Things to do in Grand Rapids with Kids: February 2021

By / January 26, 2021 /
February things to do in grand rapids

Grand Rapids, It’s Time for Love on Ice!

Downtown Grand Rapids has been investing in its World of Winter Festival over the years and is pulling out all of the stops for 2021. If you haven’t made your way downtown yet, don’t worry, you still have time to get there with your family.

The city is taking advantage of the cold temps and the dark nights to bring the people of West Michigan lights, ice and fun. From a singing tree to glowing seesaws and giant luminaries, there is so much going on downtown through the month of February.

Add to that the ice skating trail through the woods at Muskegon State Park, outdoor dining spots, lots of sledding hills, and Black History Month events, and you’ve got Things to Do and places to be.

Enjoy the cold, stay warm, and have fun West Michigan families!

February Things to Do

Featured Events

Air Zoo Panels Off

Airplanes Take Their Panels Off So You Can Look Inside – At...

The Air Zoo Debuts Panels Off for February! Join the Air Zoo for Panels Off! It’s a month-long event that will give you a new and unique perspective of the ...
EVENT DETAILS

Quick Jump

« JANUARY  •  MARCH »

Ongoing February Events

Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for February that are on repeat:

Events list

Tuesdays
January-December2021
Free Tuesdays at the GRAMExperience a full day of free general admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum each week from 12-6pm.
12pm-6pmGrand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, 
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Tuesdays
January 5-May 32021
GRG Babies (6mo-walking – GIRLS and BOYS)ow can a baby do gymnastics? Pre-crawlers and Pre-walkers can enjoy FUN tummy time, sensory exposure, and varying movements. Babies learn through PLAY. Come PLAY for FREE at GRG and help your child grow.
12pm-12:45pmGrand Rapids Gymnastics
1601 Galbraith Ave, STE 301
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Wednesdays
February2021
Wednesday Family NightFamilies and friends come enjoy the park on this special night at participating Altitude Parks. $49.95, four jumpers, 90 minutes.
12pm-8pmAltitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Thursdays
January-December2021
Free Thursday Nights at the GRAMExperience a full night of free general admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum each week from 5-9pm.
5pm-9pmGrand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW, 
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Thursdays
January-December2021
Free Thursdays at MMAFree admission all day. 
11am-4pmMuskegon Museum of Art
296 W. Webster Avenue
Muskegon, Michigan 49440
Fridays
February2021
Friday Night FriendzyBring your friends and best buds to have fun every Friday night at your participating Altitude. $16.95
7-10pmAltitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Feb 1-28
February2021
Panels Off! at the Air ZooA month-long event that will give you a new and unique perspective of the Air Zoo’s aircraft. Many planes will have panels and or cowlings removed for an in-depth look into their workings. 
Mon.-Sat. 9am-5pm,
Sun. 12-5pmAir Zoo
6151 Portage Rd
Portage, MI 49002
Feb 1-28
February 2021
February Storywalk Book – Winter Trees by Carole GerberJoin a boy and his dog on a wintry nature walk as they use their senses of sight and touch to explore seven common trees not by their leaves but by their shape, buds, branching, and bark.
8am-8pmPierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W Cloverdale Rd
Hastings, MI 49058
Feb 1-28
February2021
Ice Skate, Cross-Country Ski, & SnowshoeOpen daily, weather permitting. Trail passes and rentals available.
10am-10pmMuskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Feb 1-4, 2021

EVENT HIGHLIGHT

02/04/2021 - 06:00 pm
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center
1465 Three Mile Rd. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Fall 2021 Preschool Open House

Stop in virtually and experience life “On the Hill” through our website: orchardhillpreschool.org and click on the video at the bottom of the page. Enrollment is open now for Summer and Fall 2021!

Feb 1

05:00 pm - 02/01/2021
The Gillett Bridge

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge

An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.

06:30 pm - 02/01/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Elementary Book Talks Livestream

Tune in for expert recommendations from KDL youth staff, including our favorite new books!

Feb 2

04:00 pm - 02/02/2021
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street
Holland, MI 49423

Kids Create Series: Exploring the Tropics (​Ages 9-13)

Choose live class in the building, 10 students maximum, or virtual on Zoom. $35/class

05:00 pm - 02/02/2021
The Gillett Bridge

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge

An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.

06:00 pm - 02/02/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Teen Tuesdays @ Home: Animal Crossing

KDL staff will open their islands for 2hrs via Dodo codes for you to explore.

06:00 pm - 02/02/2021
Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main St
Coopersville, MI 49404

17th Anniversary Jam Night

Get together (while keeping 6' apart) and listen to some music at the museum! FREE

06:30 pm - 02/02/2021
Hudsonville Early Childhood Center
5535 School Ave
Hudsonville, MI 49426

Hudsonville Early Childhood Programs Open House - offering preschool, summer care, before and after school care, and more!

Come learn about the programs we have to offer for children ages 2yrs 6months-5th grade!

Feb 3

12:00 pm - 02/03/2021
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | The Chilly Challenge (Heartside Walking Tours)

Participants will enjoy a unique Heartside Neighborhood Walking Tour, traversing the sidewalks and learning.

12:00 pm - 02/03/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544

Wednesday Family Night

Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.

12:30 pm - 02/03/2021
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge
Comstock Park, MI 49321

Virtual Learning/Homeschool Days

2 hours of unlimited open gym with sports, laser tag, archery tag for all-ages.

04:00 pm - 02/03/2021
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

GRPM After School Education Classes: Dream it, Build it LEGO Bricks

3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!

05:00 pm - 02/03/2021
The Gillett Bridge

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge

An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.

06:00 pm - 02/03/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Wheelie Fun Wednesdays - Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter

Grab your skates, mingle with your family and friends in a fun way! $4 Admission

06:30 pm - 02/03/2021
Children's Creations Theater
6161 28th Street SE, Suite 8
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Auditions for "Frozen Adventures"

Auditions for the film remake of "Frozen"

Feb 4

06:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center
1465 Three Mile Rd. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Fall 2021 Preschool Open House

Stop in virtually and experience life “On the Hill” through our website: orchardhillpreschool.org and click on the video at the bottom of the page. Enrollment is open now for Summer and Fall 2021!

04:30 pm - 02/04/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Hodgepodge: A Teen Librarian Talk Show

Join KDL as they talk books, games, teen happenings and more with special guests.

05:00 pm - 02/04/2021
The Gillett Bridge

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge

An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.

05:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter

Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.

06:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!

Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!

06:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour

A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.

06:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Virtual Backyard Stargazing: Explore Radio Astronomy!

Learn how radio waves help inform astronomers about a variety of celestial objects. $2/Members, $4/Non-members

07:00 pm - 02/04/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Edye Evans Hyde

Virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians each week on the GRPL Facebook Page.

Weekend: Feb 5-7, 2021

Feb 5

07:30 am - 02/05/2021
Virtual
2930 Knapp NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Groundhog Shadow Day for High School Students

Hundreds of one-hour virtual job shadows for high schoolers to choose from. Register January 13-24.

10:00 am - 02/05/2021
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI 49423

Knee-high Naturalists

Nature-based learning including crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. $10/child, ages 3-6.

10:00 am - 02/05/2021
Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time

Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.

05:00 pm - 02/05/2021
The Gillett Bridge

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge

An interactive art installation featuring 10 giant "icicles" with lights frozen in the center.

05:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Downtown St. Joseph
301 State St
St Joseph, MI 49085

2021 Magical Ice Fest

Enjoy professional Ice Carving Competitions, a SnowBiz Scavenger Hunt, Ice Interactives and more!

06:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights

Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.

06:00 PM - 02/05/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Alien Moon- Family Night

Includes supplies & 16X20 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $35

06:30 PM - 02/05/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

06:30 pm - 02/05/2021
Sanctuary Woods
4750 66th St
Holland, MI 49423

Superb Owl Prowl

Hike the dune of Sanctuary Woods in search of resident and migratory owls. Registration required.

07:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.

07:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Friday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $10, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

07:00 pm - 02/05/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544

Friday Night Friendzy

Bring your friends and best buds to have fun. $16.95

Feb 6

08:00 AM - 02/06/2021
Downtown St. Joseph
301 State St
St Joseph, MI 49085

2021 Magical Ice Fest

Enjoy professional Ice Carving Competitions, a SnowBiz Scavenger Hunt, Ice Interactives and more!

09:00 am - 02/06/2021
Eighth Street Market Place
150 W 8th St
Holland, MI 49423

Holland Winter Market

Bundle up, mask up and shop for fresh produce, baked goods, honey, meat & more!

09:00 am - 02/06/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market

Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Bysterveld County Park
4171 14th St
Dorr, MI 49323

Snowshoe Hike

Explore the trails in search of animals and plants while walking in snowshoes. Registration required.

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Integrity School of Dance Arts
2495 84th St SW
Byron Center, MI 49315

IDA Mini Camp - PINKALICIOUS (Ages 3-6)

Dancers will enjoy dancing, games, a craft, a story, and a performance. Registration, $30

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Toad-ally Awesome Amphibians!

Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Bysterveld County Park
4171 14th St
Dorr, MI 49323

Snowshoe Hike - Bysterveld Park

Family snowshoe hike in search of interesting animals and plants. Registration required, FREE.

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Wittenbach Wege Center
11715 Vergennes St SE
Lowell, MI 49331

WWC WinterFest 2021

5k, snowshoeing, orienteering, projects and crafts, trail games, scavenger hunts and more! $15/individual or $30/family

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Black History Month Storytimes

Enjoy books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors.

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Covenant Park
3724 Shaffer Ave SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Pop-Up Disc Golf at Covenant Park

Get out of the house and enjoy this fun nine-hole disc golf course! Free

10:00 am - 02/06/2021
Beckwith Hills Christian Reformed Church
2100 Chelsea Rd NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Winter Family Fun Day and Iditarod Race

Winter Family Fun Day & Iditarod Race Featuring Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop!

10:30 AM - 02/06/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!

Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!

11:00 am - 02/06/2021
Downtown Rockford

Rockford, MI

Rockford's Chocolate Stroll 2021

Stroll through downtown Rockford collecting chocolates from participating businesses and shopping sweet deals!

11:00 AM - 02/06/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cookies & Canvas: Sweet Unicorn

Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20

11:00 am - 02/06/2021
YT Galleria
966 Cherry ST SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Earth Flea 2021

Earth Flea is dedicated to keeping Michigan Beautiful by promoting Local Sustainable Products.

11:30 AM - 02/06/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

12:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Kids Bop Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center

Mix of Disney and Kids Bop, $6 admission, $4 skate rental, $5 rollerblade rental.

12:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302

Winter Weekends @ Wildwood

Outside winter fun on the farm! Pet friendly!

01:00 pm - 02/06/2021
City Center Arts Muskegon
356 W Western Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440

Watercolor Fun for Kids with Lori Eslick

Kids (ages 8-13) will create a 10x20" piece using watercolor paints. $40

01:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Dr
Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Open Skate at Cedar Rock Sports Plex

Open skate is back! Masks required.

01:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Miniature Reclaimed Weaving

Use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials.

01:00 pm - 02/06/2021
Kids Unlimited Activity Center
596 Baldwin St #2
Jenison, MI 49428

Saturday Open Gym

Trampolines, spring floors, uneven bars, balance beams, Ninja training obstacles, ropes and more! $10, Pre-register

01:30 pm - 02/06/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Saturday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

Feb 7

10:00 am - 02/07/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 AM - 02/07/2021
Downtown St. Joseph
301 State St
St Joseph, MI 49085

2021 Magical Ice Fest

Enjoy professional Ice Carving Competitions, a SnowBiz Scavenger Hunt, Ice Interactives and more!

11:30 AM - 02/07/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

01:00 PM - 02/07/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour

A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.

02:00 pm - 02/07/2021
Hudsonville Nature Center
2748 New Holland St
Hudsonville, MI 49426

Winter Tree and Nature Hike

Look at identifying trees in winter by their buds and bark.

02:00 pm - 02/07/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Sunday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

04:00 pm - 02/07/2021
Virtual Event: Private Facebook Group

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

"HOGS & Kisses" Virtual Cookie Decorating Workshop

Learn the basics of cookie decoration!

Feb 8-11, 2021

Feb 8

06:00 pm - 02/08/2021
HSB, Inc.
5625 Burlingame Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Home School Information Sessions

Perfect for those considering home educating and for those who have started but need direction.

Feb 9

04:00 pm - 02/09/2021
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street
Holland, MI 49423

Kids Create Series: Exploring the Tropics (​Ages 9-13)

Choose live class in the building, 10 students maximum, or virtual on Zoom. $35/class

06:00 pm - 02/09/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Explore Space in Virtual Reality - Re-live going to the Moon or go on a Space Walk!

Use Virtual Reality - re-live going to Moon or Space Walk!

06:00 pm - 02/09/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Teen Tuesdays @ Home: Dungeons & Dragons

New and experienced players welcome for this 5th edition adventure. Pre-register for a time slot.

Feb 10

10:00 am - 02/10/2021
Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street
Holland, MI 49423

Nature for Tykes- Snow

Bring out your little tykes to learn more about nature. Registration required.

11:00 am - 02/10/2021
Wyoming Senior Center
2380 De Hoop Ave
Wyoming, MI 49509

DIY Valentine Cookie Kits

Comes with 15 cookies, sprinkles, frosting, and fun Valentine’s Day coloring sheets. Pre-registration required, $15.

12:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | The Chilly Challenge (Heartside Walking Tours)

Participants will enjoy a unique Heartside Neighborhood Walking Tour, traversing the sidewalks and learning.

12:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544

Wednesday Family Night

Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.

01:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Winter Tree ID

Learn how to use buds, branches, and bark to identify trees and shrubs. $10/non-members

04:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

GRPM After School Education Classes: DNA Extraction

3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!

06:00 pm - 02/10/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Wheelie Fun Wednesdays - Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter

Grab your skates, mingle with your family and friends in a fun way! $4 Admission

Feb 11

03:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Kent District Library - Caledonia Township Branch
6260 92nd St SE
Caledonia, MI 49316

GRCC Play and Learn Activity Bag Pickup

Pick up a free bag of art, sensory activities & brand new book, ages 0-5.

04:30 pm - 02/11/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Hodgepodge: A Teen Librarian Talk Show

Join KDL as they talk books, games, teen happenings and more with special guests.

05:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter

Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.

05:30 pm - 02/11/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Snowshoe With Your Sweetie

Take a romantic evening hike on a lighted trail with your loved one. $25/Non-Member

06:30 pm - 02/11/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Art, Love, and Chocolate Tour

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special guided tour at GRAM. Preregistration required.

07:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.

07:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Tom Cutts

Virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians each week on the GRPL Facebook Page.

07:00 pm - 02/11/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.

Weekend: Feb 12-14, 2021

Feb 12

10:00 am - 02/12/2021
Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time

Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.

10:00 am - 02/12/2021
Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street
Holland, MI 49423

Knee-high Naturalists

Nature-based learning including crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. $10/child, ages 3-6.

10:00 am - 02/12/2021
Virtual Event

Hastings, MI 49058

Virtual Stroll with Nature: How Much Can a Woodchuck Chuck?

Learn about the world's most well-known amateur meteorologist and spring weather forecaster: the groundhog!

10:00 am - 02/12/2021
Van Raalte Farm
1076 E. 16th Street
Holland, MI 49423

Homeschool Class- Survival Skills

Homeschool students ages 8-12 learn some basic survival skills. Registration required. $10/child.

12:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Valent-ICE

Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!

12:30 pm - 02/12/2021
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge
Comstock Park, MI 49321

Virtual Learning/Homeschool Days

2 hours of unlimited open gym with sports, laser tag, archery tag for all-ages.

04:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Valentine's Day Weekend Helicopter Tours

A romantic flight over the city while sipping on complimentary champagne and chocolates. Registration required.

04:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave.
Holland, MI 49423

Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend

See horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas, walk our 3/4 mile nature trail with lights &more!

05:30 pm - 02/12/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Snowshoe With Your Sweetie

Take a romantic evening hike on a lighted trail with your loved one. $25/Non-Member

06:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!

06:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights

Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.

06:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Huff Park, Garfield Park Nature Reserve or Roosevelt Park

Grand Rapids, MI

Happy Hearts Park Luminary Stroll

Experience the magic of a luminary-lit wintry stroll at one of three city parks.

06:30 PM - 02/12/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

07:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.

07:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544

Friday Night Friendzy

Bring your friends and best buds to have fun. $16.95

07:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.

07:00 pm - 02/12/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Friday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $10, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

Feb 13

07:30 am - 02/13/2021
Reenders Blueberry Farms
9981 W Olive Rd
West Olive, MI 49460

Donut Days at Reenders Blueberry Farms

Pull up and get a dozen Blueberry Donuts from our Farm! Drive-thru service.

07:30 am - 02/13/2021
Post Family Farms
5081 Bauer Rd
Hudsonville, MI 49426

Post Family Farms Walk-in Donut Hours

7:30am-12pm. Cherry donuts- $10/dozen, $6/half dozen.

