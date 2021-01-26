Things to do in Grand Rapids with Kids: February 2021

Grand Rapids, It’s Time for Love on Ice!

Downtown Grand Rapids has been investing in its World of Winter Festival over the years and is pulling out all of the stops for 2021. If you haven’t made your way downtown yet, don’t worry, you still have time to get there with your family.

The city is taking advantage of the cold temps and the dark nights to bring the people of West Michigan lights, ice and fun. From a singing tree to glowing seesaws and giant luminaries, there is so much going on downtown through the month of February.

Add to that the ice skating trail through the woods at Muskegon State Park, outdoor dining spots, lots of sledding hills, and Black History Month events, and you’ve got Things to Do and places to be.

Enjoy the cold, stay warm, and have fun West Michigan families!

Featured Events

Add Your Event

Quick Jump

« JANUARY • MARCH »

Ongoing February Events

Here’s a round up of Grand Rapids events for February that are on repeat: