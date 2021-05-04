Win! A Pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses & Fishing Trip for 2, Courtesy of West MI Eyecare Associates

Parents with Glasses or Contact Lenses, Take Note

Nearsightedness (aka myopia) is a condition that is often hereditary.

Myopia is caused by a person’s eye growing too long. This impacts the way your eye focuses, leading to blurry vision when looking in the distance. (This Myopia simulator is a great way to “see” what your child is seeing.)

Children with parents wearing corrective lenses due to nearsightedness are more likely to be nearsighted themselves.

The odds of a child becoming myopic is approximately:

Genetics

Family history plays a role in your child’s risk of myopia.

The likelihood of children developing increases if their parents are myopic.



In fact, with our modern-day computer and screen habits, eyecare providers are seeing a huge jump in nearsightedness in school-aged kids.

Research shows, especially now as digital technology has become beneficial to educating the next generation of future leaders, that modern lifestyles may influence the development of myopia.

Yes, that means more kids wearing contacts and glasses.

But, sometimes this nearsightedness can become severe, even debilitating later in life. Indeed, sight-threatening conditions like retinal detachment, glaucoma, or cataracts, can develop due to myopia.

Taking Advantage of That Childhood Growth Window

If your child’s eyesight prescriptions seem to be getting worse year after year, all is not lost.

There is actually a way to slow the progression of myopia in kids.

With early detection and targeted treatment we can reduce the progression of nearsightedness.

Kids are often diagnosed with myopia after starting school, between the ages of 5 – 12 years old, but many parents don’t realize you can start taking your child for eye exams even as an infant.

Taking kids in for annual eye examinations (beyond the quick vision screening often offered at school or pediatrician’s office) can help you keep tabs on your child’s eye health and give your care provider valuable data.

Your eye doctor will be able to see if your child’s myopia is getting worse, and be able to suggest timely interventions or tools that are only options during a certain period of a child’s growth.

Slowing Down Nearsightedness With Specialty Contact Lenses

Eye doctors have a new tool in their toolkit when it comes to managing myopia: Coopervision’s MiSight® 1 Day Contact Lenses.

These FDA-approved, child-friendly daily disposable contact lenses have been proven to slow the progression of nearsightedness in children aged 8-12 at the initiation of treatment.

That means if your child wears these contact lenses every day, not only will the lenses help improve their vision so they can read writing on the chalkboard, their eye growth is influenced in a way that slows down myopia.

West MI Eyecare – Experts in Myopia Management

West Michigan Eyecare has been a staple in the Grand Rapids community since 1951.

Today, their talented team offers full primary eye care from infants to the elderly with specialty and emergency care, including Myopia Management.

If you visit West Michigan Eyecare for myopia management for your child, you’ll be working with Dr. Kenyon, Dr. Wierenga, and Dr. Geneva.

Jeffrey J. Kenyon, OD, FAAO Dr. Kenyon is residency trained in Pediatrics and Binocular Vision from the University of Houston College of Optometry and is regarded as an expert in pediatric eye care. Jon Wieringa, OD Dr. Jon R. Wieringa is residency trained in specialty lenses and primary care from the Pacific College of Optometry. Cynthia Geneva, OD, FAAO Dr. Geneva is residency trained in Pediatrics and Binocular Vision from the Michigan College of Optometry and is regarded as an expert in pediatric eye care.

MiSight®is Offered at West Michigan Eyecare

The myopia-fighiting MiSight® 1 day contact lenses for kids are available through West Michigan Eyecare.

Dr. Kenyon, Dr. Wieringa, and Dr. Geneva want parents to know that slowing the progression of myopia (nearsightedness) during childhood years will have a profound impact through adulthood.

Schedule a Complimentary Myopia Consultation with West Michigan Eyecare

West MI Eyecare recognizes that most people don’t know if myopia is something impacting their children.

To help with this, they are offering a free 20-minute myopia screening (this is not a comprehensive eye exam.)

You may call (616) 949-8500 or book your complimentary myopia consultation online.

Enter to Maui Jim Sunglasses & Guided Fishing Trip

West Michigan Eyecare Associates are pleased to give away a fantastic prize package comprised of:

A new pair of Maui Jim sunglasses (winner's choice) along with a guided fishing trip, for one adult and one child, at Flat River Outfitters. This prize package is valued at $650!