08:00 am - 02/13/2021
Inland and Great Lakes' waters

, MI

DNR Free Fishing Weekend

Enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!

09:00 am - 02/13/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market

Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.

09:00 am - 02/13/2021
Van Andel Education Institute
216 Division Ave N
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Science on Saturday(1st/2nd): Blow the House Down!

Learn to think and act like engineers to design and construct earthquake-resistant houses. Registration, $20

09:30 am - 02/13/2021
The Barn For Equine Learning
3203 Timpson Ave SE
Lowell, MI 49331

Valentine's Barn Day

Come out to The Barn for a chance to love up on the horses!

10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: I will Owl-ways Love You

Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!

10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Black History Month Storytimes

Enjoy books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors.

10:00 AM - 02/13/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!

10:00 am - 02/13/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | ICE-Breaker

Witness the live carving of the publicly voted 5,000-pound ice sculpture.

10:00 am - 02/13/2021
East Paris Nature Park
5995 E Paris Ave S E
Kentwood, MI 49512

Valentine's Dash 5k

Perfect for running with your sweet heart, soul mate, BFF or to meet someone new!

10:30 AM - 02/13/2021
Amped Reality
2923 28th St. SE
Kentwood, MI 49512

Explore Space in Virtual Reality - Re-live going to the Moon or go on a Space Walk!

Use Virtual Reality - re-live going to Moon or Space Walk!

11:00 AM - 02/13/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Family Roots MOM & ME Painting

Two paintings join together to make one! $20

11:00 am - 02/13/2021
Virtual Event

Muskegon, MI

Super Saturday from Home: The Blues

Virtual tour, art making activity, and a list of family films related "The Blues". FREE

11:00 am - 02/13/2021
Patmos Library
2445 Riley St
Jamestown, MI 49427

Montessori Program

Program for 3-6 year olds that builds literacy based on the Maria Montessori Method. RSVP!

11:30 AM - 02/13/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

12:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440

Second Saturdays

Scavenger hunts, take and make activity, & more! FREE for Muskegon residents, $5 for non-residents.

12:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Kids Bop Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center

Mix of Disney and Kids Bop, $6 admission, $4 skate rental, $5 rollerblade rental.

12:00 PM - 02/13/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!

12:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Valent-ICE

Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!

01:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Winter Family Day

An afternoon of wintery fun in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden!

01:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Dr
Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Open Skate at Cedar Rock Sports Plex

Open skate is back! Masks required.

01:00 pm - 02/13/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Miniature Reclaimed Weaving

Use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials.

Feb 14

08:00 am - 02/14/2021
Inland and Great Lakes' waters

, MI

DNR Free Fishing Weekend

Enjoy one of Michigan's premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!

10:00 am - 02/14/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

11:30 AM - 02/14/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

12:00 PM - 02/14/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!

12:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Valent-ICE

Valent-ICE showcases over 80 ice sculptures all throughout downtown GR!

02:00 PM - 02/14/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

FREE walking tours about the 80+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown GR!

02:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Sunday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

04:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Fellinlove Farm
6364 144th Ave.
Holland, MI 49423

Fellinlove Farm From The Heart Weekend

See horses, piggies, goats, mini llamas, walk our 3/4 mile nature trail with lights &more!

04:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Miller–Sparta Airport
9100 Vinton Ave NW
Sparta, MI 49345

Grand Rapids Valentine's Day Weekend Helicopter Tours

A romantic flight over the city while sipping on complimentary champagne and chocolates. Registration required.

05:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | Love on Ice

Get your names carved on the giant interactive ice wall & a professional photo!

06:00 pm - 02/14/2021
Huff Park, Garfield Park Nature Reserve or Roosevelt Park

Grand Rapids, MI

Happy Hearts Park Luminary Stroll

Experience the magic of a luminary-lit wintry stroll at one of three city parks.

Feb 15-18, 2021

Feb 15

06:30 pm - 02/15/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Elementary Book Talks Livestream

Tune in for expert recommendations from KDL youth staff, including our favorite new books!

Feb 16

10:00 am - 02/16/2021
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI 49423

Explore A Story

Read stories, take hikes, meet animals, and have lots of fun. Registration required. $6/child

04:15 pm - 02/16/2021
Stocking Elementary School
863 7th St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Play and Learn Bag Distribution

Receive an activity bag containing age-appropriate (4 year olds), hands-on literacy and math activities.

