Broadway GR’s New Season Lineup Includes HAMILTON! Slated to Return to Grand Rapids in early 2022

Could a Return to Date Night Be on the Horizon??!

What was once commonplace feels surreal today: the announcement of an upcoming Broadway season for Grand Rapids, MI.

But, it is real, and that means we do have hope that sometime between now and September 2021, life may slowly start returning to normal.

It also means that we are seeing glimmers of the return of DATE NIGHT and I couldn’t be happier!

The Lineup for 2021-2022 Broadway Grand Rapids

Today, Broadway Grand Rapids announced new performance dates and their plans to reopen in September of 2021.

The five-show season originally scheduled in the 2020-2021 season has been shifted to 2021-2022 season AND includes the return of HAMILTON for two weeks in February of 2022!

Additionally, as previously announced, a one-night performance of MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS has been rescheduled to November 29, 2021.

Note: Season ticket packages that have already been purchased will automatically shift to the new dates. Current season ticket holders can add HAMILTON to their season package now by logging in to Account Manager.

New season ticket packages including COME FROM AWAY, HAIRSPRAY, AIN’T TOO PROUD, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS and HAMILTON, as well as individual tickets for all shows, will go on sale at a future date.

A Closer Look at the Lineup

COME FROM AWAY September 21 – 26, 2021 The true story of the small town that welcomed the world. This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all. Duration: 1hr, 40mins with no intermission Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 10+.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS BY CHIP DAVIS Monday, November 29, 2021 Details

HAIRSPRAY January 11 – 16, 2022 Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 8+. Details

HAMILTON February 8-20, 2022 HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 10 and up. Please note: there is some strong language. Details

AIN’T TOO PROUD- The Life and Times of the Temptations March 29 – April 3, 2022 AIN’T TOO PROUD is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 12+. Details

DEAR EVAN HANSEN May 3-8, 2022 A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 12+. Details

MEAN GIRLS June 21-26, 2022 Tina Fey’s hilarious hit musical – you know you want to sit with us! Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 10+. Details

The Broadway Grand Rapids subscription series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and in partnership with Broadway Across America.

All performances will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit www.Broadwaygrandrapids.com.

