11715 Vergennes St SE
Lowell, MI 49331
WWC WinterFest 2021
5k, snowshoeing, orienteering, projects and crafts, trail games, scavenger hunts and more! $15/individual or $30/family
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Black History Month Storytimes
Enjoy books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors.
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Covenant Park
3724 Shaffer Ave SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Pop-Up Disc Golf at Covenant Park
Get out of the house and enjoy this fun nine-hole disc golf course! Free
10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed Church
2100 Chelsea Rd NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Winter Family Fun Day and Iditarod Race
Winter Family Fun Day & Iditarod Race Featuring Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop!
10:30 AM - 02/06/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
11:00 am - 02/06/2021
Downtown Rockford
Rockford, MI
Rockford's Chocolate Stroll 2021
Stroll through downtown Rockford collecting chocolates from participating businesses and shopping sweet deals!
11:00 AM - 02/06/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Cookies & Canvas: Sweet Unicorn
Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20
11:00 am - 02/06/2021
YT Galleria
966 Cherry ST SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Earth Flea 2021
Earth Flea is dedicated to keeping Michigan Beautiful by promoting Local Sustainable Products.
11:30 AM - 02/06/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
12:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Kids Bop Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center
Mix of Disney and Kids Bop, $6 admission, $4 skate rental, $5 rollerblade rental.
12:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302
Winter Weekends @ Wildwood
Outside winter fun on the farm! Pet friendly!
01:00 pm - 02/06/2021
City Center Arts Muskegon
356 W Western Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440
Watercolor Fun for Kids with Lori Eslick
Kids (ages 8-13) will create a 10x20" piece using watercolor paints. $40
01:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Dr
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
01:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Miniature Reclaimed Weaving
Use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials.
01:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Kids Unlimited Activity Center
596 Baldwin St #2
Jenison, MI 49428
Saturday Open Gym
Trampolines, spring floors, uneven bars, balance beams, Ninja training obstacles, ropes and more! $10, Pre-register
01:30 pm - 02/06/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Saturday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
Sun, Feb 7, 2021
Feb 7
10:00 am - 02/07/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
10:00 AM - 02/07/2021
Downtown St. Joseph
301 State St
St Joseph, MI 49085
2021 Magical Ice Fest
Enjoy professional Ice Carving Competitions, a SnowBiz Scavenger Hunt, Ice Interactives and more!
11:30 AM - 02/07/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
01:00 PM - 02/07/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour
A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.
02:00 pm - 02/07/2021
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Winter Tree and Nature Hike
Look at identifying trees in winter by their buds and bark.
02:00 pm - 02/07/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Sunday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
04:00 pm - 02/07/2021
Virtual Event: Private Facebook Group
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
"HOGS & Kisses" Virtual Cookie Decorating Workshop
Learn the basics of cookie decoration!
Feb 8-11, 2021
Mon, Feb 8, 2021
Feb 8
04:00 pm - 02/08/2021
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street
Holland, MI 49423
Make A Monster (Ages 7-10)
Learn basic ceramics hand-building techniques as we make a creepy monster! Materials included, $45
04:00 pm - 02/08/2021
Holland Museum
31 W. 10th Street
Holland, MI 49423
FREE Second Monday-February!
The Holland Museum is open tonight with FREE admission!
06:00 pm - 02/08/2021
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Home School Information Sessions
Perfect for those considering home educating and for those who have started but need direction.
Tues, Feb 9, 2021
Feb 9
04:00 pm - 02/09/2021
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street
Holland, MI 49423
Kids Create Series: Exploring the Tropics (Ages 9-13)
Choose live class in the building, 10 students maximum, or virtual on Zoom. $35/class
06:00 pm - 02/09/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Explore Space in Virtual Reality - Re-live going to the Moon or go on a Space Walk!
Use Virtual Reality - re-live going to Moon or Space Walk!
06:00 pm - 02/09/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Teen Tuesdays @ Home: Dungeons & Dragons
New and experienced players welcome for this 5th edition adventure. Pre-register for a time slot.
Wed, Feb 10, 2021
Feb 10
10:00 am - 02/10/2021
Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street
Holland, MI 49423
Nature for Tykes- Snow
Bring out your little tykes to learn more about nature. Registration required.
11:00 am - 02/10/2021
Wyoming Senior Center
2380 De Hoop Ave
Wyoming, MI 49509
DIY Valentine Cookie Kits
Comes with 15 cookies, sprinkles, frosting, and fun Valentine’s Day coloring sheets. Pre-registration required, $15.
12:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | The Chilly Challenge (Heartside Walking Tours)
Participants will enjoy a unique Heartside Neighborhood Walking Tour, traversing the sidewalks and learning.
12:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Wednesday Family Night
Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.
01:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Winter Tree ID
Learn how to use buds, branches, and bark to identify trees and shrubs. $10/non-members
04:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
GRPM After School Education Classes: DNA Extraction
3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!
06:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Wheelie Fun Wednesdays - Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter
Grab your skates, mingle with your family and friends in a fun way! $4 Admission
Thu, Feb 11, 2021
Feb 11
03:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Kent District Library - Caledonia Township Branch
6260 92nd St SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
GRCC Play and Learn Activity Bag Pickup
Pick up a free bag of art, sensory activities & brand new book, ages 0-5.
04:30 pm - 02/11/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Hodgepodge: A Teen Librarian Talk Show
Join KDL as they talk books, games, teen happenings and more with special guests.
05:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter
Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.
05:30 pm - 02/11/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Snowshoe With Your Sweetie
Take a romantic evening hike on a lighted trail with your loved one. $25/Non-Member
06:30 pm - 02/11/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Art, Love, and Chocolate Tour
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special guided tour at GRAM. Preregistration required.
07:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game
Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.
07:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Tom Cutts
Virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians each week on the GRPL Facebook Page.
07:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT
An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.
Weekend: Feb 12-14, 2021
Fri, Feb 12, 2021
Feb 12
07:30 am - 02/12/2021
Post Family Farms
5081 Bauer Rd
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Post Family Farms Walk-in Donut Hours
7:30am-12pm. Cherry donuts- $10/dozen, $6/half dozen.
07:30 am - 02/12/2021
Reenders Blueberry Farms
9981 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
Donut Days at Reenders Blueberry Farms
Pull up and get a dozen Blueberry Donuts from our Farm! Drive-thru service.
10:00 am - 02/12/2021
Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time
Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.
10:00 am - 02/12/2021
Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street
Holland, MI 49423
Knee-high Naturalists
Nature-based learning including crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. $10/child, ages 3-6.
10:00 am - 02/12/2021
Virtual Event
Hastings, MI 49058
Virtual Stroll with Nature: How Much Can a Woodchuck Chuck?
Learn about the world's most well-known amateur meteorologist and spring weather forecaster: the groundhog!
10:00 am - 02/12/2021
Van Raalte Farm
1076 E. 16th Street
Holland, MI 49423
Homeschool Class- Survival Skills
Homeschool students ages 8-12 learn some basic survival skills. Registration required. $10/child.
12:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Valent-ICE
Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!
12:30 pm - 02/12/2021
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge
Comstock Park, MI 49321
Virtual Learning/Homeschool Days
2 hours of unlimited open gym with sports, laser tag, archery tag for all-ages.
04:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Valentine's Day Weekend Helicopter Tours
A romantic flight over the city while sipping on complimentary champagne and chocolates. Registration required.
04:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave.
Holland, MI 49423
Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend
See horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas, walk our 3/4 mile nature trail with lights &more!
05:30 pm - 02/12/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Snowshoe With Your Sweetie
Take a romantic evening hike on a lighted trail with your loved one. $25/Non-Member
06:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours
FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!
06:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights
Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.
06:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Huff Park, Garfield Park Nature Reserve or Roosevelt Park
Grand Rapids, MI
Happy Hearts Park Luminary Stroll
Experience the magic of a luminary-lit wintry stroll at one of three city parks.
06:30 PM - 02/12/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
07:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game
Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.
07:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
07:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT
An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.
07:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Friday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $10, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
Sat, Feb 13, 2021
Feb 13
07:30 am - 02/13/2021
Reenders Blueberry Farms
9981 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460
Donut Days at Reenders Blueberry Farms
Pull up and get a dozen Blueberry Donuts from our Farm! Drive-thru service.
07:30 am - 02/13/2021
Post Family Farms
5081 Bauer Rd
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Post Family Farms Walk-in Donut Hours
7:30am-12pm. Cherry donuts- $10/dozen, $6/half dozen.
08:00 am - 02/13/2021
Inland and Great Lakes' waters
, MI
DNR Free Fishing Weekend
Enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!
09:00 am - 02/13/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Winter Farmers Market
Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.
09:00 am - 02/13/2021
Van Andel Education Institute
216 Division Ave N
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Science on Saturday(1st/2nd): Blow the House Down!
Learn to think and act like engineers to design and construct earthquake-resistant houses. Registration, $20
09:30 am - 02/13/2021
The Barn For Equine Learning
3203 Timpson Ave SE
Lowell, MI 49331
Valentine's Barn Day
Come out to The Barn for a chance to love up on the horses!
10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: I will Owl-ways Love You
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Black History Month Storytimes
Enjoy books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors.
10:00 AM - 02/13/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours
FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!
10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | ICE-Breaker
Witness the live carving of the publicly voted 5,000-pound ice sculpture.
10:00 am - 02/13/2021
East Paris Nature Park
5995 E Paris Ave S E
Kentwood, MI 49512
Valentine's Dash 5k
Perfect for running with your sweet heart, soul mate, BFF or to meet someone new!
10:30 AM - 02/13/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512
Explore Space in Virtual Reality - Re-live going to the Moon or go on a Space Walk!
Use Virtual Reality - re-live going to Moon or Space Walk!
11:00 AM - 02/13/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Family Roots MOM & ME Painting
Two paintings join together to make one! $20
11:00 am - 02/13/2021
Virtual Event
Muskegon, MI
Super Saturday from Home: The Blues
Virtual tour, art making activity, and a list of family films related "The Blues". FREE
11:00 am - 02/13/2021
Patmos Library
2445 Riley St
Jamestown, MI 49427
Montessori Program
Program for 3-6 year olds that builds literacy based on the Maria Montessori Method. RSVP!
11:30 AM - 02/13/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
12:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440
Second Saturdays
Scavenger hunts, take and make activity, & more! FREE for Muskegon residents, $5 for non-residents.
12:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Kids Bop Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center
Mix of Disney and Kids Bop, $6 admission, $4 skate rental, $5 rollerblade rental.
12:00 PM - 02/13/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours
FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!
12:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Valent-ICE
Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!
01:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Winter Family Day
An afternoon of wintery fun in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden!
01:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Dr
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
01:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Miniature Reclaimed Weaving
Use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials.
Sun, Feb 14, 2021
Feb 14
08:00 am - 02/14/2021
Inland and Great Lakes' waters
, MI
DNR Free Fishing Weekend
Enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!
10:00 am - 02/14/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
11:30 AM - 02/14/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
12:00 PM - 02/14/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours
FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!
12:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Valent-ICE
Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!
02:00 PM - 02/14/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours
FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!
02:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Sunday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
04:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave.
Holland, MI 49423
Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend
See horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas, walk our 3/4 mile nature trail with lights &more!
04:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345
Grand Rapids Valentine's Day Weekend Helicopter Tours
A romantic flight over the city while sipping on complimentary champagne and chocolates. Registration required.
05:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | Love on Ice
Get your names carved on the giant interactive ice wall & a professional photo!
06:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Huff Park, Garfield Park Nature Reserve or Roosevelt Park
Grand Rapids, MI
Happy Hearts Park Luminary Stroll
Experience the magic of a luminary-lit wintry stroll at one of three city parks.