06:00 pm - 02/16/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Teen Tuesdays @ Home: Among Us

A galactic voyage to discover who is the impostor in “Among Us.” Register in advance.

06:00 pm - 02/16/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Ebony Road Players Present 'Anne and Emmett'

GRPL presents a virtual presentation of “Anne and Emmett.”

06:00 pm - 02/16/2021
Swift Printing & Communications, Inc.
404 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Donut Dash Charity 5K (run or walk)

Have fun eating donuts while running or walking a 5K. Free, untimed run/walk.

Feb 17

12:00 pm - 02/17/2021
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

World of Winter | The Chilly Challenge (Heartside Walking Tours)

Participants will enjoy a unique Heartside Neighborhood Walking Tour, traversing the sidewalks and learning.

12:00 pm - 02/17/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544

Wednesday Family Night

Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.

12:30 pm - 02/17/2021
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge
Comstock Park, MI 49321

Virtual Learning/Homeschool Days

2 hours of unlimited open gym with sports, laser tag, archery tag for all-ages.

01:30 pm - 02/17/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Winter Animal Hike

Discover the animals that are active at this time of year! $10/non-member, includes snowshoe rental.

04:00 pm - 02/17/2021
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

GRPM After School Education Classes: Discover the First People of this Place

3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!

06:00 pm - 02/17/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Wheelie Fun Wednesdays - Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter

Grab your skates, mingle with your family and friends in a fun way! $4 Admission

Feb 18

04:30 pm - 02/18/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Hodgepodge: A Teen Librarian Talk Show

Join KDL as they talk books, games, teen happenings and more with special guests.

04:30 pm - 02/18/2021
Buchanan Elementary School
1775 Buchanan Ave SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Play and Learn Bag Distribution

Receive an activity bag containing age-appropriate (4 year olds), hands-on literacy and math activities.

05:00 pm - 02/18/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter

Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.

07:00 pm - 02/18/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.

07:00 pm - 02/18/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Karisa Wilson

Virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians each week on the GRPL Facebook Page.

07:00 pm - 02/18/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.

Weekend: Feb 19-21, 2021

Feb 19

10:00 am - 02/19/2021
DeGraaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI 49423

Knee-high Naturalists

Nature-based learning including crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. $10/child, ages 3-6.

10:00 am - 02/19/2021
Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time

Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.

10:30 am - 02/19/2021
Virtual Event

Hastings, MI 49058

Science Storytime: Tracks in the Snow

Hear stories, sing songs, and engage in play and hands-on activities.

05:30 pm - 02/19/2021
Harbor Humane
14345 Bagley St
West Olive, MI 49460

Pet Pajama Party

For ages 5-14, includes animal interactions, pizza dinner, and an animal-themed movie with popcorn! $30/child

06:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights

Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.

06:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Family Snowshoe Evening

A snowshoe hike under the moonlit sky. Non-member with Snowshoe Rental: $10

06:30 PM - 02/19/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

07:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.

07:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Friday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $10, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

07:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544

Friday Night Friendzy

Bring your friends and best buds to have fun. $16.95

07:00 pm - 02/19/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.

07:30 pm - 02/19/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Roger That! Sci-fi Silent Film and Organ Concert

FREE Organ Concert accompanied by 1925 sci-fi German silent film, "Our Heavenly Bodies". Reservations Required.

Feb 20

09:00 am - 02/20/2021
Eighth Street Market Place
150 W 8th St
Holland, MI 49423

Holland Winter Market

Bundle up, mask up and shop for fresh produce, baked goods, honey, meat & more!

09:00 am - 02/20/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market

Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.

10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Polly wants the Spotlight

Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!

10:00 AM - 02/20/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour

A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.

10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Black History Month Storytimes

Enjoy books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors.

10:00 am - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event

Hastings, MI 49058

Be a Winter Wildlife Detective: Virtual Animal Track and Skull Identification Workshop

Learn the features you need to look for to identify animal tracks and skulls!

11:00 AM - 02/20/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Cookies & Canvas: Baby Zebra

Kid/teen inspired classes for ages 5+, includes supplies & 11X14 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $20

11:30 AM - 02/20/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

12:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Wildwood Family Farms
7970 Snow Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302

Winter Weekends @ Wildwood

Outside winter fun on the farm! Pet friendly!

12:00 PM - 02/20/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour

A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.

12:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Walker Ice and Fitness Center
4151 Remembrance Rd NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Try Hockey for FREE Day

Kids ages 5-13 are welcome to participate – no experience needed!

12:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Roger That! Webinar with NASA Scientist Brent Bos

"Bombshells at Bennu: Revelations from NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Return Mission." Free, reservations required.

12:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Kids Bop Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center

Mix of Disney and Kids Bop, $6 admission, $4 skate rental, $5 rollerblade rental.

01:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Dr
Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Open Skate at Cedar Rock Sports Plex

Open skate is back! Masks required.

01:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Miniature Reclaimed Weaving

Use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials.

01:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Kids Unlimited Activity Center
596 Baldwin St #2
Jenison, MI 49428

Saturday Open Gym

Trampolines, spring floors, uneven bars, balance beams, Ninja training obstacles, ropes and more! $10, Pre-register

01:30 pm - 02/20/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Saturday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

02:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Winter Fort Building

Come out with your family to test your fort building skills. $3/adult, $8/non-member child.

02:00 PM - 02/20/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Yoda Heart- Family Class

Includes supplies & 16X20 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $35

02:00 PM - 02/20/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Master Arts Theatre Youth Acting Class presents THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

An online presentation of the classic story THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. Access tickets are $5 each.

06:00 pm - 02/20/2021
555 Monroe
555 Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Circle's World of Winter Popup Concerts

Popup concerts featuring your favorite Circle performers!

07:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Mercy Health Arena
955 Fourth Street
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

Masks required for entry. Socially distanced seating, contactless online ticketing.

07:00 pm - 02/20/2021
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park
299 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

World of Winter | Dance at Hybycozo

Quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo's.

Feb 21

10:00 am - 02/21/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

11:00 am - 02/21/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase

Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.

11:30 AM - 02/21/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

01:00 PM - 02/21/2021
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink
135 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour

A FREE walk through Grand Rapids' Black history. First come, first served. 25 person maximum.

01:00 pm - 02/21/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Sunday: A Moment with Shannon Cohen and Family

An intimate talk with Shannon Cohen & Family on life, resilience, and surviving a pandemic.

01:30 pm - 02/21/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Sunday: Serita's Black Rose

Join GRPL for an online performance by Serita's Black Rose.

02:00 pm - 02/21/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Sunday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

02:00 pm - 02/21/2021
CranHill
14444 17 Mile Rd
Rodney, MI 49342

Winterfest

Tubing, Ice Skating, Snowshoeing, Broomball, Ice Climbing, Pony Rides, Bonfire, Petting Farm, and more...

Feb 22-25, 2021

Feb 22

11:00 am - 02/22/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase

Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.

Feb 23

11:00 am - 02/23/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase

Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.

04:00 pm - 02/23/2021
Holland Area Arts Council
150 East 8th Street
Holland, MI 49423

Kids Create Series: Western Deserts (​Ages 9-13)

Choose live class in the building, 10 students maximum, or virtual on Zoom. $35/class

Feb 24

11:00 am - 02/24/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase

Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.

12:00 pm - 02/24/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544

Wednesday Family Night

Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.

01:30 pm - 02/24/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Tap-A-Tree

Explore the natural and cultural history of sugaring in Michigan. $10/non-members

04:00 pm - 02/24/2021
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

GRPM After School Education Classes: Renewable Energy STEAM Lab

3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!

06:00 pm - 02/24/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Wheelie Fun Wednesdays - Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter

Grab your skates, mingle with your family and friends in a fun way! $4 Admission

Feb 25

10:00 am - 02/25/2021
Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W Clay Ave
Muskegon, MI 49440

Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn

A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. Must register.

11:00 am - 02/25/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase

Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.

01:30 pm - 02/25/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Winter Animal Hike

Discover the animals that are active at this time of year! $10/non-member, includes snowshoe rental.

04:30 pm - 02/25/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Hodgepodge: A Teen Librarian Talk Show

Join KDL as they talk books, games, teen happenings and more with special guests.

05:00 pm - 02/25/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter

Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.

07:00 pm - 02/25/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Music (NOT) in the Stacks: Jordan Hamilton

Virtual performance featuring local emerging and established musicians each week on the GRPL Facebook Page.

Weekend: Feb 26-28, 2021

Feb 26

10:00 am - 02/26/2021
Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street
Holland, MI 49423

Knee-high Naturalists

Nature-based learning including crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. $10/child, ages 3-6.