Feb 15-18, 2021
Mon, Feb 15, 2021
Feb 15
06:30 pm - 02/15/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Elementary Book Talks Livestream
Tune in for expert recommendations from KDL youth staff, including our favorite new books!
Tues, Feb 16, 2021
Feb 16
10:00 am - 02/16/2021
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI 49423
Explore A Story
Read stories, take hikes, meet animals, and have lots of fun. Registration required. $6/child
04:15 pm - 02/16/2021
Stocking Elementary School
863 7th St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Play and Learn Bag Distribution
Receive an activity bag containing age-appropriate (4 year olds), hands-on literacy and math activities.
06:00 pm - 02/16/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Teen Tuesdays @ Home: Among Us
A galactic voyage to discover who is the impostor in “Among Us.” Register in advance.
06:00 pm - 02/16/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Ebony Road Players Present 'Anne and Emmett'
GRPL presents a virtual presentation of “Anne and Emmett.”
06:00 pm - 02/16/2021
Swift Printing & Communications, Inc.
404 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Donut Dash Charity 5K (run or walk)
Have fun eating donuts while running or walking a 5K. Free, untimed run/walk.
Wed, Feb 17, 2021
Feb 17
12:00 pm - 02/17/2021
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
World of Winter | The Chilly Challenge (Heartside Walking Tours)
Participants will enjoy a unique Heartside Neighborhood Walking Tour, traversing the sidewalks and learning.
12:00 pm - 02/17/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Wednesday Family Night
Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.
12:30 pm - 02/17/2021
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge
Comstock Park, MI 49321
Virtual Learning/Homeschool Days
2 hours of unlimited open gym with sports, laser tag, archery tag for all-ages.
01:30 pm - 02/17/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Winter Animal Hike
Discover the animals that are active at this time of year! $10/non-member, includes snowshoe rental.
04:00 pm - 02/17/2021
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
GRPM After School Education Classes: Discover the First People of this Place
3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!
06:00 pm - 02/17/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Wheelie Fun Wednesdays - Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter
Grab your skates, mingle with your family and friends in a fun way! $4 Admission
Thu, Feb 18, 2021
Feb 18
04:30 pm - 02/18/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Hodgepodge: A Teen Librarian Talk Show
Join KDL as they talk books, games, teen happenings and more with special guests.
04:30 pm - 02/18/2021
Buchanan Elementary School
1775 Buchanan Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Play and Learn Bag Distribution
Receive an activity bag containing age-appropriate (4 year olds), hands-on literacy and math activities.
05:00 pm - 02/18/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter
Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.
07:00 pm - 02/18/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game
Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.
07:00 pm - 02/18/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Karisa Wilson
Virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians each week on the GRPL Facebook Page.
07:00 pm - 02/18/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT
An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.
Weekend: Feb 19-21, 2021
Fri, Feb 19, 2021
Feb 19
10:00 am - 02/19/2021
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI 49423
Knee-high Naturalists
Nature-based learning including crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. $10/child, ages 3-6.
10:00 am - 02/19/2021
Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time
Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.
10:30 am - 02/19/2021
Virtual Event
Hastings, MI 49058
Science Storytime: Tracks in the Snow
Hear stories, sing songs, and engage in play and hands-on activities.
05:30 pm - 02/19/2021
Harbor Humane
14345 Bagley St
West Olive, MI 49460
Pet Pajama Party
For ages 5-14, includes animal interactions, pizza dinner, and an animal-themed movie with popcorn! $30/child
06:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights
Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.
06:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Family Snowshoe Evening
A snowshoe hike under the moonlit sky. Non-member with Snowshoe Rental: $10
06:30 PM - 02/19/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
07:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game
Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.
07:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Friday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $10, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
07:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
07:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT
An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.
07:30 pm - 02/19/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Roger That! Sci-fi Silent Film and Organ Concert
FREE Organ Concert accompanied by 1925 sci-fi German silent film, "Our Heavenly Bodies". Reservations Required.
Sat, Feb 20, 2021
Feb 20
09:00 am - 02/20/2021
Eighth Street Market Place
150 W 8th St
Holland, MI 49423
Holland Winter Market
Bundle up, mask up and shop for fresh produce, baked goods, honey, meat & more!
09:00 am - 02/20/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Winter Farmers Market
Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.
10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Polly wants the Spotlight
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
10:00 AM - 02/20/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour
A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.
10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Black History Month Storytimes
Enjoy books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors.
10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event
Hastings, MI 49058
Be a Winter Wildlife Detective: Virtual Animal Track and Skull Identification Workshop
Learn the features you need to look for to identify animal tracks and skulls!
11:00 AM - 02/20/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Cookies & Canvas: Baby Zebra
Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20
11:30 AM - 02/20/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
12:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302
Winter Weekends @ Wildwood
Outside winter fun on the farm! Pet friendly!
12:00 PM - 02/20/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour
A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.
12:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Walker Ice and Fitness Center
4151 Remembrance Rd NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Try Hockey for FREE Day
Kids ages 5-13 are welcome to participate – no experience needed!
12:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Roger That! Webinar with NASA Scientist Brent Bos
"Bombshells at Bennu: Revelations from NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Return Mission." Free, reservations required.
12:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Kids Bop Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center
Mix of Disney and Kids Bop, $6 admission, $4 skate rental, $5 rollerblade rental.
01:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Dr
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
01:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Miniature Reclaimed Weaving
Use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials.
01:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Kids Unlimited Activity Center
596 Baldwin St #2
Jenison, MI 49428
Saturday Open Gym
Trampolines, spring floors, uneven bars, balance beams, Ninja training obstacles, ropes and more! $10, Pre-register
01:30 pm - 02/20/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Saturday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
02:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Winter Fort Building
Come out with your family to test your fort building skills. $3/adult, $8/non-member child.
02:00 PM - 02/20/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Yoda Heart- Family Class
Includes supplies & 16X20 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $35
02:00 PM - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT
An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.
06:00 pm - 02/20/2021
555 Monroe
555 Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Circle's World of Winter Popup Concerts
Popup concerts featuring your favorite Circle performers!
07:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game
Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.
07:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park
299 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
World of Winter | Dance at Hybycozo
Quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo's.
Sun, Feb 21, 2021
Feb 21
10:00 am - 02/21/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
11:00 am - 02/21/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase
Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.
11:30 AM - 02/21/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
01:00 PM - 02/21/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour
A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.
01:00 pm - 02/21/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Sunday: A Moment with Shannon Cohen and Family
An intimate talk with Shannon Cohen & Family on life, resilience, and surviving a pandemic.
01:30 pm - 02/21/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Sunday: Serita's Black Rose
Join GRPL for an online performance by Serita's Black Rose.
02:00 pm - 02/21/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Sunday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
02:00 pm - 02/21/2021
CranHill
14444 17 Mile Rd
Rodney, MI 49342
Winterfest
Tubing, Ice Skating, Snowshoeing, Broomball, Ice Climbing, Pony Rides, Bonfire, Petting Farm, and more...
Feb 22-25, 2021
Mon, Feb 22, 2021
Feb 22
11:00 am - 02/22/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase
Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.
Tues, Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23
11:00 am - 02/23/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase
Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.
04:00 pm - 02/23/2021
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street
Holland, MI 49423
Kids Create Series: Western Deserts (Ages 9-13)
Choose live class in the building, 10 students maximum, or virtual on Zoom. $35/class
Wed, Feb 24, 2021
Feb 24
11:00 am - 02/24/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase
Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.
12:00 pm - 02/24/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Wednesday Family Night
Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.
01:30 pm - 02/24/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Tap-A-Tree
Explore the natural and cultural history of sugaring in Michigan. $10/non-members
04:00 pm - 02/24/2021
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
GRPM After School Education Classes: Renewable Energy STEAM Lab
3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!
06:00 pm - 02/24/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Wheelie Fun Wednesdays - Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter
Grab your skates, mingle with your family and friends in a fun way! $4 Admission
Thu, Feb 25, 2021
Feb 25
10:00 am - 02/25/2021
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440
Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn
A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. Must register.
11:00 am - 02/25/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase
Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.
01:30 pm - 02/25/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Winter Animal Hike
Discover the animals that are active at this time of year! $10/non-member, includes snowshoe rental.
04:30 pm - 02/25/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Hodgepodge: A Teen Librarian Talk Show
Join KDL as they talk books, games, teen happenings and more with special guests.
05:00 pm - 02/25/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter
Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.
07:00 pm - 02/25/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Jordan Hamilton
Virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians each week on the GRPL Facebook Page.
Weekend: Feb 26-28, 2021
Fri, Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26
10:00 am - 02/26/2021
Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street
Holland, MI 49423
Knee-high Naturalists
Nature-based learning including crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. $10/child, ages 3-6.
10:00 am - 02/26/2021
Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509
Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time
Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.
11:00 am - 02/26/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase
Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.
12:30 pm - 02/26/2021
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge
Comstock Park, MI 49321
Virtual Learning/Homeschool Days
2 hours of unlimited open gym with sports, laser tag, archery tag for all-ages.
06:00 pm - 02/26/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI
World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights
Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.
06:00 PM - 02/26/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Dancing Ballerina- Family Night
Includes supplies & 16X20 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $35
06:00 pm - 02/26/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Family Fun Night Friday
A night of family fun and baking via ZOOM. Ease into cuddles, cookies & laughter.
06:30 PM - 02/26/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
07:00 pm - 02/26/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Friday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $10, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
07:00 pm - 02/26/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Sat, Feb 27, 2021
Feb 27
09:00 am - 02/27/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440
Muskegon Winter Farmers Market
Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.
10:00 am - 02/27/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
10:00 am - 02/27/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fulton Street Farmers Market
Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.
10:00 am - 02/27/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Am I bugging you?
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
10:00 am - 02/27/2021
Virtual Event
Grand Rapids, MI
Black History Month Storytimes
Enjoy books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors.
11:00 am - 02/27/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Backyard Sugaring
Learn the sugaring process and get information on essential supplies and where to acquire them.
11:00 am - 02/27/2021
Engine House No. 5 Museum
6610 Lake Michigan Dr
Allendale, MI 49401
Model Steam Engine Expo
Live model steam engine show. $5 tickets
11:00 am - 02/27/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase
Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.
11:30 AM - 02/27/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
12:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442
Kids Bop Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center
Mix of Disney and Kids Bop, $6 admission, $4 skate rental, $5 rollerblade rental.
01:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Drop-In Studio: Miniature Reclaimed Weaving
Use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials.
01:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Kids Unlimited Activity Center
596 Baldwin St #2
Jenison, MI 49428
Saturday Open Gym
Trampolines, spring floors, uneven bars, balance beams, Ninja training obstacles, ropes and more! $10, Pre-register
01:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Dr
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
01:30 pm - 02/27/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Saturday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
01:30 pm - 02/27/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Tap-A-Tree
Explore the natural and cultural history of sugaring in Michigan. $10/non-members
04:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Pine Ridge Bible Camp
8415 17 Mile Rd NE
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
Daddy Daughter Dance
Limited number of tickets available, masks required.
07:00 PM - 02/27/2021
Pine Ridge Bible Camp
8415 17 Mile Rd NE
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
Daddy Daughter Dance
Limited number of tickets available, masks required.
Sun, Feb 28, 2021
Feb 28
10:00 am - 02/28/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306
11:00 am - 02/28/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR
Grand Rapids, MI
Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase
Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.
11:30 AM - 02/28/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Learn to Luge
Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+
02:00 pm - 02/28/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418
Sunday Public Skate at Tarry Hall
Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).
07:00 pm - 02/28/2021
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park
299 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
World of Winter | Dance at Hybycozo
Quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo's.