10:00 am - 02/26/2021
Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
5730 Clyde Park Ave SW
Wyoming, MI 49509

Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time

Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.

11:00 am - 02/26/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase

Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.

12:30 pm - 02/26/2021
BattleGR Tactical Games
284 Dodge
Comstock Park, MI 49321

Virtual Learning/Homeschool Days

2 hours of unlimited open gym with sports, laser tag, archery tag for all-ages.

06:00 pm - 02/26/2021
Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, MI

World of Winter | Pop-Up Performer Nights

Several pop-up performers will play around downtown, bringing life to our city with music.

06:00 PM - 02/26/2021
Wine & Canvas Studio
2675 E. Paris Ave. Ste. E
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Dancing Ballerina- Family Night

Includes supplies & 16X20 gallery wrapped, take-home canvas! $35

06:00 pm - 02/26/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Family Fun Night Friday

A night of family fun and baking via ZOOM. Ease into cuddles, cookies & laughter.

06:30 PM - 02/26/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

07:00 pm - 02/26/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Friday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $10, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

07:00 pm - 02/26/2021
Altitude Trampoline Park
3495 Alpine Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544

Friday Night Friendzy

Bring your friends and best buds to have fun. $16.95

Feb 27

09:00 am - 02/27/2021
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W. Western Ave.
Muskegon, MI 49440

Muskegon Winter Farmers Market

Vendors will be offering produce and other hand made goods.

10:00 am - 02/27/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

10:00 am - 02/27/2021
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 East Fulton Street
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Second Season Market, 10am-1pm. First Saturday in November through the last Saturday of April.

10:00 am - 02/27/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: Am I bugging you?

Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!

10:00 am - 02/27/2021
Virtual Event

Grand Rapids, MI

Black History Month Storytimes

Enjoy books featuring Black characters or that are by Black authors.

11:00 am - 02/27/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Backyard Sugaring

Learn the sugaring process and get information on essential supplies and where to acquire them.

11:00 am - 02/27/2021
Engine House No. 5 Museum
6610 Lake Michigan Dr
Allendale, MI 49401

Model Steam Engine Expo

Live model steam engine show. $5 tickets

11:00 am - 02/27/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase

Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.

11:30 AM - 02/27/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

12:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
1775 Evanston Ave
Muskegon, MI 49442

Kids Bop Roller Skating at Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center

Mix of Disney and Kids Bop, $6 admission, $4 skate rental, $5 rollerblade rental.

01:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Grand Rapids Art Museum
101 Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Drop-In Studio: Miniature Reclaimed Weaving

Use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials.

01:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Kids Unlimited Activity Center
596 Baldwin St #2
Jenison, MI 49428

Saturday Open Gym

Trampolines, spring floors, uneven bars, balance beams, Ninja training obstacles, ropes and more! $10, Pre-register

01:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Dr
Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Open Skate at Cedar Rock Sports Plex

Open skate is back! Masks required.

01:30 pm - 02/27/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Saturday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

01:30 pm - 02/27/2021
Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Tap-A-Tree

Explore the natural and cultural history of sugaring in Michigan. $10/non-members

04:00 pm - 02/27/2021
Pine Ridge Bible Camp
8415 17 Mile Rd NE
Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Daddy Daughter Dance

Limited number of tickets available, masks required.

07:00 PM - 02/27/2021
Pine Ridge Bible Camp
8415 17 Mile Rd NE
Cedar Springs, MI 49319

Daddy Daughter Dance

Limited number of tickets available, masks required.

Feb 28

10:00 am - 02/28/2021
Cannonsburg
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE
Belmont, MI 49306

Cannonsburg Kids

A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.

11:00 am - 02/28/2021
Various Restaurants throughout GR

Grand Rapids, MI

Taste of Soul Restaurant Showcase

Show your GRPL library card at participating restaurants to receive $5 off.

11:30 AM - 02/28/2021
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
462 Scenic Drive
N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Learn to Luge

Receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race. Ages 8+

02:00 pm - 02/28/2021
Tarry Hall
3330 Fairlanes Ave.
Grandville, MI 49418

Sunday Public Skate at Tarry Hall

Admission $8, roller skates $1, rollerblades $2, parent admission $5 (skate rental included).

07:00 pm - 02/28/2021
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park
299 Pearl St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

World of Winter | Dance at Hybycozo

Quartet performance utilizing the play of light and shadows around the Hybycozo's.

